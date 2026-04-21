Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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eileen's avatar
eileen
15m

This leads to the legal system we have today: admiralty law or the law of the seas. Not natural law or common law. What is the BAR exam that attorneys take to practice law? BAR stands for British Accredited Registry, which means in simple terms, that your attorney doesn't work for you, but the Crown, ie as in King Charles, even if the attorney takes your money.

As an extension to the system described here, the financial center of the global slave empire is the City of London (not the city we call London). It is separate from London and not subject to it's jurisdiction and it is a corporation. The military center is Washington, D.C. which is the reason why we have forever wars, and The Vatican. Washington, D.C. is a corporation and is not part of the landmass we call the U.S. Same is true of the Vatican. It is not a part of Rome. The US takes in trillions of dollars in taxes, yet has to borrow money from the Federal Reserve. Why? Too many boomers? That is a SMOKESCREEN. It is because the IRS is a Collection Agency for the City of London!

Take a look at the 2017 video of Trump's visit to the Queen. Why was he walking in FRONT of the Queen? That is not protocol. Why was Prince Charles bringing up the rear in the Troop inspection. It was Prince Charles who was supposed to do that. Why was the Royal band playing our military songs? None of it protocol. The signing of the Virginia Colony's ledger was perhaps the most significant act of that rather strange display of protocol. The Queen ceded control of the US corporation to the President. breaking up the trifecta. Now you know why the globalists tried three color revolutions, including now to depose President Trump.

We didn't win the Revolutionary war and even if we did, we ceded control back in 1812, despite what history says. They are all LIES.

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Michael D Ivey's avatar
Michael D Ivey
32m

Long ago I realized that the power behind most of the evil machinations in the world stemmed from the central banking system. When high profile people threatened to expose it, much less challenge it, they were invariably killed or disposed of in some manner.

“Permit me to issue and control the money of a nation, and I care not who makes its laws.” — Mayer Anschel Rothschild, 1790

Beyond the merchant/banking families having an obsession for worldly riches, they concurrently developed an even greater obsession with raw power in the world.

Since most of the families, and the founding Rothschilds themselves, were Eastern European Jews they figured out how to use their outward religious identity to their advantage as well. So although they were the most powerful cult in the world, they stayed hidden to the best of their ability and used their ownership of huge swaths of public media to brainwash people into thinking that they were the Ultimate Victims. (the “holocaust”)

They decided it would be better still to actually own their own country rather than being a minority in the other countries of the world. So they created the “State of Israel” which they claimed as their own, cleverly using Old Testament mythology and their Ultimate Victim status to claim that they were simply returning to land that God had ordained to be theirs (God as Real Estate Agent).

They called it ‘Israel’ to maintain the Old Testament scam even though none of them had actual ancestry from that part of the world. They called it a “Homeland of the Jewish people” and strong-armed as many Jewish-identified people living in other countries to move there as they could. And the Greater Israel Project was born along with a long-term plan to literally rule the world from the country that they owned.

This is why Gordon Duff, himself of Jewish background, says “Israel is NOT the homeland of the Jewish people — it’s the homeland of global organized crime.”

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