The Narnia Series, by C.S. Lewis, had a profound impact on me as a child.

I was raised a devout Christian. It was much more than just cultural.

I lost my faith in my late teens.

I got swept up with the sweet addiction of rationalism, “humanism” and atheism in my 30s and 40s.

In my 50s I was brought back to a renewed appreciation of the Bible via Jordan Peterson’s Bible Series.

Operation Lock Step revealed to me the nature of the spiritual war. It revealed the nature of our Empire; an Empire that despises religions, except its own. It especially despises Christianity.

It is abundantly clear to me now that there is far more to this realm than the reductionist scientific materialism that is the beating heart of this Empire.

I’m not alone, I think, in considering a new appreciation of faith and Christianity.

With thanks to C.S. Lewis.

Mere Christianity: C. S. Lewis

P.S. Thanks to Curious Outlier for pointing me to this book.

Leave a comment

Share

Deep Dive Conversation Library (Bonus for Paid Subscribers)

This deep dive is based on the book:

Discussion No.40:

20 important insights from “Mere Christianity”

Thank you for your support.

Analogy

Imagine a collection of statues in an ancient art gallery. These statues were originally created in the image of a great king, but over time they've become damaged, worn, and covered in grime. Some are chipped, others are stained, and a few are barely recognizable as human figures anymore. Each statue retains traces of its original design, but none fully reflects the majesty it was meant to display.

Now imagine that the king himself enters this gallery. But he's not there simply to view or restore the statues - he has discovered a way to transform stone into living flesh. He offers each statue the chance to become not just a restored version of itself, but to become truly alive, to share in his own royal nature. This transformation isn't instant or easy - it requires the statue to submit to a complete renovation, allowing itself to be chiseled, polished, and fundamentally changed at its core.

Some statues resist, preferring to remain as they are. Others want only surface cleaning while keeping their stone hearts. But those who accept the full transformation begin a remarkable journey. The process is often painful - chip by chip, the old stone nature is converted into living flesh. Sometimes the statues don't understand why certain beloved parts must be reshaped or removed. Yet slowly, their cold, static existence gives way to warmth, movement, and life.

The king works patiently with each statue that accepts his offer, not just fixing their outward appearance but transforming their very substance. He doesn't simply want better statues - he wants children who share his nature and can participate in his royal life. The end result isn't just a well-restored statue, but a living being who bears both the king's image and their own unique personality, now capable of genuine relationship with him and with others.

This analogy captures Lewis's core message: Christianity isn't about moral improvement or religious rule-following, but about fundamental transformation - God turning stone creatures into living children who share His divine nature while maintaining their individual identity. The process requires both divine power and willing participation, often involves pain and difficulty, but leads to something far beyond what we could achieve through mere self-improvement.

This also explains why Lewis insists that Christianity is both harder and easier than we expect - harder because it demands total transformation, not just behavior modification, but easier because we're working with rather than against the grain of our intended nature. The goal isn't to become slightly better statues, but to become something entirely new - living beings capable of sharing in divine life itself.

12-point summary

The Universal Moral Law: Every human culture recognizes a fundamental standard of right and wrong behavior. This universal moral law points to something beyond mere social convention or evolutionary development, suggesting a moral lawgiver behind the universe. The Nature of God: Christianity presents God as a three-personal being whose very nature is love. Like dimensions building from lines to squares to cubes, the Trinity represents a higher-dimensional reality where three persons can be one being while maintaining distinct identities. Human Nature and Sin: Humans find themselves in a peculiar situation - knowing what they ought to do but consistently failing to do it. This universal human experience of moral failure points to a fundamental break in human nature that requires more than self-improvement to fix. Christ's Role: Jesus represents God's direct intervention in human history, becoming human while remaining divine. This dual nature allows Him to bridge the gap between God and humanity, providing both the perfect example of human life and the means for humans to share in divine life. The Two Types of Life: Lewis distinguishes between natural biological life (Bios) and supernatural spiritual life (Zoe). Christianity isn't about improving Bios but about introducing an entirely new kind of life - God's own life shared with humans through Christ. The Process of Transformation: Christian growth involves both divine action and human cooperation. Like a house being rebuilt while still inhabited, God transforms human nature from within while requiring active participation in the process. This explains both the difficulty and the naturalness of spiritual growth. The Nature of Faith: Rather than blind belief, faith represents the art of holding onto what reason has accepted despite changing emotions. Like learning to swim, it requires both trust and active participation, developing through practice rather than mere intellectual assent. The Role of Community: Christianity spreads through what Lewis calls "good infection" - the transmission of divine life through human relationships. The Church serves as both the context for this transmission and the practical framework for spiritual development. The Challenge of Pride: Pride represents the fundamental sin because it puts self in God's place. Unlike other vices which sometimes bring people together, pride always separates people from both God and each other. Its subtle nature makes it particularly dangerous. The Purpose of Pain: Suffering serves multiple purposes in divine economy - as warning system, growth mechanism, and sometimes the only way to break through human self-satisfaction. Understanding this doesn't eliminate pain but provides framework for finding meaning in it. The Nature of Love: Christian love (Charity) represents a state of will rather than emotion - choosing to seek another's good regardless of feelings. This love transforms natural affections while maintaining their distinctive character, elevating them to serve their highest purpose. The Ultimate Goal: God intends to transform humans into beings capable of sharing His own nature while maintaining their unique personalities. This explains both the difficulty of present life and the incompleteness of natural satisfactions - we're designed for something beyond natural existence.

FOREWORD

This is a book that begs to be seen in its historical context, as a bold act of storytelling and healing in a world gone mad. In 1942, just twenty-four years after the end of a brutal war that had destroyed an entire generation of its young men, Great Britain was at war again. Now it was ordinary citizens who suffered, as their small island nation was bombarded by four hundred planes a night, in the infamous “blitz”¹ that changed the face of war, turning civilians and their cities into the front lines.

