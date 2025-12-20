On April 28, 1996, thirty-five people were killed and twenty-three wounded at and near the Port Arthur Historic Site on the Tasman Peninsula in Tasmania, Australia. Within hours, the nation was told a lone gunman—a mentally handicapped young man named Martin Bryant—had perpetrated the worst mass shooting in modern Australian history. Within days, that same young man was in custody. Within weeks, sweeping gun control legislation was passed across all Australian states and territories. And within months, Martin Bryant was sentenced to life in prison without parole, having never received a trial. The official narrative was sealed, the case was closed, and Australians were expected to move on. Most did. But the official narrative is a lie, and this book proves it.

What follows is not speculation, theory, or conjecture. It is a compilation of documented findings from over twenty researchers, investigators, witnesses, and authors who refused to accept a story that collapses under the slightest scrutiny. The evidence is overwhelming and damning: there are no fingerprints linking Martin Bryant to the crime scenes, no DNA evidence, no credible eyewitness identification—indeed, eyewitnesses have stated explicitly that Bryant was not the shooter. The gunman fired right-handed; Bryant shoots left-handed. The gunman demonstrated military-grade marksmanship that elite soldiers train years to achieve; Bryant shot at tin cans in the bush. His persistent plea of not guilty was rejected by his own lawyer. He was tortured in solitary confinement for 120 days until he agreed to confess. There was no trial because a trial would have exposed the truth: Martin Bryant is innocent, and the State of Australia knows it.

The purpose of the Port Arthur massacre was political. Gun control legislation that had been blocked for years was implemented within twelve days of the shooting. Roland Browne of the National Coalition for Gun Control had predicted—with chilling precision, just weeks before the massacre—that “we are going to see a mass shooting in Tasmania unless we get national gun control laws.” The massacre delivered exactly what was needed: a traumatized nation willing to surrender its rights without question. Police records have been sealed for seventy-five years, until 2071, when everyone involved will be dead. This is not security; this is cover-up. This is official terror—State-sponsored killing designed to achieve a political objective, followed by the judicial murder of an innocent patsy to conceal the crime. Governments have been killing their own citizens throughout history to dominate and control them. Australia is no exception, and Port Arthur is the proof.

This book is permanently accessible because the truth must not be buried alongside its victims. It is offered freely because justice cannot be sold. It names names—the lawyers who betrayed their client, the judge who condemned an innocent man, the politicians who exploited the dead, the media that incited hatred, and the officials who continue to torture Martin Bryant in Risdon Prison where he awaits his slow execution. Every family member, every friend, every relative of the fifty-eight people shot that day in Tasmania deserves the truth—not the State’s lies. Martin Bryant, with an IQ of sixty-six and the mind of a child, deserves to be freed immediately on humane, legal, medical, and moral grounds. He is victim number thirty-six, and his killing continues. Read this book. Question everything you have been told. And when you reach the end, ask yourself a single question: If the official narrative were true, why has the State worked so hard, for so long, to ensure you never see the evidence?

ANALOGY

Imagine a house fire kills several members of a family, and investigators immediately blame the youngest child—a boy with severe developmental disabilities who cannot read, cannot plan, and has never struck a match in his life. The fire department refuses to investigate the cause. The police refuse to collect evidence. The prosecutor rejects the boy’s tearful insistence that he did not do it. His court-appointed lawyer tells him to confess anyway. The judge sentences him to life in prison without ever holding a trial. Then the town locks away all fire department records for 75 years and makes it illegal to question the official story.

Meanwhile, neighbors who saw suspicious men in dark clothing fleeing the scene are told their observations are worthless. Physical evidence that would have identified the actual arsonists disappears from the property room. The local newspaper publishes doctored photographs making the boy look demonic. Citizens who ask questions are ridiculed as conspiracy theorists. And the boy sits alone in a cell, year after year, decade after decade, drugged into silence, while the arsonists walk free and the town pretends justice was served.

This is what happened to Martin Bryant, except the fire was a massacre, the boy was a man with the mind of a child, and the town is Australia.

THE ONE-MINUTE ELEVATOR EXPLANATION

On April 28, 1996, a gunman killed 35 people and wounded 23 more at Port Arthur in Tasmania, Australia. Within days, Martin Bryant—a mentally handicapped man with an IQ of 66 who received a disability pension—was arrested, and within weeks, sweeping gun control legislation was passed across the nation.

Here’s what most people don’t know: Martin Bryant never had a trial. His lawyer rejected his not guilty plea. Eyewitnesses said the shooter wasn’t him. The gunman was right-handed; Bryant shoots left-handed. The shooter displayed military-grade marksmanship—20 headshots from the hip in 90 seconds—that elite soldiers train years to achieve. A boy-man who shot at tin cans in the bush could not have done this.

No fingerprints. No DNA evidence. No forensic proof. Key evidence disappeared. The police interview transcript was 36 percent deleted. And police records were sealed for 75 years—until 2071—when everyone involved will be dead.

Bryant has been imprisoned since 1996, drugged into a vegetative state, while the actual perpetrators were never pursued. The evidence suggests this was not a lone-gunman rampage but a planned operation—official terror designed to justify disarming the Australian public.

An innocent, mentally handicapped man is being slowly killed in prison for crimes he did not commit.

[Elevator dings]

For further research, look into: Wendy Scurr’s firsthand account, Andrew MacGregor’s investigative work, Brigadier Ted Serong’s statements on shooter capability, and the writings of Carleen Bryant—Martin’s mother. Also examine the pattern of false-flag operations historically used to justify policy changes and the sealing of police records for 75 years.

12-POINT SUMMARY

1. The Official Narrative Collapses Under Scrutiny The official story holds that Martin Bryant, a mentally handicapped man with an IQ of 66, single-handedly planned and executed a sophisticated military-style massacre killing 35 and wounding 23 at seven crime scenes. This narrative collapses immediately upon examination. There is no hard evidence proving Bryant fired a single shot—no fingerprints, no DNA, no forensic findings linking him to any weapon or crime scene. Eyewitnesses described a shooter who did not match Bryant’s appearance. The gunman was right-handed while Bryant shoots left-handed. The marksmanship demonstrated—20 headshots from the hip in 90 seconds—requires skills possessed by perhaps 20 people in the Western world, none of them mentally handicapped civilians who shot at tin cans in the bush. The official narrative is not merely improbable; it is physically impossible.

2. Martin Bryant Was Denied Every Legal Right Martin Bryant persistently pleaded not guilty, yet his own defense lawyer rejected this plea and pressured him to plead guilty. There was no trial—only a sentencing hearing after a coerced confession. No witness testified against him. No evidence was subjected to cross-examination. No jury rendered a verdict. He was held in solitary confinement for 120 days—torture by international standards—until he agreed to confess in exchange for a television in his cell. He was denied his prescribed guardian, denied access to his family, and denied competent legal representation. The presumption of innocence, the right to trial by jury, the protection against self-incrimination—every foundational principle of common law was violated. Martin Bryant was not convicted; he was judicially assassinated.

3. The Massacre Served a Political Agenda Within twelve days of the massacre, Prime Minister John Howard announced the National Firearms Agreement—comprehensive gun control legislation that had previously been politically impossible to implement. The speed of implementation suggests the legislation was drafted before the trigger was pulled. Roland Browne of the National Coalition for Gun Control had predicted with uncanny precision, just weeks earlier, that “we are going to see a mass shooting in Tasmania unless we get national gun control laws.” The emotional devastation of 35 deaths was exploited to override rational debate and constitutional concerns. Fear became the instrument of policy. The massacre delivered exactly what gun control advocates needed: a traumatized nation willing to surrender rights it had held since colonial times. This was not coincidence; this was the purpose.

4. Evidence Was Suppressed, Altered, and Destroyed Critical evidence was systematically eliminated from the record. The food tray used by the gunman—containing fingerprints, DNA, saliva, and skin cells—disappeared from all official accounts. Witness statements were altered to minimize inconvenient facts. The police interview transcript was edited so heavily that 36 percent was deleted, with more concealed than presented. The rifles allegedly used were destroyed by breech blasts—an occurrence so rare as to suggest deliberate evidence tampering—preventing ballistic testing. A sports bag left at the scene that would have contained forensic evidence was never properly analyzed or the results were never disclosed. The crime scene at the Broad Arrow Café was contaminated and eventually demolished. Police records were secretly transferred in 2009 and sealed until 2071. This is not investigation; this is cover-up.

5. Eyewitnesses Confirm Bryant Was Not the Shooter Multiple eyewitnesses who were present in the Broad Arrow Café and observed the gunman at close range have stated that Martin Bryant was not the shooter. Graham Derek Collyer, who was shot by the gunman, described the shooter as approximately 20 years old with hair below the shoulders and a pitted face—none of which matches Bryant. In 2016, Collyer reconfirmed: “He was not the man who shot me.” Rebecca McKenna, who sat next to the gunman, described freckled skin that Bryant does not have. Other witnesses stated that newspaper photographs did not match the person they observed. This eyewitness testimony was never presented to a jury because there was no trial. The State ensured these witnesses would never have the opportunity to tell the truth under oath.

6. The Shooting Required Professional Military Skills The gunman at Port Arthur demonstrated shooting proficiency that exceeded Olympic-level marksmanship. He fired from the hip—not sighted from the shoulder—achieving 20 headshots in approximately 90 seconds. He counted rounds while firing at a rate of 48 rounds per minute, stopping to change magazines with a live round remaining in the breech. This technique requires tens of thousands of practice rounds to perfect and is taught only to elite military special forces operators. The late Brigadier Ted Serong of the Australian Defence Force publicly declared that Martin Bryant could not have been the shooter—the skill demonstrated was far beyond anything a mentally handicapped civilian could achieve. The official narrative requires believing that a boy-man with an IQ of 66 spontaneously performed feats that the world’s best trained soldiers spend years learning to accomplish.

