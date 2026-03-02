Feminism dismantled the structure of human families, governments, and social organization that had been consistent across thousands of years of civilization — and it did so in less than a century. No other revolutionary social change in history compares in speed or scope. The standard account of how this happened is familiar to anyone educated in the West: oppressed women rose up in a grassroots struggle for equality, won the right to vote, entered the workforce, gained control of their reproductive lives, and liberated themselves from centuries of patriarchal domination. Rachel Wilson spent nearly two years researching the actual history behind that narrative, expecting to write mostly about the powerful elites who financed feminism. What she discovered was something far more fundamental — that feminism was never primarily a political movement at all, but a religious one, and that the esoteric belief systems driving it have never changed from the nineteenth century to the present day.

Occult Feminism traces a continuous line from ancient Mesopotamian goddess worship through medieval witchcraft, the Protestant Reformation, the Enlightenment, American Spiritualism, Theosophy, the Golden Dawn, and Freemasonry into the suffrage movement, the birth control crusade, the sexual revolution, CIA-orchestrated cultural operations, and the modern revival of Wicca. The figures who built the feminist movement — Victoria Woodhull, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Helena Blavatsky, Annie Besant, Alice Bailey, Margaret Sanger, Gloria Steinem — were not the courageous everywoman activists of popular legend. They were spirit mediums, Theosophists, occult priestesses, eugenicists, and intelligence assets whose activism was financed by some of the wealthiest families on earth, including the Vanderbilts, the Rockefellers, and the Rothschilds. The book documents these connections using the feminists’ own writings, organizational records, and public statements.

Rachel Wilson is married to Andrew Wilson and is an Orthodox Christian mother of five children, homeschooling advocate, and licensed firearms instructor specializing in home defense and concealed carry. The family lives in the rural Midwest. Wilson was herself raised on feminist ideology and spent decades accepting it before discovering how much of what she had been told was either distorted or fabricated outright. When she traded the feminism drilled into her by her own mother and the popular culture she was raised in for a traditional family life, she grew angry at how thoroughly she had been deceived — and spent nearly two years down the research rabbit hole that became this book. Occult Feminism is not an abstract theological argument but a detailed historical investigation built on primary sources, biographies, government records, and the published works of the feminist leaders themselves. The following questions and answers cover the full scope of that investigation — from the oldest goddess myths to the United Nations Spiritual Caucus, from the séance tables of upstate New York to the Rockefeller-funded laboratories that produced the contraceptive pill, and from the chivalric code of medieval Europe to the statistical wreckage of marriage, family, and women’s happiness in the twenty-first century.

With thanks to Rachel Wilson.

Occult Feminism: The Secret History of Women's Liberation: Wilson, Rachel

Analogy

Imagine a house that has stood for two thousand years. It has thick stone walls, deep foundations, and a proven design that has sheltered countless generations. The roof leaks sometimes. The stairs creak. Some rooms are drafty, and the plumbing is old. But the house stands, and everyone inside it — men, women, children — survives the storms together, each knowing their role in keeping the house standing.

One day, a group of visitors arrives. They do not come from the neighborhood. They are wealthy, and they have their own architects, their own blueprints, and their own vision of what a house should look like. They tell the women of the house that the structure is a prison. They say the walls that protect them are actually cages. They say the roof overhead is not shelter but a lid keeping them from the sky. They promise that if the women will just help tear down the house, they will build something better — a house with no walls, no roof, no assigned rooms, where everyone floats free and equal under the open air.

Some women are suspicious. They say the house works fine, and they do not trust these strangers or their blueprints. But the visitors are persistent. They fund newspapers, hire preachers, and eventually get their architects into the schools. They teach the daughters that the house is a lie. They teach the granddaughters that the house never existed at all — that it was always a prison.

And so, piece by piece, the house comes down. The women who helped tear it apart stand in the rain and wonder why they are wet. The visitors retreat to their own mansions, which look suspiciously like the house they just demolished. And the blueprints they promised? They were never meant to build a new house. They were instructions for living without one.

That is the story of feminism: an ancient shelter dismantled by people who never intended to sleep in the rubble.

The One-Minute Elevator Explanation

Most people think of feminism as a grassroots movement where ordinary women demanded equal rights and got them. The actual history is very different. Feminism was bankrolled by some of the wealthiest families in the world — the Vanderbilts, the Rockefellers, the Belmonts — and its intellectual leaders were not frustrated housewives but spirit mediums, Theosophists, occultists, and con artists. Victoria Woodhull funded her activism with insider trading tips laundered through fake séances. Elizabeth Cady Stanton assembled a committee of spiritualists and atheists to rewrite the Bible and openly declared that Christianity had to be destroyed for feminism to succeed. Gloria Steinem was recruited by the CIA, funded by intelligence agencies, and raised in a Theosophical family. Every wave of feminism — from suffrage to the sexual revolution to modern witchcraft — emerges from the same ancient religious traditions: goddess worship, Luciferian liberation theology, and the occult goal of merging all humanity into a genderless, borderless, religionless singularity. The results speak for themselves: marriage is collapsing, birth rates are below replacement, fatherless homes have become the norm, women’s happiness has declined despite gaining everything feminism promised, and witchcraft is now outpacing mainline Protestantism in America. Feminism was never about giving women choices. It was about making sure they made the right one — the one that serves the agenda, not the family.

[Elevator dings]

If you want to follow this further, start with two threads: first, look into the documented connections between the suffrage movement and Spiritualism — the séance tables, the trance speakers, the Fox sisters’ confession of fraud. Second, research the Rockefeller family’s funding of Margaret Sanger’s Planned Parenthood clinics and their ongoing global population control agenda through the Rockefeller Foundation. Both trails lead to the same place.

12-Point Summary

1. Feminism is a spiritual movement with political expression, not the reverse. From Sumerian goddess worship to Victorian Spiritualism to modern Wicca, every major wave of feminist activism has been driven by occult religious beliefs that position themselves in direct opposition to Christianity. The political demands — suffrage, divorce reform, reproductive rights — are the surface layer of a much deeper project rooted in ancient pagan traditions, Theosophy, Freemasonry, and ceremonial magic. The feminist leaders themselves wrote openly about this in their own books, journals, and letters, but feminist academics have systematically buried this history because it would destroy the credibility of the movement’s heroines.

2. Suffrage was not a grassroots movement — it was a top-down project financed by transnational elites. When Massachusetts asked women in 1895 whether they wanted the vote, only 3.8% said yes. Prominent anti-suffragist women organized in opposition and accurately predicted that women’s suffrage would lead to the breakdown of the family, division in marriages, and neglect of children. The movement was funded by figures like Alva Vanderbilt Belmont, whose divorce settlement alone was equivalent to $320 million, and Phoebe Hearst, a follower of the Bahá’í Faith who advocated one-world government. The money trail leads consistently to the wealthiest banking and industrial families in the world.

3. The leaders of first wave feminism were overwhelmingly spiritualists, mediums, and occultists. Victoria Woodhull was a con artist and insider trader who posed as a spirit medium. Elizabeth Cady Stanton assembled a committee of spiritualists and atheists to rewrite the Bible. Matilda Joslyn Gage was a Theosophist whose son-in-law wrote The Wizard of Oz under occult influence. Florence Farr was a Golden Dawn priestess known for summoning demons. Annie Besant ran co-Freemasonry lodges and adopted a child to prepare as a vessel for a messianic spirit entity. These are not fringe figures — they are the central heroes of the feminist canon.

4. The Protestant Reformation created a pipeline from Christianity to occultism that produced feminism. Each departure from Orthodox Christian tradition — the Great Schism, the Reformation, the Enlightenment — opened the door wider to esoteric thought. Quaker women became early drivers of feminism. Unitarians rejected the core doctrines of Christianity. Transcendentalists blended Hindu mysticism with Neoplatonism. Within two centuries, attempts to reform Christianity into a personal, individualistic religion devolved into New Age occultism. Feminist movements emerged from Western Protestant societies, not from Orthodox Christian ones, because Orthodoxy preserved the apostolic tradition intact.

5. Theosophy was the bridge between nineteenth-century spiritualism and twentieth-century New Age feminism. Founded by Helena Blavatsky in 1875, Theosophy combined Eastern religion, Neoplatonism, and mysticism into an occult system that was perfectly suited for feminists. It was founded by a woman, gave women equal standing, claimed to develop psychic abilities considered naturally stronger in women, and explicitly aimed to erase race, sex, and nationality. Its adherents included Thomas Edison, L. Frank Baum, and W.B. Yeats. Suffragists in England joined the Theosophical Society at rates far exceeding the general population. Tarot cards, astrology, yoga, and veganism all trace their Western popularity to Theosophy.

6. Margaret Sanger, the founder of Planned Parenthood, was a eugenicist who abandoned her children and practiced Rosicrucian occultism. She referred to mothers of large families as “breeders,” called motherhood slavery, likely fabricated her most famous propaganda story, and her publication regularly featured the work of Nazi eugenicist Ernst Rüdin. She fled the country rather than face prosecution, leaving her children in boarding school where her five-year-old daughter died of pneumonia. She dabbled in Rosicrucian rituals to contact the dead child’s spirit. Her clinics were funded by the Rockefeller family, whose broader agenda included population control, eugenics, and the creation of a one-world interfaith religion.

7. Elite families — particularly the Rockefellers — have funded feminist causes globally for over a century. John D. Rockefeller Jr. funded Sanger’s clinics, opened the Bureau of Social Hygiene to promote eugenics, built the interfaith Riverside Church blending world religions, donated the land for UN Headquarters, and his family has continued funding feminist causes worldwide. The Rockefeller Foundation and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation have published internal documents explaining their goal to reduce birth rates in Africa and India through birth control and abortion initiatives described as “health care” and “empowerment.” The same families push the same agenda across generations.

8. Gloria Steinem was a CIA asset, and second wave feminism was orchestrated by intelligence agencies. Steinem was recruited at Smith College, sent to India on a uniquely created CIA fellowship, worked under the Congress for Cultural Freedom — a CIA propaganda front — and co-founded Ms. Magazine with her CIA colleague Clay Felker. These operations were part of Operation Mockingbird, the CIA’s program to infiltrate and control media. Congressional investigations found approximately 400 journalists were CIA assets. The feminist revolution of the 1960s and 1970s was not the organic uprising of liberated women — it was planned, funded, and directed.

9. A Luciferian thread runs through the entire history of feminist spirituality. Blavatsky and Mabel Collins co-edited a journal called Lucifer. Alice Bailey founded the Lucifer Publishing Company. Per Faxneld’s academic work Satanic Feminism documents how nineteenth-century feminists embraced Satan as a symbol of women’s liberation from Christian patriarchy. The Satanic Temple has cited abortion as a religious sacrament. Goddess worship, witchcraft, and feminist ideology share a common spiritual orientation: rebellion against divine authority, rejection of hierarchy, and the deification of the individual will. This is the definition of Luciferianism.

10. The recurring goal across all feminist-aligned occult movements is monism — the dissolution of all human distinctions into a universal oneness. From transcendentalist Over-soul philosophy to Theosophical universalism to the UN Spiritual Caucus to the Humanist Manifesto, the same objective appears: erase race, sex, nationality, and religion, and merge humanity into a single undifferentiated consciousness. This requires the destruction of the family, marriage, motherhood, and Christianity — which is why all feminist movements ultimately target these institutions. The transgender movement, the abolition of gender, and transhumanism are not departures from feminism but its logical conclusions.

11. The measurable effects of feminism on women, children, and families are overwhelmingly negative by every major statistical indicator. Marriage rates have plummeted. Out-of-wedlock births have increased tenfold. One-third of American children live without their biological father. Women’s subjective happiness has declined despite gains in material well-being. Mental health diagnoses, alcohol abuse, and antidepressant use among women have surged. Welfare spending has increased from $50 billion to $700 billion in lockstep with family breakdown. The birth rate has fallen below replacement level. Seventy percent of divorces are initiated by women, with the primary reasons being feeling held back by marriage and the burden of balancing career and family — the exact conditions feminism created.

12. The ultimate warning is captured in Simone de Beauvoir’s statement that women must not be allowed to choose motherhood. The architects of feminism understood that if women were given a genuine choice between career and family, too many would choose family. This is why the movement has never truly been about choice — it has been about engineering a world where motherhood is impractical, stigmatized, or economically impossible. The question every woman should ask is why service to her family is called slavery while service to a corporation that will replace her the day she retires and a government that taxes her wages is called freedom. The book’s hope is that a new generation of women will see through the lie and reclaim the vocation of motherhood — not as oppression, but as the most consequential work any human being can do.

The Golden Nugget

The one idea in this book that is most profound and least widely known is the direct, documented connection between the United Nations and Alice Bailey’s occult Theosophical teachings. Most people understand that the UN is a political body dealing with international diplomacy, peacekeeping, and humanitarian aid. Almost no one knows that it has an active spiritual infrastructure — the UN Spiritual Caucus — that explicitly promotes a New Age esoteric agenda based on the writings of a woman who claimed her 24 books were telepathically dictated by a spirit entity she called “the Tibetan.” Bailey’s organization, World Goodwill, is an official UN Non-Governmental Organization. UN Assistant Secretary General Robert Muller won a UNESCO Prize for a curriculum based on Bailey’s work. Eleanor Roosevelt read Bailey’s occult mantra, “The Great Invocation,” on a live radio broadcast from inside the UN building. The Spiritual Caucus meets at UN Headquarters and includes multiple groups directly descended from Bailey’s teachings, all of which advocate the dissolution of individual religions into a single world faith, vegetarianism, collectivism, and the erasure of national identity.

This matters because the United Nations is the institution through which global policy on women’s rights, reproductive health, education, and development is coordinated and funded. The NGOs that spread feminist ideology worldwide — including Planned Parenthood International — operate under the UN umbrella. When the Rockefeller Foundation or the Gates Foundation funds “women’s empowerment” programs in Africa or India, those programs flow through UN-affiliated channels whose spiritual orientation is not secular neutrality but active New Age occultism descended directly from Theosophy. The entire apparatus of global feminism — the funding, the institutional framework, the ideological content — sits atop a spiritual foundation that most of the world’s women have never heard of and would likely find deeply unsettling if they understood it. This is the hidden architecture of the feminist project, and it has been operating in plain sight since 1942.

30 Q&As

Question 1: What is the central thesis about the true nature of feminism, and why is it characterized as a religious movement rather than a purely political one?

Answer: Feminism is not, and has never been, a grassroots political movement born from women’s collective dissatisfaction with their lives. It is a spiritual revolution with occult religious beliefs at its foundation, financed and propagated by wealthy transnational elites, and deliberately packaged as a struggle for equality to make it palatable to ordinary women. The political dimensions of feminism — suffrage, divorce reform, reproductive rights, workplace equality — are the visible surface of a much deeper project rooted in ancient pagan goddess worship, Theosophy, Spiritualism, Freemasonry, and various forms of ceremonial magic. From the suffragettes who sat at séance tables to the second wave feminists who put the Hindu goddess Kali on the cover of Ms. Magazine, the leaders of the feminist movement have consistently drawn their motivation, their worldview, and their organizing energy from esoteric religious traditions that position themselves in direct opposition to Christianity.

The evidence for this is not speculative — it comes from the feminists’ own writings, organizational memberships, and public statements. Elizabeth Cady Stanton assembled a committee of spiritualists, atheists, and Theosophists to rewrite the Bible, openly declaring that Christianity must be destroyed for feminism to achieve its goals. Victoria Woodhull credited spirits with guiding her activism. Annie Besant ran co-Freemasonry lodges while campaigning for women’s rights. Gloria Steinem’s grandmother was a Theosophist, and Steinem herself was funded by the CIA to spread feminist ideology through media. The pattern is unbroken from the nineteenth century to the present: every major wave of feminist activism emerges from, or is deeply entangled with, occult belief systems that seek to replace Christian patriarchy with some form of goddess worship, Luciferian liberation, or New Age monism. The vast majority of women who adopted feminist ideas over the past century had no awareness of these roots, because feminist academics have systematically buried this history.

Question 2: How do ancient goddess figures like Inanna/Ishtar, Lilith, and Kali embody the spiritual foundations of feminist ideology, and why do modern feminists gravitate toward these specific deities rather than maternal or submissive goddesses?

Answer: Inanna, the Sumerian goddess worshipped as early as 4,000 B.C., was never associated with marriage or motherhood. She stole the rules of civilization from a male god after getting him drunk, treated her male lovers with sadistic cruelty, and sent a celestial bull to attack Gilgamesh when he refused her sexual advances. Lilith, from Jewish mystical tradition, was Adam’s first wife who refused to submit to him sexually, spoke the secret name of God, and fled Eden to become a demon who murders infants and rapes men in their sleep. The Zohar identifies her as the wife of Satan. Kali, the Hindu goddess featured on the first cover of Ms. Magazine in 1972, wears a garland of severed men’s heads, a belt of severed human arms, and earrings made from the corpses of infants. She is drunk with bloodlust and once had to be stopped from destroying all life on earth. A cult of her devotees, the Thuggees, may be responsible for over two million ritual murders according to the Guinness Book of World Records.

The pattern is unmistakable: modern feminists do not venerate goddesses who represent nurturing motherhood, marital fidelity, or cooperation with masculine deities. They consistently choose goddesses defined by domination of men, sexual control, violent rage, and rejection of submission to any authority. This selection reveals the actual spiritual orientation of feminist ideology. The very essence of feminist thought is a worldview where women and men struggle for dominance — the Hegelian master-slave dialectic — no matter how often the word “equality” is invoked. Goddess worship fills a spiritual void left by feminism’s condemnation of Christianity, and it provides ancient mythological justification for the core feminist project: the overthrow of patriarchal order and the deification of the feminine will.

Question 3: What is the connection between the modern revival of Wicca and witchcraft in the United States and the rise of feminist ideology?

Answer: Wicca and other forms of witchcraft are the fastest-growing religions in the United States, and this growth is a direct consequence of decades of feminist propaganda demonizing Christianity as patriarchal and oppressive toward women. A 2018 Newsweek article citing Pew Research and Trinity College data estimated 1.5 million practicing witches in America — outnumbering the 1.4 million mainline Presbyterians. Wherever feminists gather, witchcraft is never far behind. Online communities for women interested in witchcraft are dominated by feminist political content and instructions on how to reinforce that worldview through ceremonial magic. In 2016, witches across social media publicly hexed the newly elected President Donald Trump. In 2018, they did the same to Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. The Satanic Temple has used religious freedom arguments to challenge abortion restrictions in Texas, citing abortion as one of its religious sacraments.

The most explicitly feminist form of modern witchcraft is Dianic Wicca, founded in 1971 by Zsuzsanna Budapest, who established the Susan B. Anthony Coven #1 as the first female-only witches’ coven in modern America. Budapest stated plainly that feminism needs a spiritual dimension — namely witchcraft and goddess worship — to achieve its end goals. Gerald Gardner, who founded Wicca in 1954, was the first to use public television to popularize witchcraft, and his movement established the legal precedent that witchcraft qualified as a religion entitled to legal protection. That precedent was later used by the Church of Satan and the Satanic Temple to gain legal status. Witchcraft is naturally anti-authoritarian, rebellious, non-conforming, and revolutionary — qualities that make it extremely attractive to young women who have spent their lives being told that society’s institutions are inherently oppressive. Feminism is the political arm of this ancient religion; witchcraft is its spiritual dimension.

Question 4: How does feminist academia’s portrayal of women’s lives in the medieval period differ from the documented historical record of women’s actual rights and influence throughout ancient and medieval civilizations?

Answer: The popular narrative — drilled into generations through public education, university gender studies programs, and Hollywood — holds that women before the twentieth century were essentially slaves with no rights, no property, no autonomy, and no escape from brutal patriarchal domination. This narrative is largely fabricated, or at minimum grotesquely distorted. Women in ancient Egypt could own property and sign legal contracts; Egypt had female rulers as far back as 1800 B.C. Women in ancient Sparta owned significant amounts of land. Ancient Greece produced female mathematicians like Theano of Crotona and astronomers like Aglaonike. Ancient Persian women could own and inherit property and hold management positions over both male and female workers. Roman women could own property, run businesses, and obtain divorces. In medieval Europe, middle-class women owned and ran businesses and could own and inherit property if single or widowed. Christine Di Pizan, the first professional female writer in medieval Europe, became the darling of the French royals in the fourteenth century, writing commissioned works on philosophy, ethics of war, and even an homage to Joan of Arc — all without the slightest scandal.

Feminist academics employ something called “standpoint feminist theory,” which is essentially a license to interpret — or falsify — facts according to their ideological worldview. Post-modern philosophy rejects objective truth and holds that each person’s experience constitutes the only valid “truth.” The result is that womenâ€™s studies programs, staffed exclusively by people already committed to feminist ideology, have functioned as gatekeepers of women’s history for half a century. None of the documented rights and achievements of pre-modern women matter to these scholars if those women were held to any standard of sexual morality or if abortion was not treated as a sacrament. The fundamental flaw in the feminist view of women’s history is that anything less than total sexual liberation and reproductive autonomy is classified as patriarchal oppression, regardless of what other freedoms, protections, and influence women actually possessed.

Question 5: What role did the chivalric code play in medieval European society, and why do feminist scholars characterize it as toxic masculinity rather than a system of protection?

Answer: The chivalric code was a set of rules governing the conduct of knights that evolved over centuries from standards for battlefield behavior into a comprehensive ethical framework. Scholar Leon Gaultier codified it in 1891 as a system requiring knights to defend the Church, protect all those weaker than themselves, never lie, remain faithful to their word, be generous to everyone, and serve as the champion of right and good against injustice and evil — even unto death. This code shaped the western ideal of gentlemanly behavior and courtship for centuries. A knight was expected to sacrifice his very life to protect those who could not protect themselves, principally women and children. This expectation was not theoretical — Europe during the medieval period faced continuous invasions by enemy forces who routinely kidnapped and enslaved conquered women and children.

Feminist academics have rebranded chivalry as a romanticized institution of toxic masculinity because the narrative of historical female oppression requires the destruction of any evidence that pre-modern cultures provided genuine benefits to women. If chivalry is acknowledged as a system that placed men’s lives below women’s safety, the entire framework of patriarchy-as-exploitation collapses. No comparable code in history has ever required women to sacrifice their lives in defense of others. Men under the feudal system had duties and responsibilities that they might gladly have traded for the protections women received. The feminist tactic is to bring up witch persecution as a “whataboutism” to deflect from any defense of chivalry, but the rights of all people fluctuated throughout history depending on time and place. Men were not in possession of universal rights denied to women — they had different obligations, many of which were far more dangerous and demanding than anything expected of women.

Question 6: What was the historical relationship between witchcraft persecution and actual practices like abortion and sex magic, and how has this history been reframed by feminist scholars?

Answer: Feminist academia has framed Christian persecution of witchcraft as hysterical, superstitious, ignorant hatred of women — reinforced by Hollywood portrayals of witches as mysterious victims of patriarchal paranoia. The actual history is more complicated. Kristen Sollee, a self-proclaimed second-generation witch and feminist scholar, concedes that midwives were persecuted as witches primarily because they were the ones who performed abortions up until the advent of medical abortion in the mid-twentieth century. Going back to ancient times and through the Middle Ages, midwives performed abortions using botanical preparations and crude surgical procedures. Sollee also traces the origin of the witch’s pointed hat to Jewish Kabbalists whose rituals were associated with Satanic worship, and the myth of flying broomsticks to the use of phallic instruments in sex magic rituals where hallucinogenic ointment was applied to the genitals to facilitate altered states of consciousness and “magical flight.” Sex magic is widely considered the most powerful form of ritual magic due to the heightened emotional state during orgasm, and pagan and satanic rituals have historically involved sex acts including homosexuality, orgies, and other practices that were criminal offenses in Christian societies.

Feminist witch scholars essentially concede that much of what Christians accused witches of doing was true — they simply disagree that it warranted persecution. Viewing these practices through a post-modern, secular lens makes it easy to characterize anti-witchcraft laws as misogynistic superstition. But Christians had not long ago fought to convert Europe from paganism to Christianity, and practices like abortion and sex magic were obvious violations of law in a Christian monarchy. Framing persecutions as nothing more than knuckle-dragging hysteria is disingenuous, particularly given that roughly 10-15% of people tried as witches were men. Modern Christians have been so thoroughly conditioned by Enlightenment ideas that they now view pagan and satanic ritual magic as harmless — an assessment that Christians before the so-called age of enlightenment would have found incomprehensible.

Question 7: How did the Protestant Reformation set in motion a cycle of perpetual revolution that eventually produced feminist movements in the West?

Answer: The Protestant Reformation was the first giant wrecking ball aimed at the previous Christian order of patriarchy, and it undermined Christianity at its very foundations. Before the Great Schism of 1054, there had been only one unified Christian Church for a millennium. When the Bishop of Rome declared himself supreme over all other bishops and split Christendom in two, it set a precedent for Martin Luther’s break from Roman Catholicism five centuries later. The Reformation discarded church tradition and established theology in favor of individual interpretation of scripture, and this single principle guaranteed endless fragmentation. Each new Protestant sect splintered into further sects with new beliefs, and the most radically liberal among them — Anabaptists, Quakers, Puritans — placed heavy emphasis on social justice, progress, and tolerance. These were the groups that settled the American colonies.

