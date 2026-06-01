Author’s Note

This essay operates in two registers. Where the establishment’s own terminology appears, virus and infection and contagion and immune response, I am examining what the establishment claims, using their language to expose the contradictions inside their own framework. Where I state what is actually happening, I shift to terrain language: industrial poisoning, pharmaceutical injury, shared environmental exposure, financial cover. The first register prosecutes the establishment from inside its case file. The second tells you what was concealed.

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The Repo Spike Came First

In September 2019, overnight lending rates on Wall Street exploded from 2% to 10.5%. The repo market, where banks borrow against Treasury collateral to meet end-of-day liquidity requirements, froze. The Federal Reserve had to begin injecting tens of billions of dollars weekly into the trading houses to prevent immediate collapse.¹

By the first week of March 2020, those interventions had escalated to $100 billion per day in single-day repo loans. The patient was dying.

One week later, COVID-19 was declared a global health emergency.

One week after that, the New York Federal Reserve announced it would make $1 trillion per day available for loans in the repo market. The stated purpose was “to keep markets operating smoothly despite volatility related to the coronavirus pandemic.” The volatility, by then, had been observed for six months. It had nothing to do with a virus.²

What the Fed did openly after March 2020 under cover of a viral emergency, it had been doing covertly since September 2019. The financial system had already entered a terminal liquidity crisis. The unlimited quantitative easing programme that followed was the largest monetary intervention in human history. By the end of 2020, the Federal Reserve had created somewhere between $10 trillion and $15 trillion in fresh liquidity, transferred a generational quantum of wealth upward, frozen the productive economy through lockdowns to prevent the resulting flood of money from collapsing into immediate hyperinflation, and deployed an entire surveillance and pharmaceutical apparatus that has not been dismantled.

Fabio Vighi, the Cardiff philosopher who first laid out the sequence in detail, called what happened a self-fulfilling prophecy. The pandemic narrative was deployed to manage a financial collapse already underway.³

That is the most recent iteration. It is not the only one.

Polio from 1909, AIDS from 1981, COVID from 2019. Smaller regional deployments ran in parallel: Ebola from 1976, Mad Cow in British cattle herds from 1985, Zika in northeastern Brazil from 2015. The same method, against different targets, on different scales.

In each case, the documented trail leads to the same configuration. An identifiable industrial harm, whether pesticide poisoning, pharmaceutical injury, mining contamination, organophosphate exposure, or a financial collapse already in motion, is reframed as the work of an invisible agent that no laboratory has ever properly isolated. A diagnostic apparatus produces positive results in populations exposed to the actual harm. Fear is amplified. A pharmaceutical solution is sold. The harm caused by the solution is attributed back to the invisible agent, often through a “long” or “post-acute” relabelling. The actual cause continues uninvestigated. The operators profit at every stage.

This is the method. Modern virology, the discipline, was constructed to make it possible. Its laboratory procedures cannot distinguish a viral particle from cellular debris produced by the procedures themselves. The diagnostic tests have no gold standard. The founding paper, in 1909, conceded that the agent in question had “not thus far been demonstrated with certainty under the microscope” and then declared its existence anyway.

Once you see the method, the next time it runs you will recognise it.

The Cloak and the Method

What makes the cloak work is that the thing it conceals is real and the thing it claims is not.

Industrial poisoning is real. Pesticide exposure damages nervous systems. Organophosphates strip copper from cellular structures. Heavy metals in mining tailings produce systemic illness. Pharmaceutical interventions in mass populations create predictable patterns of adverse effect. Financial collapses, when they reach the threshold the September 2019 repo spike exhibited, require enormous quantities of fresh currency to forestall. These are documented harms with documented mechanisms.

Viruses, as virology describes them, are not.