7. The State Has a History of Killing Its Own Citizens The Port Arthur massacre must be understood within the context of Australia’s long history of state-sanctioned killing. From the extermination of Aboriginal Tasmanians in the nineteenth century, through the nuclear testing on Indigenous lands at Maralinga, through deaths in custody that continue at the rate of one every four to five days, the Australian State has consistently used violence to dominate and control populations. Historical massacre records were deliberately destroyed to avoid legal consequences. Official inquiries have been suppressed or ignored. The pattern of violence, cover-up, and impunity for State actors extends from 1788 to the present day. Port Arthur is not an aberration but a continuation of official terror that has characterized Australian governance from the beginning.

8. ASIO and Counter-Terrorism Resources Were Deployed The Australian Security Intelligence Organisation was dispatched to Port Arthur on the night of the massacre, despite no public request for their presence. During previous mass shootings, ASIO had not been deployed. Their appearance suggests authorities believed or knew this incident was terrorism, not random criminal violence. Victoria Police SOG were instructed to capture the Seascape occupant alive because he was a “possible terrorist.” The Violent Incident Management Plan was activated—a counter-terrorism protocol developed with the involvement of a SOG officer present at the scene. These deployments raise critical questions: What intelligence suggested a terrorist attack was anticipated? Why were counter-terrorism resources prepared for an event officially characterized as a lone-gunman rampage? The answer appears to be that authorities knew this was terrorism because they orchestrated it.

9. Media Coverage Constituted Propaganda and Incitement Media organizations, particularly News Corp Australia, conducted a campaign of demonization against Martin Bryant that violated every professional standard of journalism. Images were digitally manipulated to make him appear demonic—a fact admitted approximately ten years after the massacre yet the doctored images continued to circulate. Articles described him as a monster and a menace using unsubstantiated allegations presented as fact. Coverage included statements that “to kill Martin Bryant, well you could hold your head up” and reader comments calling for inmates to “knock him.” This was not journalism; it was incitement to murder a mentally handicapped prisoner who could not respond or defend himself. The media acted as accomplices to the State, ensuring public hatred would preclude any sympathy for Bryant’s obvious innocence.

10. Sealing Records for 75 Years Confirms Cover-Up Tasmania Police records of the Port Arthur massacre are sealed until 2071, with access controlled solely by the Commissioner of Police. This decision was made secretly in 2009 and only became public knowledge in 2018. By 2071, every person with knowledge of the events—perpetrators, victims, witnesses, and Martin Bryant—will be dead. Records are not sealed for 75 years to protect legitimate security interests; they are sealed to ensure the truth never emerges. If the official narrative were accurate, there would be no reason to hide the evidence from the public that funded the investigation. The sealing of records confirms that those records contain truths dangerous to the State—truths that would expose the official narrative as a fabrication and identify the actual perpetrators of the official terror at Port Arthur.

11. Wrongful Conviction is Systemic in Australia Martin Bryant’s case, while the most egregious, exists within a pattern of wrongful convictions and judicial corruption that pervades the Australian legal system. Sue Neill-Fraser remains imprisoned in Tasmania despite DNA evidence pointing to another perpetrator. Lindy Chamberlain spent years in prison for a death caused by a dingo. Colin Campbell Ross was hanged for a murder he did not commit. Ronald Ryan was executed despite evidence making his guilt physically impossible. The adversarial legal system does not prioritize truth; it prioritizes winning. Police fabricate and suppress evidence as accepted practice. Courts protect convictions rather than seeking justice. The presumption of innocence is theoretical, not practical. Martin Bryant’s case demonstrates that being innocent provides no protection from a State determined to convict, and that the entire legal profession will stand silent while an innocent man is slowly killed.

12. Martin Bryant is Being Killed in Prison Martin Bryant has been incarcerated at Risdon Prison in Tasmania since 1996, serving a sentence of life without parole—what Pope Francis called a hidden death penalty. He has been maintained in a heavily drugged state that has reduced him to a vegetable, unable to advocate for himself or coherently communicate his innocence. He was moved from a secure section into the general prison population, exposing him to violence from inmates conditioned by media coverage to hate him. He has been subjected to decades of psychological torture, pharmaceutical assault, and social isolation. He is the 36th victim of Port Arthur—the only one whose death is slow, deliberate, and ongoing. When Martin Bryant finally dies, murdered in custody by the State that framed him, it will be the completion of the worst injustice in modern Australian history. An innocent, mentally handicapped boy-man will have been tortured to death for crimes committed by others who remain free and protected by official secrecy.

THE GOLDEN NUGGET

The single most profound and least known fact from this material is the existence and timing of Roland Browne’s prediction.

In March 1996—just weeks before the massacre—Roland Browne, co-chair of the National Coalition for Gun Control, appeared on national television and stated: “We are going to see a mass shooting in Tasmania unless we get national gun control laws.”

Not a mass shooting somewhere in Australia. Not eventually. In Tasmania. And it happened within weeks.

The mathematical probability of randomly predicting both the nature (mass shooting) and precise location (Tasmania—an island state with less than 3% of Australia’s population) of such an event is vanishingly small. Mass shootings are by definition unpredictable. Australia is a continent-sized nation. Yet Browne named the exact state where the worst massacre in Australian history would occur, and he named it just before it happened.

Either Browne possessed supernatural psychic abilities, or he had foreknowledge of what was being planned.

This prediction—made on the public record, preserved on video, and never adequately explained—is the smoking gun hiding in plain sight. It suggests that the Port Arthur massacre was not a spontaneous act of violence by a lone gunman but an event that was anticipated by those who stood to benefit from its political consequences. The organization Browne led had spent years unsuccessfully pushing for gun control legislation. Within weeks of his prediction, and days of the massacre, that legislation was reality.

Most Australians have never heard of this prediction. Most who learn of it dismiss it as coincidence. But coincidence has mathematical limits, and this exceeds them. Roland Browne’s prediction is the golden nugget that, once understood, makes the entire official narrative impossible to accept. It is the thread that, when pulled, unravels the lie that has imprisoned an innocent man for nearly three decades.

50 QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS

1. What occurred at Port Arthur, Tasmania, on April 28-29, 1996, and what were the official casualty figures?

On Sunday, April 28, 1996, a massacre took place at and near the Port Arthur Historic Site on the Tasman Peninsula in Tasmania, Australia. A gunman opened fire at multiple locations, beginning at the Broad Arrow Café where the majority of casualties occurred. The shooting continued at the car park, the tollbooth area, along the Arthur Highway, and culminated in a siege at a property called Seascape cottage. The siege lasted through the night and into the morning of April 29, when the accused emerged from the burning building and was arrested.

The official casualty count stands at 35 killed and 23 wounded, making it one of the deadliest mass shootings in modern history at that time. The dead included tourists from multiple countries, staff members of the historic site, and local residents. The incident sent shockwaves through Australia and the international community. Within weeks, the tragedy was used to justify sweeping changes to firearm legislation across the nation, fundamentally altering the relationship between Australian citizens and their government regarding the right to own certain types of weapons.

2. What are the seven crime scenes associated with the Port Arthur incident, and what sequence of events allegedly unfolded at each location?

The massacre unfolded across seven distinct crime scenes on the Tasman Peninsula. The first and deadliest was the Broad Arrow Café at the Port Arthur Historic Site, where the gunman allegedly killed 20 and wounded 12 in approximately 90 seconds. From there, the shooting moved to the bus and car parking area where additional victims were shot. The third scene was near the tollbooth where the Mikac family—a mother and her two young daughters—were murdered. At the tollbooth itself, four occupants of a BMW were killed and the vehicle stolen. The fifth scene was the general store where Glenn Pears was kidnapped and Zoe Hall murdered.

The sixth crime scene encompassed the Arthur Highway near the Seascape cottage driveway, where the gunman shot at passing vehicles, seriously wounding several motorists. The seventh and final scene was Seascape cottage itself, where the owners David and Sally Martin had allegedly been killed earlier that day, and where hostage Glenn Pears was subsequently murdered. The cottage became the site of an overnight siege involving Tasmania Police, Victoria Police Special Operations Group, and reportedly ASIO personnel. The siege ended the following morning when the building caught fire and the accused exited with severe burns.

3. What happened during the Seascape cottage siege, and how did it conclude?

The Seascape cottage siege began on the afternoon of April 28, 1996, after the gunman withdrew from the Port Arthur area. Police surrounded the property, and a standoff ensued that lasted through the night. During the siege, shots were reportedly fired from multiple locations within the property—both the cottage and an outbuilding—leading some investigators to question how a single gunman could accomplish this. Audio recordings of police negotiations allegedly captured rifle shots from upstairs while the person on the telephone was downstairs, and there was no telephone on the upper floor. Police were reportedly pinned down by fire coming from two buildings simultaneously.

The siege concluded on the morning of April 29 when fire engulfed the cottage. Martin Bryant emerged from the burning structure wearing black clothing that was alight. He sustained severe burns to his back and buttocks—an injury pattern some find inconsistent with fleeing a fire. He was arrested naked and unarmed, having left behind an alleged arsenal of weapons. The Victoria Police SOG had been instructed to take the occupant alive as a possible terrorist, which raises questions about why authorities suspected terrorism rather than a lone-gunman rampage. The bodies of hostage Glenn Pears and property owners David and Sally Martin were subsequently recovered from the ruins.

4. What is the central argument presented regarding Martin Bryant’s guilt or innocence?

The central argument is unequivocal: Martin Bryant is innocent of all charges and was deliberately set up as the patsy for a professionally planned and executed act of official terror. There exists no hard evidence proving Martin Bryant fired a single shot at any of the seven crime scenes. No fingerprints, no DNA evidence, no credible eyewitness identification, no forensic findings, no proven motive, no demonstrated capability, and no ownership or lawful transfer of any firearm to Bryant has ever been established. His persistent plea of not guilty was illegally rejected by his own defense lawyer, and he was convicted without a trial—a hearing is not a trial. Every foundational element required to prove guilt beyond reasonable doubt is absent from this case.

Martin Bryant was a mentally handicapped boy-man with an IQ of 66 who received a disability pension and required a prescribed guardian. He had no military training, no history of violence with firearms, and witnesses who sat next to the gunman in the Broad Arrow Café have stated in writing that the shooter was not Martin Bryant. The official narrative collapses under the weight of its own contradictions, and the sealing of police records for 75 years confirms the State’s determination to bury the truth. An innocent man has been slowly tortured to death in Risdon Prison since 1996, and not one lawyer in Australia has stood up to demand justice for him.

5. What does the term “official terror” mean in the context of this incident, and why is this characterization applied?

The term “official terror” denotes an act of terrorism planned, approved, and executed by agents of the State, then covered up by State institutions and complicit media. This is not a lone-nut gunman story as the public has been conditioned to believe. The Port Arthur massacre bears all the hallmarks of a false-flag operation—a professional military-style attack attributed to a mentally handicapped individual incapable of such precision, followed by the immediate exploitation of the tragedy for political ends. When a government kills its own citizens to achieve a policy objective, and then imprisons an innocent person to conceal its crime, this constitutes official terror in its most diabolical form.

This characterization is applied because the evidence overwhelmingly supports it. The shooter demonstrated skills possessed by perhaps 20 people in the Western world—firing from the hip with devastating accuracy, counting rounds to change magazines with a live round in the breech, and executing headshots at a rate that surpasses Olympic-level marksmen. Martin Bryant shot at tin cans in the bush and could not achieve such feats. The absence of any thorough investigation, the denial of a trial, the sealing of records for 75 years, the presence of ASIO at the scene, and the predetermined gun control legislation all point to State orchestration. Governments have been killing their own people throughout history to dominate and control them, and Australia is no exception.

6. How is the Port Arthur massacre characterized as a “psycho-political terror attack,” and what purpose is it alleged to have served?

The massacre is characterized as a psycho-political terror attack because it was designed to achieve a specific political outcome through the psychological manipulation of the Australian population. The carnage was not random violence by a deranged individual—it was a calculated operation intended to horrify the nation into accepting restrictive gun control legislation that had previously been politically impossible to implement. The public’s emotional response to the deaths of 35 people, including children, was deliberately exploited to override rational debate and constitutional concerns. Fear became the instrument of policy, and grief became the vehicle for disarmament.

The purpose was to bring about the National Firearms Agreement, which fundamentally altered firearm ownership rights across all Australian states and territories. Within twelve days of the massacre, Prime Minister John Howard announced sweeping gun control measures. The speed with which this legislation was prepared and passed suggests it was drafted well before the trigger was pulled at the Broad Arrow Café. Roland Browne of the National Coalition for Gun Control had eerily predicted a mass shooting in Tasmania unless national gun control laws were enacted—a prediction made just weeks before the massacre occurred. The incident served to disarm the civilian population, shifting the balance of power decisively toward the State and away from the people Thomas Jefferson warned must retain arms to guard against inevitable tyranny.

7. What does it mean that Martin Bryant was set up as a “patsy,” and what evidence is presented to support this claim?

A patsy is an innocent person deliberately framed to take the blame for crimes committed by others. Martin Bryant fits this role precisely—a mentally handicapped individual with no capacity to plan or execute the sophisticated military operation that occurred at Port Arthur, yet possessing characteristics that made him an ideal scapegoat. His social isolation, odd behavior, inheritance of money, and intellectual limitations made him easy to manipulate and impossible to mount an effective defense. His assets were plundered to prevent him from hiring competent legal representation, he was denied access to his family for months, and his images were manipulated to make him appear demonic to a public primed to hate him.

The evidence supporting the patsy claim is substantial. The gunman left behind a sports bag in the Broad Arrow Café allegedly containing items belonging to Martin Bryant—why would the actual shooter leave such identifying evidence unless the purpose was to frame someone else? Eyewitnesses described a gunman who did not match Bryant’s appearance. The shooter was right-handed while Bryant fired left-handed. The professional-grade marksmanship displayed is utterly inconsistent with Bryant’s known abilities. The tray the gunman used, which would have contained fingerprints, DNA, and other forensic evidence, has never been accounted for in any official report. Everything about this case points to a set-up, and the State’s refusal to conduct a proper trial confirms that officials knew the evidence would exonerate Bryant if ever subjected to genuine scrutiny.

8. Who is Martin Bryant, and what are the key facts about his mental capacity and background?

Martin Bryant was born in 1967 and raised in Tasmania. From an early age, he exhibited significant intellectual limitations, ultimately assessed as having an IQ of 66—a score that places him in the range of intellectual disability. He received a disability pension from the government, an official acknowledgment that he was incapable of normal functioning in society. Those who knew him described him as a boy-man, someone whose emotional and intellectual development remained at a childlike level throughout his life. He required a prescribed guardian, and his drawings—even at age 29—resembled the artwork of a young child. He was socially awkward, had difficulty maintaining relationships, and would sometimes forget what he was doing mid-task.

Bryant had no military training, no expertise with firearms beyond shooting at tin cans and cardboard in the bush, and no history of planning or executing complex operations of any kind. During police interviews, he demonstrated complete unfamiliarity with terminology the actual gunman allegedly used, such as the acronym WASP. His transcript revealed thought processes so disjointed that investigators who reviewed it concluded he was obviously incapable of what would be considered normal reasoning. The police did not testify at his hearing precisely because their interviews revealed a person who could not possibly have been the Rambo-class killer responsible for 35 deaths. Martin Bryant was and remains a vulnerable, mentally handicapped individual who became the convenient scapegoat for crimes he did not commit.

9. Who are John Avery, Damian Bugg, and William Cox, and what roles did they play in Martin Bryant’s legal proceedings?

John Avery was Martin Bryant’s defense lawyer—though the word defense is used with bitter irony, for Avery did nothing to defend his client. Despite Martin Bryant’s persistent plea of not guilty, Avery rejected this plea and recommended that Bryant plead guilty. This is an extraordinary betrayal of a lawyer’s most fundamental duty. Avery publicly called his own client a “monster” and displayed no interest whatsoever in examining the evidence or mounting a defense. He gave Martin art supplies supposedly to get him to reveal through drawings how he committed the shootings—a tactic that reveals either deviousness or utter contempt for the legal process. Avery is a criminal ex-lawyer whose actions constitute the worst violation of professional responsibility in Australian legal history.

Damian Bugg was the Director of Public Prosecutions who pursued conviction without hard evidence and without a trial. William Cox was the judge—though to call him Justice Cox would be an insult to the concept of justice—who accepted the coerced guilty plea and sentenced Martin Bryant to life imprisonment without parole, a hidden death penalty. Cox called Bryant a “social misfit” and condemned him to die slowly in Risdon Prison. These three men, with no hesitation, no investigation, and no trial, accepted a coerced guilty plea, falsely convicted an innocent mentally handicapped boy-man, and wrongfully imprisoned him forever. They are designated as the official killers of Martin Bryant, for their actions constitute nothing less than judicial murder conducted under the guise of law.

10. What role did Prime Minister John Howard play before, during, and after the Port Arthur incident?

John Howard became Prime Minister of Australia just weeks before the Port Arthur massacre, having campaigned with an agenda that included gun control. He was a lawyer by profession and a devoted sycophant of the United States. In the aftermath of the massacre, Howard moved with extraordinary speed to implement the National Firearms Agreement, announcing sweeping gun control measures within twelve days of the shootings. He actively encouraged Tasmanian officials not to conduct legally required investigative procedures such as a coronial inquest. He ignored all legal requirements and exploited the tragedy for his own political gain, milking the deaths of 35 people to advance an agenda that had previously faced insurmountable public resistance.

Howard’s role in the cover-up is equally damning. He ensured there would be no royal commission, no thorough public inquiry, and no genuine examination of what actually occurred. His government allowed the media to demonize Martin Bryant with manipulated images and hate-inciting coverage while an innocent man rotted in prison. Howard later used fear of terrorism to push through draconian anti-terrorism laws that the Law Council of Australia condemned as offensive to traditional rights and freedoms. The same politician who claimed “truth is absolute, truth is supreme, truth is never disposable in national political life” presided over one of the greatest deceptions ever perpetrated against the Australian people. Howard abetted the crime and aided the cover-up—he is among the official mongrels responsible for this injustice.

11. Who was Wendy Scurr, and why is her testimony considered significant?

Wendy Scurr was a nurse, tour guide, ambulance officer, and first-aid instructor at the Port Arthur Historic Site. On April 28, 1996, she became the first responder to the massacre and the first person to telephone police for help, calling at 1:32 p.m.—three minutes before the security manager Ian Kingston claims to have reported the incident. She held the telephone out of the window so that police could hear the shooting still in progress. Wendy Scurr witnessed the aftermath firsthand and spent years speaking publicly about the inconsistencies and cover-ups surrounding the official narrative. Her dedication to truth cost her dearly, and she passed away in 2018, remembered by those who knew her as a courageous woman who refused to stay silent.

Wendy Scurr’s testimony is significant because she witnessed events that contradict the official story. She observed the scheduling anomalies on that day, including the unexpected arrival of two busloads of American tourists who were rescheduled from a 1:30 p.m. ferry trip to a 2:30 p.m. harbor tour—a change that may have saved their lives and suggests the shooting venue was altered at the last moment. She believed these tourists were intended targets on the Bundeena ferry, and when they could not be accommodated, the shooting location shifted to the Broad Arrow Café. Her famous assessment of what happened at Port Arthur was direct and damning: “A hell of a cover-up.” Wendy Scurr represents the moral conscience that officials sought to silence.

12. What contributions did investigators such as Andrew S. MacGregor, Stewart Beattie, and Noel McDonald make to questioning the official narrative?

Andrew S. MacGregor is a former police officer and investigator who conducted extensive research into the Port Arthur incident. His detailed analyses expose the impossibility of the official narrative, documenting the professional marksmanship required, the timeline inconsistencies, the presence of ASIO, and the numerous anomalies that point to a coordinated terrorist operation rather than a lone-gunman rampage. MacGregor’s work demonstrates that the shooter’s right-handed firing style contradicts Martin Bryant’s left-handed shooting, and his examination of witness statements reveals descriptions of a gunman who was not Bryant. His investigations provide the forensic and procedural foundation for understanding that the official story is a fabrication.

Stewart K. Beattie, a gunsmith with professional expertise in firearms, produced detailed analyses including a DVD book examining the technical aspects of the shooting. His work demonstrates that the marksmanship displayed—20 headshots from the hip in 90 seconds, magazine changes while counting rounds—requires skills far beyond anything Martin Bryant possessed. Noel McDonald, a researcher who dedicated years to the case, produced “A Presentation on the Port Arthur Incident: Prelude to a Royal Commission,” a comprehensive analysis challenging the Crown hypothesis of a lone gunman. McDonald’s work reveals the incident as a professionally planned terror operation designed to convince the public to accept restrictive gun laws. These investigators freely gave their time, money, and energy to studying the truth, and their findings are documented and irrefutable.

13. Why is it emphasized that Martin Bryant had “no trial,” and what is the distinction between a trial and a hearing?

The emphasis on “no trial” is critical because a trial is the fundamental legal mechanism through which guilt must be proven beyond reasonable doubt in a common law system. In a trial, the prosecution must present all evidence before a jury of citizens who determine guilt or innocence. The defense has the right to challenge evidence, cross-examine witnesses, and present alternative explanations. The accused is presumed innocent until proven guilty through this rigorous adversarial process. Martin Bryant was denied this fundamental right. What occurred was merely a sentencing hearing after a coerced guilty plea—a proceeding in which no evidence was tested, no witnesses were cross-examined, and no jury rendered a verdict. A hearing is not a trial.

The distinction matters because everything hinges upon it. Not one witness was called to testify against Martin Bryant in court. Not one piece of forensic evidence was subjected to cross-examination. The police interview transcript was so heavily edited—approximately 36% deleted—that it concealed more than it revealed. No ballistic evidence linking Bryant to any weapon was presented. No DNA evidence was tested. The coerced guilty plea, extracted after 120 days of solitary confinement from a mentally handicapped man without proper legal representation, substituted for the entire evidentiary process. The State obtained a conviction without ever having to prove its case, because proving it was impossible. There was no trial because a trial would have exposed the official narrative as a lie.

14. What happened to Martin Bryant’s persistent plea of not guilty, and how was it handled by his defense lawyer?

Martin Bryant persistently maintained his innocence and pleaded not guilty. This was his legal right, and under the fundamental principles of common law, this plea should have triggered a full trial in which the prosecution bore the burden of proving guilt beyond reasonable doubt. However, his defense lawyer John Avery rejected this plea. Avery, who was supposed to advocate for his client’s interests and respect his client’s wishes, instead pressured Bryant to change his plea to guilty. After 120 days of solitary confinement—torture by any reasonable definition—and subjected to unknown psychological and pharmaceutical manipulation, Bryant was induced to enter a guilty plea that he never genuinely made of his own free will.

The handling of this plea represents the most fundamental betrayal of legal ethics imaginable. A defense lawyer’s primary duty is to his client, and when a client maintains innocence, the lawyer must defend that position or withdraw from the case. Avery did neither. He actively worked against his client’s stated wishes, publicly demonized him as a “monster,” and ensured that no trial would ever occur. This was not incompetence—it was complicity. Avery, along with prosecutor Bugg and judge Cox, formed a triumvirate that guaranteed Martin Bryant would never have the opportunity to present his innocence before a jury. The rejection of his not guilty plea was not a legal proceeding; it was a judicial assassination.

15. Why was there no coronial inquest despite legal requirements, and what circumstances normally mandate such an inquest?

Under Australian law, a coronial inquest is legally required under specific circumstances, particularly when foreign nationals are killed and when deaths occur by fire. Both conditions were met at Port Arthur. Among the 35 dead were citizens of other countries, making an inquest mandatory under international protocols. Glenn Pears and the Martins died in the fire at Seascape cottage, again triggering the legal requirement for a coronial inquiry. Additionally, the scale and circumstances of the deaths—the largest mass murder in modern Australian history at that time—would normally demand the most thorough possible investigation to determine exactly what happened, who was responsible, and how such a tragedy could be prevented in future.

The absence of a coronial inquest is damning evidence of official corruption and cover-up. The law was broken to prohibit an inquiry that would have required examination of evidence, testimony of witnesses, and determination of facts under oath. Why would officials violate their own legal requirements unless they knew that such an inquiry would expose the truth they desperately needed to conceal? A coronial inquest would have examined the forensic evidence, questioned the impossible timeline, investigated the presence of ASIO, and potentially uncovered the identity of the actual shooter or shooters. The State could not permit this, so the State simply ignored its own laws. The families of 35 dead and 23 wounded were denied the truth they deserved because that truth would have incriminated the State itself.

16. What investigative procedures were allegedly bypassed or omitted following the massacre?

The list of omitted investigative procedures constitutes an indictment of official malfeasance. There was no trial. There was no full coronial inquest. There was no complete documented public enquiry. There was no royal commission. There were no re-enactments at the seven crime scenes to verify whether the official narrative was physically possible. The sports bag left in the Broad Arrow Café, which would have contained the shooter’s DNA and fingerprints, was never subjected to proper forensic analysis—or if it was, the results were never made public. The food tray used by the gunman, which witnesses observed and which appears in police photographs, simply disappeared from all official accounts.

Witness statements were altered, transcripts were edited with more deleted than presented, and evidence was contaminated or disappeared entirely. The rifles allegedly used were destroyed by breech blasts—an occurrence so rare as to be virtually unheard of—conveniently preventing ballistic testing. No proven chain of custody for any firearm was established linking Martin Bryant to the weapons. Police records were transferred secretly in 2009 and sealed until 2071. Every procedure that would normally be employed to establish truth and ensure justice was either bypassed, corrupted, or simply ignored. This systematic destruction of the investigative process was not accident or incompetence—it was deliberate obstruction designed to prevent the truth from ever emerging.

17. How was Martin Bryant treated during his detention prior to conviction, and why is this characterized as torture?

Martin Bryant was held in solitary confinement at Risdon Prison for approximately 120 days—nearly four months of complete isolation. The Geneva Convention establishes strict limits on solitary confinement even for prisoners of war during armed conflict, and Bryant’s isolation exceeded these limits by a factor of ten. Solitary confinement of this duration causes severe psychological damage in healthy individuals; for a mentally handicapped person with an IQ of 66, the effects would be devastating. During this period, Bryant was denied access to his family, denied his prescribed guardian, and subjected to unknown pharmaceutical and psychological manipulation by State officials determined to break him.

This treatment meets every definition of torture under international law and Australian medical ethics standards. The intentional infliction of severe pain and suffering—physical, mental, psychological, or emotional—constitutes torture, and prolonged solitary confinement unquestionably inflicts such suffering. Bryant was tortured until he agreed to plead guilty in exchange for a television set in his room. After that much isolation, men go mad or confess to anything, and Martin Bryant was not a man of normal mental capacity to begin with. He was the perfect victim—helpless, unable to understand what was being done to him, and without anyone willing or able to protect him. The State tortured a mentally handicapped boy-man into a false confession, then called it justice.

18. What does it mean that police records were sealed for 75 years, and what are the implications of this decision?

In 2009, Tasmania Police secretly transferred all records related to the Port Arthur massacre to the archives and preservation unit of Libraries Tasmania. This transfer was not announced to the public and only became known in 2018 when an archivist presented a paper at the Australian Society of Archivists conference in Perth. The records carry an E75 access restriction, meaning they are closed for 75 years—until 2071—and access can only be granted by one person: the Commissioner of Police. The current commissioner, Darren Hine, refused to respond to written queries about this policy, confirming through his silence that the State has no intention of allowing public access to the truth.

The implications are profound and damning. By 2071, everyone involved with the massacre—perpetrators, victims, witnesses, investigators, and Martin Bryant himself—will be dead. The sealing of records for 75 years is not a security measure; it is a permanent cover-up. If the official narrative were true, there would be no reason to hide the evidence. Records are sealed when they contain truths dangerous to those who hold power. The State cannot prove Martin Bryant fired a weapon at or near Port Arthur—this is one reason there was no trial, and one reason police records are sealed for 75 years. There is no guarantee the sealed records are complete or that incriminating documents have not already been destroyed. Officials now have the perfect cover-up for official killing and the intended subsequent terror.

19. What discrepancies exist between eyewitness descriptions of the gunman and Martin Bryant’s actual physical appearance?

Eyewitnesses who were present in the Broad Arrow Café and who sat in close proximity to the gunman provided descriptions that do not match Martin Bryant. Rebecca McKenna, who sat next to the shooter, described him as having “freckley” skin and a “pale” complexion—but Martin Bryant does not have a freckled face. Graham Derek Collyer, who was shot by the gunman, stated in his witness statement that the shooter “seemed about 20” years old with “long blonde bedraggled hair about 3-4 inches below the shoulder” and “a pitted face.” He stated he would probably be able to identify the gunman if he saw him again. In a telephone conversation in 2016, Collyer reconfirmed: “He was not the man who shot me.”

Martin Bryant was almost 30 years old at the time of the massacre, not 20. He did not have hair extending below his shoulders. He did not have a pitted face—this is confirmed by his mother and by original photographs, as well as by the Tasmania Police interview video. Other witnesses have similarly stated that “the picture I saw in the newspapers was not the same person” as the gunman they observed. These are not minor discrepancies that can be attributed to the chaos of the moment. These are fundamental physical characteristics that multiple witnesses consistently described in ways that exclude Martin Bryant as the shooter. The eyewitnesses saw someone else—someone the State has never identified or pursued.

20. Why is the handedness of the shooter considered significant evidence, and what do witness statements reveal about this?

The handedness of the shooter is critical forensic evidence because it is an immutable physical characteristic that cannot be faked or mistaken under the conditions observed. The gunman in the Broad Arrow Café and at subsequent crime scenes fired his weapon right-handed. Witness Kyle Spruce stated in his account dated May 2, 1996: “This male had a rifle in his right hand and was pushing the other male around with his left hand.” Other witnesses consistently described a right-handed shooter who fired from his right hip. This right-handed technique was integral to the devastating accuracy achieved during the massacre.

Martin Bryant fires left-handed. During police interrogation, he unhesitatingly demonstrated to two officers how he shot at targets—tin cans and pieces of cardboard in the bush—and he did so in a left-handed manner. This is not a trivial detail. Shooting handedness is deeply ingrained and consistent; a person does not switch dominant hands under stress or in crisis situations. The gunman who killed 20 people in the Broad Arrow Café was right-handed. Martin Bryant is left-handed. This single fact, supported by multiple witness statements and Bryant’s own demonstration, proves that Martin Bryant was not the shooter. Yet this exculpatory evidence was never presented to a jury because there was no trial, and the State ensured there never would be one.

21. What level of shooting proficiency was demonstrated by the gunman, and why is this inconsistent with Martin Bryant’s known abilities?

The shooting proficiency demonstrated by the gunman at Port Arthur was extraordinary—at a level possessed by perhaps 20 shooters in the entire Western world, better than Olympic marksmen. Inside the Broad Arrow Café, the killer fired 29 rounds, killing 20 and wounding 12. He achieved 20 headshots while firing from his right hip—not sighted shots from the shoulder—in approximately 90 seconds. He stopped shooting after firing 29 of 30 rounds in the magazine, leaving a live round in the breech while changing magazines. This technique of counting rounds while firing at a rate of 48 rounds per minute is a military skill-at-arms that requires tens of thousands of practice shots to perfect. It is taught to special forces operators, not learned by shooting at tin cans in the bush.

Martin Bryant had no military training whatsoever. His experience with firearms consisted of recreational shooting at inanimate targets on his property. During police interviews, he described shooting at cans and pieces of cardboard, noting that he did not shoot at animals or use glass bottles because the broken glass could hurt animals. This is not the profile of a trained killer. The late Brigadier Ted Serong of the Australian Defence Force publicly declared that Martin Bryant could not have been the shooter—the skill demonstrated was far beyond anything a mentally handicapped civilian could achieve. The official narrative requires us to believe that a boy-man with an IQ of 66 spontaneously performed feats that elite military personnel train years to accomplish. This is not merely implausible; it is impossible.

22. What is the significance of the two sports bags found at the scene, and why is this considered evidence of a set-up?

The gunman entered the Broad Arrow Café carrying a Prince sports bag. After completing the shooting inside the café, he left carrying a bag and placed it in the boot of a yellow Volvo sedan. However, a second sports bag was left behind inside the café—and this bag allegedly contained items belonging to Martin Bryant. The police training video, purchased from a second-hand shop by Tasmanian resident Olga Scully, clearly shows the sports bag and camera left behind at the crime scene. The presence of this second bag defies innocent explanation.

Why would the actual gunman bring two sports bags—one inside the other—into the café, then deliberately leave one behind containing items that would identify Martin Bryant as the shooter? The answer is obvious: because the gunman was not Martin Bryant, and the bag was planted to frame him. This is classic patsy setup methodology—leave identifying evidence pointing to the chosen scapegoat while the actual perpetrators escape. The bag should have been subjected to rigorous forensic examination to identify all DNA and fingerprints present. Either this examination was never conducted, or the results were never made public. The disappearance of this evidence from official accounts is not accidental. The second sports bag proves Martin Bryant was framed.

23. What happened to potential DNA and fingerprint evidence from items such as the food tray, and why is this considered suspicious?

The gunman sat down in the Broad Arrow Café, obtained a food tray with lunch items including a can of Solo and a plastic Schweppes cup, ate his meal, and left the tray behind when he began shooting. This tray was observed by witnesses and is visible in police photographs and the training video. It contained an absolute treasure trove of forensic evidence: fingerprints, thumbprints, palmprints, saliva, sweat, skin cells, and possibly hair from the shooter. This was a personal identification card from the gunman—hard physical evidence that could definitively identify who fired the first shots at Port Arthur.

This evidence has vanished from all official records. No laboratory report on the tray and its contents has ever been made public. No fingerprint analysis, no DNA testing results, no forensic examination of any kind has been presented linking Martin Bryant to that tray. The New South Wales CIB processed the crime scene—it is inconceivable they did not fingerprint and DNA test this crucial evidence. So where are the results? The tray was visible, documented, and recovered. Its forensic analysis either exonerated Martin Bryant or it was never conducted. Either explanation is damning. Witness Rebecca McKenna’s statement was altered by police to minimize reference to the tray—they were trying to eliminate it from the evidence just four weeks after the massacre. The disappearance of this vital evidence is not accidental; it is conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

24. What timeline inconsistencies exist regarding Martin Bryant’s whereabouts during the shootings at various locations?

The official timeline places Martin Bryant at locations where he could not physically have been based on other official evidence. Police claim the Martins were shot at Seascape cottage on the morning of April 28, yet three witnesses—Andrew and Lyn Simmons and Douglas McCutcheon—heard shots emanating from Seascape at approximately 10:40 a.m. Evidence confirms Martin Bryant left his home in Clare Street, New Town, at 9:47 a.m. The drive to Seascape takes approximately 90 minutes without stops, and Bryant allegedly made multiple stops along the route. It is therefore impossible that Bryant was present at Seascape when those shots were fired.

Further inconsistencies compound the problem. A woman thought to be Sally Martin was seen running around Seascape naked that afternoon—yet police claim Bryant killed her that morning. Bryant allegedly fired shots at the Port Arthur Historic Site at 6:30 p.m. while simultaneously being under siege by police at Seascape cottage, several kilometers away. Police evidence places Bryant at a service station in Forcett, approximately 57 kilometers from Seascape, at a time when the Martins were allegedly being shot. During the siege, shots were recorded from upstairs at Seascape while Bryant was downstairs talking to police on the telephone—and there was no telephone upstairs. Police records indicate they were shot at from two Seascape buildings simultaneously during the night. The timeline does not merely contain inconsistencies; it contains impossibilities that prove multiple shooters were involved.

25. What gun control legislation followed the Port Arthur massacre, and how quickly was it implemented?

Within twelve days of the Port Arthur massacre, Prime Minister John Howard announced the National Firearms Agreement—sweeping gun control legislation that would fundamentally transform firearm ownership across all Australian states and territories. The speed of implementation was extraordinary. The legislation banned semi-automatic rifles and shotguns, imposed strict licensing requirements, mandated registration of all firearms, and established a government buyback program that ultimately collected and destroyed over 650,000 weapons. The states and territories, which normally guard their legislative independence jealously, fell into line with remarkable unanimity. Opposition that had previously made national gun control politically impossible evaporated in the emotional aftermath of 35 deaths.

The rapidity with which this comprehensive legislation appeared strongly suggests it was drafted well before the massacre occurred. Complex national legislation involving multiple jurisdictions, constitutional considerations, and detailed implementation mechanisms cannot be created from scratch in less than two weeks. The gun control agenda had existed for years but lacked the political capital for implementation. Port Arthur provided that capital—paid for in blood. Roland Browne of the National Coalition for Gun Control had predicted with uncanny accuracy, just weeks before the massacre, that “we are going to see a mass shooting in Tasmania unless we get national gun control laws.” The massacre delivered exactly what gun control advocates needed: a horrified, grieving nation willing to surrender rights they had possessed since colonial times.

26. What prediction did Roland Browne of the National Coalition for Gun Control allegedly make before the massacre, and why is this considered significant?

In March 1996, approximately one month before the Port Arthur massacre, Roland Browne appeared on A Current Affair on the Nine Network. Browne was co-chair of the National Coalition for Gun Control, an organization that had long advocated for restrictive firearm legislation in Australia. During this television appearance, Browne made a statement of astonishing prescience: “We are going to see a mass shooting in Tasmania unless we get national gun control laws.” Within weeks, his prediction came true with devastating precision—not just a mass shooting, but the worst mass shooting in Australian history to that date, occurring exactly where Browne specified it would occur.

This prediction raises deeply troubling questions. How could Browne know with such specificity that a mass shooting would occur in Tasmania? Mass shootings are by their nature unpredictable events. Australia is a large country, and Tasmania is a small island state with a tiny population. The odds of randomly predicting both the nature and location of such an event are astronomically low. Either Browne possessed extraordinary psychic abilities, or he had foreknowledge of what was being planned. The fact that his organization stood to benefit enormously from exactly the kind of event he predicted, and that the predicted event delivered precisely the political outcome his organization had long sought, cannot be dismissed as coincidence. Browne’s prediction suggests advance knowledge of the official terror that was about to be unleashed upon the Australian people.

27. How does the text connect the massacre to a broader agenda of disarming the Australian population?

The connection between the massacre and the disarmament agenda is explicit and undeniable. For years before Port Arthur, gun control advocates had sought to implement national restrictions on firearm ownership, but public resistance and constitutional concerns made this politically impossible. The Australian states jealously guarded their legislative independence, and firearm owners represented a significant political constituency. What was needed to overcome this resistance was a catalyst—an event so horrific that rational debate would be overwhelmed by emotional response. Port Arthur provided that catalyst, and the disarmament agenda that had stalled for years was implemented within days.

This connection follows a pattern observable in other nations and throughout history. Governments that seek to consolidate power over their populations invariably move to disarm the citizenry. Thomas Jefferson warned that tyranny becomes inevitable when citizens surrender their right to keep and bear arms, and that this right must be retained at all cost. The Port Arthur massacre was not a random act of violence that happened to benefit gun control advocates—it was, according to the evidence, a planned operation designed specifically to produce this outcome. The official killing at and near Port Arthur had the same purpose as every massacre perpetrated by the Australian State since British invasion in 1788: to dominate and thereby exert control over the population. The means was firearms; the end was domination.

28. What criticisms are leveled against News Corp Australia and other media organizations regarding their coverage of Martin Bryant?