As a young man, C. S. Lewis had served in the awful trenches of World War I, and in 1940, when the bombing of Britain began, he took up duties as an air raid warden and gave talks to men in the Royal Air Force, who knew that after just thirteen bombing missions, most of them would be declared dead or missing. Their situation prompted Lewis to speak about the problems of suffering, pain, and evil, work that resulted in his being invited by the BBC to give a series of wartime broadcasts on Christian faith. Delivered over the air from 1942 to 1944, these speeches eventually were gathered into the book we know today as Mere Christianity.

This book, then, does not consist of academic philosophical musings. Rather, it is a work of oral literature, addressed to people at war. How strange it must have seemed to turn on the radio, which was every day bringing news of death and unspeakable destruction, and hear one man talking, in an intelligent, good-humoured, and probing tone, about decent and humane behaviour, fair play, and the importance of knowing right from wrong. Asked by the BBC to explain to his fellow Britons what Christians believe, C. S. Lewis proceeded with the task as if it were the simplest thing in the world, and also the most important.

We can only wonder about the metaphors that connected so deeply with this book’s original audience; images of our world as enemy-occupied territory, invaded by powerful evils bent on destroying all that is good, still seem very relevant today. All of our notions of modernity and progress and all our advances in technological expertise have not brought an end to war. Our declaring the notion of sin to be obsolete has not diminished human suffering. And the easy answers: blaming technology, or, for that matter, the world’s religions, have not solved the problem. The problem, C. S. Lewis insists, is us. And the crooked and perverse generation of which the psalmists and prophets spoke many thousands of years ago is our own, whenever we submit to systemic and individual evils as if doing so were our only alternative.

C. S. Lewis, who was once described by a friend as a man in love with the imagination, believed that a complacent acceptance of the status quo reflects more than a failure of nerve. In Mere Christianity, no less than in his more fantastical works, the Narnia stories and science fiction novels, Lewis betrays a deep faith in the power of the human imagination to reveal the truth about our condition and bring us to hope. “The longest way round is the shortest way home”² is the logic of both fable and of faith.

Speaking with no authority but that of experience, as a layman and former atheist, C. S. Lewis told his radio audience that he had been selected for the job of describing Christianity to a new generation precisely because he was not a specialist but “an amateur…and a beginner, not an old hand.”³ He told friends that he had accepted the task because he believed that England, which had come to consider itself part of a “post-Christian” world, had never in fact been told in basic terms what the religion is about. Like Søren Kierkegaard before him and his contemporary Dietrich Bonhoeffer, Lewis seeks in Mere Christianity to help us see the religion with fresh eyes, as a radical faith whose adherents might be likened to an underground group gathering in a war zone, a place where evil seems to have the upper hand, to hear messages of hope from the other side.

The “mere” Christianity of C. S. Lewis is not a philosophy or even a theology that may be considered, argued, and put away in a book on a shelf. It is a way of life, one that challenges us always to remember, as Lewis once stated, that “there are no ordinary people” and that “it is immortals whom we joke with, work with, marry, snub, and exploit.”⁴ Once we tune ourselves to this reality, Lewis believes, we open ourselves to imaginatively transform our lives in such a way that evil diminishes and good prevails. It is what Christ asked of us in taking on our humanity, sanctifying our flesh, and asking us in turn to reveal God to one another.

If the world would make this seem a hopeless task, Lewis insists that it is not. Even someone he envisions as “poisoned by a wretched upbringing in some house full of vulgar jealousies and senseless quarrels”⁵ can be assured that God is well aware of “what a wretched machine you are trying to drive,” and asks only that you “keep on, [doing] the best you can.” The Christianity Lewis espouses is humane, but not easy: it asks us to recognize that the great religious struggle is not fought on a spectacular battleground, but within the ordinary human heart, when every morning we awake and feel the pressures of the day crowding in on us, and we must decide what sort of immortals we wish to be. Perhaps it helps us, as surely it helped the war-weary British people who first heard these talks, to remember that God plays a great joke on those who would seek after power at any cost. As Lewis reminds us, with his customary humour and wit, “How monotonously alike all the great tyrants and conquerors have been: how gloriously different the saints.”⁶

Kathleen Norris

50 Questions & Answers

Question 1: How does Lewis define and explain the existence of the Moral Law or Natural Law?

Lewis defines the Moral Law by first observing human behavior, particularly how people quarrel. He notes that when people argue, they appeal to some standard of behavior they expect others to know about - not merely expressing preferences but claiming that the other person has violated some understood rule. This universal human tendency to appeal to a standard shows that people inherently recognize a moral law that transcends cultural boundaries.

This Moral Law differs fundamentally from natural physical laws like gravity because humans can choose whether to obey it. While physical laws describe what inevitably happens, the Moral Law tells us what ought to happen, even though we often fail to live up to it. Lewis argues this points to something beyond mere evolutionary or social convention - a real, objective standard of right and wrong that humans discover rather than invent.

Question 2: What is Lewis's explanation of the three-personal nature of God?

Lewis approaches the Trinity by first acknowledging its complexity, then using dimensional analogies to help readers grasp the concept. He explains that just as a one-dimensional line becomes a two-dimensional square and then a three-dimensional cube, so too does the nature of God transcend simple human concepts of personality. In God's dimension, three persons can be one being while remaining distinct.

He further illustrates this through practical Christian experience - when praying, one relates to God as Father while being moved by God within (Holy Spirit) and helped by God alongside (Christ). The three persons work together in perfect unity while maintaining distinct roles. Lewis emphasizes that while this is beyond full human comprehension, we can grasp enough of it to recognize its truth and importance.

Question 3: How does Lewis distinguish between making and begetting in relation to God and humanity?

Lewis explains that begetting means producing something of the same kind as yourself, while making means producing something of a different kind. When humans beget, they produce human children; when they make things, they produce objects unlike themselves. This distinction is crucial for understanding Christ's relationship to God - Christ is begotten, not made, meaning He shares God's essential nature.

Humans, by contrast, are made by God, not begotten. We are more like artifacts or statues made in God's image rather than sharing His essential divine nature. However, through Christ, humans can participate in divine nature and become "sons of God" in an adopted sense, though never in the same way Christ is God's Son by nature.