In the conventional scientific sense, isolation means physically separating a thing from everything else. In virology, isolation means the opposite. A patient sample is added to a culture of foreign cells, typically Vero monkey kidney cells, along with viral transport medium, broad-spectrum antibiotics like gentamicin, antifungals like amphotericin B, and a reduced concentration of fetal bovine serum. The combination starves and poisons the cells. When the cells break down, virologists call the breakdown a cytopathic effect and attribute it to a virus that was assumed to be present in the original sample.⁴

When John Franklin Enders performed an analogous experiment in 1954 with measles, he conducted a control. The same procedure was run with no patient sample and therefore no possible source of virus. The control cells broke down indistinguishably from the inoculated cells. Enders admitted this in his own paper. His methodology became the foundation of modern virology anyway.⁵

The German virologist Stefan Lanka repeated these controls more recently. So did a team of thirty biochemists conducting what they described as the most comprehensive control series in the field’s history. Each time, following the standard virological procedure with no patient sample, they obtained the same cytopathic effect within the same timeframe the American Society for Microbiology considers indicative of virus presence.⁴

The Canadian researcher Christine Massey has filed more than two hundred Freedom of Information requests with health agencies around the world, asking for records of any virus ever isolated directly from the bodily fluid of a sick person without first being combined with foreign cellular material. Every agency, in every country, has responded the same way. No such records exist.⁶

This is the foundation that makes the cloak possible. Because no virus has been isolated, any cluster of illness can be attributed to one. The diagnostic tests have no gold standard, so positive results can be produced in populations sick for documented environmental or pharmaceutical reasons. And the discipline polices its own contradictions, with the result that the laboratory failure does not propagate into the regulatory framework that depends on it.

The playbook has four moving parts.

First, an industrial harm produces a cluster of illness in a specific population.

Second, a virus is declared as cause using the circular methodology described above.

Third, a contagion narrative is constructed around the declared virus. The contagion narrative justifies surveillance, fear amplification, and behavioural control. It is the cognitive lock the rest of this essay will return to.

Fourth, a pharmaceutical solution is sold. Vaccination is the dominant form. The solution causes its own harm. The harm is attributed back to the virus, often through a “long” or “post-acute” relabelling. The industrial cause continues uninvestigated.

The method predates the discipline. Before virology institutionalised it, the same pattern operated on other targets. Scurvy was treated as a contagious illness throughout the Age of Sail while more than two million sailors died, until the cause was identified as vitamin C deficiency. Pellagra produced a panic in early twentieth-century America in which hospitals refused patients and nurses struck rather than treat them, until the cause was identified as niacin deficiency. The Minamata outbreak of 1956 was quarantined as infectious for years until researchers traced it to industrial mercury dumped into the bay by a fertiliser plant. In each case, the assumption of contagion delayed correct diagnosis and protected those responsible for the actual harm.²⁵

The method has run repeatedly since 1909. The cases differ in what is concealed and in the additional functions the cloak accrues each time. The structure is constant.

Polio: The Founding Deployment

In 1869, the potato beetle reached Ohio. The pesticide Paris green, an arsenic compound, was sprayed across American croplands to stop it. By 1874 the beetle had reached the Atlantic coast, and Paris green had followed. In 1882, the New York neurologist E.C. Seguin reported that arsenic poisoning could produce lesions of the spinal cord “of the type known as acute central myelitis, or acute poliomyelitis.”⁷

In 1892, in Boston, a new pesticide was developed to combat the gypsy moth invasion. The chemical was lead arsenate. It was stickier than Paris green, more toxic, and increasingly mandatory. By the early 1900s, farmers in Vermont, Massachusetts, and across the eastern states were spraying it onto fruit and vegetables that would be consumed by children.

In 1894 in Rutland, Vermont, 123 people developed paralysis and 18 died. The local physician Charles Caverly noted that horses, chickens, and dogs in the same area suffered the same paralysis and nervous disorders. Caverly recorded this fact carefully, since the poliovirus is known to be incapable of producing paralysis in most animals. The 1894 Rutland outbreak is widely cited as the first epidemic of polio in the United States.⁸

What was happening was poisoning.

In 1909, Simon Flexner, director of the Rockefeller Institute, published his account of the polio agent in the Journal of the American Medical Association. He had injected pureed spinal cord, brain tissue, faecal matter, and ground flies into monkeys and produced paralysis. He admitted he could not isolate bacteria, could not see a virus, could not demonstrate any specific causative organism. He concluded anyway that “therefore… the infecting agent of epidemic poliomyelitis belongs to the class of the minute and filterable viruses that have not thus far been demonstrated with certainty under the microscope.”⁹

The word “therefore” carried the entire edifice of twentieth-century virology. Flexner’s leap of faith became regulatory law. By 1911, US Public Health Law classified poliomyelitis as a contagious, infectious disease caused by an airborne virus. The toxicological investigation that should have followed was politically foreclosed.