The West has been trapped in a cycle of perpetual revolution ever since. With each deviation from Orthodox Christianity, elements of esoteric thought crept in, making it progressively easier for people to be deceived by Theosophy, New Age teachings, and the many occult schools that developed in connection with them. The application of Enlightenment individualism to Christian theology resulted in the instantaneous fragmentation of Protestant Christianity, and this fragmentation produced religious groups so far removed from traditional Christianity that they were functionally occult. Unitarianism rejected the Trinity, the divinity of Christ, original sin, and the infallibility of the Bible. Transcendentalism blended ancient Hindu mysticism with Neo-Platonic monism. These movements gave birth to the first American feminist intellectuals, and the women of the suffrage movement were rebelling primarily against Protestant teachings that had already diverged from the Orthodox Christian understanding of man, woman, and creation. Feminist movements emerged from Western Protestant societies and then spread into the Roman Catholic world — but they did not emerge from Orthodox Christian societies, where the original apostolic tradition remained intact.

Question 8: What role did radical Protestant sects — Quakers, Pilgrims, Unitarians, and others — play in shaping early American feminism and women’s suffrage?

Answer: The religious groups that dominated and shaped early colonial America can scarcely be considered Christian except in the loosest sense. Quakers rejected ordained ministry, believed in the “indwelling of the spirit in every individual,” and were the first to make women ministers with equal standing in religious affairs — making Quaker women a powerful driving force behind early American feminism and suffrage. The Pilgrims were Congregationalists and separatists who rejected any resemblance to the first 1,500 years of Christianity, refused to celebrate Christmas or Easter, kept their meeting places deliberately stripped of religious imagery — not even a cross — and did not believe in marriage as a holy sacrament. Unitarians rejected the Trinity, the divinity of Christ, original sin, the infallibility of the Bible, and any requirement for salvation, believing all people would eventually be saved regardless of belief or deed. Several of the American founders were also Freemasons and deists. The founding documents themselves are classical liberal Enlightenment works that laid the foundations for the progressive ideology that has dominated American institutions since the early twentieth century.

The Second Great Awakening in the first half of the nineteenth century accelerated this process dramatically. Traveling ministers and charismatic street preachers could amass huge followings and start their own churches based on personal interpretation. In the 1840s alone, more than 80 new cult-like utopian communities were formed. Common threads included socialism, radical ideas about sexuality, social justice, and feminism. New theologies emerged that were even more unorthodox than their already radical predecessors — Mormons, Jehovah’s Witnesses, Seventh Day Adventists, Shakers, and many more. American conservatives who are continually puzzled by the progressive direction of American institutions should not be surprised: the United States was settled and founded by some of the world’s most progressive Enlightenment revolutionaries, and Orthodox Christianity was almost entirely absent from the founding.

Question 9: How did the Second Great Awakening and the utopian commune movement of the 1840s connect religious radicalism to early feminist ideology, and what happened at communities like Oneida and Brook Farm?

Answer: The Oneida Community, founded by John Humphrey Noyes, illustrates how religious radicalism became sexual and social radicalism. Noyes declared himself free of sin in 1834 and invented the term “free love.” His community practiced “complex marriage” — everyone was married to everyone else, and exclusive relationships were considered sinful. Older women served as “sexual mentors” to adolescent boys, and older men “mentored” adolescent girls, with Noyes often choosing the pairings, which members were prohibited from refusing. Traditional motherhood was rejected entirely; children were weaned at one year and placed in a communal Childrenâ€™s Department. The community practiced a primitive form of eugenics called “stirpiculture,” where anyone wishing to become a parent had to be approved by a committee. The experiment lasted 30 years before younger members demanded traditional marriages and Noyes fled to Canada to escape statutory rape charges. Modern feminist scholars praise Oneida for its groundbreaking feminist practices despite it being an extremist religious cult.

Brook Farm, founded by Unitarian minister George Ripley and inspired by transcendentalist philosophy and early socialism, attempted to make men and women equal by having women work the fields and men do domestic chores. It lasted about six years before collapsing financially. Bronson Alcott’s Fruitlands was even more extreme — prohibiting any drink besides water, allowing only plants that grew “upward,” forbidding warm baths, and permitting sexual relations only once every two or three years. It lasted seven months. Robert Owen’s New Harmony colony in Indiana also failed within two years. Every one of these experiments combined socialism with New Age spiritualism and egalitarianism, and every one of them failed. The pattern of socialism, occult spirituality, and feminist ideology merging together begins here and continues unbroken into the present day.

Question 10: Who was Margaret Fuller, what did she argue in Woman in the Nineteenth Century, and how did her transcendentalist and proto-gender theory ideas foreshadow modern transgender ideology?

Answer: Margaret Fuller was one of the first major feminist intellectuals in America. Her book Woman in the Nineteenth Century, which first appeared as an essay in Ralph Waldo Emerson’s transcendentalist magazine The Dial, is considered one of the works that sparked the women’s suffrage movement and directly inspired Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony. Fuller argued that men should withdraw from heading the marriage, that women must be self-sufficient and independent before even considering marriage, and that humanity could not ascend to a utopian state until men and women were made equal. She predicted that in the future men and women would “share a mortgage” and that equality would lead to a transcendent oneness of humanity. She drew parallels between the oppression of women and the oppression of Black people and Native Americans, establishing the template for intersectional feminism that continues today.

Fuller was influenced by Immanuel Kant and Emanuel Swedenborg, both of whom held esoteric, occultic views. She wrote that nobody was truly male or female, but that everyone had some combination of both, and that the distinction between the sexes would dissolve as humanity progressed toward perfection in the “new age.” She described what she perceived as the dual nature of woman — Minerva and the Muse — intellectual and lyrical. These ideas, drawn from Roman mythology and Hinduism, directly foreshadow modern gender theory and the transgender movement’s position that gender exists on a spectrum. Fuller deserves credit from present-day gender abolitionists and transgender advocates for being the first major female intellectual to lay the foundational arguments for abolishing gender altogether. She also believed marriage was a form of idolatry because it made women dependent on their husbands — a view that became a recurring theme throughout feminist history.

Question 11: What was the Spiritualist movement that swept America in the mid-nineteenth century, and how were trance speakers and spirit mediums connected to the women’s suffrage movement?

Answer: It has been said that there was hardly a suffragist who never sat at the séance table, and the historical record bears this out. Spiritualism exploded in America in the late 1840s, originating in New York’s “Burned Over District,” so named because it had been set ablaze with almost hysterical religious passion during previous waves of awakening. It began when the Fox sisters spooked their parents by faking ghostly noises using strings tied to apples. Isaac and Amy Post, radical Hicksite Quakers and social reformers, organized a paying public demonstration of the sisters’ mediumship at Corinthian Hall in Rochester in 1849. This kicked off a wave of traveling performative mediums, trance speakers, tarot card readers, and fortune tellers across the country. Trance speakers like Cora L.V. Scott toured the nation speaking to large paying crowds while supposedly possessed by supernatural entities.

Spiritualists believed they could improve society by consulting spirits who had passed into a higher plane on matters of morality, ethics, and social structure. Abolition, feminism, and Spiritualism became deeply entangled. Some historians argue that mediumship provided women a way to speak publicly in a more acceptable fashion, but the simpler explanation may be that many of these women were the nineteenth-century equivalent of late-night television psychic hotline operators — frauds and con artists who found a profitable niche. Maggie Fox herself published a public confession that the sisters were frauds, though she later recanted under pressure. The broader significance is that the heroes of women’s suffrage were not the courageous grassroots activists of feminist legend, but spirit mediums, trance speakers, and snake oil salespeople whose primary skill was separating gullible, grief-stricken Civil War survivors from their money.

Question 12: Who was Victoria Claflin Woodhull, and what does her biography reveal about the character and methods of first wave feminist leaders?