News Corp Australia and affiliated publications are accused of systematic violations of every journalistic and ethical standard governing media conduct. Their coverage demonized Martin Bryant from the first phrases in article headings: “Bryant still a vile menace,” “Martin Bryant is a loser,” “Monster on the inside.” The content descended into tirades of unsubstantiated allegations presented as fact. Bryant was described as having “wreaked a violent path through various wings of Hobart’s sprawling jail, including vicious assaults on government staff and nurses”—a statement provided with no source, no reference, and no named person who could verify it. Readers had no way to confirm any of these allegations, and Martin Bryant, locked in isolation and reduced to the intellectual capacity of a five-year-old by medication, could not respond.

The coverage violated standards of accuracy, fairness, balance, privacy, and avoidance of harm established by the Australian Press Council. Images of Bryant were obtained by telephoto lens from public land overlooking the prison—deceptive means used to photograph a person who had not consented. The published articles included statements such as “to kill Martin Bryant, well you could hold your head up” and reader responses calling for his death: “one of these inmates should knock him.” This coverage deliberately incited hatred and violence against a mentally handicapped prisoner, encouraging other inmates or staff to kill him. The media acted as accomplices to the State, ensuring that public sympathy could never develop for a man who had been denied every legal right and who maintains his innocence to this day.

29. How were images of Martin Bryant allegedly manipulated, and what effect did this have on public perception?

Images of Martin Bryant were digitally manipulated—photoshopped—to make him appear demonic and deranged. This manipulation was eventually admitted by media organizations approximately ten years after the massacre, yet the manipulated images continued to be published and broadcast. The alterations gave Bryant wild, staring eyes and an expression of maniacal intensity that bore no resemblance to the actual photographs of him. These doctored images were disseminated nationally and internationally, shaping public perception of Bryant as a monster before any evidence had been presented, before any trial had occurred, and in direct violation of the presumption of innocence.

The effect on public perception was devastating and deliberate. Humans are visual creatures, and the manipulated images created an indelible impression of Bryant as the embodiment of evil. This imagery made it psychologically impossible for the average citizen to question whether this obviously deranged creature might actually be innocent. The manipulation served the State’s purpose perfectly—it preconditioned the public to accept guilt without evidence and to support whatever punishment was imposed. David Weisbrot, then chair of the Australian Press Council, failed to stop this false image usage, merely stating that deceptive images are available and used throughout Australia. The photoshopped images were not journalism; they were propaganda designed to convict an innocent man in the court of public opinion while denying him any possibility of a fair trial in an actual court of law.

30. What professional standards and codes of conduct did media coverage allegedly violate?

The media coverage violated virtually every professional standard established for responsible journalism. The Australian Press Council’s General Principles require that publications ensure factual material is accurate and not misleading, provide fair opportunity for reply when material refers adversely to a person, avoid causing substantial offence or distress, and avoid publishing material gathered by deceptive means. News Corp Australia’s coverage violated every one of these principles. The Independent Media Council Code of Conduct requires that reports be honest, accurate, balanced, and fair; that reports not suppress relevant facts or give distorting emphasis; that disparaged persons receive opportunity for reply; and that reports not refer to mental illness unless relevant and handled responsibly.

Additionally, the Australian Press Council’s specific guideline on identifying persons with intellectual disabilities states that such identification is “normally undesirable” and that “every consideration should be given to the privacy of the person.” The media coverage not only identified Bryant’s intellectual disability but weaponized it, using his mental handicap to further demonize him while simultaneously exploiting it to deny him any capacity for response. The Convention Against Torture prohibits cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment—the media coverage constituted psychological torture of a prisoner and incitement to violence against him. The Media, Entertainment, and Arts Alliance code was violated. The Australian Medical Association’s ethics standards regarding treatment of prisoners were disregarded. Every standard designed to protect vulnerable individuals was trampled in the rush to condemn Martin Bryant.

31. How does the text situate the Port Arthur massacre within a broader history of state-sanctioned killing in Australia?

The Port Arthur massacre is presented not as an aberration but as a continuation of official killing that has characterized the Australian State since British invasion in 1788. From the moment Europeans arrived, they used firearms to dominate, subjugate, and exterminate the original inhabitants. Hunting parties were organized in nineteenth-century Tasmania to rid the island of its Aboriginal population. Historians record massacres throughout the continent—at Gippsland in Victoria where possibly a thousand Indigenous people were slaughtered in 1840, at Myall Creek, at Coniston, and dozens of other locations. The full-blood Indigenous population of Tasmania dropped from approximately 6,000 to zero between 1803 and 1876. Every massacre in Australia has been undertaken for the same purpose: to dominate and control.

This history provides essential context for understanding Port Arthur. The State has always killed people to achieve policy objectives, and it continues to do so. Official murders have been carried out through hangings, police shootings, deaths in custody, and military operations abroad. Colin Campbell Ross was hanged despite being innocent. Ronald Ryan was executed on fabricated evidence. Joe Gilewicz was shot dead by Tasmania Police SOG under circumstances that suggest murder. Aboriginal people continue to die in custody at appalling rates. The Port Arthur massacre fits this pattern precisely—State killing designed to achieve a political outcome, followed by cover-up and the sacrifice of an innocent patsy. The blood-soaked trail leading from Port Arthur stretches back to Botany Bay, and understanding this history is essential to understanding what occurred on the Tasman Peninsula in April 1996.

32. What parallels are drawn between the Port Arthur incident and the historical treatment of Aboriginal Australians?

The parallels drawn are direct and damning. Aboriginal Australians have been subjected to massacres, dispossession, and systematic extermination since 1788, and the perpetrators have enjoyed complete impunity. Official records of frontier conflicts were deliberately expunged, massacre sites were covered up to avoid legal consequences, and the full extent of Indigenous deaths will never be known because the State ensured the truth would remain hidden. The same patterns of official violence, cover-up, and destruction of evidence characterize the Port Arthur case. The sealing of police records for 75 years mirrors the historical suppression of massacre records. The use of violence to achieve political control over the population follows the template established during colonization.

The treatment of Aboriginal people in contemporary Australia further illuminates these parallels. Deaths in custody occur at the rate of approximately one every four to five days, and despite the Royal Commission into Aboriginal Deaths in Custody completed in 1991, the situation has worsened rather than improved. Kwementyaye Briscoe died in Alice Springs watch house while police officers sat on Facebook and listened to iPods, ignoring prisoners’ pleas to help him. Millennial-old patterns of State indifference to Indigenous lives continue unabated. Martin Bryant, though white, has been subjected to the same State machinery that has always crushed those who threaten official interests or serve as convenient scapegoats. The worst injustice of modern-day Australia occurs within a continuum of injustice that began with the first convict ships.

33. What other cases of alleged wrongful conviction or state killing in Australia are presented as comparable examples?

Multiple cases are presented to demonstrate that wrongful conviction and State killing are endemic to the Australian legal system, not aberrations. Sue Neill-Fraser has been imprisoned in Tasmania for over a decade despite compelling evidence of her innocence, including DNA at the crime scene that does not match hers. Her case has been compared to the Lindy Chamberlain case, another notorious wrongful conviction in which a mother spent years in prison for a death caused by a dingo. The legal establishment has consistently protected convictions rather than seeking truth, displaying what has been described as unconscionable absence of urgency in reviewing obviously unsafe convictions.

Colin Campbell Ross was hanged in 1922 for a murder he did not commit, his innocence eventually acknowledged decades too late. Ronald Ryan, the last man executed in Australia, was hanged in 1967 despite evidence so contradictory that his own lawyer went to his grave certain Ryan did not commit murder. A mathematics professor demonstrated it was physically impossible for Ryan to have fired the fatal shot at the trajectory angle recorded. Bradley Murdoch was convicted in the Northern Territory in 2005 in what is characterized as a show trial and kangaroo court. The common thread through all these cases is a legal system that prioritizes conviction over truth, protects itself rather than the innocent, and treats justice as subordinate to State interests. Martin Bryant’s case is the worst example, but it exists within a pattern of institutional corruption spanning the nation’s entire history.

34. How are the cases of Joe Gilewicz and James Hank Hallinan used to illustrate patterns of state violence?

Joe Gilewicz was shot dead by Tasmania Police Special Operations Group at Pelverata in 1991, five years before Port Arthur. The circumstances of his death reveal institutional patterns directly relevant to understanding what occurred at Seascape cottage. Gilewicz was besieged by heavily armed SOG members at his rural property. When ballistics officer Stan Hanuszewicz arrived at the scene afterward, he found the crime site had not been sealed, evidence was being contaminated, weapons were being handed to him rather than properly documented, and the overall atmosphere suggested corruption and cover-up. He witnessed what he described as the crime of non-professionalism and perhaps conspiracy to pervert the course of justice. A military-grade SKS rifle found in Gilewicz’s back shed appeared to have been planted. The post-mortem raised questions about when it was actually conducted.

James Hank Hallinan was shot dead by New South Wales State Protection Group at Tumut in 2001. Ninety SPG officers were deployed against a 57-year-old bushman living quietly in a hut. He was shot in the neck and killed while standing inside his simple home, clutching a .22 rifle, drenched in tear gas. Retired judge Jim Staples stated that no order was given to drop the weapon—the sniper was simply ordered to “shoot the offender.” The coronial inquest was moved 178 kilometers away to escape local fury, and the family had to travel for eight weeks. Both cases demonstrate that police shoot to kill without justification, that cover-ups follow, and that official findings exonerate the killers. These patterns directly parallel what occurred at Seascape, where the instruction was to take the occupant alive as a possible terrorist—yet the truth of what happened inside that cottage remains concealed.

35. What specific allegations of corruption are made against Tasmania Police in connection with this case?

Tasmania Police are accused of comprehensive corruption at every stage of the Port Arthur investigation. Evidence was tampered with, suppressed, and destroyed. Witness statements were altered—Rebecca McKenna’s statement regarding the tray was changed, and she had to write corrections in the margin. The police interview transcript was edited so heavily that approximately 36 percent was deleted, with more concealed than presented. Police allowed the crime scene at the Broad Arrow Café to be contaminated and eventually demolished. Forensic evidence from the sports bag and food tray was either not collected, not analyzed, or not disclosed. The rifles allegedly used were conveniently destroyed by breech blasts, preventing ballistic testing—an occurrence so rare as to suggest deliberate sabotage of evidence.

The sealing of police records for 75 years, with access controlled solely by the Commissioner of Police, confirms institutional cover-up at the highest levels. Commissioner Darren Hine refused to respond to written queries about this policy or to explain under what legislation police records are being secreted from the public. Tasmania Police allowed Martin Bryant to be tortured in solitary confinement for 120 days. They worked with a defense lawyer who rejected his client’s plea of innocence. The police training video showing the crime scene was found in a second-hand shop rather than secured as evidence. The evidence of police corruption in Tasmania extends far beyond Port Arthur—the gaming industry cover-ups documented in James Boyce’s work, the abuses at mental health hospitals, the Gilewicz killing—all reveal a force that serves itself and the State, not truth or justice.

36. What role did ASIO play at Port Arthur, and why is their presence considered suspicious?

ASIO—the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation—was dispatched to Port Arthur at 10:15 p.m. on Sunday night, April 28, 1996, despite no public mention of any request for their presence. ASIO is Australia’s domestic intelligence agency, responsible for national security threats including terrorism. Their presence at what was officially characterized as a lone-gunman criminal rampage is deeply anomalous. During previous mass shootings in Australia, such as the Hoddle Street and Queen Street massacres in Melbourne, ASIO personnel were not deployed. Their appearance at Port Arthur suggests that authorities believed—or knew—this incident was something other than random criminal violence.

This suspicion is reinforced by instructions given to the Victoria Police SOG, who were brought in to assist with the Seascape siege. They were told to take every possible measure to apprehend the person inside the cottage alive because that person was a possible terrorist. ASIO was again in attendance at the debriefing held at the Tasmania Police Academy on May 29, 1996. What was ASIO doing within a State jurisdiction handling what was supposedly a straightforward criminal matter? The presence of domestic intelligence officers suggests foreknowledge that this was a terrorist attack—which, according to the evidence, it was, perpetrated not by Martin Bryant but by agents of or connected to the State itself. ASIO’s presence is one more piece of evidence that the official narrative is false and that authorities knew the truth was something far more sinister.

37. How is the broader Australian legal system characterized, and what systemic problems are identified?

The Australian legal system is characterized as grossly corrupt—a system created by lawyers for the benefit of lawyers, not for the determination of truth or the delivery of justice. The adversarial legal system that Australia inherited from Britain does not have truth as a foundational stone. Instead, it operates as a contest between opposing lawyers where the goal is winning, not discovering what actually happened. Conviction-focused courts rob people of their assets, rights, freedoms, and lives. The presumption of innocence, while theoretically foundational, is entirely redundant in practice because police and prosecutors only pursue individuals they have already decided are guilty.

Systemic problems include police regularly fabricating and suppressing evidence, tailoring facts to fit charges, and covering up for colleagues as an accepted part of police culture. Former officers have confirmed these practices are expected and that those with personal integrity leave the force because they cannot condone such corruption. Courts usually believe police versions of events, leaving defendants at enormous disadvantage. Resources are weighted heavily toward prosecution, with defense counsel receiving evidence secondhand and only in documentary form. Judges should never be addressed as “Justice” given the existence of so many tragic cases of false conviction and wrongful imprisonment arising from this system. Australia does not have systems of justice; it has legal systems where being innocent or being right does not protect anyone from the vagary and vengeance of the State.

38. What international human rights conventions and standards are cited as having been violated in Martin Bryant’s case?

The Convention Against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment, ratified by Australia in 1989, prohibits acts of cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment committed by or with the consent of public officials. Martin Bryant’s 120 days of solitary confinement, his psychological manipulation, his forced medication, and his denial of access to family and guardian constitute violations of this convention. The Geneva Convention establishes limits on solitary confinement even for prisoners of war; Bryant’s isolation exceeded these limits by a factor of ten. The United Nations Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners were violated by his conditions of detention.

The International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights guarantees the right to a fair trial, the presumption of innocence, and the right to legal representation that actually defends the accused. All of these were denied. The Australian Medical Association’s ethics standards for custodial settings state that prisoners have a right to humane treatment, should be treated with respect for human dignity, and that governments have a duty of care to all prisoners. These standards have been systematically violated throughout Bryant’s decades of incarceration. The fundamental basis of liberty in common law—the presumption of innocence until guilt is proved beyond reasonable doubt—was trampled. International standards exist precisely to prevent what has been done to Martin Bryant, yet not one institution has acted to enforce them in his case.

39. How do the conditions of Martin Bryant’s imprisonment at Risdon Prison allegedly violate medical ethics and prisoners’ rights?

Martin Bryant has been held at Risdon Prison in Tasmania since 1996, and his treatment violates every standard of medical ethics and prisoners’ rights established under Australian and international law. He has been maintained in a heavily medicated state, reduced by drugs to what has been described as a vegetable and a heavily sedated lump with the intellectual age of a five-year-old. The medications forced upon him are not treatment in any therapeutic sense; they are chemical restraints designed to render him docile and incapable of advocating for himself. He was initially held in a secure section but was subsequently moved into the general prison population—a decision that appears calculated to expose him to violence from other inmates who have been conditioned by media coverage to hate him.

The Australian Medical Association’s ethics standards state that prisoners should never be denied treatment based on the nature of their illness or reason for incarceration, and that governments must provide basic humane standards. Bryant’s mental disability entitled him to special protections, not enhanced persecution. He required a prescribed guardian who was denied to him. Prison conditions amount to ongoing torture—psychological, pharmaceutical, and social. Articles published by media organizations have explicitly encouraged his killing: “to kill Martin Bryant, well you could hold your head up.” Reader comments have called for inmates to “knock him.” The State has accepted this incitement for over two decades without taking action to address it. Martin Bryant is being slowly tortured to death in Risdon Prison, and every official who permits this to continue shares responsibility for his eventual death.

40. Why is Martin Bryant’s life sentence without parole characterized as a “hidden death penalty”?

Pope Francis stated that a sentence of life without parole is a hidden death penalty, and this characterization applies with full force to Martin Bryant’s case. Official murder by execution was abolished in Australia in 1985, with the last person executed being Ronald Ryan in 1967. But Martin Bryant has been condemned to die in prison—slowly, over decades, rather than quickly at the end of a rope. The outcome is identical; only the method and duration differ. He was sentenced to never be released, to spend every remaining day of his life inside prison walls, to deteriorate physically and mentally until death finally releases him. This is execution by increments.

The hidden nature of this death penalty serves the State’s purposes. There is no single moment of official killing that might attract protest or scrutiny. There is no gallows photograph, no last meal, no final statement. Instead, there is a gradual erasure—years blending into decades while the public forgets and moves on. The media incitement to violence against Bryant suggests officials would not be displeased if an inmate or guard hastened his end. When he finally dies—murdered in custody by neglect, violence, or pharmaceutical assault—it will be recorded as a natural death or an unfortunate incident, not as what it actually is: the final act of official terror against the thirty-sixth victim of Port Arthur. The State that denied him a trial, that tortured him into a false confession, that sealed the evidence of its crimes for 75 years, will have completed its slow execution of an innocent man.

41. What is known about Martin Bryant’s intellectual disability, and how should this have affected his legal proceedings?

Martin Bryant’s intellectual disability is documented and undisputed. He was assessed as having an IQ of 66, which places him in the range of intellectual disability—previously termed mental retardation. He received a disability pension from the Australian government, official recognition that he was incapable of normal functioning. He required a prescribed guardian to assist with decisions beyond his capacity. His drawings, produced at age 29, exhibit the skill level of a young child. Those who knew him described him as a boy-man whose emotional and intellectual development remained at a juvenile level. He would sometimes forget what he was doing mid-task, and his thought processes, as revealed in police interviews, were obviously incapable of what would be considered normal reasoning.

This disability should have triggered multiple legal protections. He should have had access to his prescribed guardian throughout all legal proceedings. He should have been assessed for competency to stand trial and competency to enter a plea. His vulnerability should have required special care to ensure any statements were truly voluntary and comprehended. The coercion of a guilty plea from a mentally handicapped person after 120 days of solitary confinement is legally and morally void. A competent court should have recognized immediately that this individual could not have planned and executed a sophisticated military-style operation. Instead, every protection was denied. His disability was exploited to ensure he could not defend himself, then exploited again by media to demonize him. The legal system that should have protected Martin Bryant became the instrument of his destruction.

42. What allegations are made regarding the drugging and psychological manipulation of Martin Bryant while in custody?

From the moment of his arrest, Martin Bryant was subjected to pharmaceutical and psychological manipulation designed to break him. During his 120 days of solitary confinement, unknown drugs were forced into him—substances that should properly be called mind-bending drugs rather than medication, for they served no therapeutic purpose. The goal was not treatment but control: to render him compliant, to break his will to maintain innocence, and to induce a state in which he would agree to anything to end his suffering. After that much isolation, men go mad or confess to anything, and Bryant was not a man of normal mental capacity to begin with.

Psychiatric manipulation accompanied the pharmaceutical assault. Bryant was worked on by unknown personnel using unknown techniques to secure his cooperation with the State’s predetermined narrative. He eventually pleaded guilty in exchange for a television set in his cell—a transaction that reveals both the extreme deprivation he endured and the cynical exploitation of his childlike nature. Since conviction, he has been maintained in a heavily drugged state that has reduced him to a vegetable, someone with the intellectual age of a five-year-old despite being decades older. This is not medical treatment; it is chemical lobotomy, ensuring that Bryant can never coherently advocate for his innocence or reveal what was done to him. The State that could not prove its case in court has simply drugged its victim into silence.

43. How does the text characterize the relationship between official narratives, truth, and public conditioning?

Official narratives are characterized as concocted stories designed to deceive, not inform. They serve the State’s interests, not the public’s need for truth. From early in life, children are conditioned through educational systems to accept official narratives and to ridicule those who question them. People are taught to obey officials even after learning that officials can be immoral liars and inhuman mongrels. All systems in society reward conformists who unquestioningly accept and espouse official policies. This conditioning produces a population that instinctively defers to authority and dismisses any information that contradicts what they have been told by officials and complicit media.