Question 4: What is the significance of Lewis's concept of "mere" Christianity?

Lewis presents "mere" Christianity as the central core of Christian belief that has been shared by nearly all Christians throughout history, regardless of denomination. He deliberately avoids denominational disputes to focus on the foundational beliefs that unite Christians. This approach isn't about finding the lowest common denominator, but rather identifying the essential heart of the faith.

He uses the analogy of a hall with many rooms - "mere" Christianity is the hall through which one must pass to enter any of the denominational "rooms." While one shouldn't remain in the hall forever, it provides a necessary starting point for understanding Christianity. Lewis argues that this core Christianity is not vague or watered-down but rather contains profound and challenging truths that all Christian traditions share.

Question 5: How does Lewis explain the relationship between God's timelessness and human time?

Lewis explains God's relationship to time using the analogy of an author to their story. Just as an author exists outside the time of their story and can see all moments at once, God exists outside of our time stream. For God, all moments - past, present, and future - are eternally present. This helps explain how God can hear millions of prayers simultaneously or know the future without eliminating human free will.

This concept also addresses how God can be both transcendent and immanent - present at all moments while not bound by temporal sequence. Lewis uses this to explain apparent paradoxes, such as how Christ's sacrifice can apply to people throughout history, or how God can give immediate attention to every prayer without being constrained by temporal limitations.

Question 6: What is Lewis's explanation of Christ's role as both fully God and fully human?

Lewis explains Christ's dual nature as the solution to humanity's fundamental problem - the need to achieve perfect submission to God while lacking the capacity to do so. As God, Christ possesses the divine nature necessary for perfect obedience; as human, He can undergo the suffering and death required for redemption. This unique combination allows Him to bridge the gap between God and humanity.

The incarnation represents God's direct intervention in human history, entering His own creation to effect change from within. Lewis compares it to an author writing himself into his story as a character, while remaining the author. Christ's humanity allows Him to experience human limitations and temptations, while His divinity enables Him to overcome them perfectly, creating a path for humanity to follow.

Question 7: How does Lewis describe the difference between Bios (biological life) and Zoe (spiritual life)?

Lewis distinguishes between Bios, the natural biological life that all living things possess, and Zoe, the eternal spiritual life that comes from God. Bios is temporary, requiring constant maintenance through food, water, and rest, and ultimately ends in death. Zoe, by contrast, is self-sustaining, eternal, and represents the kind of life that exists in God Himself.

The relationship between these two types of life is central to Lewis's understanding of salvation. Humans naturally possess only Bios, but through Christ, they can receive Zoe - a fundamentally different kind of life that transforms them from within. This spiritual life isn't simply an enhancement of natural life but represents a new kind of existence altogether, comparable to the difference between a statue and a living being.

Question 8: What is Lewis's understanding of free will and its importance in Christianity?

Lewis presents free will as God's deliberate choice to create beings capable of genuine love and goodness, even at the risk of them choosing evil. He argues that without free will, humans would be mere automata, incapable of real love or moral choice. The possibility of wrong choice is the necessary price of the possibility of right choice.

This freedom explains both the origin of evil and the nature of redemption. Humans used their freedom to rebel against God, but must also freely choose to return to Him. Lewis emphasizes that while God will help those who choose Him, He won't override human free will, as doing so would defeat the purpose of creating beings capable of genuine love and choice.

Question 9: How does Lewis explain the origin and nature of evil?

Lewis explains evil not as an independent force but as a corruption of good. He argues that evil cannot exist on its own but must parasitically attach itself to something good to exist at all. Using examples like disease (which can only exist by corrupting health) and lies (which depend on the concept of truth), he shows how evil is always a distortion or perversion of something originally good.

The origin of evil lies in the misuse of free will - first by spiritual beings (fallen angels) and then by humans. Lewis emphasizes that evil isn't created by God but results from creatures choosing to pursue good things in wrong ways or to make themselves, rather than God, the center of their existence. This explains both evil's power and its ultimately derivative nature.

Question 10: What is Lewis's explanation of prayer and its purpose?

Lewis describes prayer not primarily as asking for things but as the means by which creatures enter into relationship with their Creator. He addresses common objections, such as why an all-knowing God needs to be told our needs, by explaining that prayer changes the pray-er more than it changes God. It's the means by which humans acknowledge their dependence on God and align their will with His.

Using the parent-child relationship as an analogy, Lewis explains that God wants us to ask for things not because He doesn't know what we need, but because asking helps us develop the right relationship with Him. He emphasizes that prayer isn't about changing God's mind but about participating in God's purposes and developing the kind of character that can properly receive what God wants to give.

Question 11: How does Lewis describe the relationship between God and human personality?

Lewis presents human personality as something that paradoxically becomes more distinct and unique through submission to God. He explains that far from erasing individuality, alignment with God's will enhances it. Just as a mirror becomes most itself when reflecting light clearly, humans become most themselves when reflecting God's nature. True personality emerges not through self-assertion but through the surrender of the self to God.

The transformation of personality occurs as individuals allow God to reshape them into their intended form. Lewis compares this to an author creating characters - God has a specific idea of who each person is meant to be, and only by aligning with that divine intention can someone discover their true self. The more someone gives themselves to God, the more their unique personality emerges, distinct from all others while sharing in God's nature.

Question 12: What is Lewis's view of the Holy Spirit's role in Christian life?

Lewis describes the Holy Spirit as God's presence working within believers, transforming them from the inside out. He explains this third person of the Trinity as the divine power that makes abstract theology concrete in individual lives. The Spirit acts as the actual implementing force of God's work in human souls, turning theological truth into lived experience.

The Spirit's work manifests in ways that are both subtle and profound - changing desires, enabling virtuous actions, and fostering understanding of spiritual truths. Lewis emphasizes that while the Spirit's presence may be less dramatically obvious than other aspects of Christian experience, it is essential for genuine transformation. The Spirit creates the actual connection between human life and divine life, making possible what Lewis calls "good infection" - the spread of God's nature through human personality.

Question 13: How does Lewis explain the concept of divine sonship?

