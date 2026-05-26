Sixty-five percent of ordinary people, told by a man in a grey coat to administer increasingly severe electric shocks to a protesting stranger, went all the way to 450 volts. Psychiatrists, asked beforehand to predict the figure, said one in a thousand. The gap between what people believe they would do and what they actually do, under the pressure of legitimate authority, is the central empirical finding of Obedience to Authority: An Experimental View, published in 1974 by Stanley Milgram and drawn from research conducted at Yale between 1960 and 1963. Across nineteen variations and more than a thousand subjects from every walk of life in New Haven and Bridgeport, the pattern held. Replications in Munich, Rome, Princeton, South Africa, and Australia produced figures at least as high — Mantell in Munich found eighty-five percent fully obedient.

Milgram was a social psychologist at Yale, later at the City University of New York, and a former classmate of Philip Zimbardo at James Monroe High School in the Bronx. His mentor was Solomon Asch, whose conformity studies had demonstrated that intelligent college students would deny the evidence of their own eyes when a group around them did so. Milgram set out to study something more direct — not the indirect influence of group pressure on perception, but the immediate impact of one authority’s commands on another person’s conscience. He worked under National Science Foundation grants, with a Guggenheim Fellowship in 1972–73 to complete the book. He died of a heart attack in 1984 at the age of fifty-one. His research was attacked on ethical grounds, defended on its merits, replicated extensively, and has remained the most representative and generalisable body of work in social psychology — heavily cited, frequently misunderstood, rarely read in its full nineteen-variation form.

The investigation was motivated by a question that twentieth-century moral philosophy could not answer empirically. The events of 1933 to 1945 in Europe had required the participation, or at minimum the compliance, of very large numbers of ordinary people carrying out orders. The conventional explanation in the post-war period was that something distinctive about the German character, or about the political conditions of the Third Reich, had produced the conduct. Many Americans were confident it could not happen in their country. Hannah Arendt’s account of Eichmann as a banal bureaucrat carrying out his job had been published in 1963 and was vigorously contested. The laboratory offered a way to move from speculation about national character to direct observation of how authority operates on the individual mind. What Milgram found held in every culture tested, with subjects drawn from professional, white-collar, and industrial backgrounds, men and women, Catholic and Protestant and Jewish. The case ceased to be a historical anomaly. It became an instance of a general phenomenon.

The mechanism Milgram identified explains how captured institutions operate at the level of the individual practitioner. Decent doctors administering protocols they would never devise on their own, decent nurses injecting substances they have not investigated, decent functionaries enforcing mandates whose evidence base they have not examined — all are operating under the agentic state, the condition in which a person redefines himself as the instrument of another’s will and ceases to experience himself as the cause of his actions. The full summary unpacks three findings of particular weight: that when subjects were free to choose any shock level themselves, they averaged 3.6 out of 30, eliminating sadism as the explanation; that peer rebellion — two confederates refusing alongside the subject — produced defiance in thirty-six of forty cases, the most effective single force against obedience in the entire programme; and that the disobedient subject experiences the psychological burden, while the obedient subject, having displaced responsibility upward, is relieved of it. The man at the button releasing Armageddon, Milgram wrote, depresses it with about the same emotional force as calling for an elevator.

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