After 1945, DDT replaced lead arsenate as the dominant insecticide. The military had used it on Italian populations during the war. The chemical industries needed civilian markets after demobilisation. DDT was sprayed in clouds over American beaches, parks, dairy cattle, kitchens, and children’s mattresses. The US Department of Agriculture instructed farmers to wash dairy cows with DDT solution. Production increased tenfold between 1945 and 1952.

In 1943, before mass DDT deployment, the US recorded approximately 25,000 polio cases. In 1952, at the peak of DDT use, the figure was over 280,000. The geographic distribution of the outbreaks tracked pesticide application rather than any pattern of human contact.

In 1950 and again in 1952, the physician Morton Biskind testified to the US Congress that he had treated more than two hundred cases of what was being called polio and identified the cause as DDT and related organochlorines. He described the symptoms in detail: gastroenteritis, recurrent nervous symptoms, extreme muscular weakness, paralysis that resolved when exposure ceased. The neurologist Ralph Scobey gave parallel testimony in 1952. The committee filed their statements and did nothing.¹⁰ ¹¹

In the same period, the North Carolina physician Frederick Klenner began administering intravenous ascorbic acid in massive doses to polio patients. He published his results in Southern Medicine and Surgery in 1949. Sixty out of sixty advanced cases recovered, including patients with paralysis severe enough to threaten respiratory function. The mechanism Klenner described was detoxification of an exogenous poison. The Rockefeller-controlled National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis ignored him.¹²

Polio cases peaked in 1952 and began declining in 1953, two years before the Salk vaccine was licensed in 1955. The decline tracked the reduction in DDT use following congressional hearings, not vaccine deployment.

When the Salk vaccine was licensed and the case numbers continued to be inconvenient, the diagnostic criteria were changed. Before 1954, a polio diagnosis required paralysis lasting 24 hours. After 1954, the standard became 60 days of residual paralysis. Cases that would previously have counted as polio were reclassified as aseptic meningitis or coxsackievirus infection. The biostatistician Bernard Greenberg observed at a 1960 conference that the apparent decline was largely “a statistical artefact.” Polio had been redefined out of existence, and the vaccine had been credited with the disappearance.¹³

The cloak’s founding deployment concealed industrial pesticide poisoning behind an invisible virus. The Salk and Sabin vaccines that followed established the spin-off product, the mass childhood vaccination paradigm that every subsequent deployment of the cloak would extend.

AIDS: Poisoning, Markets, Africa

When the first cluster of Kaposi’s sarcoma and Pneumocystis pneumonia appeared in young homosexual men in New York and California between 1979 and 1981, the patients shared more than a sexual orientation. They were consuming inhaled nitrites, amyl and butyl, known as poppers, in heavy and repeated doses. They were using a pharmacopoeia of recreational drugs at levels uncommon outside that subculture. Many had received repeated courses of antibiotics for repeated sexually transmitted infections. Some had multiple prior diagnoses of syphilis and gonorrhoea treated with high-dose pharmaceuticals.

The diseases that appeared were diseases of immune exhaustion in populations carrying enormous toxic load. The risk concentrated tightly around receptive anal intercourse with multiple partners, with the cumulative oxidative stress of repeated semen exposure inside a rectal mucosa not evolved for it, combined with nitrite inhalants documented in the chemistry literature as immunosuppressive.

Eleni Papadopulos-Eleopulos of the Perth Group published the oxidative-stress thesis in Medical Hypotheses in 1988. Her paper argued that the alleged virus had never been isolated independently of the cellular activity it was supposed to have produced.¹⁴

That was the inconvenient empirical position. In 1983, the French virologist Luc Montagnier had reported a retrovirus he called LAV. In 1984, the American Robert Gallo announced his discovery of HTLV-III. The Gallo announcement was made at a press conference convened by US Health and Human Services Secretary Margaret Heckler before any peer-reviewed paper had appeared. By 1986, LAV and HTLV-III had been renamed HIV. Neither team had purified a viral particle directly from a patient. Both relied on detecting reverse transcriptase activity, which is not specific to retroviruses, in cell cultures that combined patient material with foreign cell lines under the same circular conditions described earlier.¹⁵ ¹⁶

The antibody test that followed had no gold standard. It detected reactions between patient serum and proteins of uncertain origin extracted from the cell cultures. Children with agammaglobulinaemia, who cannot produce antibodies at all, recover from illness normally. The British Medical Research Council had reported in 1950 that there was no correlation between antibody count and susceptibility to diphtheria. None of this prevented the test’s deployment.