Lewis distinguishes between humanity's natural relationship to God as creatures and the supernatural relationship offered through Christ as sons. Natural creation gives humans certain godlike qualities - reason, moral sense, creativity - but divine sonship represents a fundamentally different kind of relationship. This transformation from creature to son involves receiving God's own life (Zoe) rather than just an improved version of natural life (Bios).

The process of becoming God's sons happens through Christ, who shares both divine and human nature. Lewis explains that Christ's incarnation makes possible this elevation of human nature - not just improving it but transforming it into something that can participate in divine life. This sonship isn't metaphorical but represents a real sharing in God's nature, though always in a derivative rather than original sense.

Question 14: What is Lewis's understanding of salvation and its process?

Lewis presents salvation not merely as forgiveness of sins but as a complete transformation of human nature. He describes it as a process rather than a single event, comparing it to a house being gradually rebuilt or a statue coming to life. This process begins with recognition of moral failure and need for help, proceeds through acceptance of Christ's work, and continues as an ongoing transformation of character.

The goal of salvation extends beyond moral improvement to what Lewis calls "perfect sonship" - becoming the kind of beings who can fully participate in divine life. This involves both divine action and human cooperation, requiring full surrender while demanding active participation. Lewis emphasizes that salvation aims not at producing slightly better versions of natural humanity but at creating an entirely new kind of human being.

Question 15: How does Lewis explain the relationship between faith and reason?

Lewis presents faith and reason as complementary rather than contradictory forces. He explains that reason helps establish the groundwork for faith by identifying problems that only faith can solve. Faith then builds on reason's foundation, taking humans beyond what reason alone can achieve while never contradicting rational truth. Lewis emphasizes that faith involves trusting what reason suggests is true even when emotions or circumstances tempt doubt.

The relationship between faith and reason appears in Lewis's approach to both philosophical arguments and practical Christian living. He shows how rational investigation leads to recognition of moral law, which points toward a moral lawgiver, while faith enables trust in this discovered truth even during periods of emotional darkness or intellectual difficulty. Faith doesn't replace reason but fulfills it, providing answers to questions that reason raises but cannot answer on its own.

Question 16: What are the four Cardinal Virtues and how does Lewis explain their importance?

Lewis presents Prudence, Temperance, Justice, and Fortitude as fundamental virtues recognized across cultures and essential to Christian character. He explains that these virtues aren't just rules but qualities of character that enable proper functioning of both individuals and society. Prudence involves practical wisdom and good judgment; Temperance means appropriate moderation in all things; Justice involves fairness and giving what is due; and Fortitude encompasses both courage and endurance.

These virtues work together to create what Lewis calls "good stock" - the basic character structure necessary for higher spiritual development. He emphasizes that while these virtues alone don't constitute Christian perfection, they form the necessary foundation for it. Like the alphabet to literature or scales to music, these cardinal virtues provide the essential elements from which more complex moral and spiritual development can proceed.

Question 17: How does Lewis define and explain the virtue of Faith?

Lewis presents Faith as something far more complex than simple belief in religious doctrines. He describes it as the art of holding onto things the reason has accepted despite changing moods and circumstances. Faith involves maintaining intellectual conviction even when emotional or circumstantial evidence seems to contradict it, similar to knowing a surgical procedure is safe even when fear suggests otherwise.

This understanding of Faith connects it directly to reason while distinguishing it from both emotional experience and blind belief. Lewis emphasizes that Faith involves choosing to maintain belief in what you have good reason to think is true, even when you don't feel like believing it. This makes Faith an active virtue rather than passive acceptance, requiring both intellectual honesty and moral courage.

Question 18: What is Lewis's understanding of Christian Hope?

Lewis presents Hope as a theological virtue focused on the ultimate destiny God intends for humanity. Unlike mere optimism or wishful thinking, Christian Hope involves confident expectation based on God's promises. This Hope looks toward complete transformation of human nature and ultimate union with God, providing motivation and direction for present action rather than escape from current reality.

The practical importance of Hope appears in its effect on present behavior and attitudes. Lewis argues that those who fix their hopes on heaven prove most effective in improving earth, comparing it to how looking at the horizon helps you walk a straight line. This Hope doesn't devalue present life but gives it proper perspective and meaning within God's larger purposes.

Question 19: How does Lewis explain the nature of Christian Charity?

Lewis distinguishes Christian Charity (Love) from natural affection or emotional warmth. He defines it as a state of the will rather than the emotions - choosing to seek another's good regardless of feelings. This love resembles how we naturally love ourselves: we may not always like ourselves but we consistently seek our own good. Christian Charity extends this same principle to others, seeking their good whether we feel affection for them or not.

The practice of Charity often begins with action rather than feeling - treating others as if we loved them until genuine love develops. Lewis emphasizes that this love isn't merely human kindness magnified but partakes of God's own nature. Through practicing Charity, humans participate in the kind of love that exists eternally within the Trinity, making it both the highest virtue and the most challenging.

Question 20: What is Lewis's view of Pride as the "great sin"?

Lewis identifies Pride as the central vice from which all others flow, describing it as essentially competitive - taking pleasure not in having something but in having more of it than others. Unlike other vices which sometimes bring people together, Pride always separates people from both God and each other. Lewis explains that Pride's fundamental nature involves putting oneself in God's place, making it the basic sin that led to Satan's fall and continues to corrupt human nature.

Pride's particular danger lies in its ability to infect even virtuous actions and religious devotion. Lewis warns that spiritual Pride - feeling superior because of one's virtue or religious dedication - represents its most dangerous form. The more Pride one has, the more one hates it in others, making it both the most socially destructive vice and the hardest to recognize in oneself. Pride directly opposes the self-surrender necessary for spiritual growth, making it the chief obstacle to relationship with God.

Question 21: What is Lewis's perspective on sexual morality?

Lewis approaches sexual morality by first addressing the modern misunderstanding that Christianity is overly focused on sexual sins. He explains that while sexual sins are serious, they are actually among the least serious sins - far less dangerous than spiritual sins like pride or hatred. The Christian view of sexuality centers on the idea that sexual activity belongs exclusively within marriage, where it serves as part of a complete union between husband and wife.

