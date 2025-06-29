Over a century of industrial spin and institutional bias has skewed how we view health, but I’m convinced we need to start with the truth that newborns arrive perfectly equipped—no need for vitamin K shots or a barrage of vaccines to shield them from so-called viruses. This new book Pregnancy and Vaccination digs into this, exposing how medicine, starting in 1997, ditched the precautionary principle the “Golden Rule of Pregnancy” to push untested vaccines on expectant mothers, exposing their babies to neurotoxins like aluminum and mercury. It points to the 2020 Control Group Study, which found kids free from maternal vaccines or vitamin K injections were healthiest, and highlights manufacturer warnings that safety in pregnancy isn’t established—flatly contradicting Health Canada’s upbeat claims. Ted Kuntz’s book from Vaccine Choice Canada is a solid addition to any parent’s toolkit, though it buys into the false virology narrative, as almost all books in this genre do. I have removed references to viruses from this Q&A summary. But I’m optimistic Kuntz, and others, will come around to seeing that the idea of viruses causing disease is a false industrial construct, as false as “safe and effective” and “autism is genetic.” Read Interview with Dr. Christopher Exley for Exley’s take on aluminum’s neurotoxicity, noting massive levels in autistic kids’ brains, or Interview with Guillemette Crepeaux, which links aluminum to brain inflammation.

In the early days of my awakening I used to attempt an assessment of each vaccine, trying to determine the cost/benefit of each, but now I understand them all as pure harm—no upside, just toxins. The analogy below compares pregnancy to tending a delicate garden, where injecting chemicals like aluminum, mercury, formaldehyde, and polysorbate 80 defies time-tested wisdom. Silent Inflammation backs this up, showing how aluminum in 27 vaccines crosses the placenta, risking brain damage, while SIDS ties shots to sudden infant death, citing a “temporal association between vaccination and SIDS events.” The McDowell Triplets hammers it home, detailing neurological damage post-vaccination, echoing the book’s warning about the vulnerability of developing brains.

Pregnancy and Vaccination flips the medical narrative, arguing that childhood vaccines do nothing but harm, backed by evidence of sloppy safety monitoring and ethical lapses in vaccine promotion. It’s a wake-up call to rediscover the wisdom that kept pregnancy sacred, urging parents to dive into vaccine product monographs and resources like Vaccine Choice Canada. Exley’s warning that “aluminum is not benign; it’s a known neurotoxin” echoes across these sources, making this book a crucial push to protect newborns’ natural health from a risky experiment. It sets the stage for a hard look at a system that’s drifted far from “first, do no harm.”

With thanks to Ted Kuntz.

Analogy

Imagine pregnancy as tending a delicate garden where you're growing the most precious flower that will ever bloom. For generations, wise gardeners understood that during this critical growing season, you protect the soil from any chemicals, additives, or foreign substances that might disturb the natural growing process. You carefully filter the water, choose only the purest nutrients, and create the most protected environment possible because you know that one wrong substance during this vulnerable time could permanently damage or destroy what you're trying to nurture.

Then imagine that new "experts" arrived and convinced gardeners that actually, the growing flower needed to be injected with industrial chemicals, preservatives, aluminum, and mercury - not just once, but multiple times during the growing season. They claimed these chemicals were "safe and effective" for the developing flower, even though they had never tested them on growing plants and even though the chemical manufacturers themselves warned these substances hadn't been proven safe for use during the growing season. The gardeners were told to abandon their ancestral wisdom about protecting the growing environment and instead trust that multiple chemical injections would somehow make their precious flower healthier, despite all evidence that developing life thrives best in the purest, most protected conditions possible.

The One-Minute Elevator Explanation

For thousands of years, pregnancy was understood as a sacred time requiring extreme caution with any substances that might affect the developing baby. This wisdom was reinforced by tragedies like thalidomide, which caused devastating birth defects when given to pregnant women despite being promoted as "safe and effective." In 1997, medicine abandoned this precautionary approach and began aggressively promoting vaccines during pregnancy, even though none of these vaccines has ever been safety tested in pregnant women.

Today, pregnant women are encouraged to receive up to seven vaccines containing aluminum, mercury, formaldehyde, and other neurotoxins during pregnancy, despite vaccine manufacturers stating in their own product monographs that safety in pregnancy "has not been established." The developing brain is extremely vulnerable to these toxic substances, and research shows aluminum from vaccines can cross into the brain causing chronic inflammation and cognitive impairment. The 2020 Control Group Study found that children with the best health outcomes had no exposure to maternal vaccines, childhood vaccines, or vitamin K injections.

The current vaccination approach represents an unprecedented experiment on pregnant women and their babies, violating the basic medical principle of "first, do no harm" and abandoning the time-tested wisdom that pregnancy requires avoiding all unnecessary toxic exposures. Parents have legal rights to refuse these interventions and should research vaccine product monographs, which contain manufacturer warnings that contradict public health claims about safety during pregnancy.

[Elevator dings]

Research threads to follow: Read vaccine product monographs directly from manufacturers, investigate the 2020 Control Group Study comparing vaccinated versus unvaccinated health outcomes, and explore Vaccine Choice Canada's educational resources for evidence-based information about vaccine risks during pregnancy.

