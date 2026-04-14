Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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NY Nanny's avatar
NY Nanny
4h

I really didn't like this story at all and I will tell you why. First of all- I hate to see grandmothers portrayed as villains, because most all the ones I know fought those shots like hell from Day One.

I have NEVER trusted regular doctors and dentists because of all the harm that they caused me over many years.

In my experience it was my adult children who bought the CVD lie, hook line and sinker. THEY got my grandchildren jabbed and jabbed again and I swear I can see certain signs that worry me. We are still not even allowed to discuss CVD or medical issues at their dinner tables.

Our Satanic Overlords did a great job with their CVD bio-weapon. May they all rot in hell for what they did to ourselves, our families and our friends.

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Eva's avatar
Eva
4h

I can't imagine how many times scenes like this happen. That grandma knows exactly what happened to her grandson, but she has to try to convince herself she's wrong or she won't be able to live with herself. Her daughter knows too, and of course she resents her for talking her into getting him the shots. I worry for my own grandchildren because my daughter says he'll get whatever shots they say he needs to go to school. I'll share this with her.

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