Lewis argues that modern culture's obsession with sex indicates something has gone wrong with the instinct itself. He compares it to hunger - while the appetite for food generally stays within reasonable bounds, the sexual appetite seems to have become exaggerated beyond its natural purpose. The solution isn't repression but proper ordering, placing sexuality within the context of Christian marriage where it can fulfill its intended purpose while being governed by reason and love.

Question 22: How does Lewis explain Christian marriage?

Lewis presents Christian marriage as a complete union that goes far beyond sexual relationship. He explains it as two people becoming "one flesh" - not just physically, but in every aspect of life. This union is permanent by nature because it reflects something eternal: the relationship between Christ and the Church. When two people marry, they're not merely making a contract but participating in a divine pattern that transcends their individual desires or feelings.

The permanence of marriage isn't based on continuing feelings of romantic love but on the promise made before God. Lewis compares "being in love" to the explosive that gets an engine started - necessary to begin with but not what keeps the engine running. The deeper love that sustains marriage grows through commitment, shared experience, and mutual service, often becoming strongest when romantic feelings are at their lowest. This understanding helps explain why Christianity views divorce not as the end of a contract but as the severing of a living unity.

Question 23: What does Lewis mean by "putting on Christ" or "pretending" to be Christ?

Lewis introduces the concept of "putting on Christ" through the surprising idea that pretense can lead to reality. He explains that when Christians act as Christ would act, even when they don't feel particularly Christian, they're participating in a divine strategy for transformation. This isn't mere playacting but a serious attempt to align one's actions with Christ's nature, allowing His character to gradually reshape our own.

The process works similar to how children learn adult behavior through play or how someone might develop courage by acting brave before feeling brave. Each time we choose to act as Christ would act, we're allowing Him to work through us, gradually transforming our natural responses into supernatural ones. This "pretending" isn't deception but rather a practical method of growth, like practicing scales to become a musician or exercising to become an athlete.

Question 24: How does Lewis explain the virtue of Humility?

Lewis presents humility not as thinking less of oneself but as thinking of oneself less. True humility comes from being so focused on God and others that self-concern naturally diminishes. He points out that the most humble people are often the most capable and interesting because they're free from the constant self-comparison that pride demands. They can fully appreciate others' gifts and achievements without feeling threatened.

The path to humility begins with recognizing one's own pride, which Lewis describes as a crucial first step that itself requires humility. He emphasizes that truly humble people don't seem humble in any obvious way - they're simply too interested in others and in their work to spend much time thinking about their own status or virtue. This makes humility paradoxical: it can only be achieved by those who aren't consciously pursuing it.

Question 25: How does Lewis distinguish between morality and mere rule-following?

Lewis emphasizes that Christian morality isn't simply about following rules but about becoming a certain kind of person. He compares it to a tree bearing fruit naturally rather than having fruit tied to its branches. The goal isn't just to make people behave better but to transform their fundamental nature so that good behavior flows naturally from who they are becoming. This transformation goes deeper than external conformity to rules.

The distinction becomes particularly clear in Lewis's discussion of divine commands. He explains that God's moral laws aren't arbitrary rules but descriptions of how reality works - like a doctor's instructions for health or a manual for operating machinery. Following these laws isn't about earning God's approval but about aligning ourselves with the way we were designed to function. True morality thus becomes less about avoiding punishment and more about growing into our intended nature.

Question 26: How does Lewis address the challenge of maintaining faith through changing moods?

Lewis confronts the reality that emotional support for faith fluctuates naturally, comparing it to how mathematical truth remains constant regardless of how we feel about it. He explains that faith involves holding onto what reason has accepted even when emotions suggest otherwise. This requires developing what he calls the "art of faith" - the ability to maintain intellectual conviction despite emotional ups and downs.

The practical application involves recognizing that doubts often arise from emotional states rather than rational challenges. Lewis advises Christians to establish their beliefs on rational grounds during clear moments, then hold to these conclusions even when emotions suggest otherwise. This approach treats faith as more like steering a ship by fixed stars than being guided by changing weather patterns. The goal isn't to eliminate emotional fluctuations but to build a faith that can withstand them.

Question 27: What is Lewis's explanation of prayer and its relationship to time?

Lewis addresses the common concern about how God can hear millions of prayers simultaneously by exploring the relationship between divine eternity and human time. He explains that God exists outside of time's stream, experiencing all moments as an eternal "now." This means God doesn't have to fit all prayers into a single moment - from His perspective, He has infinite attention for each prayer.

The practical implication transforms our understanding of prayer's effectiveness. Every prayer receives God's complete attention, not competing with others for divine bandwidth. Lewis compares this to an author's relationship with characters in a book - while the characters experience events in sequence, the author can attend to any moment in the story for as long as needed. This understanding helps resolve the apparent conflict between God's attention to all and His personal attention to each individual.

Question 28: How does Lewis explain the role of Christian community?

Lewis presents Christian community not as an optional add-on but as essential to spiritual growth. He describes Christians as organs in a body, each contributing unique functions while sharing common life. The community serves as both the context for growth and the means of it - individuals develop their true personality not in isolation but in relationship with others who share Christ's life.

This understanding transforms how we view both unity and diversity within the Church. Unity doesn't mean uniformity - just as a body needs different organs, the Church needs different types of Christians. The goal isn't to make everyone identical but to allow each person's unique qualities to contribute to the whole while being transformed by participation in Christ's life. Christian community becomes the laboratory where theoretical faith becomes practical reality.

Question 29: How does Lewis explain pain and suffering in the Christian life?

Lewis presents pain and suffering not as divine punishment but as necessary tools for human transformation. He compares God to a surgeon who must cause pain to heal or a sculptor who must chip away at stone to reveal the intended form. The pain involved in Christian growth isn't arbitrary but purposeful - designed to reshape human nature into something capable of containing divine life.

The process of transformation inevitably involves suffering because it requires the death of our old nature to make room for the new. Lewis emphasizes that God takes no pleasure in human suffering but uses it as a last resort when gentler methods won't suffice. The goal isn't the pain itself but the transformation it makes possible - like the discomfort of exercise that leads to health or the discipline of practice that produces mastery.