12-Point Summary

Historical Shift from Precaution to Promotion: Prior to 1997, pregnancy was considered a sacred time when vaccines and drugs were actively discouraged, following the precautionary principle that unborn children are extremely vulnerable to toxic exposure. This wisdom was reinforced by tragedies like thalidomide and DES, both promoted as "safe and effective" during pregnancy but causing devastating birth defects and multi-generational harm. The medical profession abandoned this precautionary approach in 1997, beginning aggressive promotion of vaccines during pregnancy without clinical evidence of safety, representing a fundamental departure from the "Golden Rule of Pregnancy" that counseled erring on the side of caution during this vulnerable time. Complete Absence of Pregnancy Safety Testing: None of the vaccines recommended during pregnancy has been tested or approved properly or ethically for use in pregnant women, either individually or in combinations. Pregnant women were specifically excluded from clinical trials because it was considered unethical, yet once approved for general use, these same untested products are recommended for pregnant women and their unborn babies. Vaccine manufacturers clearly state in their product monographs that safety and effectiveness "has not been established in pregnant women or nursing mothers," yet Health Canada claims these vaccines are "safe and effective" without any supporting evidence. Manufacturer Disclaimers Versus Regulatory Claims: Every vaccine manufacturer acknowledges in their official product monographs that their vaccines have not been proven safe during pregnancy, stating that effects on fetal development are unknown and adequate studies have not been conducted. These disclaimers directly contradict Health Canada's recommendations that pregnant women receive multiple vaccines during each pregnancy. If manufacturers made the same safety claims as Health Canada, they would be liable for fraud, but Health Canada takes no responsibility for injuries, leaving parents to bear full responsibility for any harm to their children. Toxic Ingredient Exposure During Critical Development: Vaccines contain aluminum (a neurotoxin), mercury, formaldehyde, ethanol, and polysorbate 80, among other toxic substances that can negatively impact immunological and neurological development during the most vulnerable period of fetal growth. A pregnant woman following Health Canada's recommendations could receive seven or more vaccines during pregnancy, exposing her developing baby to unprecedented levels of toxic substances that have never been tested for safety in combination. The cumulative effect of these toxic exposures during critical periods of brain and organ development represents an uncontrolled experiment on mothers and their unborn children. Aluminum's Devastating Effects on Developing Brains: Aluminum is used in vaccines as an adjuvant to trigger immune responses, but this neurotoxin can be transported into the brain, leading to chronic inflammation that may cause abnormalities in brain development and cognitive impairment. Research has found some of the highest quantities of aluminum ever recorded in the brains of autistic children, and aluminum is used in animal models to deliberately induce autoimmune diseases. The developing fetal brain is particularly vulnerable to aluminum toxicity, yet vaccines containing this neurotoxin are routinely recommended during pregnancy without any safety studies proving they won't cause permanent neurological damage. Fluoride's Confirmed Neurotoxicity During Pregnancy: The 2024 National Toxicology Program report confirmed fluoride is neurotoxic in humans, finding that increased fluoride exposure increases the likelihood of reduced IQ and cognitive deficits, with pregnant women and their developing babies at particular risk since fluoride crosses the placenta. This represents another example of a substance promoted as "safe and effective" that has been proven harmful to developing brains, following the same pattern seen with vaccines where substances are promoted before proper safety testing confirms their effects on vulnerable populations. Pain's Long-Term Consequences for Newborns: Research has established that very early pain experiences have long-lasting adverse consequences for newborns, including permanent changes to the central nervous system and alterations in stress responsivity that persist into adulthood. The routine injection of vaccines and vitamin K products subjects newborns to unnecessary pain during the critical bonding period immediately after birth, potentially causing psychological and physiological harm that violates the principle of "first, do no harm" and interferes with natural bonding processes between parents and their newborns. Natural Versus Artificial Immunity Differences: Natural immunity provides lifelong protection and cross-protection against related threats, while vaccine-induced immunity is temporary, requires regular boosters, and may actually increase lifetime susceptibility to the very conditions vaccines are supposed to prevent. The artificial stimulation of the immune system through vaccination can interfere with natural immune system development, potentially leading to autoimmune disorders and immune dysfunction that would not occur with natural immune system maturation guided by natural exposures and maternal antibody transfer. Flawed Safety Monitoring and Research Methodology: Vaccine safety is monitored through a passive reporting system that captures less than 1% of adverse events, while vaccine safety studies use other vaccines or toxic substances as "placebos" rather than inert substances, making it impossible to determine true safety profiles. This systematic underestimation of adverse events, combined with methodologically flawed research that cannot detect actual safety signals, creates a false impression of safety that does not reflect the real risks these products pose to pregnant women and their developing babies. Vitamin K Injection Risks and Alternatives: The routine vitamin K injection given to newborns contains synthetic vitamin K in doses many times higher than natural levels, along with potentially toxic additives like benzyl alcohol and polysorbate 80, and carries a black box warning indicating serious risks. The 2020 Control Group Study found that avoiding the vitamin K injection, along with avoiding maternal vaccines, resulted in the best health outcomes for children, with vitamin K injection alone associated with an 11.73% risk of developing at least one disorder or disease condition. Legal Rights and Medical Ethics Violations: All childhood vaccines in Canada are voluntary, with legal exemptions available even in provinces requiring vaccines for school attendance, yet parents are often not informed of these rights or are pressured to vaccinate against their better judgment. The current practice of recommending vaccines without proper informed consent violates fundamental medical ethics, as healthcare providers often lack adequate training about vaccine ingredients, risks, and contraindications, while medical journals actively censor research documenting vaccine injuries to prevent "vaccine hesitancy." Evidence-Based Health Outcomes Favor the Unvaccinated: The 2020 Control Group Study provided clear evidence that the best health outcomes occurred in children who had no exposure to vaccines during pregnancy, no childhood vaccines, and no vitamin K injection, with each intervention adding cumulative health risks rather than benefits. This comprehensive study challenges the fundamental assumptions underlying current vaccination recommendations and provides evidence that avoiding these interventions results in better health outcomes, contradicting claims that vaccines improve health and suggesting that current recommendations may be causing more harm than benefit.

32 Questions and Answers

1. What was the historical approach to vaccination during pregnancy before 1997, and how did this change?

Prior to 1997, pregnancy was considered a sacred time when vaccines and other drugs were actively discouraged. The medical profession followed conventional wisdom and the precautionary principle, understanding that the unborn are extremely vulnerable to toxic exposure even in small quantities. In 1997, this approach shifted dramatically when the medical profession began aggressively promoting vaccines for pregnant women, claiming without clinical evidence that vaccination during pregnancy was "safe and effective." This marked the beginning of a fundamental departure from the time-honored principle of erring on the side of caution during pregnancy.

The transformation continued with additional vaccines being recommended for pregnant women. In 2010, Health Canada and medical trade organizations began encouraging all pregnant women to take various vaccines as prevention measures, despite the fact that many vaccines do not prevent infection or transmission and there is no evidence of safety for the unborn child. Today, pregnant women are being encouraged to take multiple vaccines, with a woman following Health Canada's recommendations potentially receiving seven or more vaccines during her pregnancy.

2. What were the thalidomide and DES tragedies, and how do they relate to current pregnancy vaccination recommendations?

The thalidomide tragedy of the 1950s resulted in an estimated 20,000 children born with severe deformities and 80,000 miscarriages. Thalidomide was promoted for morning sickness and was deemed "safe and effective" during pregnancy. An even greater tragedy was diethylstilbestrol (DES), responsible for multi-generational harm. DES is a synthetic form of the female hormone estrogen prescribed to pregnant women between 1940 and 1971 to prevent miscarriage, premature labour, and related complications of pregnancy. Both medications were deemed "safe and effective" during pregnancy, a claim identical to what is made about vaccines today.

These tragedies reinforced the precautionary principle that was established regarding pregnancy - the understanding that expecting mothers must avoid all unnecessary medications given the lack of evidence of safety for the unborn. The thalidomide tragedy specifically reinforced the importance of avoiding unnecessary medications during pregnancy, yet this wisdom appears to have been abandoned with current vaccine recommendations that make the same "safe and effective" claims without proper safety testing.

3. What is the "Golden Rule of Pregnancy" and how does it apply to vaccination decisions?

The "Golden Rule of Pregnancy" is that pregnancy is a time to err on the side of caution. Expecting mothers understand the importance of avoiding all unnecessary medications given the lack of evidence of safety for the unborn. This precautionary principle was reinforced by historical tragedies like thalidomide, which resulted in severe birth defects and miscarriages. The commonly accepted wisdom is that the unborn are extremely vulnerable to toxic exposure, even in small quantities, making something as innocuous as an aspirin to be avoided during pregnancy.

This principle directly conflicts with current vaccination recommendations during pregnancy. While pregnant women are advised to avoid aspirin and many other medications due to unknown effects on the unborn, they are simultaneously encouraged to receive multiple vaccines containing aluminum, mercury, formaldehyde, and other toxic ingredients. The Golden Rule would suggest that since vaccines have not been proven safe for the unborn through proper clinical trials, they should be avoided during pregnancy just like other medications with uncertain safety profiles.

General Vaccine Ingredients:

Aluminum (neurotoxin used as adjuvant)

Mercury (thimerosal in multi-dose vials)

Formaldehyde

Ethanol

Polysorbate 80

Bovine serum albumin (protein derived from cows)

Influenza Vaccine Specific Ingredients:

Inactivated “viruses” made using chicken embryos, insect cells, or dog kidney cells

Thimerosal (mercury-based neurotoxin in multi-dose vials)

Hepatitis B Vaccine Specific Ingredients:

250 micrograms of aluminum per dose

Bio-engineered/genetically modified components

DTaP/Tdap Vaccine Specific Ingredients:

Aluminum (neurotoxin)

Polysorbate 80

Formaldehyde

Bovine serum albumin

4. What does the lack of safety testing for vaccines in pregnant women mean for expectant mothers?

The recommendations from Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada exist in the absence of clinical evidence of safety for the unborn baby. None of the vaccines recommended during pregnancy has been tested or approved properly or ethically, either individually or in the combinations in which they are routinely administered. There is almost no data on the inflammatory or other biological responses to vaccine products and their effects on pregnancy and birth outcomes. Pregnant and breastfeeding women were specifically excluded from clinical trials for many vaccines, yet women are still encouraged to take vaccines during any stage of pregnancy.

This means expectant mothers are essentially participating in an uncontrolled experiment. Vaccine manufacturers clearly state in their product information monographs that the safety and effectiveness of their products "has not been established in pregnant women or nursing mothers." If vaccine manufacturers were to make claims of safety for pregnant women and their babies as Health Canada does, they would be liable for fraud. Health Canada takes no responsibility for injury and death caused by the use of these products, meaning parents bear the full responsibility if a vaccine during pregnancy harms their child.

5. Why were pregnant women excluded from vaccine trials, yet still encouraged to get vaccinated?

Pregnant and breastfeeding women were specifically excluded from clinical trials for many vaccines because it was considered unethical to include pregnant women in vaccine safety trials. The rationale given for the lack of clinical trials is that it would be unethical to include a pregnant woman in a vaccine safety trial, and this is indeed unethical. However, once a vaccine has been approved for use in the general population, it somehow becomes ethical to administer this unproven medical product to a mother and her infant, despite having no safety data for this vulnerable population.

