In November 1918, at the height of the Spanish flu — the deadliest pandemic in recorded history — the U.S. Public Health Service and the U.S. Navy set out to prove how the disease spread from person to person. They recruited 161 healthy young Navy volunteers across four locations. They had the backing of professors from leading universities. They designed 25 separate experiments, escalating in intensity.

They sprayed cultured bacteria into volunteers’ noses and throats. They instilled unfiltered mucous secretions from flu patients directly into nostrils. They swabbed material from the nose of a flu patient straight into the nose of a healthy man. They injected blood from the sick into the healthy. They had volunteers sit face-to-face with actively dying patients, breathing in their exhaled breath at a distance of two inches, five times per patient, ten patients per volunteer. Then the patients coughed directly into the volunteers’ faces.

Across all four locations, all 25 experiments, and all 161 volunteers, the infection rate was 1.2%. During the deadliest pandemic in human history, the U.S. government could not make healthy people sick by exposing them to sick people.

Rosenau had built his career on germ theory. He expected confirmation. He published the results anyway. They have been available in the medical literature for over a century. They do not appear in any standard textbook. They were not taught in any medical school curriculum I’ve been able to identify. They were not discussed during COVID.

This is one finding among hundreds in a book I’ve just completed.

No Virus: A Systematic Examination of Virology, Contagion, and What Actually Makes Us Sick is approximately 38,000 words across 12 chapters, with an introduction and epilogue. It is entirely new material — not a compilation of previously published essays, not a repackaging of existing work.

Over the past few years I’ve written individual essays examining specific diseases, specific claims, specific studies. Each one investigated a piece. This book is different. It is the unified case — built from the ground up, where evidence established in early chapters makes the claims in later chapters not just plausible but difficult to avoid.

That architecture matters. An essay can show you that the PCR test has problems. A book can show you that the PCR test has problems, that it was built on a genome assembled by computer software from fragments of uncertain origin, that the genome was attributed to a virus that was never isolated from a patient sample, that the isolation method itself was invalidated by its own inventor’s control experiment in 1954, and that this same method has been used to claim the existence of every virus since. Each link depends on the one before it. You cannot get that in 2,000 words.

Part One — The Foundations (Chapters 1–6) builds the prosecutorial case.

It traces germ theory from Pasteur’s contested origins and his private notebooks — which Princeton historian Gerald Geison demonstrated contained deliberate deceptions — through the invention of virology as a discipline, to the cell culture method developed by Enders and Peebles in 1954 that became the foundation of all subsequent virus “isolation.” It examines Stefan Lanka’s control experiments, which produced the same cellular breakdown without any virus present. It follows the diagnostic chain from Koch’s postulates (which Koch himself could not fulfil) through Rivers’ postulates (whose author admitted he had never observed a virus) to the PCR regime that built the COVID pandemic on a biochemical reaction disconnected from clinical illness. It presents the full record of human transmission experiments — Rosenau’s 1918 studies, the Common Cold Research Unit’s three decades of failed attempts in Salisbury, the Antarctic expeditions where isolated crews fell ill with no possible source of contagion — and it asks the question those experiments force: if not person-to-person viral transmission, what actually makes people sick? Chapter 6 answers with the four causes documented in the mainstream toxicological and nutritional literature: toxic exposure, nutritional deficiency, electromagnetic stress, and chronic psychological stress.

Part Two — The Diseases (Chapters 7–12) applies this framework to specific conditions.

Influenza, where Peter Doshi of Harvard demonstrated in the British Medical Journal that the CDC’s claimed 36,000 annual deaths were “more PR than science.” The childhood diseases, where mortality data compiled by Humphries and Bystrianyk shows 90% of the decline occurred before vaccines arrived. Measles, where the six best papers in the entire measles virus literature were found insufficient by the German Federal Court of Justice. Polio, where the first epidemic appeared thirteen years after the synthesis of DDT and where Jonas Salk himself admitted in 1976 that two-thirds of polio cases were caused by his vaccine. HIV/AIDS, where Robert Gallo announced the cause of AIDS to television cameras before publishing a peer-reviewed paper — and where the supposed discoverer admitted he never found HIV DNA in the tumour cells of Kaposi’s sarcoma. And COVID-19, where every mechanism documented in the preceding eleven chapters converged simultaneously at global scale.

The Epilogue addresses the practical questions: what to do with this information, how to talk to your doctor, how to evaluate vaccination decisions using the evidentiary standards the book establishes, and what the terrain framework means for how you understand your own body.

The individual essays I’ve published over the past few years were investigations. They asked questions about specific topics, followed the evidence, and reported what I found. This book is the argument those essays were circling. It required a single, sustained structure because the case is cumulative — the later chapters depend on the earlier ones, and the full weight of the evidence only becomes apparent when it is assembled in sequence. Germ theory has held its position for over 150 years not because the evidence supports it but because no one has assembled the counter-evidence in one place, in order, where each piece reinforces the last. This book does that.

