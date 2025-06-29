Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Timothy Winey's avatar
Timothy Winey
8h

Eugenics 101

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
8hEdited

There can be no rational excuse for injecting anyone with toxins which make up ALL vaccines and mRNA poisons, especially pregnant women. Would you sprinkle Draino or arsenic on your foods or spray them with household cleaners? Vaccines are the same thing...just marketed as health elixirs.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Unbekoming
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture