Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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DWeeks's avatar
DWeeks
4h

This makes me sick to my core and angry as hell. We just sweep this under the rug when it should be headline news! I used to visit my doctor for my annual checkup/physical but after the pandemic my eyes were opened to the true evil in our healthcare and humanity. I refuse to go to the doctor or hospital. I certainly don’t trust our government . What a shame. SMH

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Dr Linda's avatar
Dr Linda
4h

Sometimes becoming more educated is painful. Not the effort but the result and realization.

This information seems to be telling me that there is nothing I can do about what has been done to me & others.

I guess the course of action is to stop participating and do the best I can.

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