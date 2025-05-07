Lies are Unbekoming

David
After two cesarean births, my wife and I decided to have the next one at home with a midwife. Dealing with doctors and hospitals just wasn't going to work. No one there wanted to do a VBAC after one, let alone two cesareans. Talk about a world of difference. A home birth with a midwife is 100x better all around. Period.

This comes at an appropriate time for me, being currently pregnant with my first child. I have come across my GPs keenness to give me a whooping cough vaccine, and to warn me that I should go with the flow at birth because a c-section is sometimes necessary. I’m not sure I would call it “predatory”, though. More myopically-hyper focused on short term outcomes (that reflect directly on them). It’s all about them being very comfortable that mum and baby will stay alive during birth and first few months, with little consideration of the longer term impact of those interventions, which may be applied unnecessarily in many cases just to cover all bases.