This creates a fundamental contradiction in medical ethics. The same ethical concerns that prevent including pregnant women in clinical trials should logically extend to recommending these products during pregnancy without safety data. The National Advisory Committee on Immunizations acknowledged that due to the availability of only short-term clinical trial data, the duration of vaccine efficacy and vaccine effectiveness are currently unknown, and there is no data yet to assess the efficacy of vaccines against hospitalizations or deaths specifically.

6. What do vaccine manufacturers state in their product monographs about safety during pregnancy?

Vaccine manufacturers clearly state in their product information monographs that the safety and effectiveness of their products "has not been established in pregnant women or nursing mothers." The manufacturers provide specific disclaimers about pregnancy safety across all vaccines recommended for pregnant women. For example, various vaccine monographs state that data on use in pregnant women are limited and should only be given if clearly needed following risk-benefit assessment. Many vaccines state that the effect on embryo and fetus development has not been assessed, and pre-licensure evaluations did not study safety in pregnant women.

Many vaccine monographs state that no data are available regarding use during pregnancy or breast-feeding, and it is unknown whether vaccines are excreted in human milk, with risks to newborns and infants that cannot be excluded. Some vaccine monographs indicate that available data are insufficient to establish or exclude causal relationships between vaccines and adverse pregnancy outcomes. These manufacturer statements directly contradict Health Canada's claims that these vaccines are "safe and effective" during pregnancy.

Vitamin K Product Ingredients: Synthetic vitamin K1 (phylloquinone) - many times the amount a newborn would receive naturally

Polysorbate 80

Propylene glycol

Benzyl alcohol (associated with fatal "Gasping Syndrome" in premature infants) Note: The document mentions that the vitamin K product monograph contains a black box warning signifying significant risk of serious or life-threatening adverse effects.

7. How many vaccines could a pregnant woman receive following current Health Canada recommendations?

A woman who follows Health Canada's recommendations could receive seven or more vaccines during her pregnancy. The current recommendations include multiple vaccines that are recommended during each pregnancy, meaning a woman could receive multiple doses across different pregnancies. Some vaccines are given for specific conditions while others are recommended universally for all pregnant women regardless of risk factors.

This represents a dramatic shift from the historical approach when pregnancy was considered a sacred time and such interventions were actively discouraged. The cumulative effect of multiple vaccines containing aluminum, mercury, formaldehyde, and other toxic ingredients has never been studied in pregnant women. Each vaccine alone carries unknown risks to the developing fetus, and the combined impact of multiple vaccines administered during the critical period of fetal development represents an unprecedented experiment on mothers and their unborn children.

8. What is aluminum and why is it concerning in vaccines given during pregnancy?

Aluminum is a neurotoxin, meaning it is harmful to the nervous system, and is used as an adjuvant in vaccines to trigger an immune response. Many vaccines contain aluminum among other toxic ingredients, and injecting aluminum into pregnant women and by extension their babies goes against all precautionary wisdom. Aluminum is included in 27 vaccines, and nearly half of those are recommended for children under 5. No placebo-controlled clinical trials confirm the safety of vaccination of pregnant women for their unborn baby when aluminum is involved.

Researchers have discovered that aluminum in vaccines can be transported into the brain, leading to chronic inflammation. Inflammation during pregnancy may cause abnormalities in brain development and cognitive impairment. Aluminum is used in animal models to induce autoimmune diseases for drug development studies, and research has shown chronic cognitive dysfunction, impaired immune function, and autoimmune disease in humans following administration of aluminum-containing vaccines. World-renowned aluminum expert Christopher Exley found some of the highest quantities of aluminum ever recorded in the brains of autistic boys, while neuroscientists Chris Shaw and Lucija Tomljenovic concluded that aluminum in adjuvant form carries risks for autoimmunity, long-term brain inflammation and associated neurological complications.

9. How do vaccine ingredients potentially affect fetal brain development?

A baby's developing brain is particularly vulnerable to toxins, and newborns are born with an immature detoxification system which significantly affects how they metabolize various substances, including drugs and vaccines. Pregnant women recognize this risk and avoid drinking alcohol during pregnancy because they understand they are making decisions that will affect not only themselves, but also the viability of their pregnancy and the health of their new baby. Vaccines are a significant source of toxins during pregnancy and the early years of a child's life, containing aluminum, mercury, formaldehyde, ethanol, and polysorbate 80.

Under Health Canada's current vaccination schedule, a baby's developing brain is exposed to large amounts of aluminum and other toxic ingredients, which can negatively impact immunological and neurological development, and the formation of all major organs. The key to ensuring normal brain development is to protect the baby's immune system from toxins that cause inflammation. Inflammation during pregnancy may cause abnormalities in brain development and cognitive impairment, while inflammation in pregnancy is associated with abnormal outcomes in the fetus. As Dr. Philip Landrigan from Mount Sinai School of Medicine states, "One mistake early on, and the brain may be forever changed in subtle or serious ways."

10. What did the National Toxicology Program find about fluoride's effects on pregnancy and child development?

In 2024, the National Toxicology Program published a report confirming fluoride is neurotoxic in humans. They found that as fluoride exposure increases, the likelihood of reduced IQ and other cognitive deficits increases. Exposure to fluoride during pregnancy harms the fetus, as fluoride crosses the placenta, so whatever the mother's fluoride exposure is, her baby is going to be exposed as well. Pregnant women are exposed to higher levels of fluoride because they drink more water, and formula-fed infants are also at high risk of neurological injury if the formula is made with fluoridated water, as those babies get the largest dose per body weight at an age when they're still developing.

The NTP report is the first government publication to concede what fluoride researchers have long known - that the fluoridation of drinking water, celebrated as one of the greatest health achievements of the 20th century, carries a serious risk of neurological damage, particularly for pregnant women and young children. A study published in 2024 found that women exposed to fluoridated drinking water during pregnancy were more likely to have children with neurobehavioral problems. The fluoridation of water has been marketed for generations as "safe and effective," yet this official acknowledgment reveals the same pattern of unsubstantiated safety claims seen with vaccines.

11. Why is pain in newborns considered to have potential long-term effects?

A 2004 study found that very early pain or stress experiences have long-lasting adverse consequences for newborns, including changes in the central nervous system and changes in responsiveness of the neuroendocrine and immune systems at maturity. The psychological effects of procedural pain on infants are unknown, but pain experienced during the neonatal period may have long-term effects. Today, clinicians are more aware than ever of potential deleterious effects from early pain exposure and the need for strategies that minimize procedural pain in the neonate.

A 2008 study concluded that healthy newborns routinely experience acute pain during blood sampling for metabolic screening, injection of vitamin K or hepatitis vaccine, or circumcision. Acute pain caused by skin-breaking procedures can lead to physiologic instability and behavioral distress, and it has downstream effects on subsequent pain processing, development and stress responsivity. Because of these detrimental effects, reduction and prevention of pain are worthy clinical goals that are also expected by most parents. David B. Chamberlain, a psychologist and co-founder of the Association of Pre-and Perinatal Psychology and Health, stated that "the earlier an infant is subjected to pain, the greater the potential for harm" and called for "the removal of all man-made pain surrounding birth."

12. What are the specific concerns about mercury content in vaccines during pregnancy?

Multi-dose vials of many vaccines contain thimerosal, a mercury-based neurotoxin. Mercury is a potent neurotoxin, even in trace amounts, and is particularly damaging to the brain of a developing unborn baby or child. The Canadian Medical Association issued a caution stating that "In fetuses, infants and children, low-dose exposure to mercury can cause severe and lifelong behavioural and cognitive problems. At higher exposure levels, mercury may adversely affect the kidneys, the immune, neurological, respiratory, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, and haematological systems of adults."

Many vaccines can contain trace amounts of mercury, and mercury is particularly concerning during pregnancy because it crosses the placenta and can accumulate in fetal brain tissue. The developing nervous system is especially vulnerable to mercury toxicity, and exposure during critical periods of brain development can result in permanent neurological damage. Even trace amounts of mercury can interfere with normal neural development, making any exposure during pregnancy a significant concern that violates the precautionary principle that should guide medical decisions during this vulnerable time.

13. What other toxic ingredients are found in vaccines and what are their potential effects?

Vaccines can contain formaldehyde, ethanol, polysorbate 80, and various other toxic substances beyond aluminum and mercury. Formaldehyde is a known carcinogen that can cause cellular damage and has been linked to various health problems. Ethanol is toxic to developing nervous systems, and polysorbate 80 has been shown to increase the permeability of the blood-brain barrier, potentially allowing other toxic substances to cross into the brain more easily. These ingredients can negatively impact a baby's immunological and neurological development, and the formation of all major organs.

The combination of these various toxic ingredients in vaccines represents a significant toxic burden for the developing fetus. Vaccine ingredients have not been tested for toxicity in the doses given to infants, either singularly or in combination, making the safety profile of these ingredient combinations completely unknown. The cumulative effect of multiple toxic substances administered simultaneously during critical periods of development raises serious concerns about both immediate and long-term health effects. Research has shown chronic cognitive dysfunction, impaired immune function, and autoimmune disease in humans following administration of vaccines containing these toxic ingredients.

14. How does the cumulative exposure to toxic vaccine ingredients affect developing babies?

Under Health Canada's current vaccination schedule, a baby's developing brain is exposed to large amounts of aluminum and other toxic ingredients through multiple vaccines administered during pregnancy and early life. These ingredients can negatively impact immunological and neurological development, and the formation of all major organs. The cumulative effect of multiple vaccines containing aluminum, mercury, formaldehyde, and other toxic ingredients has never been studied in pregnant women or developing infants, making this an uncontrolled experiment on the most vulnerable populations.

Vaccine ingredients have not been tested for toxicity in the doses given to infants, either singularly or in combination. Injecting multiple antigens and toxins at the same time may increase the risk of overwhelming the body's natural defense mechanisms and detoxification capacity. The immature detoxification systems of fetuses and newborns are particularly vulnerable to this toxic overload, as they lack the developed enzymatic pathways necessary to process and eliminate these substances efficiently. This cumulative toxic exposure during critical periods of development raises serious concerns about both immediate adverse reactions and long-term neurological and immune system dysfunction.

15. What is the difference between natural immunity and vaccine-induced immunity?

Natural immunity provides lifelong protection in most cases, while vaccine-induced immunity is not permanent and wanes over time, requiring repeated boosters. Natural immunity provides cross-protection against related strains, while vaccine-induced immunity is typically specific only to the exact components included in the vaccine. When individuals recover from natural exposure, they develop robust, comprehensive immunity that involves multiple aspects of the immune system and typically provides lifelong protection.

