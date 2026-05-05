Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
4h

"The brain is a particularly elaborate antenna. It is not the source of what it receives."

Cowan is doing what scientism and religion do here.

Thinking that there's a higher intelligence that makes our brain work via signaling means that we are just "robots of god/etc".

If the brain is controlled by some outside energy, it negates the point of why life developed brains- to survive by perceiving the environment and giving internal logic to figure out things.

If anything, the "receiving of signal" is what McGilchrist explains about the right hemisphere. It's the side that takes in a big picture gestalt view of what is sensed of reality in order to help the organism detect dangers or patterns.

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eileen's avatar
eileen
3h

This article is very interesting to me because I have or had macrocytic anemia. I never got treated and do think that I have a B12 deficiency although it is very mild if it still exists. Sublingual B12 or sublingual methylated folate doesn't help either. One line of thought that I have been pursuing for some time is the presence or absence of intrinsic factor which is required for B12 absorption.

While I do think that the terrain theory is far more useful in chronic conditions, sometimes a nutritional deficiency exists even though the diet has everything in it. It is absorbtion that is the issue or the microbiome itself as gut bacteria do synthesize B12, so if for some reason you have impaired B12 absorption then supplementation will not work.

I had a peptic ulcer a few years before the blood test which showed the macrocytic anemia. A naturopath ordered the test and did not see it. The reason why I bring this up is that peptic ulcers are linked to H.pylori in greater amounts than usual and that pathogen is linked to the lack of intrinsic factor in the small bowel to absorb methylated co-factors. I think the presence of H.pylori is real; although I do not believe that if I still have macrocytic anemia it is due to the presence of H.pylori. I think it is the gut and here targeted probiotics might work as there are gut bacteria which can synthesize B12.

While I generally agree that terrain issues are the cause of almost all conditions, the polymorphism is real, but the solution is wrong as stated in the article. I think glossing over the genetic issues this time is the wrong approach, but the solution may very well exist with the microbiome which is susceptible to food, water or other things which mess up a person's terrain. I have not eaten fortified cerals in 50 years, so an impaired methyl recycling is not due to folic acid. Another question to ask is almost the whole developed world eats fortified cereals or pastries for breakfast. Why is only 30% showing the MHTFR issues? What about the others?

I agree that poor diet is a major problem among developed nations (3rd world nations have other nutritional deficiencies not due to excess like we do), but I also think this article minimizes this problem. I think an article on B12 and B9 is due, how they work and how people who eat right, and do most of the things in this article: wired computers, organic, no processed carbs, pasture raised meats, raw milk, etc can still have methylation difficulties: other labs that are significant in this discussion are the methionine, selenium and zinc values slong with B12. My dog has methionine issues, along with iso-leucine, selenium and zinc which I think is either an MHTFR genetic thing or a zoonotic H.pylori infection from me. He hasn't eaten kibble in four years, so I don't think the problem is dietary.

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