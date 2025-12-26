Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Maria Artemisteria's avatar
Maria Artemisteria
2h

Two thoughts: 1) we know that certain writings were not included in the canon prior to the KJV, so exclusion of texts for an agenda is nothing new. Gospel of Thomas, for example.

2) my father is a Calvinist minister (received his MDiv from Calvin College). We read the NIV - I was even gifted the study Bible version when I was 14. But I also attended a Mennonite school where the KJV was used daily (we had to memorized swathes of verses each week). Many of the things that you said were removed, I have specific memories of (alpha & omega in revelation, for example). I will pull out my NIV to corroborate, maybe I remember because of the KJV exposure. My father, while a minister was a very studios one who learned Hebrew, Greek and latin and was constantly attempting to get at the root of things, and I know he had several versions of bibles including the KJV in his study.

But most importantly I think it’s important to know that either version as we know it had agenda around it - refer to my first point.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
3h

Growing up Christian, I have examined the histories and origins of the faith. I’ve started on origins of the Bible and too have seen how the Bible is one piece of many works put together.

For one, I talk about how the Old Testament is vastly different than the New Testament, especially when it comes to Yaweh of the Old and “God” of the New

But an interesting question that I just had is, if the New Testament uses “God” instead of the Judaic names, like Yaweh or Jehovah, then we can say that the New Testament too was guilty of this “New Age” change as it was becoming more universal, especially since the Greek influenced it and it was during this time the modern Bible came to be.

Fascinating stuff to think about, but here’s that piece on the Two Gods of the Bible:

https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/the-two-gods-of-the-bible

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Unbekoming · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture