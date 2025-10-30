Lies are Unbekoming

INGRID C DURDEN
4h

Still have to read part of the article - but absolutely agree. In Belgium when I went to the doc, he listened carefully at my complaint and treated that problem. Unless it might have been related to high blood pressure or another number, these things were not measured. Here in the US, you are barely inside or they start punching, pressing, pampering... with as a result that all your numbers are up. If you have a milking doctor, you will end up with 3 or 4 forever meds, totally unnecessary, and your problem NOT treated (had that 2 years ago with an ear infection, and got very sick from the one med I agreed to try).

Nina Bourque
3h

My sister is a perfect example. She excersises and has good eating habits. Other than asthma, which seems under control, she has not had other issues. She is on blood pressure meds., statins, an SSRI and a PPI. I asked her why and the answer was "my doctor says I need them". She trusts her doctors because they are "so nice". Of course, she is a super compliant patient. I had breast cancer and had a lumpechtomy and radiation, which i think triggered thyroid issues years later. I was given an estrogen blocker and soon had side effects. I politely refused to continue. My oncologist proceeded to lecture me about the consequences of not following her directions. That was 10 years ago. A few years later I stopped mammograms. My chart is riddled with "over dues" I am 73. People are over diagnosed because they have been brainwashed into thinking this is what hey must do. It is very difficult to say "no" to your doctor. It is also difficult to take control of your health. My brother in law has brain cancer. I tried to encourage my sister to explore alternative treatments. Of course, after chemo, it took a dramatic turn for the worse and they are considering " dignity in dying". A human body is not a car. Go in for tune ups and get meds to keep it functioning, but that is what the medical system is. People allow this because this is what we have been told so it must be right. When I tell people that cholesterol does not cause heart disease or vaccines are a bad product and cause chronic health problems ,or kill, I get blank looks and silence. How long before insurance coverage will be predicated on following "doctors advice".

