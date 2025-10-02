Lies are Unbekoming

The Cosmic Onion
17h

Powerful work, Unbekoming — you took milk thistle far beyond the “liver cleanse” clichés and showed how it rewires the whole terrain. The transplant-allergy anomaly is a brilliant hook, one of those signals that makes you sit up and rethink the body as an intelligent field, not just plumbing.

I write along similar lines at The Cosmic Onion — chasing those hidden connections where ancient plant allies and modern anomalies meet. Wolves sniff the same trail from different angles. Glad to see you out front with such clarity. Awooo.

1 reply
Sheila Wise
16h

I started taking Milk Thistle in the early 90's. I used to suffer from sever allergies every spring and fall, with sinus infections that would turn into bronchitis. Twice a year I would end up on antibiotics.

Now, I can't even remember the last time I had a sinus infection or bronchitis. I rarely get sick at all.

6 replies
21 more comments...

