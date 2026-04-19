Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Joanne Horlbogen's avatar
Joanne Horlbogen
3h

What an exhaustive, mind-blowing, truth-filled synthesis of our present situation! A must read by all! Heartfelt thanks placing all this information in a single place for sharing!

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eileen's avatar
eileen
2h

A very good description of the matrix. Thanks to the grit of the No to the Jab crowd during the scamdemic, the parallel economy and health care system is gaining more followers and people are voting with their wallets. The analogy of the cave not needing guards describes the idea that humans are tribal. This is what makes leaving so hard because finding a new tribe is very difficult because tribes tend to defend their perimeter with passion.

However, now people don't need actual proximity to find another tribe. While there is more bullying in cyberspace, the seeker will find a group whose values resonate with theirs. The path to finding a group whether local or in cyberspace is the most interesting part of the journey. You learn a lot about yourself and how the matrix works, so you can avoid walking into another one that masquerades as anti-establishment.

All it takes is an open mind. And the willingness to work within a group whose desired outcomes is the same as yours but their methodology leaves a question mark in your mind. For me, that is MAHA.

You will develop discernment and pattern matching skills that will warn you of another matrix. In the alternative health space, discernment is required to find the right provider, even if the right one is an M.D. or that a practioner with something other than an M.D. or D.V.M is nothing more than a supplement pusher, where you will end up with a cabinet full of opened half filled bottles of pills or powder and an empty bank account.

I found the box opened and unlocked. All I had to do was climb out and observe, without judgement what was out there. I met a coach who told me a story about a woman fixated on Jesus' crucifixion and discovered that on her cross, there were neither nails nor Romans around. All she had to do was jump off. This is true of all matrices: the choice to stay or leave is yours. Once you see, you cannot unsee.

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