Answer: Victoria Woodhull and her sister Tennessee Claflin were born into poverty in rural Ohio to a snake oil salesman father and a spiritualist mother. The girls were the family’s main source of income, traveling the country as fraudulent spirit mediums and clairvoyant fortune tellers. Buck Claflin, the father, had a reputation as a con artist, and the family moved constantly to avoid lawsuits. Tennie was promoted as a faith healer of cancer, and the family was charged with nine crimes resulting from this scam but fled to avoid court. Victoria married at fifteen, and she and her husband operated as unlicensed doctors selling snake oil and potions. In 1868, the sisters moved to Manhattan and began a relationship with Cornelius Vanderbilt, then the wealthiest man in America. Victoria served as his spirit medium and Tennie as his faith healer — though Vanderbilt was widely believed to be having an affair with the then 22-year-old Tennie. In 1869, Vanderbilt made roughly $26 million in today’s money by acting on Woodhull’s stock tip the day before the first Black Friday crash. The “psychic” tip actually came from a prostitute named Josie Mansfield whose clients included Vanderbilt’s business rivals — making this insider trading and monumental fraud.

Vanderbilt bankrolled the sisters’ brokerage firm, which became the first female-owned trading company on the New York Stock Exchange. With their profits, they started a newspaper that published the first English version of The Communist Manifesto and promoted free love, licensed prostitution, and Woodhull’s presidential campaign in 1872. Woodhull openly declared marriage to be “socially sanctioned prostitution” and called for its abolition. Not a single feminist scholar in the research for this book called Woodhull what she was — a top-tier con artist, scammer, and cheat. They either leave audiences to believe she was a brilliant psychic or gloss over the source of her insider tip entirely, because acknowledging it would discredit not only Woodhull but the entire first wave feminist movement she represented.

Question 13: How did Elizabeth Cady Stanton and The Woman’s Bible make explicit the incompatibility between feminism and Christianity, and what were the religious affiliations of the women on its revision committee?

Answer: Elizabeth Cady Stanton, along with 24 other feminist activists, produced The Woman’s Bible in 1895, and it stands as perhaps the single best piece of evidence that feminism cannot be separated from its fundamental opposition to Christianity. In the introduction, Stanton explains her motivation directly: the only thing holding back women’s liberation was traditional Christianity. She writes that the Bible, all Christian churches, and canon law are the basis for the belief that men and women belong to separate divinely ordained spheres, and that feminism had to destroy traditional Christianity and canon law to achieve its goals. Stanton states explicitly that she does not believe any man ever saw or talked with God, does not believe God inspired the Mosaic code, and that all religions degrade women — and that so long as women accept the position assigned by religion, their emancipation is impossible.

Of the 26 women on the revision committee, eight were spiritualists or occultists, four were admitted atheists, and three were Quakers. Rev. Phebe Hanaford was kicked out of her own church for living with her lesbian lover. Josephine K. Henry wrote that no institution in civilization is so tyrannical and unjust to women as the Christian Church. Charlotte Beebe Wilbour was a spirit medium and popular trance speaker. Matilda Joslyn Gage was a Theosophist and open critic of Christianity whose son-in-law, L. Frank Baum, wrote The Wizard of Oz under Theosophical influence. These women did not seek to reform Christianity; they sought to destroy it. The leaders of the movement said so repeatedly in their own writings, and if this offends anyone, the objections should be directed at the suffragettes themselves, not at anyone who reports what they wrote.

Question 14: What evidence exists that the majority of American women opposed suffrage, and how does the 1895 Massachusetts referendum illustrate this?

Answer: Suffrage was so unpopular with women in 1895 that when the state of Massachusetts asked women of voting age whether they wanted it, only 22,204 of 575,000 eligible women voted yes — a mere 3.8%. Prominent anti-suffragist women formed activist groups in response to suffragettes, but this history is intentionally hidden because it undermines the grassroots narrative. The Nebraska Association Opposed to Woman Suffrage published a pamphlet in 1914 listing ten reasons they opposed the vote, including that women had not lost faith in their fathers, husbands, and sons who provided full protection to the community; that political activities involve constant strife and contention from which normal women naturally shrink; that the primary object of government is to protect persons and property, a duty imposed by nature on men; and that women accomplish more through counseling than they can through commanding. In England, The Women’s National Anti-Suffrage League produced similar material.

These anti-suffragist women accurately predicted that feminism would cause the breakdown of the family, division in marriages, and a lack of focus on children and community. The birth rate dropped from an average of five children per family in 1870 to just two by 1940. The percentage of children under five with mothers working outside the home went from less than 6% in 1900 to 58% by 2012. Out-of-wedlock births went from 4% in 1900 to 41% by 2010. Modern historians deride the anti-suffragists as simple-minded dolts and woman-hating misogynists, but their predictions about the consequences of women’s suffrage and liberation proved remarkably accurate. The anti-suffragists are mocked precisely because they were right.

Question 15: Who financed the women’s suffrage movement, what were Alva Vanderbilt Belmont’s and Phoebe Hearst’s connections to elite networks and occult religions, and what does this reveal about suffrage being a top-down project?

Answer: The largest single financier of women’s suffrage was Alva Vanderbilt Belmont. She married into the Vanderbilt fortune — the same family that bankrolled Victoria Woodhull’s insider trading scheme. After divorcing William K. Vanderbilt, a founding member of the Jekyll Island Club where representatives of the world’s richest men secretly drafted the Federal Reserve Act, she received a settlement equivalent to over $320 million in 2021 dollars. She remarried Oliver Belmont, son of August Belmont, a wealthy Jewish investment banker for the Rothschild family. Oliver was a member of at least two elite secret societies, The Lambs and the Sons of the Revolution. Upon his death, Alva dedicated her fortune to suffrage, paying bail for picketers, funding rallies and marches, purchasing office space for the National American Woman Suffrage Association, funding its national press bureau, and hosting fundraisers at her sprawling estates attended by the wealthy elite of New York.

Phoebe Hearst, a founding investor in the Greenacre Inn for cross-religious gatherings and a professed follower of the Bahá’í Faith — which expressly advocates for one-world government, compulsory global education, and a universal global language — made large private donations to suffrage campaigns and the 1916 Congressional Union for Woman Suffrage Convention. The funding of feminist movements has been hidden because the feminist agenda is always presented as a grassroots democratic movement. People would naturally reject a top-down ideology pushing radical changes to society and family if they knew it was the transnational banking elite behind it. Suffrage was not the inevitable expression of women’s will — it was forced upon a populace that overwhelmingly opposed it, by some of the wealthiest and most powerful people in the world.

Question 16: What was the Theosophical Society, what did Helena Blavatsky teach, and why was Theosophy so attractive to feminists at the turn of the twentieth century?

Answer: The Theosophical Society was founded in 1875 in New York City by Russian immigrant Helena Blavatsky, along with Henry Olcott and William Judge. Theosophy combined elements of ancient mysticism, Eastern religion, and Neoplatonism into a new occult religion of the Western esoteric tradition. Blavatsky claimed that “Ascended Masters” living in the Tibetan Himalayas had delivered to her knowledge of a once-universal religion of ancient mankind. Her first major work, Isis Unveiled, became extremely popular despite accusations of extensive plagiarism. The Theosophical Society stated that its first objective was to create a universal brotherhood of man with the eventual goal of erasing race, sex, caste, and color — repeating the transcendentalist goal of abolishing gender altogether. Secondary objectives were to merge religion, philosophy, and science, and to explore the laws of nature and the powers of man.

Theosophy was the perfect bridge from the radical reformers who embraced Spiritualism in the first half of the nineteenth century to the New Age religious movements of the twentieth. It was particularly alluring to women because it was founded by a woman, gave equal standing to both sexes, and claimed to teach adherents to develop psychic abilities and innate intuitions considered naturally stronger in women. It offered a sense of personal power and importance that many women did not find in the Christianity of their era. Its famous adherents included Thomas Edison, Edgar Cayce, L. Frank Baum, and W.B. Yeats. Gandhi was personally acquainted with Blavatsky. Even today, elements of Theosophy permeate Western culture — tarot cards, astrology, horoscopes, yoga, veganism, and phrases like “sending good vibes” can all be traced to Theosophy’s importation of Eastern concepts to the West. Joy Dixon’s Divine Feminine documents that the suffrage movement in England was inextricably linked to Theosophy, with a much higher percentage of suffragists joining the Theosophical Society than the general public.

Question 17: How did Annie Besant carry forward Theosophy’s influence on feminism through co-Freemasonry, the World Teacher Project with Krishnamurti, and her activism in India?

