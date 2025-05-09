Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Timothy Winey's avatar
Timothy Winey
1h

Why aren't the called 'Central Money Changers?'

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Question Everything's avatar
Question Everything
2h

Central Banks seem like the precursor of AI driven economy. Now with super computer inside Intel they can eat the whole hog. Private means protected, as long as those in power control it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Unbekoming
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture