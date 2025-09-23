When you enter the American healthcare system with cancer, you have a one-in-three chance of dying from it—not because effective treatments don't exist, but because they've been deliberately kept from you. In "Politics in Healing," Daniel Haley documents the systematic suppression of non-toxic cancer cures that have saved thousands of lives, revealing how the FDA and AMA have spent decades destroying therapies that work. Dr. William Koch could cure cancer with one injection of Glyoxylide; Royal Rife's frequency generator achieved 100% success with terminal patients in 1934; targeted colostrum creates specific antibodies against any disease for pennies. These are documented histories, complete with court records, Congressional testimony, and the names of patients who lived when conventional medicine said they would die. The tragedy isn't that we lack cures—it's that the cures have been buried under raids, prosecutions, and professional destruction of anyone who dared offer them.

This suppression didn't emerge from nowhere—it was architected. As E. Richard Brown reveals in "Rockefeller Medicine Men," the modern medical system was deliberately sculpted by industrial oligarchs who saw medicine as a tool for maintaining corporate capitalism. The Rockefeller and Carnegie foundations poured millions into reshaping medical education, not to improve health, but to create a system that would serve industrial needs: a healthy workforce, a legitimization of capitalism's inequalities, and most crucially, a monopoly that excluded any therapy that couldn't generate massive profits. Frederick T. Gates, Rockefeller's chief lieutenant and architect of medical philanthropy, explicitly stated that medicine must serve capitalist society and be controlled through institutions they dominated. They succeeded brilliantly. By requiring $200-300 million for FDA approval—impossible for unpatentable natural substances—they created a perfect trap: only synthetic, patentable, usually toxic drugs could ever reach market, while safe, effective, inexpensive natural cures remained forever illegal.

The mechanisms of suppression follow a chillingly consistent pattern. First comes the attempt to buy the discovery—Morris Fishbein of the AMA tried to purchase Koch's formula, the Rockefeller interests attempted to steal Krebiozen, the NCI stole Burzynski's antineoplastons through patent fraud. When the inventors refuse to sell, the machinery of destruction activates: FDA raids with armed agents seizing decades of research, grand jury investigations designed to bankrupt through legal costs, false letters to patients claiming their doctor is a fraud, pressure on insurance companies to stop coverage, and rigged trials where treatments are deliberately sabotaged. The NCI gave incompatible substances to 94% of patients in hydrazine sulfate trials, ensuring zero survivors instead of the usual 40-50% success rate—what Penthouse magazine called deliberate murder. Dr. Stanislaw Burzynski faced eight years of persecution and four grand juries, all of which refused to indict after hearing from patients whose brain tumors had vanished. The pattern never varies: suppress what works, protect what profits, and let people die rather than threaten pharmaceutical revenues.

What Haley reveals isn't just medical history—it's an ongoing holocaust by bureaucracy where one American dies of cancer every minute while proven cures sit locked away. The supporting evidence spans decades: Robert Becker demonstrated that electricity controls healing and regeneration, showing we could regenerate limbs and organs using bioelectric fields; Ivan Illich warned us forty years ago that medicine had become a threat to health, creating dependencies that destroy our natural healing capacities; congressional investigations like the Fitzgerald Report documented the conspiracy to suppress cancer cures as early as 1953. The human cost is staggering. Koch's Glyoxylide could save most of the 500,000 Americans who die from cancer yearly; DMSO could prevent paralysis after spinal injuries if given within 90 minutes; targeted colostrum could eliminate deaths from antibiotic-resistant infections. Each story in this book represents not just scientific suppression but millions of preventable deaths—people who suffered through chemotherapy's 2-3% success rate when one injection could have saved them, stroke victims who remain paralyzed when DMSO could have preserved function, children with brain tumors who died when antineoplastons could have given them full lives. The solutions Haley proposes are simple: remove FDA authority over non-toxic substances and pass laws protecting doctors who use alternative treatments. Until then, the killing continues, profitable and protected, while the cures remain buried beneath decades of lies.

With thanks to Daniel Healey.

Politics in Healing: The Suppression and Manipulation of American Medicine: Haley, Daniel

Insights and reflections from "Politics in Healing: The Suppression and Manipulation of American Medicine"

Analogy

Imagine a remote village plagued by a mysterious illness that leaves people slowly dying in agony. The village healers, who sell expensive potions that rarely work and often make people sicker, control all the paths into the village. One day, travelers arrive with clean water, herbs, and simple remedies that cure the illness quickly and cheaply. But the village healers, fearing for their lucrative business, convince the village guards that these remedies are dangerous. They seize the cures, jail the travelers, and spread rumors that the remedies cause blindness or madness. The guards, who are promised jobs with the healers when they retire, enthusiastically enforce the ban.

Meanwhile, villagers continue dying, spending their life savings on potions that don't work, never knowing that simple cures sit locked in the healers' vaults. Some villagers who secretly obtained the banned remedies and were cured try to tell others, but they're dismissed as lucky exceptions or liars. The healers occasionally steal the travelers' recipes, change a few ingredients, and sell them at enormous profit as their own discoveries. This continues generation after generation, with millions dying needlessly, while the healers grow rich and powerful, always claiming they're protecting the village from dangerous quackery. The village, convinced that only the healers' expensive potions are "real medicine," never questions why they remain sick and poor while the healers prosper.

The One-Minute Elevator Explanation

Listen, there's something shocking you need to know about American healthcare. Cures for cancer and other diseases have existed for decades - I'm talking about treatments that actually work, with no side effects, costing pennies. Dr. Koch could cure cancer with one injection. Royal Rife destroyed cancer with frequencies. Targeted colostrum creates specific antibodies against any disease. DMSO prevents paralysis after spinal injuries. But here's the criminal part: the FDA and AMA systematically suppressed these cures to protect pharmaceutical profits. They raided clinics, jailed doctors, destroyed research, and let millions die rather than allow competition to chemotherapy and drugs.

Why? Because these natural cures can't be patented. No patents means no profits. The FDA requires $300 million for approval - impossible for unpatentable treatments. So they created a perfect monopoly: only toxic, expensive drugs get approved while safe, cheap cures stay banned. This is economic warfare where your life is collateral damage. The solution is simple: remove FDA authority over non-toxic substances and pass medical freedom laws. Let doctors use what works. Create real competition. Cures exist - we just need the freedom to use them.

[Elevator dings]

Want to learn more? Research the Access to Medical Treatment Act, look up Dr. Stanislaw Burzynski's antineoplastons, and investigate why DMSO is still banned despite forty years of safety data.

12-Point Summary

1. The Architecture of Suppression A powerful alliance between the FDA, AMA, pharmaceutical companies, and cancer institutions systematically suppresses non-toxic cures to maintain profitable monopolies on disease treatment. This "Official Medicine" operates like a cartel, using government power to eliminate competition while pretending to protect public health. The system depends on the "revolving door" between FDA and drug companies, with 65-75% of FDA employees taking pharmaceutical jobs after government service, ensuring regulators protect industry interests over patient welfare.

2. The Economic Engine of Disease The healthcare system's dysfunction stems from economic incentives that reward managing disease rather than curing it. A cancer patient generates hundreds of thousands in revenue; a patient cured with one injection generates nothing. Natural substances can't be patented, so pharmaceutical companies can't profit from them. FDA approval costs of $200-800 million ensure only patentable synthetic drugs reach market. This economic structure guarantees that inexpensive, effective, non-toxic cures remain unavailable while expensive, marginally effective, toxic drugs dominate medicine.

3. The Genius They Destroyed: Dr. William Koch Dr. Koch discovered that cancer and most diseases result from blocked oxidation in cells, causing them to ferment sugar and produce toxins instead of energy. His remedy, Glyoxylide, was an oxygen catalyst that restored normal oxidation with one injection in minute doses. Terminal cancer patients recovered, diabetics no longer needed insulin, and heart disease reversed. When Koch refused to sell his formula to the AMA's Morris Fishbein, he faced decades of persecution, FDA trials, and exile despite never losing in court and despite thousands of documented cures.

4. Rife's Frequencies: The End of All Disease Royal Raymond Rife built microscopes that could see living viruses and bacteria, proving they could change form and that cancer had a viral origin. He discovered every pathogen has a specific frequency that destroys it while leaving healthy cells unharmed. His frequency generator achieved 100% cure rate in terminal cancer patients in 1934. The medical establishment destroyed his work, vandalized his lab, threatened doctors using his technology, and erased from history what could have eliminated most disease. Modern physics confirms his principles, but his actual technology remains suppressed.

5. The Krebiozen Conspiracy Krebiozen, developed by Dr. Stefan Durovic and championed by America's most published scientist Dr. Andrew Ivy, showed remarkable success against cancer with 4,000 physicians using it successfully. The AMA attempted to steal the rights through an elaborate conspiracy, and when exposed, destroyed Krebiozen through false testing and regulatory manipulation. Thousands of patients whose lives depended on it protested at the White House, but the FDA banned it anyway. The documented conspiracy revealed the medical establishment would rather let patients die than allow successful treatments they didn't control.

6. DMSO: The Buried Miracle DMSO could revolutionize emergency medicine - preventing paralysis after spinal injury if given within 90 minutes, stopping stroke damage if given within two hours, and relieving pain better than morphine without addiction. Dr. Stanley Jacob proved it could save hundreds of thousands of lives annually. The FDA banned it based on fabricated claims about eye damage never found in humans, condemning millions to preventable death and paralysis. After 40 years, this life-saving treatment remains illegal in America while used safely worldwide, solely to protect pharmaceutical profits.

7. Nature's Antibody Factory The targeted colostrum method uses a cow's udder as an antibody factory, creating specific immunity against any disease by injecting killed pathogens into the udder before calving. The colostrum contains massive quantities of antibodies that cure the targeted disease when consumed. Congressman Berkley Bedell was cured of Lyme disease this way after conventional medicine failed. The method could provide cures for antibiotic-resistant bacteria, tuberculosis, even cancer, costs almost nothing, has no side effects, yet remains illegal for human use to protect the pharmaceutical industry.

8. The Somatid Revolution Gaston Naessens discovered submicroscopic living particles called somatids that exist in all blood and undergo specific cycles indicating health or disease. His somatoscope revealed that disease organisms can originate from within our own blood when conditions deteriorate, challenging everything medicine believes about infection. His treatment, 714-X, frees the immune system from cancer's paralysis, achieving remarkable cure rates. Despite thousands of documented successes, Naessens faced prosecution in France and Canada because his discoveries threatened the entire medical paradigm and cancer industry.

9. Electromagnetic Healing Suppressed Dr. Robert Becker proved the body has an electrical control system governing healing and that proper electromagnetic fields can regenerate tissue previously thought impossible to regrow - even complex organs. His work showed silver ions could dedifferentiate cells back into stem cells, potentially regenerating spinal cords and organs. The Alpha-Stim device uses cranial electrotherapy to successfully treat depression, anxiety, and pain without drugs. Both technologies face suppression because electromagnetic healing threatens billions in pharmaceutical sales and surgical procedures.

10. The Hydrazine Sulfate Genocide Hydrazine sulfate, costing 60 cents daily, achieved 40-50% success rates in terminal cancer patients by blocking tumor energy production while reversing deadly wasting syndrome. The National Cancer Institute deliberately sabotaged trials by giving patients substances known to be incompatible, causing zero survivors instead of the expected 40-50% success rate. This intentional murder of 600 patients to discredit an effective treatment that costs pennies represents criminal fraud that killed countless cancer patients denied access to a proven cure.

11. Burzynski's Antineoplastons: The Cure They Can't Stop Dr. Stanislaw Burzynski discovered peptides missing from cancer patients that reprogram cancer cells to die normally or become healthy cells again. His antineoplastons cure brain tumors considered incurable without poisoning patients. The FDA spent eight years and millions trying to imprison him through four grand juries, all of which refused to indict after hearing patient testimony. The NCI stole his discoveries through patent fraud while sabotaging trials. Despite the longest persecution in FDA history, Burzynski continues treating patients because his cures are too effective to completely suppress.

12. The Path to Medical Freedom The solution requires two simple changes: remove FDA authority over non-toxic substances and pass medical freedom laws protecting doctors who use alternative treatments. The Access to Medical Treatment Act would allow unapproved treatments with informed consent. The Alaska Law model prevents medical boards from persecuting doctors for using unconventional treatments that do no harm. These changes would create free market competition, making suppressed cures available while forcing drug prices down. The tools for defeating cancer and most diseases already exist - we need only the freedom to use them.

The Golden Nugget

The most profound idea that the fewest people would know is that microorganisms within our own blood can transform into disease-causing organisms when our internal environment deteriorates - a discovery that completely inverts our understanding of disease causation. Royal Rife observed through his microscope, and Gaston Naessens confirmed with his somatoscope, that tiny particles present in all human blood can evolve through various forms - from beneficial particles to bacteria, fungi, and even viruses - depending on the body's condition. This means disease often originates from within, not from external infection, and that maintaining proper internal conditions (pH, oxidation, electromagnetic balance) prevents these transformations. This explains why some people exposed to infectious diseases don't get sick while others spontaneously develop illnesses without exposure - their internal terrain determines whether these omnipresent particles remain harmless or evolve into pathogens. This principle, called pleomorphism, was suppressed because it means disease could be prevented through simple maintenance of body chemistry rather than expensive drugs, and that the entire germ theory underlying modern medicine is only half the truth. If widely understood, this would revolutionize medicine: instead of killing germs after they appear, we would maintain conditions that prevent their emergence in the first place.

30 Questions and Answers

1. What is "Official Medicine" and how does it control healthcare in America?

Official Medicine consists of the FDA, AMA, NIH (including the National Cancer Institute), American Cancer Society, Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital, Mayo Clinic, M.D. Anderson, and Roswell Park. This establishment decides what medicines and therapies Americans can access and harshly disciplines doctors who venture outside its guidelines. It maintains control through FDA regulatory authority, state medical board prosecutions, control of medical education and journals, insurance reimbursement restrictions, and systematic harassment of alternative practitioners including raids, seizures, criminal prosecutions, and professional destruction.

Official Medicine functions as a form of socialized medicine with overly centralized control that stifles innovation. Unlike the computer industry which makes rapid breakthroughs in a free market, medical discoveries face a rigidly controlled system where approval is dictated from the top down. The result is that effective non-toxic treatments are excluded while toxic pharmaceuticals dominate, creating what Business Week called "probably the biggest business failure in American history" - a healthcare system that costs the most while delivering mediocre results.

2. What economic principle did "Deep Throat" from Watergate provide that explains why the FDA and AMA would suppress effective treatments?

"Follow the money" - this simple principle explains the systematic suppression of non-toxic therapies. The AMA receives one of its principal sources of income from pharmaceutical company advertising, with drug ads filling medical journals from front to back. The pharmaceutical industry depends on expensive, patentable drugs that generate billions in profits, while natural, non-toxic treatments cannot be patented and would provide devastating competition if allowed on the market.

The economic threat is existential: if a simple injection of Glyoxylide could cure cancer, or if targeted colostrum could replace antibiotics, or if DMSO could prevent paralysis after spinal injuries, the pharmaceutical industry would lose hundreds of billions in revenue. The system protects itself through regulatory capture - FDA employees know that lucrative pharmaceutical industry jobs await them after government service, creating powerful incentives to protect drug company interests over public health. This economic reality drives the suppression of cures that could save lives but would destroy pharmaceutical profits.

3. How does the FDA's "revolving door" with pharmaceutical companies create conflicts of interest?

Between 65% and 75% of FDA employees take jobs with pharmaceutical companies upon retiring from government service, creating what's been called the most notorious "revolving door" in Washington. This creates a system where FDA regulators know their future employment depends on pleasing the very companies they're supposed to regulate. The conflict is obvious: regulators who approve profitable drugs and suppress competing natural therapies are rewarded with high-paying industry positions, while those who challenge pharmaceutical interests face career destruction.

This revolving door explains seemingly irrational FDA behavior - spending eight years and millions trying to imprison Dr. Burzynski for curing cancer, banning DMSO based on false claims, raiding clinics that successfully treat patients, and approving toxic drugs like Oraflex that killed people while banning harmless immune milk that helped arthritis. The FDA protects pharmaceutical monopolies rather than public health because individual regulators have powerful personal incentives to serve industry interests. The system ensures that effective, inexpensive, non-toxic treatments remain unavailable while dangerous but profitable drugs flood the market.

4. What pattern of harassment did the FDA use repeatedly against alternative medicine practitioners?

The FDA employed a consistent pattern of persecution: raids with federal marshals seizing patient files and medical equipment, criminal prosecutions requiring practitioners to spend fortunes on legal defense, grand jury investigations designed to bankrupt through legal costs even without indictments, false and misleading letters sent to patients claiming their doctors were quacks, pressure on insurance companies to stop coverage, manipulation of scientific trials to ensure failure, and coordination with state medical boards to revoke licenses. This pattern destroyed many healers financially and professionally even when they were never convicted of anything.

The raids were particularly devastating - armed agents would sweep in, confiscate years of research, patient records needed for ongoing treatment, and expensive equipment, often never returning them even when courts ruled in the practitioner's favor. Dr. Burzynski's files seized in 1985 still hadn't been returned by the book's publication. The FDA would freeze bank accounts, leaving practitioners unable to mount legal defenses. They would demand impossibly expensive trials, then when practitioners managed to comply, would change requirements or simply refuse to review submissions. This systematic harassment served to intimidate other doctors from using alternative treatments and maintain pharmaceutical monopoly.

5. Why does the author argue that non-toxic therapies represent an existential threat to pharmaceutical companies?

Non-toxic therapies threaten the entire pharmaceutical business model because they are typically natural substances that cannot be patented, cost pennies to produce, work better than toxic drugs, have no harmful side effects requiring additional drugs to manage, and often cure rather than merely manage disease. A patient cured with one shot of Glyoxylide or a course of targeted colostrum generates no recurring revenue, while a cancer patient on chemotherapy generates hundreds of thousands in profits. The threat is industry-wide extinction if these treatments became available.

Consider the implications: hydrazine sulfate costs 60 cents daily versus thousands for chemotherapy; DMSO could prevent paralysis for pennies while spinal injury treatment costs millions; targeted colostrum could replace the entire antibiotic industry; Koch's Glyoxylide could eliminate cancer treatment's hundreds of billions in annual revenue. These therapies would also expose the unnecessary suffering caused by toxic treatments - chemotherapy's 2-3% success rate, radiation damage, drug side effects killing 100,000-150,000 Americans yearly. The pharmaceutical industry cannot compete with safe, effective, inexpensive cures, so it uses regulatory capture to ensure they never reach market.

6. What was Dr. William Frederick Koch's Glyoxylide and how did it work to cure cancer?

Glyoxylide was an oxygen catalyst compound developed by Dr. Koch based on his discovery that cancer and many diseases resulted from blocked oxidation processes in cells. When normal oxidation is blocked, cells ferment sugar instead, producing toxins and enabling cancer growth. Glyoxylide, given in incredibly minute doses (one part per trillion), restored the cell's ability to use oxygen properly, reversing the disease process. Koch discovered that removing just one hydrogen atom from a toxin would transform it from poison to fuel the cell could burn for energy.

The treatment required just one injection in most cases, with spectacular results - terminal cancer patients given days to live recovered completely, paralyzed patients walked again, diabetics no longer needed insulin. Koch's genius was understanding that disease symptoms come from toxins produced by blocked oxidation, and that restoring proper oxygen metabolism would eliminate both the toxins and the disease. His chemistry was so advanced that modern science is only beginning to understand it. The therapy worked for cancer, diabetes, coronary disease, infections, and even mental illness - essentially any condition involving disrupted cellular oxidation.

7. Why did the AMA's Dr. Morris Fishbein try to buy Koch's formula, and what happened when Koch refused?

Dr. Morris Fishbein, the powerful editor of JAMA and de facto head of the AMA, attempted to buy Koch's Glyoxylide formula through intermediaries, offering to make Koch wealthy if he would sell. Fishbein had a pattern of acquiring successful treatments and then controlling their distribution for profit. When Koch refused to sell, believing his discovery belonged to humanity, Fishbein launched a vicious campaign to destroy him, repeatedly calling him a quack in JAMA editorials and mobilizing the AMA's political machinery against him.

The retaliation was systematic and ruthless - Fishbein used the AMA's influence to pressure medical boards, orchestrate FDA prosecution, manipulate media coverage, and ensure Koch's treatment would never receive fair testing. The FDA prosecuted Koch twice in federal court, but juries acquitted him both times after hearing testimony from recovered patients. Fishbein's vendetta continued for decades, driving Koch from America and ensuring Glyoxylide would remain unavailable despite its ability to cure cancer with one shot. This pattern - attempt to buy, then destroy if refused - was Fishbein's standard practice with breakthrough treatments that threatened pharmaceutical profits.

8. What was Royal Raymond Rife's Universal Microscope and what could it see that others couldn't?

Rife's Universal Microscope, completed in the 1920s, achieved magnifications of 17,000 to 31,000 times with perfect resolution, far exceeding conventional microscopes limited to 2,000-2,500 times magnification. Using 5,682 parts and proprietary quartz prisms that bent light without destroying it (unlike electron microscopes that kill specimens), Rife could observe living viruses and bacteria in their natural state. He discovered that microorganisms could change form (pleomorphism) - he watched bacteria transform into viruses and back, proving that diseases could originate from within the body when conditions changed, not just from external infection.

Most remarkably, Rife observed that each pathogen emitted its own distinctive color frequency when illuminated with specific wavelengths of light - like a fingerprint identifying each organism. He documented the cancer virus (which he called BX), watched it develop from normal cells under certain conditions, and observed it could change into other forms. His microscope revealed an invisible world that challenged everything medicine believed about disease causation. While electron microscopes would later achieve higher magnification, they could only view dead specimens, missing the dynamic processes Rife observed in living organisms that revealed how diseases actually developed and spread.

9. How did Rife's frequency generator destroy pathogens using the Mortal Oscillatory Rate (MOR)?

Rife discovered that every pathogen has a specific frequency at which it naturally resonates - its Mortal Oscillatory Rate. Just as an opera singer can shatter a crystal glass by singing its resonant frequency, Rife's frequency generator could destroy bacteria, viruses, and cancer cells by transmitting their specific MOR. The organisms would absorb this resonant energy until they literally exploded, while healthy human cells, resonating at different frequencies, remained unharmed. Rife meticulously determined the precise MOR for dozens of disease organisms through thousands of hours of microscopic observation.

His "Beam Ray" device generated these frequencies through a plasma tube, creating an electromagnetic field that penetrated the entire body. Patients would sit near the device for a few minutes while it transmitted the specific frequencies targeting their disease. The treatment was completely painless - patients felt nothing while cancer cells, bacteria, or viruses were destroyed throughout their body. Rife's genius was recognizing that physics, not chemistry, could selectively eliminate pathogens. Modern researchers have validated his principle - the FDA has even approved devices using frequencies to treat cancer, though nowhere near as effectively as Rife's original technology.

10. What happened at the 1934 cancer clinic where Rife treated 16 terminal patients?

In 1934, the University of Southern California sponsored a cancer clinic in La Jolla where Rife treated 16 terminal cancer patients under medical supervision by prominent physicians including Dr. Milbank Johnson and Dr. Arthur Kendall. The patients had been declared incurable by conventional medicine and given no hope of recovery. After three months of treatment with Rife's frequency generator, requiring just a few minutes every third day, 14 patients were declared completely cured. The remaining two required an additional month of treatment before they too were cancer-free - a 100% cure rate in terminal cases.

The results should have revolutionized medicine, but instead triggered a systematic suppression. Dr. Milbank Johnson, preparing to announce the breakthrough, suddenly died under mysterious circumstances the night before a press conference. The other doctors were visited by AMA representatives and threatened with loss of their licenses if they continued using or discussing Rife's technology. Patient records disappeared, research was destroyed, and doctors who had witnessed the cures suddenly denied any knowledge of them. Rife's laboratory was repeatedly vandalized, his microscopes sabotaged or stolen, and he was dragged through costly legal battles that destroyed him financially and emotionally. The complete cure of terminal cancer achieved in 1934 was erased from medical history.

11. What was Krebiozen and why did thousands of patients petition to keep access to it?

Krebiozen was an immune-system stimulating substance extracted from horses injected with a fungus, developed by Dr. Stefan Durovic in Argentina and brought to America by Dr. Andrew Ivy, the most published scientist in America and former head of the University of Illinois Medical School. The treatment showed remarkable success against cancer - patients given weeks to live survived years or recovered completely. By 1961, over 4,000 physicians had used Krebiozen to treat cancer patients with consistently positive results, and it became the most promising cancer treatment of its era.

When the FDA moved to ban Krebiozen in 1963, thousands of patients whose lives depended on it organized unprecedented protests. They picketed the Kennedy White House, testified before Congress about their recoveries, and pleaded for continued access. These weren't desperate people grasping at false hope - they were long-term survivors who knew Krebiozen had saved their lives. Many prominent figures supported them, including Senator Paul Douglas whose own investigation confirmed Krebiozen's efficacy. Despite overwhelming evidence and patient testimony, the FDA banned it through manipulated testing and false claims, condemning countless cancer patients to death. The Krebiozen story revealed that patient welfare meant nothing when a treatment threatened pharmaceutical profits.

12. How did the AMA attempt to steal the rights to Krebiozen through Dr. J.J. Moore's conspiracy?

Dr. J.J. Moore, third-ranking official at the AMA, orchestrated an elaborate conspiracy to destroy Krebiozen's reputation, bankrupt its developers, then steal the rights for profit. Working with Chicago businessman Edward Moore and attorney Kenneth Brainard, he planned to publish negative articles in JAMA while pressuring the Durovics financially and legally until they were forced to sell. The conspiracy was exposed when Commodore Alberto Barreira, pretending to have damaging information against the Durovics, got Dr. Moore to explain the entire scheme in recorded meetings.

Moore revealed they would ruin Krebiozen's name if necessary, then simply change it after acquiring the rights. He admitted Krebiozen was effective but said they were "all interested just in the money...lots of it, and soon." Moore had arranged buyers and expected millions in profits. The conspiracy involved AMA leadership, Chicago businessmen, and connections in Argentina. When exposed in sworn affidavits before the Illinois Legislature, it revealed the AMA's willingness to destroy an effective cancer treatment and let patients die for profit. Despite this documented conspiracy, the AMA continued its attacks on Krebiozen, ultimately succeeding in having it banned.

13. What unique properties of DMSO made it revolutionary for treating strokes and spinal injuries?

DMSO (dimethyl sulfoxide) possesses extraordinary properties that could revolutionize emergency medicine: it penetrates skin and cell membranes instantly, carrying other substances with it; reduces inflammation faster than any known substance; prevents paralysis if given within 90 minutes of spinal cord injury; dissolves blood clots while preventing new ones; protects brain cells from damage during strokes; and relieves pain more effectively than morphine without addiction risk. Dr. Stanley Jacob demonstrated that DMSO given intravenously within two hours of a stroke could prevent most brain damage, potentially saving hundreds of thousands from death or disability annually.

Most remarkably, DMSO prevents the secondary damage that causes paralysis after spinal injuries - the swelling and cell death that occurs hours after initial trauma. In animal studies, those treated with DMSO within 90 minutes retained full function while untreated animals became permanently paralyzed. The implications were staggering: emergency rooms stocked with DMSO could prevent most stroke damage and paralysis from accidents. Yet the FDA banned it based on false claims about eye damage, condemning millions to preventable paralysis and death. Dr. Jacob called DMSO "the most significant therapeutic advance since the discovery of antibiotics," but after 40 years, Americans still cannot access this life-saving treatment.

14. Why did the FDA ban DMSO based on alleged eye damage that was never found in humans?

The FDA banned DMSO in 1965 claiming it caused lens changes in laboratory animals, though these changes were never found in humans despite extensive testing, including examination of people who had used DMSO for years. The alleged eye damage occurred only in specific laboratory animals given massive doses far exceeding any human use, and scientists determined the changes were harmless and reversible. Dr. Jacob and other researchers conducted extensive eye examinations on thousands of DMSO users, finding no problems whatsoever. The FDA ignored this evidence and maintained the ban for decades.

The real reason for banning DMSO had nothing to do with safety - it threatened too many profitable drugs. DMSO could replace painkillers, anti-inflammatories, anti-clotting drugs, and numerous other pharmaceuticals. It cost pennies to produce and couldn't generate significant profits. Most threatening, its ability to prevent paralysis and stroke damage would eliminate billions in long-term care revenue. The FDA used the fabricated eye damage issue to justify suppression, knowing that requiring proof of safety in all species at all doses created an impossible standard. Despite overwhelming evidence of safety and efficacy, including its legal use in eleven states through state legislation, the FDA maintains its ban, sacrificing lives to protect pharmaceutical profits.

15. How does the targeted colostrum method work to create specific antibodies against diseases?

The targeted colostrum method exploits a cow's natural ability to create antibodies against any pathogen to which it's exposed. Three weeks before a cow gives birth, killed bacteria, viruses, or other pathogens are injected into its udder. The cow's immune system responds by producing massive quantities of specific antibodies against these organisms, concentrating them in the colostrum (first milk) to protect the newborn calf. This colostrum, containing targeted antibodies, can then be harvested and given to humans orally to provide immediate immunity against the specific disease.

The mechanism works because a cow's udder contains vast numbers of plasma cells - essentially an antibody factory. The antibodies produced are "cross-species effective," working as well in humans as in cows. When taken orally in sufficient quantity, these antibodies survive digestion (colostrum contains antitrypsins that protect them) and provide passive immunity. The method can create antibodies against any disease - bacterial, viral, fungal, or parasitic. It works rapidly (colostrum is ready three weeks after injection), costs almost nothing to produce, has no side effects, and could theoretically replace most vaccines and many medications. Yet the FDA prohibits its use for human disease, protecting pharmaceutical profits from this natural cure.

16. What happened when Congressman Berkley Bedell was cured of Lyme disease using targeted colostrum?

Congressman Bedell contracted Lyme disease from a tick bite in Virginia, and despite treatment with powerful antibiotics at Walter Reed Hospital and Johns Hopkins, his condition worsened until he could barely function. Facing the end of his political career, he was taken to Minnesota farmer Herb Saunders, who prepared a targeted colostrum by injecting killed Lyme spirochetes into a cow's udder before calving. After drinking this specially prepared colostrum for about a month, Bedell's symptoms completely disappeared and never returned - he was cured by antibodies the cow created specifically against Lyme disease.

This cure opened Bedell's eyes to the suppression of non-toxic treatments. When he wanted to announce his cure to help other Lyme sufferers, Saunders begged him not to, fearing prosecution for practicing medicine without a license. Bedell discovered that distributing targeted colostrum for human disease was illegal, despite its harmlessness and effectiveness. This experience transformed him into an advocate for medical freedom, leading him to create the Office of Alternative Medicine and conceive the Access to Medical Treatment Act. His cure proved that nature's antibody factory could succeed where modern medicine's most powerful drugs failed, yet regulations prevented suffering patients from accessing this simple remedy.

17. What is Gaston Naessens' somatid cycle and how does 714-X affect cancer development?

Naessens discovered tiny living particles called somatids in blood that undergo a 16-stage cycle in healthy people but expand to 16+ stages in disease. Using his revolutionary somatoscope (achieving 30,000x magnification with living specimens), he observed that in healthy blood, somatids complete a three-stage cycle: somatid, spore, double spore. However, when the immune system weakens or body conditions deteriorate, somatids progress through bacterial, fungal, and viral forms - essentially showing that disease organisms can originate from within our own blood rather than just external infection.

714-X, Naessens' treatment, is a camphor-derived compound that supplies nitrogen to cancer cells, preventing them from stealing it from the immune system. Cancer cells produce a substance called co-cancerogenic K factor (CKF) that paralyzes the immune system while extracting nitrogen for tumor growth. By providing nitrogen directly to cancer cells through 714-X, the immune system is freed from paralysis and can attack the tumor naturally. Additionally, 714-X liquefies lymph fluid, improving circulation and toxin removal. The treatment requires daily injections into lymph nodes for 21-day cycles. Naessens achieved remarkable success rates, particularly with early-stage cancers, yet faced prosecution in both France and Canada despite thousands of documented cures.

18. Why was Naessens prosecuted in France and later in Canada despite his treatment successes?

In France, Naessens was prosecuted after successfully treating leukemia patients, with the medical establishment claiming he practiced medicine illegally despite his treatments succeeding where conventional medicine failed. The real threat was his somatoscope and discoveries that disproved fundamental medical beliefs about disease causation. His ability to diagnose cancer years before conventional methods and cure it with a non-toxic treatment threatened the entire cancer industry. After facing imprisonment, Naessens fled to Canada in 1964, believing he'd find scientific freedom there.

In Canada, history repeated itself. After operating successfully for years, helping thousands of patients, Naessens was arrested in 1989 and charged with murder after a woman who'd refused conventional treatment died. The trial became a sensation when patient after patient testified about their cures, including children given days to live who survived and thrived. The jury acquitted him, but the Quebec Medical Corporation continued harassment, raiding his laboratory, confiscating patient files, and restricting his work. Both prosecutions followed the same pattern: medical establishments using legal systems to destroy competition rather than evaluate scientific merit. Despite documented successes, authorities preferred to suppress Naessens rather than investigate why his treatments worked.

19. How does Dr. Robert Becker's work prove that electromagnetic fields can regenerate tissue?

Dr. Becker, an orthopedic surgeon and researcher at Syracuse VA Hospital, proved that electromagnetic fields control healing and can stimulate regeneration of complex tissues thought impossible to regrow. He discovered the body's direct current electrical control system, showing that injury creates specific electrical signals that trigger healing. By applying proper electromagnetic fields, he could accelerate bone healing, regenerate cartilage, and even begin regenerating complex limbs in mammals. His work demonstrated that very weak electrical currents, far below levels that stimulate nerves or muscles, control cell differentiation and growth.

Most remarkably, Becker showed that silver ions generated electrically could dedifferentiate cells - turn specialized cells back into stem cells capable of becoming any tissue type. He grew new bone, cartilage, muscle, and nerve tissue in laboratory animals using simple electrical stimulation. His techniques could cure non-union fractures deemed hopeless, eliminate bone infections resistant to antibiotics, and potentially regenerate spinal cords and organs. However, when Becker warned about dangers of electromagnetic pollution from power lines and refused to support military projects, his funding was eliminated. The medical establishment buried his discoveries that could revolutionize healing, preferring profitable surgical procedures and drugs to simple electrical regeneration.

20. What is the Alpha-Stim device and why did the FDA try to shut it down despite its effectiveness?

The Alpha-Stim is a cranial electrotherapy stimulation (CES) device that delivers microscopic electrical currents to the brain, effectively treating depression, anxiety, insomnia, and pain without drugs or side effects. Developed by Dr. Daniel Kirsch based on Russian research and American neuroscience, it works by normalizing neurotransmitter production and brain wave patterns. Clinical studies showed 90%+ effectiveness rates for conditions that psychiatric drugs barely help, with no adverse effects. The device offers relief within minutes to hours, compared to weeks for antidepressants, and creates lasting improvements rather than drug dependency.

The FDA attempted to shut down Alpha-Stim through regulatory harassment despite overwhelming evidence of safety and efficacy. FDA inspectors raided the company, demanded impossibly expensive trials, refused to review properly submitted documentation, and threatened criminal prosecution. The real threat was economic - Alpha-Stim could replace billions in psychiatric drug sales. One device lasting years costs less than a month of antidepressants. The FDA's persecution included physical assault on journalists documenting their inspection, stonewalling Freedom of Information requests, and drafting shutdown orders. Only intervention by congressmen and massive legal expenses kept Alpha-Stim available, though FDA obstruction continues to limit access to this proven technology.

21. How did the NCI sabotage its own trials of hydrazine sulfate by giving patients incompatible substances?

Dr. Joseph Gold had explicitly warned for decades that certain substances - alcohol, tranquilizers, and barbiturates - were incompatible with hydrazine sulfate and would cancel its effectiveness or create dangerous interactions. In legitimate trials following these warnings, hydrazine sulfate achieved 40-50% success rates in terminal cancer patients, with many complete remissions. The drug works by blocking cancer's energy production, starving tumors while reversing cachexia (wasting syndrome) that kills many cancer patients. It costs about 60 cents per day compared to thousands for chemotherapy.

Despite knowing these incompatibilities, the NCI deliberately gave barbiturates to 94% of the 600 patients in its trials from 1989-1993. The NCI called the incompatibility issue a "non-issue" and designed protocols ensuring failure. The result was predictable and intended: zero responses, no survivors, compared to 40-50% success in honest trials. Penthouse magazine exposed this as deliberate murder, suggesting families should sue for genocide. The NCI spent millions to "prove" hydrazine sulfate didn't work by intentionally poisoning patients, then used these fraudulent results to deny millions of cancer patients access to a treatment that could save their lives for the price of a cup of coffee.

22. What are Dr. Stanislaw Burzynski's antineoplastons and how do they work against cancer?

Antineoplastons are peptides and amino acid derivatives that Dr. Burzynski discovered are missing from cancer patients' blood and urine. These natural substances act as molecular switches that reprogram cancer cells to die normally (apoptosis) or redifferentiate back into normal cells. Unlike chemotherapy which poisonously attacks all rapidly dividing cells, antineoplastons specifically target cancer cells while protecting healthy tissue. They work at the genetic level, turning off oncogenes that drive cancer growth while activating tumor suppressor genes that stop it.

Burzynski identified over 40 different antineoplastons, developing precise combinations for different cancer types. The treatment requires daily intravenous infusions over several months, with virtually no side effects beyond temporary rashes or headaches. His most dramatic successes came with brain tumors considered incurable - achieving complete remissions in cases where radiation and chemotherapy offered only months of survival. Children with deadly brain tumors lived to become healthy adults. Antineoplastons represent a completely new approach: instead of poisoning cancer, they restore the body's natural genetic controls that prevent cancer. This non-toxic method achieves results that toxic therapies cannot match, which is precisely why it threatens the cancer industry.

23. Why did the FDA spend eight years and conduct four grand juries trying to imprison Burzynski?

The FDA's persecution of Burzynski represents the longest and most expensive campaign against any individual practitioner in FDA history. Despite Burzynski operating legally under federal court protection allowing him to treat patients in Texas, the FDA conducted four grand jury investigations trying to find grounds for imprisonment. They raided his clinic, seized patient records needed for ongoing treatment, sent false warnings to patients claiming he was a fraud, pressured insurance companies to stop coverage, and attempted to plant undercover agents as patients.

The real crime Burzynski committed was succeeding where the cancer establishment failed. His antineoplastons cured brain tumors that radiation and chemotherapy couldn't touch, without poisoning patients. Every grand jury refused to indict him after hearing patient testimony about their cures. When criminal prosecution failed, the FDA tried regulatory strangulation - demanding he conduct impossibly expensive trials while preventing him from enrolling patients, refusing to approve protocols while demanding he follow them, and attempting to steal his discoveries through patent applications. The eight-year persecution cost taxpayers millions while cancer patients who could have been saved died waiting for treatment the FDA blocked.

24. How did the NCI steal Burzynski's discoveries through patent applications for phenylacetate?

While pretending to conduct trials of Burzynski's antineoplastons, NCI scientists secretly filed patents on phenylacetate, a component of antineoplastons that Burzynski had already patented and published about extensively. Internal NCI documents revealed their intention to test phenylacetate separately from antineoplastons, essentially stealing Burzynski's discovery while sabotaging trials of his complete treatment. They manipulated protocols to ensure antineoplaston trials would fail while their own phenylacetate trials succeeded.

The theft was brazen - Dr. Dvorit Samid and others at NCI filed eleven patents on phenylacetate applications, claiming discoveries Burzynski had made years earlier. When challenged, they claimed independent discovery despite clear evidence they learned everything from Burzynski's work. NCI then partnered with Elan Pharmaceuticals to commercialize "their" discovery, potentially worth billions. Meanwhile, they canceled antineoplaston trials claiming "consensus couldn't be reached" with Burzynski, though the real issue was their determination to steal his work. This government theft of intellectual property while blocking the original inventor reveals how the cancer establishment operates: suppress cures, steal discoveries, profit from others' innovations while patients die.

25. What is the Access to Medical Treatment Act and how would it restore medical freedom?

The Access to Medical Treatment Act, conceived by Congressman Berkley Bedell, would create a legal pathway for treatments not approved by the FDA to reach patients. It requires informed consent - patients must acknowledge the treatment isn't FDA-approved - while protecting doctors from prosecution for using alternative therapies. The Act wouldn't eliminate FDA oversight but would allow non-toxic treatments to be available while gathering real-world evidence of effectiveness. Licensed practitioners could legally use treatments that work rather than risking their careers to help patients.

The Act recognizes that FDA approval, costing $200-300 million and taking a decade, is impossible for non-patentable natural substances. It acknowledges that Americans should have the same freedom to choose their medical treatment as they have for other life decisions. Patients dying from diseases where conventional medicine offers no hope would gain access to treatments available in other countries but banned here. Most importantly, it would create competition in the medical marketplace - non-toxic alternatives would compete with toxic pharmaceuticals, driving down prices and improving outcomes through free market forces rather than regulatory monopoly.

26. What does the Alaska Law model provide that protects doctors using alternative treatments?

Alaska passed legislation stating that doctors cannot lose their licenses solely for using unconventional treatments as long as they do no harm and obtain informed consent. This simple protection allows physicians to use their best medical judgment rather than practicing defensive medicine limited to FDA-approved protocols. The law recognizes that the practice of medicine requires flexibility and innovation, not rigid adherence to pharmaceutical-dominated treatment guidelines. Doctors can use therapies that work even if not blessed by Official Medicine.

The model is spreading state by state as people recognize that medical freedom is essential for medical progress. Under Alaska-type laws, doctors could use DMSO for spinal injuries, targeted colostrum for infections, or antineoplastons for cancer without facing prosecution. The standard remains "do no harm" - the fundamental principle of medicine - rather than "follow orders from bureaucrats." These laws restore the doctor-patient relationship, allowing physicians to act in patients' best interests rather than protecting themselves from medical boards. If adopted nationwide, they would unleash medical innovation currently suppressed by fear of persecution.

27. Why does the author argue the FDA should have no authority over non-toxic substances?

The fundamental question is: why do we need government protection from things that can't hurt us? The FDA's constitutional authority derives from interstate commerce regulation, justified by protecting public safety. But non-toxic substances by definition pose no safety risk, making FDA regulation an unconstitutional restriction of freedom without legitimate government interest. We don't need to pay bureaucrats to "protect" us from harmless treatments - this protection actually protects pharmaceutical companies from competition.

The FDA uses its authority over non-toxic substances to create an artificial monopoly for toxic drugs. By requiring impossible approval standards for natural substances, censoring truthful health information, and prosecuting those who offer alternatives, the FDA ensures only profitable pharmaceutical drugs reach market. This perverts the agency's purpose from protecting public health to protecting industry profits. Removing FDA authority over non-toxic substances would create a free market where safe, effective, inexpensive treatments could compete with dangerous, marginally effective, expensive drugs. The FDA should focus on actual dangers - contaminated food, toxic drugs, manufacturing safety - not suppressing cures that can't hurt anyone.

28. What did the Fitzgerald Report to Congress reveal about the conspiracy against cancer cures?

Benedict Fitzgerald, Special Counsel appointed by Congress to investigate cancer treatment suppression, reported in 1953 that a conspiracy existed "to stop the free flow and use of drugs in interstate commerce which allegedly have solid therapeutic value." His investigation found that "public and private funds have been thrown around like confetti at a county fair to close up and destroy clinics, hospitals, and scientific research laboratories which do not conform to the viewpoint of medical associations." He documented how the AMA, FDA, and other forces systematically suppressed successful cancer treatments.

Fitzgerald's report specifically called for investigating whether these agencies "engaged in and have pursued a policy of harassment, ridicule, slander, and libelous attacks on others sincerely engaged in stamping out cancer." He found evidence of conspiracy between government and private organizations to maintain monopoly control over cancer treatment. The report recommended examining the AMA-FDA "partnership" that prevented effective treatments from reaching desperate patients. Despite this official Congressional report documenting the conspiracy, nothing changed - the suppression continued and intensified. Fifty years later, the same patterns Fitzgerald identified still operate, still killing Americans denied access to cures.

29. How much does FDA approval cost and why does this prevent natural substances from being approved?

FDA approval now costs between $200-800 million and takes 10-15 years, making it impossible for non-patentable natural substances to ever be approved. No company will spend hundreds of millions to approve something competitors can immediately copy since natural substances cannot be patented. This creates a catch-22: only patentable synthetic drugs can generate sufficient profits to justify approval costs, so only toxic pharmaceuticals reach market while safe natural cures remain illegal. The system is designed to exclude everything except profitable drugs.

This economic reality means cures from nature - herbs, vitamins, biological products like colostrum, natural compounds like DMSO - can never compete regardless of effectiveness. A company spending $300 million to prove targeted colostrum cures tuberculosis would see competitors selling it the next day, making cost recovery impossible. The FDA knows this, making high approval costs a deliberate barrier protecting pharmaceutical monopolies. The agency claims to ensure safety and efficacy, but the real effect is ensuring only profitable, patentable, usually toxic drugs reach Americans while safe, effective, inexpensive natural cures remain forbidden.

30. What are the human costs of suppressing these treatments in terms of preventable deaths?

The death toll from suppressing non-toxic cures numbers in the millions. One American dies of cancer every minute - 500,000 yearly - most of whom could be saved by suppressed treatments. Koch's Glyoxylide, Rife's frequencies, Krebiozen, antineoplastons, hydrazine sulfate - each could save hundreds of thousands annually. DMSO alone could prevent most stroke deaths and paralysis from spinal injuries. Targeted colostrum could eliminate deaths from antibiotic-resistant infections. The body count from suppression exceeds all American war deaths combined.

Beyond raw numbers, consider the suffering: cancer patients poisoned by chemotherapy who could be cured with one shot of Glyoxylide; children with brain tumors who could grow up healthy with antineoplastons; stroke victims who could walk and talk with DMSO; Lyme disease sufferers who could be cured with targeted colostrum. Each represents not just a death but years of unnecessary agony, families destroyed, potential unrealized. The suppression of cures isn't just scientific censorship or economic protectionism - it's mass murder by bureaucracy, a holocaust in slow motion where Official Medicine maintains its profits by denying cures to millions who die needlessly.