What the cloak concealed in this case was specific and identifiable: the recreational pharmacology of the bathhouse culture, the antibiotic load, the cumulative oxidative damage. Naming any of these would have implicated commercial products, prescribing patterns, and a sexual subculture during a period when public health authorities were structurally incapable of speaking about either.

Then the cloak accrued its first additional function. In 1987, AZT received FDA approval as the first antiretroviral. The drug had been developed as a cancer chemotherapy in the 1960s, abandoned as too toxic to use, and revived as a treatment for the new condition. Initial doses of 1500 mg per day killed thousands of patients in the first wave. The deaths were attributed to the underlying virus rather than to the drug.

The British registered nurse Kevin Corbett, who worked on the United Kingdom’s first commissioned AIDS ward at the Middlesex Hospital, has described the prevailing clinical regime as prognostic pessimism that operated, in effect, as a blanket assisted dying protocol. Patients were prescribed bolus diamorphine doses sufficient to suppress respiration. Patients labelled “not for resuscitation” without their knowledge or consent were not offered intensive care. Corbett himself refused an order to administer 15 mg diamorphine to a Pneumocystis patient, reduced the dose to 2.5 mg subcutaneously, and the patient lived another four years.¹⁷

Then the cloak accrued its second additional function. In 1985, the WHO promulgated the Bangui clinical definition of AIDS for use in Africa, permitting diagnosis on clinical symptoms alone without antibody testing. The result was the recoding of conditions that had previously been called malnutrition, tuberculosis, dysentery, and malaria as AIDS. Pharmaceutical interventions, foreign aid conditionality, and the regulatory restructuring of African public health systems followed.

When Thabo Mbeki convened an AIDS Advisory Panel in 2000 with publicly named dissident scientists including Duesberg, Rasnick, and Papadopulos-Eleopulos, the US Centers for Disease Control dispatched a delegation to influence proceedings. The intervention was urgent. A South African head of state asking the documentary question would not be permitted to ask it without consequence.¹⁸

The cloak had accrued markets and geopolitics. The structure was now operational.

COVID: The Financial Cover

The September 2019 repo spike had no viral cause. Neither did the Federal Reserve interventions of October 2019 through February 2020. The trillions in liquidity that the Fed had to manufacture to prevent the collapse of the shadow banking system were a function of debt saturation, derivative leverage, and the structural inability of late-stage financialised capitalism to reproduce itself through productive labour.

A pandemic narrative was required.

What was provided on 11 March 2020 was a declaration. What underlay the declaration was a polymerase chain reaction test. The test had been published in Eurosurveillance on 23 January 2020 by Christian Drosten and colleagues at the Charité in Berlin, using genetic sequences sent electronically from a laboratory in Wuhan. No isolated virus was available to Drosten or his co-authors. They designed PCR primers from theoretical sequences. The paper was accepted within 27 hours of submission. It became the basis of the testing apparatus deployed across more than 190 countries.¹⁹

A subsequent consortium review documented ten major design flaws in the paper, including the absence of any real-world validation, the absence of standardised cycle thresholds, and the inability of the test as designed to distinguish replication-competent virus from inert genetic fragments. The retraction request was ignored. Many national laboratories ran the test at 40 to 45 cycles, a setting the test’s own designers had acknowledged would produce predominantly false-positive results.²⁰

Christine Massey’s FOI archive contains the responses of the US CDC, Public Health England, the Public Health Agency of Canada, the Australian Department of Health, and other agencies confirming that no record exists of SARS-CoV-2 having been isolated by the conventional scientific definition.⁶

What the cloak concealed in this case was financial. The lockdowns served a specific monetary function. By freezing the real economy, they prevented the flood of newly created liquidity from translating into immediate hyperinflation in consumer prices. The injections instead moved upward, into equities, real estate, and the asset portfolios of the operators best positioned to deploy free capital during a managed shutdown. The declared pandemic period saw the largest upward transfer of wealth in recorded history.³

The pharmaceutical spin-off was the mRNA injection programme. Operation Warp Speed bypassed conventional safety trials. The injections were marketed as vaccines though they did not meet the prior regulatory definition of the term. Adverse events surfaced at unprecedented rates. The category “Long COVID” was constructed to absorb the symptoms of injection injury into the viral story.