The official narrative of Port Arthur exemplifies this dynamic. Despite overwhelming evidence of its falsity, despite witness statements contradicting it, despite physical impossibilities within it, most Australians accept it because they have been conditioned to do so. The story fits their conditioned expectations: lone-nut gunman, mentally disturbed individual, guilty, end of story. Everything that does not fit is not desired and therefore not given consideration. As Julius Caesar observed, men readily believe what they want to believe. The official narrative provides psychological comfort—the horror has been explained, the guilty party identified and punished, and citizens can return to their lives. Questioning the narrative requires accepting uncomfortable truths about the State that rules them, and most people are not willing or able to make that cognitive leap.

44. What is jury nullification, and why is this concept presented as relevant to understanding citizens’ rights?

Jury nullification is the legal right of a jury to acquit a defendant regardless of whether the law has technically been broken, based on the jury’s judgment that applying the law would produce an unjust result. This power was exercised dramatically following the Eureka Stockade Rebellion of 1854 at Ballarat, Victoria, when juries repeatedly declared that miners charged with offences were not guilty, effectively nullifying the oppressive laws the State sought to enforce. The jury stood between the accused and the power of the State, exercising the ancient prerogative of citizens to reject unjust prosecution. This right existed then, and it still exists today—though judges do not want citizens to know this.

Jury nullification is relevant to understanding the Port Arthur case because Martin Bryant was denied this fundamental protection. There was no trial, therefore there was no jury. Had twelve citizens been empaneled to hear the evidence—or more accurately, the absence of evidence—they might well have exercised their power to nullify. They might have recognized that the prosecution had failed to prove guilt beyond reasonable doubt. They might have seen through the official narrative to the travesty it concealed. This is precisely why there was no trial: the State could not risk having citizens judge the facts. By coercing a guilty plea and avoiding trial, officials ensured that no jury would ever have the opportunity to stand between Martin Bryant and the full weight of State power. The citizen’s ultimate check on prosecutorial abuse was deliberately circumvented.

45. How does the text explain public resistance to questioning the official narrative of the Port Arthur massacre?

Public resistance to questioning the official narrative is explained through the psychology of belief persistence and cognitive dissonance. No matter how strong new evidence or arguments might be, existing beliefs are often deeply entrenched and strongly defended. Intellectually, this is how humans function. Replacing well-learned facts—even if false—changing emotional commitments, altering habitual thinking, and causing beliefs to be reordered are not things human minds handle rapidly or smoothly. People are stubborn about mental changes. They oppose all beliefs, facts, opinions, and scenarios considered contrary to what they already hold. Internally, an individual says: what I know is correct, what I am now being told is incorrect.

The philosopher Roger Bacon identified four stumbling blocks to grasping truth: the example of weak and unworthy authority, longstanding custom, the feeling of the ignorant crowd, and hiding our own ignorance while displaying apparent knowledge. All four are evident in public responses to questions about Port Arthur. People defer to official authority despite its unworthiness. They accept the narrative because it has been repeated for decades. They conform to crowd opinion rather than thinking independently. They pretend certainty about matters they have never investigated. Additionally, accepting that the State murdered 35 people to achieve a political objective requires accepting deeply disturbing truths about the nature of government. Most people cannot psychologically accommodate such revelations, so they resist them regardless of evidence. Closed minds continue falling back onto the default position—acceptance of the official narrative.

46. What suspicious circumstances surrounded the scheduling changes on the day of the massacre, including the American tourist buses and ferry schedule?

On April 28, 1996, two busloads of American tourists—approximately 70 people—arrived unexpectedly at the Port Arthur Historic Site. These tourists were not booked in advance, which was highly unusual because large tour groups were normally scheduled days ahead to arrange guides and manage capacity. The tourists wanted to take the ferry Bundeena at 1:30 p.m. for a harbor trip. However, the ferry had just returned from a trip to the Isle of the Dead at 1:00 p.m. and was tied up until 2:00 p.m. The tourists were rescheduled for a 2:30 p.m. sailing—an extra tour arranged at the last moment to accommodate them.

This scheduling anomaly may have saved 70 lives. The shooting at the Broad Arrow Café began at approximately 1:30 p.m.—the exact time the American tourists would have been boarding the Bundeena had their original request been accommodated. First responder Wendy Scurr believed these tourists were intended targets on the ferry, and when they could not be present at 1:30 p.m., the shooting venue was changed to the café. The massacre had to happen at 1:30 because multiple plans were in place and synchronized to that time. Additionally, police boats Van Dieman and Vigilant were dispatched to Port Arthur but were recalled before arriving, perhaps because the ferry scenario had been abandoned. These scheduling anomalies suggest foreknowledge of the massacre and last-minute operational adjustments when circumstances changed.

47. What is the Violent Incident Management Plan (VIMP), and what questions arise from its activation at Port Arthur?

The Violent Incident Management Plan was a protocol developed by Tasmania Police for responding to major violent incidents. It was activated at Port Arthur on April 28, 1996. Michael Dyson, a member of the Tasmania Police SOG who was present at the Seascape siege, had been directly involved in the development of this plan. In 1995, Dyson was transferred from the SOG to a special section involving “counter terrorist exercises,” and this role saw him involved in the VIMP’s development. He was subsequently involved in overall command of violent incidents.

The existence and activation of the VIMP raises significant questions. Counter-terrorist exercises and violent incident management plans are developed in anticipation of specific threat scenarios. What intelligence suggested Tasmania needed such a plan? Why was it ready for activation on the exact day a mass shooting occurred? The speed and coordination of the response—including the deployment of ASIO, the involvement of Victoria Police SOG, the instructions that the Seascape occupant might be a terrorist—suggests authorities were prepared for something beyond a random criminal event. Counter-terrorism planning, by definition, addresses anticipated threats. If authorities anticipated a terrorist attack in Tasmania, what did they know, when did they know it, and why was nothing done to prevent 35 deaths? Or, alternatively, was the VIMP developed because those who would implement it were the same people orchestrating the attack it would manage?

48. What did eyewitness Graham Derek Collyer state about the identity of the gunman, and why is this significant?

Graham Derek Collyer was present in the Broad Arrow Café on April 28, 1996, and was shot by the gunman. In his witness statement given to Tasmania Police on May 7-8, 1996, Collyer described the shooter as seeming “about 20” years old with “long blonde bedraggled hair about 3-4 inches below the shoulder” and “a pitted face.” He stated: “I think I probably would identify him if I saw him again.” These descriptions do not match Martin Bryant, who was almost 30 years old, did not have hair below his shoulders, and did not have a pitted face.

Two decades later, in a telephone conversation on May 27, 2016, Graham Derek Collyer reconfirmed the innocence of Martin Bryant with five words that should have ended this case: “He was not the man who shot me.” This is direct eyewitness testimony from a victim who sat in close proximity to the gunman, who observed him clearly enough to provide detailed physical description, and who was certain that Martin Bryant was not the person who shot him. Collyer is not alone—other eyewitnesses have similarly stated that the person depicted in newspaper photographs was not the gunman they observed. This eyewitness evidence is devastating to the official narrative, which is precisely why there was no trial at which these witnesses could testify under oath and be observed by a jury. The State could not allow the public to hear victims say Martin Bryant was not the shooter.

49. What alterations or deletions were allegedly made to witness statements and police interview transcripts?

Witness statements were altered by police to minimize or eliminate inconvenient evidence. Rebecca McKenna’s statement regarding the food tray used by the gunman was changed. The original wording stated the tray was “falling out of his hand” but McKenna caught the alteration and wrote in the margin: “tipping – didn’t actually see it fall.” This seemingly minor change reveals police attempting to eliminate the tray from the evidentiary record just four weeks after the massacre. The tray, with its potential fingerprint and DNA evidence, was being systematically erased from the official account.

The police interview transcript of Martin Bryant was edited so extensively that more was concealed than presented. Approximately 36 percent of the first 146 pages was deleted. Pages were deleted entirely, others partially, in a pattern that cannot be explained by technical failure. The official excuse—that the video recorder failed so the transcript had to be reconstructed from audio backup—does not explain why a written transcript would need deletions. Many hundreds of additional pages were similarly edited. The deleted portions contained material so revealing of Bryant’s mental incapacity that they could not be allowed into a courtroom if the intent was to frame him. Police who reviewed the unedited transcript concluded that no sane person could suggest Bryant was the killer. The deletions were not technical necessities; they were deliberate suppression of evidence that would have exonerated Martin Bryant.

50. What was revealed at the 2018 Australian Society of Archivists conference about the Port Arthur police records, and what are the implications for public access to the truth?

In September 2018, archivist Nicki Ottavi presented a paper at the Australian Society of Archivists national conference in Perth, Western Australia. Her presentation revealed that Tasmania Police records of the Port Arthur massacre had been secretly transferred in 2009 to the archives and preservation unit of Libraries Tasmania, classified as “transfer to nine zero zero.” The records carry an E75 access restriction—closed for 75 years, until 2071—and access can only be granted by a single person: the Commissioner of Police. No public transcript of Ottavi’s paper was made available by the Australian Society of Archivists, by Ottavi herself, or by Tasmania Police.

The implications for public access to truth are devastating. The public—the taxpayers who fund Tasmania Police entirely—are denied access to records paid for with their money regarding the murders of their fellow citizens. By 2071, every person with personal knowledge of the events will be dead. Martin Bryant will be dead—killed by the State that falsely convicted him. The families of 35 victims will never know what really happened. The sealing of records for 75 years is not security; it is permanent cover-up. There is no legitimate reason to hide evidence if the official narrative is true. Records are sealed because they contain truths dangerous to the State. The revelation at Perth confirms that officials have ensured the whole truth about the official terror at Port Arthur will never emerge through legitimate channels. The cover-up has been institutionalized for the remainder of this century.

