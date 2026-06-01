Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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dummy's avatar
dummy
26m

I'm new here. All this information would have been very helpful to me about six years ago when I decided to get off all the meds that "doctors" had me on. SSRI"s and Xanax among them. The process took about four years. I purchased a small scale for capsules and a pill splitter for the pills so I could slowly ween off. I just never returned to any of my "doctors" and began treating myself.

I am now 69 years old and can say that by radically changing my diet, exercising, getting off meds, and discovering after much trial and error the supplements which have worked, I now feel as good or better than I did in my early 40's.

I mainly joined here so I could get information to pass on to others and also to further educate myself. Thanks.

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
1h

This has to come out in the open way more. Too many people are popping these pills without knowing - just as with most other pills, doctors very seldom tell patients about the dangers, if ever - and worse, they might not even know the dangers themselves! The paper that accompanies the bottle does not mention all side effects, as I found out myself last year, and many side effects might only be known to very few (probably the markers of the products do but do not tell). The product I took lowered my salt levels - the doc did not know this, but told me to stop after she had gone out of the room for about 10 minutes (probably to look up what I had just told her), then put me on blood pressure meds, which I did not need either, once I quit the psych medication.

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