Answer: Annie Besant separated from her Anglican vicar husband after six years of marriage, rejected the divinity of Christ, and became a prominent advocate for secularism, socialism, birth control, and feminism. After reviewing Blavatsky’s The Secret Doctrine for the Pall Mall Gazette in 1889, she converted to Theosophy, became co-editor of the journal Lucifer with Blavatsky, and eventually became president of the Theosophical Society Adyar in India. She joined the International Order of Freemasonry for Men and Women Le Droit Humain in 1902, opened the first Lodge of International Mixed Masonry, and eventually became Grand Commander of the order, growing its worldwide membership. She also readmitted C.W. Leadbeater to the Theosophical Society after he had been forced to resign following revelations that he had committed sexual acts with boys under his “spiritual guidance.”

In 1909, Leadbeater identified a 12-year-old Indian boy named Jiddu Krishnamurti as destined to be a “World Teacher” and vehicle for an advanced spiritual entity called Lord Maitreya. Besant legally adopted the boy and created an international organization called The Order of the Star in the East to prepare for Krishnamurti’s messianic role. The cult amassed 43,000 members worldwide, had a publishing company reaching 21 countries in 14 languages, and purchased land in Ojai, California for a model civilization. In 1927, Besant announced “the World Teacher is here.” But Krishnamurti became disillusioned, disbanded the Order in 1929, and left the Theosophical Society. When asked about Leadbeater decades later, he said only “Leadbeater was evil” and refused to discuss it further. The entire episode — an accused pedophile and his female occultist colleague adopting a child to prepare him as a vessel for a spirit entity — represents the kind of history that feminist academics have systematically buried.

Question 18: Who was Alice Bailey, what was her connection to the United Nations, and how does the UN Spiritual Caucus reflect a New Age agenda that most people are unaware of?

Answer: Alice Bailey, often called “the mother of the New Age,” was born in England in 1880, traveled to India for Christian missionary work, discovered Theosophy in 1915, and was expelled from the Krotona Theosophy colony in Hollywood for pushing her own agenda. She married Foster Bailey, a 33rd degree Freemason, and together they founded the Lucifer Publishing Company in 1922 — later renamed Lucis Publishing Company due to concerns about public perception. Bailey wrote 24 books, many of which she claimed were telepathically dictated by a spiritual master she called “the Tibetan.” She also founded the Arcane School for esoteric study. Bailey did not invent the term “New Age” but was instrumental in popularizing it. Her 1934 book The Externalization of the Hierarchy describes the merging of all religions, governments, and consciousnesses into one unified system.

When the United Nations was founded, Bailey immediately supported it and called for a New World Order. Her organization, World Goodwill, is a UN Non-Governmental Organization, and the UN Spiritual Caucus is filled with Bailey followers. UN Assistant Secretary General Robert Muller won a UNESCO Peace Education Prize for his World Core Curriculum, loosely based on Bailey’s Education in the New Age. Muller also wrote for Bailey’s publication The Beacon and addressed students at her Arcane School. Bailey wrote a New Age occult mantra called “The Great Invocation,” which was read on a live radio broadcast from the UN building by Eleanor Roosevelt and is still used by New Age groups worldwide. The UN Spiritual Caucus is a coalition of New Age religious groups that meets at UN Headquarters to practice “inner reflection” and explore ways of using “inner focus to serve the highest potential of the UN.” Most people would be surprised to learn that the United Nations expressly promotes an esoteric New Age agenda seeking to eliminate individual religions and create a one-world religion based on occult Theosophical teachings.

Question 19: What is the recurring pattern of monism — the drive to merge all humanity into a genderless, borderless singularity — and how does it appear across Theosophy, transcendentalism, secular humanism, and the United Nations?

Answer: A single thread connects virtually every occult and progressive movement covered in this history: the belief that all human differences — race, sex, religion, nationality — must be dissolved into a universal oneness. Ralph Waldo Emerson called it the “Over-soul,” drawn from Neo-Platonic monism and Hindu Vedanta. Margaret Fuller predicted that the distinction between male and female would “melt away into insignificance” as humanity progressed. Victoria Woodhull argued that the natural conclusion of liberty was the abolition of marriage and gender and an eventual oneness of humanity. Blavatsky’s Theosophy stated that all mankind is “essentially of one and the same essence” and that its first objective was erasing race, sex, caste, and color. The Bahá’í Faith, embraced by suffrage funder Phoebe Hearst, expressly advocates one-world government, one global religion, and a universal language. Alice Bailey called for the merging of all religions and governments into a unified planetary consciousness. The Humanist Manifesto II, signed by Betty Friedan, seeks a centrally planned one-world society with an international court and total abolition of national borders.

This is not a coincidence or a parallel evolution of similar ideas. It is the same idea, restated across centuries and traditions, and it is Luciferian in nature. The Theosophical Society, the transcendentalists, the secular humanists, and the United Nations all share this goal because all are drawing from the same ancient well — the promise that humanity can become god by dissolving all distinctions and returning to “the One.” This is the occult inversion of Christianity, which holds that God created distinct persons, sexes, nations, and languages for His purposes. Every feminist movement covered in this history has ultimately served this agenda: the destruction of the family, of marriage, of motherhood, and of Christianity itself as necessary steps toward a genderless, borderless, religionless new world order.

Question 20: Who was Margaret Sanger, what were her actual views on motherhood and eugenics, and how did her personal life — including the abandonment of her children and her occult practices — reflect her ideology?

Answer: Margaret Sanger, the founder of what became Planned Parenthood International, referred to motherhood as slavery and a trap, called women who had more than a couple of children “breeders,” and said in a 1947 interview that “there should be no more babies.” In her 1928 book Motherhood in Bondage, she described the “typical American mother” as a woman caught early in “the trap of involuntary maternity” who works “like a slave” for her “ever-growing brood.” Her most famous quote — “No woman can call herself free until she can choose consciously whether she will or will not be a mother” — has become a foundational principle of feminist ideology. She also likely fabricated her most famous personal account of a dying patient named Sadie Sachs, which she used to propagandize the cause of birth control. Multiple biographers have searched for evidence that Sachs existed and found none.

Sanger’s personal life embodied her ideology. In 1914, facing prosecution for mailing obscene material, she fled to Europe in the middle of the night without saying goodbye to her children. Her husband begged her to reconcile; she sent a callous letter demanding divorce. While she lived in Europe carrying on affairs with multiple men, her five-year-old daughter Peggy became ill at boarding school and died of pneumonia. Her son Grant lamented that if his mother had been there, Peggy wouldn’t have gotten so sick. Devastated by guilt, Sanger dabbled in Rosicrucian occult rituals introduced by her lover Havelock Ellis, hoping to contact her dead daughter’s spirit. Her publication The Woman Rebel carried the slogan “No Gods, No Masters.” Sanger’s entire struggle was about liberation from obligation to anyone but herself and making herself her own god. Rosicrucian spiritualism offered her exactly the worldview she wanted — one not of service to God, but of self-enrichment.

Question 21: How were the Rockefeller family, Ernst Rüdin, Havelock Ellis, and Katharine McCormick connected to Sanger’s birth control and eugenics agenda, and what role did elite funding play in the creation of the contraceptive pill?

Answer: John D. Rockefeller Jr. anonymously funded the opening of Sanger’s Clinical Research Bureau in 1923, and the Rockefeller family continued to provide major financial support for Sanger and her clinics, which eventually became Planned Parenthood International. Rockefeller had already opened the Bureau of Social Hygiene in 1913 to promote population control and eugenics. He later donated the land for UN Headquarters in Manhattan, which houses the New Age UN Spiritual Caucus. The Rockefeller family also funded the Kaiser Wilhelm Society where Ernst Rüdin — a member of the Nazi Party, recipient of two awards from Adolf Hitler for his eugenics work, and advocate for “eliminating young children of clearly inferior quality” — conducted his research. Rüdin’s work appeared regularly in Sanger’s Birth Control Review. Havelock Ellis, Sanger’s lover and a Vice President of the Eugenics Education Society, was a pioneer in sexology and psychedelic drug use who held controversial views about childhood sexuality, asserting that children as young as three or four were capable of a “wide range of genital and sexual aptitude.”

Katharine McCormick, a former suffragette who had married into the International Harvester fortune, provided the funds to develop the first contraceptive pill after Sanger introduced her to physiologist Gregory Pincus in 1951. McCormick’s husband Stanley suffered from severe mental illness and had been confined to an estate, where the family brought in Emil Kraepelin from Germany — the same Kraepelin who worked with Nazi eugenicist Rüdin. Stanley McCormick’s brother Harold married Edith Rockefeller, daughter of John D. Rockefeller Jr., who was herself a patient and supporter of occultist Carl Jung, practiced astrology, believed in reincarnation, and claimed to have been the wife of King Tutankhamen in a past life. By the twentieth century, a small circle of interconnected wealthy elites with shared occult beliefs were directing the course of humanity through their “philanthropic” support for eugenics, feminism, and progressive social reform.