Question 30: What is Lewis's view on the relationship between reason and imagination in understanding Christianity?

Lewis argues that both reason and imagination are necessary for fully grasping Christian truth. He uses reason to establish logical foundations while employing imagination through analogies and metaphors to help readers grasp difficult concepts. This dual approach recognizes that some truths, while not contrary to reason, extend beyond what reason alone can fully comprehend.

The relationship between reason and imagination appears in how Lewis presents complex theological ideas through accessible analogies - like explaining the Trinity through dimensions or divine timelessness through authorship. These imaginative tools don't replace logical argument but complement it, helping bridge the gap between abstract truth and human understanding. The goal is to engage both the mind's ability to analyze and its capacity to synthesize and envision.

Question 31: How does Lewis explain the different types of love in Christianity?

Love in Christianity takes several distinct forms that work together to transform human nature. At its foundation lies what Lewis calls Charity - the deliberate choice to seek another's good regardless of feeling. This differs fundamentally from natural affection or romantic love, though it can work through these natural forms. Divine love operates like a sculptor, taking natural human loves and reshaping them into vehicles for something higher, never destroying them but elevating them to serve their intended purpose.

The transformation of natural loves happens as they become increasingly informed by and patterned after divine love. Natural affection becomes more stable and self-giving; romantic love transcends mere emotion to become a commitment reflecting Christ's faithfulness; friendship rises above mere shared interests to become a school for virtue. Each form of love maintains its distinctive character while being refined and redirected toward its highest purpose. This explains why Christian love appears both familiar and radically different from ordinary human love - it's the same energy redirected toward its ultimate source and purpose.

Question 32: How does Lewis address the concept of Christian joy?

Lewis presents joy as something fundamentally different from happiness or pleasure, though it may include both. He describes it as a deep-seated satisfaction that comes from being properly aligned with one's true purpose. This joy doesn't depend on circumstances but flows from participation in divine life, making it possible to experience even during difficult times. It's not an emotion but a state of being that results from proper relationship with God.

The path to this joy often leads through what appears to be its opposite - self-denial and sacrifice. Lewis explains this apparent paradox by showing how letting go of our natural desires for happiness actually leads to something better. Like a child who must give up playing with mud pies to enjoy a day at the beach, humans must sometimes surrender lesser pleasures to receive greater ones. This joy becomes most accessible not when directly pursued but when it arrives as a byproduct of seeking God Himself.

Question 33: What is Lewis's understanding of temptation and its role in Christian life?

Temptation serves as both a challenge and an opportunity in Christian life. Lewis explains that facing temptation reveals the true state of our character - not the moment of temptation itself, but how we respond to it over time. He compares it to training for strength: the weight that tests us also builds us, provided we respond correctly. Temptation thus becomes a tool for growth rather than merely an obstacle to overcome.

The proper response to temptation involves recognizing its patterns and developing strategies to resist it. Lewis emphasizes that merely enduring temptation isn't enough - we must learn from each encounter, understanding our vulnerabilities and strengthening our defenses. This process reveals why God allows temptation: it serves as a necessary part of developing genuine virtue. Just as muscles grow stronger through resistance, character develops through successfully facing and overcoming temptation.

Question 34: What are Lewis's views on the relationship between psychology and Christianity?

Lewis carefully distinguishes between psychological healing and spiritual transformation while showing how they complement each other. He explains that psychology deals with the raw material of personality - our temperaments, emotional patterns, and mental habits - while Christianity addresses the moral choices we make with that material. Like repairing a piano versus learning to play it, psychological healing may improve our functioning, but spiritual growth determines how we use that improved function.

The relationship becomes particularly clear in Lewis's discussion of moral responsibility. He explains that psychological damage or trauma may affect our capacity for certain behaviors, much like a physical injury might limit movement, but this doesn't eliminate moral choice entirely. Instead, God judges us based on how we use whatever capacity we have, taking into account our psychological limitations while still calling us to growth. This understanding helps integrate psychological healing with spiritual development, seeing them as complementary rather than competing approaches to human wholeness.

Question 35: How does Lewis explain the concept of time in relation to eternity?

Lewis presents the relationship between time and eternity through the analogy of an author writing a story. Just as an author exists outside the time sequence of their story while still interacting with every moment in it, God exists outside our temporal sequence while remaining present to every moment. This helps explain how God can be both transcendent and immanent - above time while intimately involved in every temporal moment.

This understanding transforms how we think about prayer, divine action, and human freedom. God doesn't experience events in sequence as we do but sees and responds to all moments simultaneously. This means He can give full attention to every prayer, orchestrate complex patterns of cause and effect, and know the future without determining it. Like an author who can work on any part of their story while maintaining its internal coherence, God works within time while transcending its limitations.

Question 36: What is Lewis's explanation of Christian social responsibility?

Lewis presents Christian social responsibility as flowing naturally from understanding God's concern for human welfare, but he carefully distinguishes between individual moral obligations and specific social programs. He emphasizes that Christianity provides principles for social action - like caring for the poor and pursuing justice - without prescribing particular political solutions. The focus remains on developing the kind of character that naturally seeks others' good rather than on enforcing specific social policies.

The practical application involves both personal virtue and social engagement. Christians should work to improve society while recognizing that no social system can substitute for individual moral transformation. Lewis compares it to playing music - while we need both individual skill and group coordination, neither can replace the other. Social responsibility thus becomes an expression of Christian love rather than a substitute for personal holiness.

Question 37: How does Lewis address the relationship between different Christian denominations?

Lewis approaches denominational differences by focusing on what he calls "mere Christianity" - the central beliefs shared by all major Christian traditions. He compares Christianity to a house with many rooms, where denominations are different rooms but all share the same foundation. This approach acknowledges denominational distinctives while emphasizing their secondary nature compared to core Christian truths.