Vaccine-induced immunity is artificial and temporary, often requiring boosters every few years or even months to maintain any protective effect. Natural immunity also provides cross-protection against other strains, which is not available to vaccinated individuals. Annual vaccination can actually reduce protective immunity against more virulent pandemic strains, while natural immunity provides broader and more durable protection. The artificial stimulation of the immune system through vaccination may interfere with the natural development of robust immunity, potentially leaving individuals more vulnerable to future exposures than if they had developed natural immunity.

16. How do vaccines affect the natural immune system development in fetuses and infants?

Vaccination is a medical procedure which is designed to permanently alter the natural immune response. Vaccination is not a temporary intervention like an aspirin or cough remedy - its effects are lifelong. The artificial stimulation of the immune system through vaccination during critical periods of development can interfere with the natural maturation of immune function. The immune system of fetuses and infants is designed to develop gradually through natural exposures and maternal antibody transfer, not through artificial stimulation with toxic adjuvants and foreign proteins.

Vaccines can cause immune system dysfunction by overwhelming the developing immune system with artificial antigens and toxic adjuvants like aluminum. This artificial stimulation may redirect immune system development away from its natural pattern, potentially leading to autoimmune disorders, allergies, and other immune system dysfunctions. The maternal antibody transfer that occurs naturally during pregnancy and breastfeeding provides infants with appropriate immune protection while their own systems develop, but vaccination during pregnancy may interfere with this natural process and potentially compromise the infant's developing immune competence.

17. What role does inflammation play in fetal brain development and how do vaccines contribute to inflammation?

The key to ensuring normal brain development is to protect the baby's immune system from toxins that cause inflammation. Inflammation during pregnancy may cause abnormalities in brain development and cognitive impairment. Inflammation in pregnancy is associated with abnormal outcomes in the fetus. Researchers have discovered that aluminum in vaccines can be transported into the brain, leading to chronic inflammation that can persist long after vaccination.

Vaccines are designed to stimulate an inflammatory immune response through the use of adjuvants like aluminum, but this artificially induced inflammation during critical periods of brain development can have lasting consequences. Chronic inflammation in the developing brain can interfere with normal neural development, synapse formation, and the establishment of proper neural networks. The inflammatory response triggered by vaccines may persist much longer than the acute phase, leading to ongoing neuroinflammation that can affect cognitive function, behavior, and neurological development throughout life. This is particularly concerning during pregnancy when the fetal brain is undergoing rapid development and is most vulnerable to inflammatory damage.

18. What is Vitamin K and why is it routinely given to newborns?

Vitamin K1, a fat-soluble vitamin, is necessary for blood clotting. While not a vaccine, it is included because of the near-universal injection of a vitamin K product in newborns. The reason given is that newborns may be at risk of uncontrollable bleeding due to naturally lower levels of vitamin K. Hospitals routinely administer a vitamin K product to newborns within hours of their birth, often without the knowledge or informed consent of the parents. If parents do not wish for their newborn to receive a vitamin K injection, they need to make their decision known in their birth plan and remain vigilant for any unwanted injections.

The injected vitamin K product is a synthetic form of vitamin K, and it is many times the amount the newborn would receive naturally. Vitamin K1 is also known as phylloquinone. Infants begin to produce vitamin K after their intestines are populated with bacteria via their mother's breast milk. A European study revealed that the risk of uncontrolled bleeding in infants is exceedingly rare, with only 4-7 babies out of every 100,000 who do not receive additional vitamin K at birth. The risk of permanent injury or mortality, though serious, is even rarer.

19. What are the safety concerns and alternatives regarding the Vitamin K injection?

Those who do not support the routine administration of vitamin K at birth believe babies are intentionally born with lower levels of vitamin K to facilitate healing from the birthing process. They believe the reduced level of vitamin K is the intelligence of the human body at work. Vitamin K causes a thickening of the blood, which makes it more difficult for the cord blood and stem cells to reach areas where they are needed to heal birthing injury. A 1992 study concluded the preventative benefits against haemorrhagic disease (bleeding) are unlikely to exceed the potential adverse effects from intramuscular vitamin K.

The vitamin K product may also contain polysorbate 80 and propylene glycol, which can have an adverse effect on the health of the newborn, especially those with undeveloped liver function. The vitamin K product may also contain benzyl alcohol, which has been associated with a fatal "Gasping Syndrome" in premature infants. One of the acknowledged adverse effects of synthetic vitamin K is jaundice. The vitamin K product monograph contains a black box warning, signifying that the drug carries a significant risk of serious or even life threatening adverse effects. The monograph also notes that "Premature neonates are particularly at risk because their kidneys are immature," yet it is standard practice to administer vitamin K to preterm infants.

20. What did the 2020 Control Group Study reveal about health outcomes in vaccinated versus unvaccinated children?

The 2020 Control Group Study examined the health outcomes of vaccinated vs unvaccinated individuals in the United States. The study revealed that the best health outcomes occurred in individuals who had no exposure to any childhood vaccines, refused a vitamin K product, and no maternal vaccines were given during pregnancy. This comprehensive study provided important data about the long-term health effects of vaccination by comparing health outcomes between vaccinated and unvaccinated populations.

According to the study, exposure to the vitamin K injection alone was associated with an 11.73% risk of at least one disorder/disease condition. Maternal vaccination during pregnancy was linked to a 21.05% risk, and both maternal vaccination and exposure to the vitamin K injection resulted in a 30% risk of at least one disease condition in children. The study's findings suggest that avoiding all vaccine exposures, including during pregnancy and the vitamin K injection at birth, resulted in the best health outcomes for children, challenging the assumption that these interventions improve health outcomes.