Kevin Corbett has described the structural parallel to the AIDS architecture. The test had no gold standard. An experimental pharmaceutical with documented toxicity was deployed at scale, and its adverse events were rebadged as effects of the underlying condition. Dissident scientists faced career destruction and institutional erasure, with physical threats in some cases. The method was the method; only the scale had grown.¹⁷

The cloak also accrued new functions. The mRNA platform established a regulatory template that has been extended to influenza, RSV, and other declared conditions. Digital health pass infrastructure was constructed in months and has not been dismantled. Central bank digital currency pilots, programmable money systems with conditional access controls, and unified biometric ID architectures advanced under cover of the emergency. Vighi has described the resulting architecture as the delivery mechanism for the next round of monetary intervention, which the current Iran escalation and the seeded hantavirus narrative suggest is being prepared.³

The system needs another crisis. The previous interventions postponed the underlying problem rather than solving it. The $9.6 trillion of US Treasury debt rolled over in the twelve months to mid-2025 represents the same structural pressure that produced the September 2019 repo spike, now larger by orders of magnitude. The next deployment of the cloak will arrive when the next bond auction looks likely to fail.

This is the most recent iteration. It has not concluded.

Ebola, Mad Cow, and Zika: Regional Stages

Three smaller deployments confirm the playbook outside the big three. None acquired the additional functions of AIDS or COVID at their own scale, though Zika prefigured the COVID platform in ways that became important later. All three were poisoning coverups operating on regional or short-duration stages.

The Yambuku Ebola declaration of 1976 emerged from a Belgian mission hospital in northern Zaire that used five syringes and five needles for the entire daily outpatient load of approximately six hundred patients. The syringes were rinsed in warm water between patients. The index case had received an injection of chloroquine for presumed malaria. The medications administered to subsequent patients included aspirin, broad-spectrum antibiotics, corticosteroids, and the experimental antiviral moroxydine. Chloroquine in toxic doses causes gastrointestinal bleeding. Beta-lactam antibiotics impair platelet aggregation. The clinical picture of “Ebola” matched the documented toxicology profile of the drug cocktail being administered. Of the 288 cases in the WHO investigation, 85 had as their single common risk factor the receipt of injections at the hospital. The outbreak ended when the hospital closed and the injections stopped. The WHO’s own 1978 report contained this admission and drew no conclusion from it.²¹

The region was also home to one of the largest industrial agricultural operations in Central Africa: Unilever’s palm oil plantations operating under Lever Plantations in Zaire, with administrative headquarters located ten kilometres from the Yambuku epicentre. Organochlorine and organophosphate pesticides were applied at industrial scale. No environmental toxicology monitoring was conducted at the time of the outbreak. The viral designation foreclosed the investigation.²²

The WHO declarations that followed in 1995 (Kikwit), 2014 (West Africa), 2018 (North Kivu and Ituri), and 2026 (Ituri again) have each occurred in regions experiencing intensive industrial extraction. The contamination signatures are mercury and cyanide from artisanal gold mining, pesticide residues, contaminated water supplies, and pharmaceutical interventions of multiple kinds. The diagnostic tests rely on PCR matched to a reference sequence assembled from cell-culture material that was never independently isolated.

The 1985 emergence of bovine spongiform encephalopathy in British cattle followed the same architecture. Beginning in 1982, the UK government had mandated twice-yearly application of the organophosphate pesticide phosmet at 20 mg/kg body weight along the spinal column of every cow in designated warble fly eradication zones. This treatment regime existed nowhere else in the world. Phosmet’s dithiophosphate structure chelates copper from the central nervous system. The organic farmer Mark Purdey, whose herd was exempt from the mandatory programme, never had a BSE case. Government feeding trials at the High Mowbray facility failed to produce BSE in nearly 1,000 cattle fed supposedly infectious material over ten years. The slaughter programme that followed cost the British rural economy approximately £4 billion. The phosmet programme was quietly discontinued. The disease declined in parallel.²³

The Zika declaration of 2015 and 2016 followed the same architecture, this time concealing two simultaneous interventions in pregnant women in northeastern Brazil. The first was aerial application of pyriproxyfen, an endocrine-disrupting larvicide added to drinking water supplies in the impoverished states of Pernambuco, Bahia, and Paraíba. Pyriproxyfen interferes with juvenile hormone signalling, the same biological system that guides fetal development. The second was an October 2014 Brazilian Health Ministry directive recommending that pregnant women not previously vaccinated for pertussis receive up to three doses of TDaP, each containing aluminium adjuvant, between the 27th and 36th week of gestation. Ten months later, in August 2015, the first microcephaly cases appeared in the same states.²⁸

Zika had been a named category since 1947, when researchers in the Zika Forest of Uganda gave the name to material taken from a febrile rhesus monkey. In seventy years of circulation, including the declared outbreaks in Micronesia in 2007 and French Polynesia in 2013, it had never been associated with microcephaly. The CDC nevertheless declared in April 2016 that Zika caused it. The WHO declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. Anthony Fauci diverted research funds from malaria, influenza, and tuberculosis to develop a Zika vaccine, with $125 million directed to a then-obscure Cambridge biotech called Moderna Therapeutics to build an mRNA platform. Bill Gates funded the release of genetically modified mosquitoes through Oxitec.²⁹

The Argentine medical association REDUAS publicly identified pyriproxyfen as the likely cause; the state of Rio Grande do Sul suspended its use. The WHO declared the connection “unlikely” without investigation. The October 2014 vaccination memo was quietly removed from the Brazilian Health Ministry’s website; archival tools are required to locate it.²⁸

By 2017 the predicted catastrophe had not materialised. Zika continued circulating across the Americas while microcephaly rates returned to baseline. The Brazilian Health Ministry and WHO published a letter in the New England Journal of Medicine explaining they had miscounted: the thousands of Zika infections had been dengue or chikungunya, neither of which is associated with the relevant birth defects. In Puerto Rico, where birth defects also failed to appear, the CDC offered the opposite explanation, that Zika cases had been undercounted. Neither examined what had caused the original cluster. Fauci told Congress in 2020 that the vaccine “was never brought to full fruition because Zika disappeared.” The mRNA platform did not.²⁹

The pattern across all three cases is the polio template. Industrial poisoning, no isolation of the alleged agent, definition flexibility, and an expensive solution that fails to address the actual cause.

On Contagion: The Cognitive Lock

A reader who has followed the argument this far may accept that no virus has been properly isolated, that the diagnostic tests are circular, that the Yambuku injections caused the bleeding, that the COVID lockdowns coincided with monetary operations of a different order. And then they will think of their own household. A child catches a cold. A few days later the other child has it. A week later the mother is sick. This experience is the cognitive lock that returns the reader to the establishment frame.

It is the most important deception in the architecture, and it is also the most thoroughly falsified.

Between November 1918 and March 1919, the US Navy conducted a series of experiments on volunteers at Deer Island, Angel Island, and Gallops Island to determine the transmission mechanism of Spanish influenza. The methods would not survive any modern ethics review. Researchers sprayed mucous secretions from severely ill patients directly into the nasal passages and throats of healthy sailors. They injected filtered and unfiltered patient mucus subcutaneously and intravenously. They injected blood from sick patients into healthy ones. They had sick patients open-mouth cough directly into the faces of volunteers from a distance of inches. Of 161 volunteers, three became sick. The symptoms in those three did not match the syndrome of the actual epidemic. The principal investigator, Milton Rosenau, recorded his conclusion: “Perhaps if we have learned anything, it is that we are not quite sure what we know about the disease.”²⁴

The Australian biologist Daniel Roytas has compiled the broader historical record in Can You Catch a Cold? Untold History and Human Experiments. Across more than two centuries of attempts to transmit influenza, the common cold, and similar conditions from sick people to healthy ones under controlled conditions, the experimental literature contains no successful demonstration.²⁵

The other documentary anchors are equally clear. In Iceland’s northern fjords, two valleys fifteen miles apart, Svarfadardalur and Horgandalur, contain sheep that intermingle freely on mountain pastures during summer months. Scrapie has been endemic in one valley for decades and absent in the other. Soil analysis shows manganese levels two and a half times higher in the affected valley. The Tanganyika laughter epidemic of 1962 spread to over a thousand people across multiple villages with no infectious agent ever identified.²⁶ The 2014 case of Craig Spencer, a New York physician who returned from work with Doctors Without Borders in Guinea and travelled freely through Manhattan for six days before developing symptoms, produced no secondary cases despite his use of the subway, restaurants, a bowling alley, and an Uber ride.²⁷

When members of a household, workplace, or community develop similar symptoms in temporal proximity, the documented explanation is shared exposure. Shared diet. Shared toxic burden. Shared electromagnetic environment. Shared atmospheric pollution. Shared seasonal stress, with reduced sunlight and reduced detoxification capacity. Shared emotional environment, which the mass psychogenic illness literature has established as sufficient on its own to produce identical symptom patterns across populations.

The contagion claim that locks people inside virology has never been experimentally demonstrated. It is a metaphysical commitment dressed in laboratory coats.

Who Benefits

The pharmaceutical solution is the cloak’s payload. In each iteration, the declared virus generated a market.

Polio generated the inactivated and oral vaccine industries, the early-childhood vaccination schedule infrastructure, the SV40-contaminated monkey-kidney production line, and the broader public-school inoculation apparatus that would later be expanded to dozens of additional products.

AIDS generated the antiretroviral industry. AZT was followed by HAART combination regimens that now generate tens of billions of dollars in annual revenue. Pre-exposure prophylaxis extended the market to healthy populations. The Bangui definition opened the African continent as a captive market underwritten by foreign aid.

Zika generated $125 million in NIAID funding to Moderna Therapeutics to develop an mRNA platform. The platform did not produce a Zika vaccine. It produced the infrastructure that, four years later, was deployed at global scale for COVID.

COVID generated the mRNA platform. The platform extends into seasonal influenza, RSV, malaria, cancer, and any condition that can be framed as requiring a novel gene-based intervention. Operation Warp Speed established a regulatory pathway that bypasses protections built up over the second half of the twentieth century. The Pfizer COVID injection alone generated over $37 billion in 2022 revenue. The structural restructuring that the lockdowns made possible (central bank digital infrastructure, biometric ID systems, programmable money pilots) represents an order of magnitude more in long-term operator value than the pharmaceutical sales themselves.

Ebola generated Ervebo, licensed by Merck in December 2019 after clinical trials conducted on conflict-zone populations in the eastern DRC under conditions that would not have passed ethics review in any Western jurisdiction. Janssen’s two-dose regimen followed. Both products entered the WHO emergency stockpile and are deployed at each subsequent declaration.

Mad Cow generated the genetic testing industry, the slaughter compensation industry, and a regulatory infrastructure that the European Commission has used to justify subsequent agricultural restructuring. None of it addressed the phosmet exposure that caused the original outbreak.

The structural alignment that produces these outcomes is not conspiratorial in the narrow sense. It does not require a small group of people meeting in private. What it requires is institutional capture. The same foundations fund the research that shapes the case definitions, the agencies that make the declarations, the journals that publish the supporting papers, the academic chairs that train the next generation, and the media platforms that legitimise the resulting narratives. Gates, Wellcome, Rockefeller, the Pandemic Emergency Financing Facility, GAVI, CEPI. The names recur because the funding flows recur.

In 2018, a Goldman Sachs analyst named Salveen Richter circulated a research note titled “The Genome Revolution.” The internal question Richter posed has become the most quoted line in this literature: “Is curing patients a sustainable business model?” His own answer was no. The financial logic of pharmaceutical revenue runs against cures and toward chronic management. Acknowledging environmental causation would unwind that structure. So the cloak holds.

The Goldman question generalises to virology as a whole. Acknowledging that polio was DDT, that AIDS was poppers and AZT, that COVID was a financial operation, that Ebola is industrial contamination, that BSE was phosmet, that Zika was pyriproxyfen and aluminium adjuvants in pregnant women, would unwind the institutional architecture that the last century has constructed. The architecture defends itself.

Explain It To A 6 Year Old

When big companies do bad things, like spraying poisons on food or selling drugs that hurt people, they need a story that hides what they are doing. The story they tell is that an invisible little creature is making people sick. Then they give people medicines and shots that are supposed to fight the invisible creature.