The practical implications emphasize unity without requiring uniformity. Lewis suggests that while individuals must eventually choose a specific denomination - just as one must enter a specific room rather than staying in the hallway - they should maintain charity toward other traditions. This creates space for both conviction about one's own tradition and respect for others, recognizing that different approaches to Christianity may serve different temperaments and needs while sharing essential truth.

Question 38: What is Lewis's understanding of spiritual warfare?

Lewis describes spiritual warfare not primarily as dramatic confrontations but as the daily struggle between divine and rebellious influences in human life. He presents the world as "enemy-occupied territory" where God works through subtle influence rather than overwhelming force, respecting human freedom while providing resources for resistance against evil. This warfare operates primarily through ordinary choices rather than spectacular events.

The practical nature of this warfare appears in daily decisions about truth, love, and service. Each choice either aligns us more closely with God's purposes or reinforces rebellious patterns. Lewis emphasizes that while dramatic spiritual experiences may occur, the real battle usually involves mundane choices - whether to tell the truth, serve others, or resist temptation. Victory comes through consistent small choices rather than occasional dramatic moments.

Question 39: How does Lewis explain the concept of divine guidance?

Lewis presents divine guidance as operating primarily through reason, conscience, and Scripture rather than through special revelations or feelings. He emphasizes that God typically guides by developing our judgment and character rather than by providing specific instructions for every decision. This guidance works more like teaching someone to sail than like controlling them by remote - it develops capacity for wise choice rather than eliminating the need for decision.

The practical process of receiving guidance involves developing spiritual sensitivity through regular prayer, Scripture study, and moral practice. Like learning any skill, discerning God's guidance becomes more natural with practice. Lewis compares it to learning a language - initially requiring conscious effort but eventually becoming more intuitive. The goal isn't to eliminate human responsibility for decisions but to align our decision-making process with divine wisdom.

Question 40: What is Lewis's view on the role of emotions in Christian life?

Lewis carefully distinguishes between emotions and spiritual reality while acknowledging emotions' legitimate role in Christian experience. He explains that while feelings may accompany spiritual growth, they shouldn't be confused with it. Faith involves choosing to maintain belief and practice regardless of emotional states, much like maintaining a marriage through both warm and cool emotional periods.

The proper approach to emotions combines acceptance of their natural fluctuations with recognition of their limited reliability as spiritual indicators. Lewis encourages developing what he calls "emotional hygiene" - neither suppressing feelings nor letting them dominate, but learning to work with them constructively while maintaining focus on objective truth and moral choice. This creates a balanced spirituality that neither denies emotional experience nor depends on it.

Question 41: How does Lewis explain the process of spiritual transformation?

Spiritual transformation, in Lewis's view, operates like a total renovation project where God rebuilds human nature from the inside out. He uses the metaphor of a house being transformed into a palace - God isn't merely making repairs but completely redesigning and expanding the structure. This process begins with basic moral improvements but extends far beyond them to include a fundamental change in the kind of being we are. The transformation touches every aspect of personality - thoughts, emotions, will, and even physical nature - while preserving individual identity.

The process requires both divine action and human cooperation. Lewis explains this through the analogy of learning to write - just as a child needs both the teacher's guidance and their own effort to form letters, spiritual growth needs both God's transformative power and our willing participation. This explains why transformation can feel simultaneously natural and challenging - we're becoming what we're meant to be, but the process requires letting go of what we've been. The end goal isn't just improved behavior but a complete sharing in divine nature, what Lewis calls becoming "little Christs."

Question 42: How does Lewis address the problem of suffering in relation to God's goodness?

Lewis approaches the problem of suffering by first establishing that our very ability to recognize evil as evil requires some standard of good, which itself points to God. He explains that suffering serves multiple purposes in divine economy - it can act as a warning system (like pain alerting us to physical damage), a means of growth (like exercise causing beneficial stress), and sometimes as the only way to break through human self-satisfaction. Rather than seeing suffering as evidence against God's goodness, Lewis presents it as a tool God uses precisely because He is good and wants the best for us.

The practical implications transform how we view difficulties. Instead of asking why a good God allows suffering, we begin to understand how a good God uses suffering to achieve purposes that couldn't be achieved any other way. Lewis compares it to a doctor causing pain to heal or a sculptor chipping away at stone - the process may be painful, but the pain serves a purpose. This doesn't make suffering less difficult, but it provides a framework for understanding its role in spiritual development and finding meaning in it.

Question 43: What is Lewis's explanation of the relationship between faith and works?

Lewis resolves the apparent tension between faith and works by showing how they function together in spiritual life. He compares it to the two blades of scissors - both are necessary and neither works without the other. Faith provides the motivation and power for good works, while works provide the practical expression of faith. Without faith, works become mere moral effort; without works, faith remains theoretical rather than transformative.

The practical application involves understanding that works flow naturally from genuine faith while faith is strengthened through the practice of good works. Lewis uses the analogy of learning to swim - you must both trust the water to hold you up (faith) and make the proper movements (works). Neither component alone is sufficient, but together they create the intended result. This understanding helps avoid both the trap of trying to earn salvation through works and the opposite error of thinking faith requires no practical expression.

Question 44: How does Lewis explain the function of the church in Christian life?

Lewis presents the church as both an organism and an organization, explaining its dual nature through the analogy of a body. Just as a body needs both structure (skeleton, organs) and life force (blood, energy), the church requires both institutional framework and spiritual vitality. The church serves as the primary vehicle through which Christian life spreads from person to person, like a family passing on both genetic material and learned behaviors to new generations. This understanding helps explain why individual Christianity separated from church community tends to weaken or distort.

The practical function of the church extends beyond worship services to include what Lewis calls "good infection" - the spreading of Christ's nature through human relationships and shared practices. Like learning a language through immersion in a speaking community, learning to live Christianly happens most effectively within a community of practice. This explains why Christianity emphasizes corporate worship and communal life rather than just private devotion. The church becomes the context where individual transformation connects to collective wisdom and shared experience, providing both support and correction for spiritual growth.

Question 45: What is Lewis's understanding of Christian morality versus mere rule-following?