Question 22: What fabricated or exaggerated claims about pre-legalization abortion have been used as propaganda, and what do the actual documented statistics show?

Answer: The often-repeated claim that tens of thousands of women died annually from dangerous illegal “back-alley abortions” before legalization is false, and the people who promoted it knew it was false. Dr. Bernard Nathanson, co-founder of the National Abortion Rights Action League and director of the largest abortion clinic in the world during the 1970s, later admitted that leading abortion proponents knew the figures were fabricated but considered them “useful” as a public relations tactic. Before abortion was legalized in 1973, ninety percent of abortions were performed by physicians, and nearly all the rest were performed by midwives trained and skilled in the practice — not by unskilled hacks in back alleys. Statisticians from Planned Parenthood have admitted that abortion death statistics were very accurately kept in the years preceding legalization: there were only 39 deaths from illegal abortion in 1972. The number of illegal abortions performed annually was also repeatedly exaggerated roughly tenfold.

Deaths from abortion have actually increased since legalization, mostly because the total number of abortions skyrocketed after it became legal. Independent studies have found these deaths are often hidden or misrepresented. Researchers in Finland examined women’s medical records and death certificates and found that 94% of maternal deaths related to abortion were not identifiable from the death certificate alone. The National Right to Life Committee estimates that over 62 million abortions have taken place in the United States since Roe v. Wade. The World Health Organization reports approximately 73 million abortions worldwide each year, with 61% of all unwanted pregnancies and 29% of all pregnancies ending in abortion. At the time Sanger began her fear-mongering about “reckless breeding,” the U.S. birth rate had already dropped nearly in half — from 7.03 in 1800 to 3.64 in 1910 — due to factors including the Industrial Revolution. The propaganda campaign was never about protecting desperate women; it was about advancing a depopulation agenda.

Question 23: How did Aleister Crowley’s Thelema, Jack Parsons’ Babalon Working, and Marjorie Cameron’s sex magic cult represent the occult dimension of mid-twentieth-century feminism?

Answer: Aleister Crowley founded Thelema, a religion heavily drawn from the Golden Dawn’s teachings. Central to Thelema is Babalon, the Scarlet Woman, a sacred whore figure representing the liberated woman and the female sexual impulse. Crowley believed Babalon must be physically incarnated to help usher in the Age of Horus — an age of radical individual will replacing the patriarchal age that had dominated since the Middle Ages. He perceived many women in his life as potential vessels for Babalon and engaged in elaborate sex magic rituals with them. Two of his followers, Jack Parsons — a rocket engineer and main founder of the Jet Propulsion Laboratory — and L. Ron Hubbard, founder of Scientology, performed a series of sex magic rituals called “The Babalon Working” intended to incarnate this entity. In 1946, shortly after beginning these rituals, Parsons met Marjorie Cameron and immediately believed her to be the Scarlet Woman.

Cameron had already had an illegal at-home abortion performed by her mother as a teenager and had despised religion her entire life. When Parsons introduced her to Thelema, she became drawn into the occult. After Parsons accidentally killed himself working with explosives in 1952, Cameron retreated to Mexico and performed occult blood rituals, cutting her own wrists, hoping to contact his spirit. She then attempted suicide. Upon recovering, she assembled her own sex magic cult called “The Children,” overseeing orgies intended to produce mixed-race “moon children” incarnated through spells, using hallucinogenic drugs during the rituals. She became a fixture of the occult scene in Hollywood, associating with Dennis Hopper, Anton LaVey, and others. Cameron perfectly represents the occult feminist spirit of the twentieth century — and she is celebrated as a hero by feminists today, her art increasingly popular since her death, precisely because the revival of witchcraft in America has made her story fashionable rather than disturbing.

Question 24: How did Simone de Beauvoir and Betty Friedan lay the intellectual groundwork for second wave feminism, and what were their views on motherhood, family, and the nuclear household?

Answer: Simone de Beauvoir’s The Second Sex was the first work to position female identity as “other” in relation to male identity, and among the first to describe the gender-sex distinction that defines transgender ideology today with her statement that “one is not born, but becomes a woman.” She had an extraordinarily negative view of motherhood, did not believe in any innate maternal instinct, never had children, and advocated for a Marxist-socialist communal system of child-rearing. Her most revealing statement appeared in the Saturday Review in 1975: “As long as the family and the myth of the family and the myth of maternity and the maternal instinct are not destroyed, women will still be oppressed. No woman should be authorized to stay at home and raise her children. Society should be totally different. Women should not have that choice, precisely because if there is such a choice, too many women will make that one.” She also believed pansexuality was ideal, had controversial affairs with much younger female students, and was fired from a teaching position for seducing a 17-year-old.

Betty Friedan’s The Feminine Mystique translated these ideas for the average American woman. Where de Beauvoir’s existentialist philosophy was abstract, Friedan’s work was accessible — a manifesto against 1950s domesticity driven by her own unhappiness as a homemaker. Friedan was a Marxist who became the first president of the National Organization for Women. She differed from most feminists of her era by caring less about sexual liberation and more about workplace equality, and she considered radical lesbian separatism a “fringe extremism” that would alienate ordinary housewives. This created a rift with Gloria Steinem and other radicals. Friedan signed the Humanist Manifesto II in 1973, which rejects all traditional religion, affirms evolutionary biology as the sole explanation for human existence, and seeks to establish a centrally planned one-world society. Both women shared a fundamental conviction: the family must be destroyed for women to be liberated.

Question 25: What were Gloria Steinem’s connections to the CIA, Theosophy, and Operation Mockingbird, and what does this reveal about second wave feminism being orchestrated rather than organic?

Answer: Gloria Steinem’s paternal grandmother, Pauline Perlmutter Steinem, was a suffragist, feminist activist, and Theosophist. Steinem’s mother Ruth also raised Gloria in the Theosophical tradition. At Smith College, Steinem was recruited into the CIA and awarded a uniquely created “Chester Bowles Fellowship” — which has never been awarded to anyone else and appears to exist solely to conceal the source of funding to send her to India for two years between 1956 and 1958. During her time in India, Steinem associated with radical groups from Gandhian independence activists to communists, presumably spying for the CIA and possibly peddling influence. She also worked with the Ford Foundation. Upon returning, she was sent to Europe as part of the National Student Association working under the Congress for Cultural Freedom, a group later exposed as a CIA Cold War propaganda front. These operations were part of Operation Mockingbird, a CIA initiative to infiltrate and influence media domestically and abroad. The head of Mockingbird, Cord Meyer, is said to have recruited and directed Steinem.

Ms. Magazine, the first explicitly feminist magazine, was set up in 1972 by Steinem and her CIA colleague Clay Felker. Its first cover featured the Hindu goddess Kali — a selection that makes far more sense given Steinem’s Theosophical background. British historian Frances Stonor Saunders wrote that there were “few writers, poets, artists, historians, scientists, or critics in postwar Europe whose names were not in some way linked to this covert enterprise.” The Congress for Cultural Freedom had over 20 publications in 35 countries. Carl Bernstein’s 1977 Rolling Stone article detailed findings that approximately 400 journalists were CIA assets. The accepted narrative of bored housewives rising up in a grassroots effort to break the shackles of domestic slavery is fiction. The feminist revolution of the 1960s and 1970s was planned, orchestrated, and manipulated by intelligence agencies and their elite funders.

Question 26: How did the CIA’s MK Ultra program, Timothy Leary’s promotion of LSD, and Terence McKenna’s psychedelic mysticism connect to the neopagan revival and feminist goddess worship?

Answer: The CIA had been experimenting on the public with LSD and other psychoactive drugs under the MK Ultra umbrella since 1953, investigating their use as mind control agents and potential truth serums. In the 1960s, they promoted LSD to counterculture revolutionaries at concerts and festivals through Harvard psychologist Timothy Leary. Leary had an affair with Mary Pinchot Meyer, the ex-wife of Cord Meyer — the same CIA operative who directed Gloria Steinem. Under Operation Midnight Climax, they dosed unwitting clients in New York brothels. Under Project Artichoke, they tested LSD to enhance interrogation, even dosing their own agents without their knowledge. Hallucinogenic drugs had long been used in occult and New Age rituals — mescaline, peyote, and other hallucinogens were standard tools of ceremonial magic. The convergence of government agencies and occult practitioners both promoting feminism, New Age religion, and psychoactive drugs during the Cold War is a remarkable pattern.