The medicines and shots often hurt people more. But the grown-ups in charge say the invisible creature is causing the new hurt too, so people need more medicines and shots.

The same story has been told many times in the last hundred years. With polio, the real cause was a pesticide called DDT. With AIDS, the real causes were drugs and chemicals some people were taking. With Ebola, the real cause was the mining and pollution where the sickness happened. With mad cow disease, the real cause was a chemical farmers were forced to put on their cows. With Zika, the real causes were pesticides sprayed into drinking water and shots given to pregnant women. With COVID, the real cause had a lot to do with money problems banks were having.

Some grown-ups have started to notice. More are noticing every year.

What Has Been Documented

The Federal Reserve transaction records for September 2019 through March 2020 exist in the public archive. The figures are verifiable. The Drosten paper exists in Eurosurveillance with its 27-hour acceptance timeline. The Massey FOI archive is public. The Yambuku WHO investigation report is public. The Brazilian Health Ministry’s October 2014 TDaP directive existed in the public archive until it was removed, and archived copies remain. The phosmet treatment order is in the UK statute book. The Biskind and Scobey congressional testimonies are in the US House records. The Greenberg conference statements on the polio definition change were published in the proceedings. The Klenner Vitamin C papers are in Southern Medicine and Surgery. The Papadopulos-Eleopulos work on HIV is in Medical Hypotheses, Bio/Technology, and the Perth Group archive. The Rosenau Spanish flu experiments are in the US Public Health Service records of 1919.

None of this material is suppressed in the sense of being unobtainable. It is suppressed in the sense of not being assembled. The cases sit in different archives, attached to different specialties, addressed by different communities of dissenting researchers. When the cases are assembled, the pattern is what this essay has described.

Once you see the cloak, the next time it lifts you will recognise it. The next deployment is being prepared. The same documents will explain what is actually happening if you look for them in time.

References

Federal Reserve open market operations data, repo facility transactions September 2019 through March 2020; Federal Reserve Bank of New York public records and operational announcements. Federal Reserve Bank of New York statement on expanded repo operations, March 2020; reported in the Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, and Federal Reserve press releases. Vighi, F., “A Self-Fulfilling Prophecy: Systemic Collapse and Pandemic Simulation,” The Philosophical Salon, 16 August 2021; further developed across subsequent essays including “Bombs for Bonds,” “The Programmable Crisis,” and “The Iron Fist Drops the Glove.” Lanka, S., control experiments on cell-culture cytopathic effects, German-language publications c. 2014-2021; further extended by an independent team of thirty biochemists following American Type Culture Collection protocols, published 2021-2022. Enders, J.F. and Peebles, T.C., “Propagation in Tissue Cultures of Cytopathogenic Agents from Patients with Measles,” Proceedings of the Society for Experimental Biology and Medicine, vol. 86, 1954, pp. 277-286. Massey, C., Freedom of Information requests archive, fluoridefreepeel.ca, 2020 to present. CDC response to March 2021 request on Ebola isolation; subsequent responses from health agencies in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and others on SARS-CoV-2 and other alleged viruses. Seguin, E.C., “Myelitis Following Acute Arsenical Poisoning (by Paris Green or Schweinfurth Green),” Journal of Nervous and Mental Disease, vol. IX, no. 4, October 1882. Caverly, C.S., “Notes on an Epidemic of Acute Anterior Poliomyelitis,” Yale Medical Journal, 1894; reconstructed and analysed in Maready, F., The Moth in the Iron Lung, 2018. 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Additional Sources

Bailey, M., The Final Pandemic: An Antidote to Medical Tyranny, 2022.

Cowan, T. and Fallon Morell, S., The Contagion Myth (republished as The Truth About Contagion), 2020.

Engdahl, F.W., “Toxicology vs Virology: The Rockefeller Institute and the Criminal Polio Fraud,” March 2025.

Gober, M., Bailey, S., Bailey, M., and Lanka, S., An End to Upside Down Medicine, 2023.

Maready, F., The Moth in the Iron Lung, 2018.

Scheff, L., Official Stories: Counter-Arguments for a Culture in Need, chapter on vaccination, 2012.

Shelton, H.M., Human Life: Its Philosophy and Laws, 1928, and the collected Natural Hygiene literature.

Tilden, J.H., Toxemia Explained: The True Interpretation of the Cause of Disease, 1926.