Lewis distinguishes Christian morality from mere rule-following by explaining that true morality aims at transforming character rather than just modifying behavior. He uses the analogy of learning music - while beginners might mechanically follow rules about where to place their fingers, accomplished musicians internalize these principles so deeply that they express them naturally. Similarly, Christian morality seeks to develop people who naturally express godly character rather than those who merely conform to external standards.

This deeper understanding of morality explains why Christian ethics sometimes appears both harder and easier than simple rule-following. It's harder because it demands internal transformation rather than just external compliance, but easier because it works with rather than against our transformed nature. Like learning to walk, it initially requires conscious effort but eventually becomes natural. This approach helps explain why Christianity emphasizes being rather than just doing - the goal isn't just better behavior but a fundamentally different kind of person.

Question 46: How does Lewis address the concept of Christian humility?

Lewis redefines humility by separating it from low self-esteem or false modesty. True humility, he explains, comes not from thinking less of yourself but from thinking of yourself less. He compares it to how a great scientist or artist might be so absorbed in their work that they rarely think about their own importance - their greatness flows naturally from their focus on something greater than themselves. This understanding transforms humility from a negative virtue (avoiding pride) into a positive one (proper alignment with reality).

The development of genuine humility paradoxically requires recognizing our own pride while not becoming preoccupied with it. Lewis compares it to treating a disease - you must acknowledge its presence to seek cure, but obsessing over symptoms can hinder recovery. The goal is to become so interested in God and others that self-concern naturally diminishes. This explains why truly humble people often appear confident and capable - they're free from the constant self-comparison that pride demands.

Question 47: How does Lewis explain the difference between natural and spiritual life?

Lewis introduces a fundamental distinction between what he calls Bios (biological life) and Zoe (spiritual life). He uses this specific Greek terminology to emphasize that these represent two completely different kinds of life, not just variations of the same thing. Bios, our natural biological life, requires constant maintenance through food, rest, and other physical necessities, and inevitably moves toward decay and death. Zoe, by contrast, is self-sustaining eternal life that exists in God Himself and can be shared with humans through Christ. This distinction helps explain why Christian transformation involves more than moral improvement - it's the introduction of an entirely new kind of life.

The practical implications of this difference appear in how spiritual growth occurs. Just as biological life can only come from existing biological life, spiritual life can only come from God's own life. Lewis compares it to a mirror receiving light - the mirror can reflect light but cannot generate it. Similarly, humans can receive and reflect divine life but cannot generate it themselves. This explains why Christian growth depends on maintaining connection with God rather than just trying harder to be good. The goal isn't to perfect our natural life but to participate in a fundamentally different kind of life.

Question 48: What is Lewis's explanation of the relationship between time and eternity?

Lewis approaches the complex relationship between time and eternity through several illuminating analogies. He explains that God's relationship to time differs from ours as fundamentally as an author's relationship to a book differs from the characters' experience within the story. Just as an author exists outside the time sequence of their story while still interacting with every moment in it, God exists outside our temporal sequence while remaining present to every moment. This helps explain how God can hear millions of prayers simultaneously or know the future without eliminating human freedom.

This understanding transforms multiple aspects of Christian thought. Prayer, for instance, doesn't require God to fit all requests into a single moment - from His perspective, He has infinite attention for each prayer. Divine guidance doesn't require God to constantly adjust His plans - He sees and responds to all moments simultaneously. Even Christ's sacrifice can apply to people throughout history because God's actions transcend temporal sequence. This complex idea helps resolve apparent paradoxes in Christian theology while maintaining both divine transcendence and immanence.

Question 49: How does Lewis address the concept of Christian unity amid denominational differences?

Lewis approaches denominational differences through his concept of "mere Christianity" - the essential core of belief shared by all major Christian traditions. He compares Christianity to a house with a shared hallway (mere Christianity) leading to different rooms (denominations). This analogy acknowledges both the importance of basic Christian unity and the legitimacy of denominational distinctions. The hallway provides a common starting point, but Lewis argues that people shouldn't remain there indefinitely - they need to choose a specific room where they can settle and grow.

The practical application of this understanding promotes both conviction and charity. Christians can maintain strong beliefs about their own tradition while recognizing the validity of other approaches to Christian faith. Lewis compares it to learning a language - while everyone must eventually choose a specific language to speak, this doesn't invalidate other languages. This approach helps navigate between the extremes of rigid sectarianism and vague religious relativism, maintaining both truth and love.

Question 50: What is Lewis's understanding of the ultimate purpose of human existence?

Lewis presents human purpose in terms of divine transformation - God's intent to turn humans into beings capable of sharing His own nature. He describes this as the key to understanding both creation and redemption. The goal isn't merely to make slightly better versions of natural humanity but to create what Lewis calls "little Christs" - beings who genuinely share in divine life while maintaining their unique personalities. This explains why human life often feels incomplete or unsatisfying - we're designed for something beyond natural existence.

The practical implications of this purpose appear in how we understand both current struggles and future hope. Present difficulties become part of the transformation process, like a sculptor chipping away at marble to reveal the intended form. Future hope extends beyond mere survival or pleasure to include complete participation in divine life. This understanding transforms how we view everything from daily choices to ultimate destiny - each moment becomes part of a process leading toward what Lewis calls "weight of glory," the full realization of human potential in relationship with God.

Share Lies are Unbekoming

Share

I appreciate you being here.

If you've found the content interesting, useful and maybe even helpful, please consider supporting it through a small paid subscription. While everything here is free, your paid subscription is important as it helps in covering some of the operational costs and supports the continuation of this independent research and journalism work. It also helps keep it free for those that cannot afford to pay.

Please make full use of the Free Libraries.

Unbekoming Interview Library: Great interviews across a spectrum of important topics.

Unbekoming Book Summary Library: Concise summaries of important books.

Stories

I'm always in search of good stories, people with valuable expertise and helpful books. Please don't hesitate to get in touch at unbekoming@outlook.com

For COVID vaccine injury

Consider the FLCCC Post-Vaccine Treatment as a resource.

Baseline Human Health

Watch and share this profound 21-minute video to understand and appreciate what health looks like without vaccination.