Terence McKenna, a popular counterculture figure who may also have had CIA ties — he was caught smuggling hashish by U.S. Customs in Nepal — spent decades promoting psilocybin mushrooms, goddess worship, and the divine feminine. His hallucinogenic experiences led him to advocate for a “return to the goddess” and what he called “archaic revival” — a return to neolithic forms of human social organization that rejected hierarchy and emphasized goddess worship. While on DMT, McKenna claimed to contact intelligent beings called “machine elves” in an alternate dimension. He also developed a “stoned ape” theory of human development that posited a pre-monogamous, matriarchal ancient social order. The widespread use of psychoactive drugs may have helped fuel the neopagan revivals of the 1960s and 1970s that proved so appealing to feminist activists, but the connection between feminism, occult practice, and altered states of consciousness predates the counterculture by centuries.

Question 27: What is the Luciferian thread that runs through feminist spirituality, and how did figures from Stanton to Blavatsky to Alice Bailey frame Lucifer or Satan as a liberator of women from Christian patriarchy?

Answer: In the first wave of feminism, spiritualists and Theosophists united under the idea of Christianity as the oppressor of women, which naturally led to the idea of Lucifer as the liberator of women. Blavatsky and Mabel Collins co-edited a monthly journal literally titled Lucifer for two years, bringing occult magic, Kabbalah, astrology, and feminism to the West. Alice Bailey and her husband Foster founded the Lucifer Publishing Company in 1922 — later renamed Lucis Publishing to avoid public alarm. The Theosophical worldview holds that the serpent in the Garden of Eden was not a deceiver but a liberator who brought forbidden knowledge to humanity, and that Lucifer represents enlightenment against the tyranny of a patriarchal God. Per Faxneld, Associate Professor of History of Religion at Stockholm University, authored an award-winning doctoral dissertation published as Satanic Feminism: Lucifer as the Liberator of Woman in Nineteenth-Century Culture, documenting how feminists of this period rebelled against the patriarchal structure of Christianity by embracing Satan as a symbol of women’s liberation.

This is not an interpretation imposed from outside — it is the explicit position of the feminist-occult tradition. Florence Farr, a Golden Dawn priestess known for summoning a demon of Mercury, wrote that “the Christian religion brought us that curse” and called for settling women’s “very long score” with Christianity, Judaism, and Islam. The Satanic Temple in 2021 challenged Texas abortion restrictions by citing abortion as one of its religious sacraments. Goddess worship itself reflects the Luciferian tendency of deifying the self: there are endless “make-your-own-cult” sects within feminist spirituality, each one placing the individual woman’s will at the center of the universe. The spirit of feminism is one of rebellion against authority, rejection of societal expectation, and inversion of Christianity. This is why overlap between witchcraft and expressly Satanic beliefs like LaVeyan Satanism and Luciferianism is so frequently observed.

Question 28: What do the statistical data on marriage rates, fatherless homes, out-of-wedlock births, women’s happiness, mental health, divorce initiation, and welfare spending reveal about the measurable effects of feminism on women and families?

Answer: In 1960, 72% of all legal adults in the U.S. were married; by 2016, that number had decreased to 50%. In 1960, 5% of babies were born out of wedlock; by 2010, that figure reached 41%. One third of all children in the United States now live in homes without their biological father. CDC data shows that 90% of homeless children come from fatherless households, along with 85% of children with behavioral disorders, 70% of juvenile inmates, and 71% of children in adolescent substance abuse treatment. Children living with male caregivers who are not their biological father suffer more frequent and severe physical abuse than in any other care arrangement. The living situation with the lowest rates of child abuse is children living with both married biological parents. A 2012 study at Lincoln Prairie Behavioral Health Center found that only 11% of children admitted to its preadolescent unit came from intact families. U.S. government welfare spending increased from $50 billion per year in 1950 to $700 billion in 2010 — rising in lockstep with out-of-wedlock births.

A 2009 paper called “The Paradox of Female Happiness” by Stevenson and Wolfers found that despite objective measures of well-being increasing over the prior 35 years, women’s subjective happiness had decreased both absolutely and relative to men’s happiness. More than one in five American women are diagnosed with a mental health condition during their lifetime, and women are twice as likely as men to be depressed. Disordered alcohol use among American women more than doubled between 2002 and 2013. Fetal alcohol syndrome in newborns rose two and a half times from 1996 to 2018. In 2020, 70% of divorces were initiated by women, jumping to 90% among college-educated women — likely not because they are smarter, but because they are exposed to more feminist propaganda through women’s and gender studies programs. The top two reasons women gave for seeking divorce were feeling held back by the marriage and the emotional burden of balancing career and family.

Question 29: Why is Orthodox Christianity presented as the antidote to feminism, and how does the argument trace the feminist revolution specifically to Western Christianity’s departure from Orthodox tradition?

Answer: Feminist movements emerged from Western Protestant societies and then spread into the Roman Catholic world, but they did not emerge from Orthodox Christian societies. This is not a coincidence. The Orthodox Church preserved apostolic tradition intact for over two thousand years, while the West experienced a chain of fractures — the Great Schism of 1054, the Protestant Reformation, the Enlightenment — that progressively eroded the original Christian understanding of man, woman, and creation. Each departure from Orthodox teaching opened the door wider to esoteric and occultic thought, until Protestant fragments evolved into Unitarianism, transcendentalism, Theosophy, and finally the explicitly anti-Christian New Age movements that produced and sustained feminism. The women of the suffrage movement were rebelling primarily against Protestant teachings that had already diverged from the Orthodox understanding. Stanton, Gage, and others attacked the idea that sex is inherently immoral, that woman alone caused the fall, and that marriage is a “condition of bondage” — but these are distortions of Orthodox teaching, not accurate representations of it.

The enemy infiltration of both the Roman Catholic and Protestant churches has left many Christians searching for an authentic alternative. Pope Francis has liberalized the Catholic Church and dissolved the traditional Latin Mass. Protestant churches have made ordination of women pastors and gay marriage mainstream. At the same time, the writings of Father Seraphim Rose, an American Orthodox monastic, have been discovered and popularized decades after his death. The Orthodox Christian Church in the United States is experiencing rapid growth as the internet makes the original apostolic church accessible to the West for the first time since the Great Schism. The Cold War had continued to isolate East from West even after modern technology emerged, keeping Orthodox Christianity hidden from most Westerners. Now that isolation has ended, and for Christians who know Christianity is true but cannot reconcile what is happening in modern churches, Orthodoxy offers the unbroken tradition that the Protestant revolution sought to destroy.

Question 30: What is the “Faustian bargain” of women’s liberation — what have women gained, what have they lost, and why does the Simone de Beauvoir quote about denying women the choice of motherhood encapsulate the book’s ultimate warning?

Answer: Women have gained wealth, power, and the perception of independence while becoming more dependent on alcohol, drugs, and anti-depressant medication. They have traded reliance on their own husbands for reliance on government welfare. Women now earn the majority of college degrees but also hold the majority of college debt, averaging over $38,000 per borrower. In 1890, the average woman married at 22. Now, the average 22-year-old woman is graduating college with the hope of paying down massive student debt. The top 20 careers most commonly held by women — secretary, nurse, teacher, waitress, childcare provider — are the same type of work women traditionally did at home for their families, except now they pay taxes and send their own children to daycare for the privilege. Relationships between men and women have become nearly unworkable. Many men are no longer willing to consider the risk that modern marriage brings, and the Family Court system overwhelmingly favors mothers. A man who marries and has children faces the possibility of his wife leaving for no reason under no-fault divorce, taking his children and half of everything he has worked for.

The Simone de Beauvoir quote captures the essential truth about feminism that its proponents will not say publicly: “No woman should be authorized to stay at home and raise her children. Women should not have that choice, precisely because if there is such a choice, too many women will make that one.” This is not about choice or freedom. It is about engineering a social order in which motherhood is made impossible, impractical, or shameful — because the architects of feminism understood that if women were given a genuine choice, too many of them would choose family over the feminist project. The book’s hope is that women will begin to ask why service to their family is considered slavery, while service to corporations who will replace them the day after they retire and governments that tax their wages is considered freedom. No job will ever leave the lasting impact that raising the next generation of human beings will. A company places an ad to fill your position the day after you die, but no one can replace you as matriarch of your own family.

Thank you for your support.