21. What is RhoGAM and what are the considerations for Rh-negative pregnant women?

If a pregnant woman is Rh- (Rhesus Negative Blood), she may be encouraged to get the RhoGAM injection while pregnant. RhoGAM is not a vaccine but rather a medical intervention that has been heavily promoted for women who have Rh- blood. RhoGAM is not a benign intervention and should not be undertaken without first researching the need and rationale for this product, and the risks involved. The book provides several resources for research including information about dangers with RhoGAM given during pregnancy and related lawsuit information.

RhoGAM represents another example of a medical intervention promoted to pregnant women without adequate consideration of risks versus benefits. The decision to use RhoGAM should be made only after careful consideration of individual circumstances and thorough research into both the purported benefits and potential risks. Like other medical interventions during pregnancy, RhoGAM should be subject to the same precautionary principle that guides other pregnancy decisions, with careful evaluation of whether the intervention is truly necessary and whether safer alternatives exist.

22. What are the requirements for proper informed consent before vaccination?

Before administration of any treatment, including vaccines, health-care providers are required to inform the recipient, parent or guardian of the benefits and risks of the treatment. They must inquire about the current health status of the recipient and whether they are showing signs of illness. Healthcare providers should review the recipient's medical history to rule out the risk of allergy or sensitivity to vaccine ingredients such as egg protein, identify any contraindications specific to the vaccine based on the recipient's medical history, and review vaccination history and any previous adverse reactions.

Healthcare providers are also required to discuss alternatives to vaccination as part of proper informed consent. Informed consent is a cornerstone of ethical medical practice and ensures that individuals are provided with clear, accurate, and comprehensive information about any medical intervention, including its risks, benefits, and alternatives. The current practice often falls short of these requirements, with many healthcare providers failing to provide complete information about vaccine risks, ingredients, contraindications, and alternatives, thereby violating the principle of informed consent.

23. How do home births compare to hospital births in terms of interventions and outcomes?

A study published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal found that planned home births, with a midwife in attendance, had comparable or better outcomes than hospital births. They found that women who planned home births had lower rates of invasive and negative interventions than women who had planned hospital births, whether the hospital births were attended by midwives or medical doctors. Women birthing at home were less likely to experience augmentation of labor with oxytocin, amniotomy (artificial rupture of the fetal membranes), C-sections, electronic fetal monitoring, episiotomies, use of drugs during labour, severe tears, and postpartum hemorrhaging.

This data suggests that the hospital environment may lead to unnecessary interventions that could potentially harm both mother and baby. Home births, when attended by qualified midwives, appear to offer a safer environment with fewer medical interventions and better outcomes. This is particularly relevant for parents who wish to avoid unnecessary medical interventions during birth, including vaccines and other pharmaceutical products that may be routinely administered in hospital settings without proper informed consent.

24. Which vaccines are made using human fetal cell lines and what does this mean?

Several vaccines are manufactured using human fetal cell lines, which means they are produced using cells derived from aborted human fetuses. This manufacturing process raises significant ethical concerns for many families, particularly those with religious or moral objections to the use of fetal tissue in medical products. The use of human fetal cell lines in vaccine production means that these vaccines may contain DNA fragments and other cellular material from the original fetal tissue.

The presence of human fetal DNA and cellular material in vaccines raises both ethical and safety concerns. From an ethical standpoint, many families object to the use of products derived from aborted fetuses. From a safety perspective, the injection of foreign human DNA and cellular material may trigger autoimmune reactions or other adverse effects. The long-term consequences of injecting human fetal cell line-derived products into infants and children are unknown, as these effects have not been adequately studied in long-term safety trials.

25. How is vaccine safety monitored and what are the limitations of this system?

Vaccine safety is monitored by a passive reporting system that relies on voluntary reporting by healthcare practitioners. In some cases, healthcare practitioners may be mandated to report vaccine injury, however, there appears to be no consequences for failing to report. This passive surveillance system has significant limitations, as it depends on healthcare providers recognizing vaccine injuries, attributing them correctly to vaccination, and taking the time to file reports. Many healthcare providers are not trained to recognize vaccine injuries or may be reluctant to report them.

A U.S. HHS study acknowledged that less than 1% of vaccine adverse events are reported to the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS). This means the actual number of adverse events could be 100 times the reported rates, making the true scope of vaccine injuries largely unknown. The passive nature of the reporting system, combined with lack of training for healthcare providers in recognizing vaccine injuries and potential disincentives to report, creates a system that systematically underestimates the true rate of vaccine adverse events and fails to provide accurate safety data for regulatory decision-making.

26. What has the U.S. Vaccine Injury Compensation Program revealed about vaccine injuries?

As of May 2023, the U.S. Vaccine Injury Compensation Program has awarded more than $4.6 billion to children and adults injured by vaccines. This compensation program acknowledges that vaccines can and do cause injury and death, contrary to claims that vaccines are completely safe. The existence of this program and the substantial payouts it has made demonstrate that vaccine injuries are real and can be severe enough to warrant significant financial compensation.

The compensation program data shows that vaccines cause brain inflammation and seizures resulting in permanent brain damage, among other serious adverse effects. The fact that over $4.6 billion has been paid out to vaccine-injured individuals represents clear evidence that vaccines carry significant risks. However, this figure likely represents only a small fraction of actual vaccine injuries, as the compensation program has strict requirements for proving vaccine causation and many injured individuals either don't know about the program or are unable to meet its stringent criteria for compensation.

27. Why do drug companies use other vaccines instead of true placebos in safety studies?

Drug companies testing new vaccines are permitted to use another vaccine or a substance containing toxins as a 'placebo' control. This is not a placebo by any definition and undermines the credibility of claims of vaccine safety. A true placebo should be an inert substance that has no biological effect, such as saline solution. By using other vaccines or toxic substances as controls, researchers make it impossible to determine the true safety profile of the vaccine being tested, as any adverse effects may be masked by similar effects in the control group.

This practice represents a fundamental flaw in vaccine safety testing that makes it impossible to accurately assess vaccine risks. When both the test group and control group receive biologically active substances with potential adverse effects, researchers cannot distinguish between the effects of the new vaccine and the effects of the control substance. This methodological flaw means that vaccine safety studies fail to meet basic scientific standards for determining product safety, yet these flawed studies are used to support claims that vaccines are safe and to justify recommendations for use in vulnerable populations including pregnant women and infants.

28. What legal rights do parents have regarding vaccination decisions in Canada?

In the two provinces where vaccinations are required for public school attendance (Ontario and New Brunswick), legal exemptions exist, including medical, religious and personal belief exemptions. This means all childhood vaccines in Canada are voluntary. If you do not want your child vaccinated, you can exercise your right to an exemption. The voluntary nature of vaccination in Canada means that parents retain the legal right to make vaccination decisions for their children based on their own assessment of risks and benefits.

Parents have the fundamental right to make medical decisions for their children, including vaccination decisions. This right is protected under various legal frameworks including informed consent principles and parental rights doctrines. However, parents may face pressure from healthcare providers, schools, and other institutions to vaccinate their children despite having the legal right to refuse. Understanding these rights and how to exercise them is important for parents who want to make independent vaccination decisions based on their own research and assessment of their child's individual circumstances.

29. How do medical professionals receive training about vaccines and what are the limitations?

Medical professionals receive almost no training on vaccine ingredients, the methods of action, risks, contraindications, and how to diagnose vaccine injuries. The training doctors receive tends to focus on the vaccine schedule, how to administer a vaccine, and how to address vaccine hesitancy. Medical journals, which doctors rely on for current information, are discouraged from publishing studies that report vaccine injury. The justification given is they do not want to encourage 'vaccine hesitancy.'

This lack of adequate training means that most healthcare providers are not equipped to provide truly informed consent about vaccination risks and benefits. There is active and intentional censorship of vaccine injury reporting and research, which prevents healthcare providers from accessing complete information about vaccine safety. Do not assume that your doctor or medical professional administering the vaccine has read the product monograph and is familiar with current vaccine research. Medical professionals may be recommending vaccines based on incomplete information and institutional policies rather than comprehensive understanding of the risks and benefits.

30. What is the role of medical journals in reporting vaccine injuries and research?

Medical journals, which doctors rely on for current information, are discouraged from publishing studies that report vaccine injury. The justification given is they do not want to encourage 'vaccine hesitancy.' This creates an environment where healthcare providers do not have access to complete information about vaccine safety and adverse effects. There is active and intentional censorship of vaccine injury reporting and research, which prevents the medical community from fully understanding the scope and nature of vaccine-related health problems.

This censorship in medical publishing creates a biased information environment where healthcare providers primarily see studies that support vaccination while being denied access to research that documents vaccine injuries or questions vaccine safety. This systematic suppression of negative vaccine research means that the medical literature presents a skewed picture of vaccine safety that does not reflect the full range of scientific evidence. Healthcare providers making vaccination recommendations based on this incomplete and biased information cannot provide truly informed consent to their patients about the full range of potential risks and benefits.

31. What resources and support are available for parents who want to make informed vaccination decisions?

The book provides extensive resources for parents who want to make informed vaccination decisions. These include books such as "Vaccines – A Reappraisal" by Richard Moskowitz, MD, "Vaccine Safety Manual" by Neil Z. Miller, and "Dissolving Illusions" by Suzanne Humphries, MD, and Roman Bystrianyk. Online resources include websites from organizations like the National Vaccine Information Centre, Physicians for Informed Consent, and Children's Health Defense, which provide scientific information about vaccine risks and alternatives.

Vaccine Choice Canada serves as a primary resource for Canadian families, providing educational materials, product monograph access, and support for parents making vaccination decisions. The organization offers parent-to-parent communication, helps people understand their rights regarding medical choice, and provides information packages about vaccine risks and ingredients. One of the most important actions parents can take is to read the vaccine product monograph and patient information sheets for each vaccine being considered, paying particular attention to ingredients, contraindications, limits to testing, and warnings.

32. What did Vaccine Choice Canada identify as the most critical considerations for expectant parents?

Vaccine Choice Canada emphasizes that vaccination may be the most critical decision parents will make, as this is one decision that once done, cannot be undone. The organization stresses that almost all modern diseases have their origin in a disturbed immune system, and few drugs disrupt the immune system as intensively as do vaccines. It is critical that parents understand the consequences of this medical intervention and the risks involved when making this decision.

The organization conducted research showing that the best health outcomes occurred in individuals who had no exposure to childhood vaccines or vitamin K, and no maternal vaccines. Responsible parents today actively research the safety of strollers, car seats, cribs, food ingredients, and other information in their desire to keep their child safe. Vaccine Choice Canada encourages parents to exercise the same due diligence with the vaccine decision, and with any medical procedure that requires the injection of toxic or foreign substances into their child. The safety of the unborn is the parent's responsibility, and this guide is designed to help parents make informed decisions based on complete information rather than incomplete assurances from health authorities.

