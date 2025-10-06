When Ati Petrov discovered homeopathy while raising her young children, she couldn’t have imagined it would lead her down a twenty-year path of challenging everything modern medicine claims to know about disease. Her journey from a receptionist at a homeopathic clinic to founding Real Medicine Holistic Centre in Ottawa reads less like a career progression and more like an archaeological excavation of suppressed medical knowledge. Through her integration of German New Medicine, Wilhelm Reich’s orgonomy, biofeedback technology, and sequential homeopathy, Petrov has assembled what might be called a unified field theory of illness—one where emotional shocks create physical symptoms, where cancer represents the body’s attempt to solve a biological conflict, and where fever and inflammation are not enemies to suppress but healing processes to support. Her work stands as a living rebuke to a medical system that, by her account, has never actually discovered the cause of any disease, only learned to describe and medicate symptoms while the real mechanisms of illness remain deliberately obscured.

At the heart of Petrov’s practice lies German New Medicine, which I explored in depth through my interview with John Holledauer about Dr. Ryke Geerd Hamer’s revolutionary discoveries. Hamer found that sudden emotional shocks trigger biological programs in specific organs—when a mother worries about her child, her body doesn’t just experience stress but begins producing more breast tissue to “nurture” the loved one back to health, creating what conventional medicine calls a tumor. When someone experiences a “separation conflict,” the milk ducts widen during the stress phase, then inflame during healing, producing what doctors label as ductal cancer. These aren’t random cellular mutations but purposeful biological responses hardwired through millions of years of evolution. Petrov combines this understanding with Wilhelm Reich’s orgone accumulator sessions—a therapy I discussed with Dr. Edward Chastka, who explained how Reich’s work on life energy and character armoring was so threatening to established power that his books were burned by three different governments. In Petrov’s practice, patients sit in what amounts to a life-energy charging station while she uses biofeedback scans to read the informational field of the body and identify which conflicts are active. Each modality reveals a different aspect of the same truth: that our bodies are constantly responding to our emotional and psychological states, running ancient biological programs that make perfect sense once you understand their purpose.

What makes Petrov’s approach revolutionary isn’t just her synthesis of suppressed therapeutic methods, but her fundamental reframing of the patient’s role in healing. Where conventional medicine creates passive consumers of pharmaceutical products, she demands active participants who take responsibility for understanding their own biological responses. Her patients learn to recognize that their arthritis isn’t a disease attacking them but their body’s attempt to strengthen what it perceives as a weak joint after a self-devaluation conflict. They discover that their symptoms often worsen during healing phases, not because treatment is failing but because the body is finally completing processes that were interrupted, sometimes decades earlier. This shift from victim to participant, from mystery to understanding, from suppression to support, represents more than an alternative treatment method—it challenges the entire edifice of a medical system that profits from keeping patients ignorant of their own healing capabilities. In Petrov’s clinic, the question isn’t “what drug will fix me?” but “what conflict am I resolving, and how can I support my body through this process?”

1. Ati, can you please tell us about your journey into holistic medicine? What led you from your early life to founding Real Medicine Holistic Centre in Ottawa back in 2004?

I ended up in the field of natural medicine and spirituality mostly because of the way my life unfolded, as it does for all of us, through twists and turns, and maybe even some elements of karma.

I always instinctively stayed away from toxic chemicals and tried to live a natural lifestyle. Early in my life doctors were unable to provide solutions for my occasional problems, so I lost faith in them. Fortunately, I have always been a healthy and strong person, so I did not have to discover the failings of medicine the hard way. It did kill my dad, though, when he got cancer.

Homeopathy appeared on my horizon when I had my babies and it felt like a great way to avoid medications! After using home prescribers on my own, my interest led me to online chat groups where I discovered the dangers of vaccinations and stopped vaccinating my kids. When I found a homeopath for my family, I was able to clear the effects of early vaccines for my kids and much more. And then I began working at the same clinic as a receptionist and I loved it. At that time I had no intention of practicing it, I just liked the whole philosophy. When they offered courses, I took them because – well, why not? And when I graduated and the clinic expanded, I decided to join and start a practice. In 2004 after a few years at the clinic, I was finally ready to work on my own and created Real Medicine Clinic – as a nod to the Swiss homeopath who created Sequential Homeopathy, Dr. Jean Elmiger and his book “Rediscovering Real Medicine”. From then on, I kept taking new courses, out of interest toward new views and practices (German New Medicine, Wilhelm Reich’s orgonomy, anthroposophical medicine, and much more) and out of that my own method of treatment slowly developed.

That is how life unfolds, you know, one thing leads to another and before you consciously realize it, you have made a jump you did not plan in advance.

2. You mention working with clients from around the globe. What drew you to combine so many different therapeutic approaches - from German New Medicine to biofeedback to orgone therapy - into one practice?

I think my own personality tends toward thinking widely and discovering how things fit together. My training in Heilkunst (an advanced teaching of homeopathy) already prepared me since at the school we learned about many different therapies and where they fit in the healing process, and, as I went on to discover new ideas about health, I incorporated those that I was drawn to and made sense to me. Over time, with more practice, one learns to not just do the work, but live in it, if I could say so, and to have more courage to discard what might be good, but is of no interest (to me) and to keep and develop those bits that intrigue me and give me the enthusiasm necessary to continue working in this field.

3. Your philosophy states that “disease is both mental/emotional and physical in nature.” How did you come to this understanding, and how does it differ from conventional medical approaches?

Most people have, at one time or another, had the feeling that somehow their illness relates to certain stressful situations in their life. Some can even positively pin point to which one. Even doctors, when unable to figure out a physical cause will attribute symptoms to “stress”.

The more I studied different therapies, the more I wanted to find a more specific answer to that question – why emotions? Which ones? How do they impact us and why do we all react differently and so on. Any holistic practitioner will tell you that all the great systems medicine of the world cover both the psychological as well as the physical aspect of human life. It is only recently that doctors have ceased to really ask or care about what is going on in our lives.

Medicine has become a business ever since industry began funding and interfering with real science. Doctors have become mostly peddlers of pharma merchandise. We know what happens at the doctor’s office nowadays: 10 min. appointment, quick search in the computer to match the symptoms to a medical drug, and off we go… I hear more and more complaints of how doctors don’t seem to know what they are doing, which is concerning.

Then you have the fragmentation of medicine into narrow specialties. Doctors have lost the ability to evaluate the whole person, they can only understand the little bit of medicine they trained in, and even that not always very well either. So, we have reached the point when you might go to a specialist and he can’t read the test results because “only the lab tech can”… But that is a topic that you cover quite well in many of your essays here.

Holistic medicine is that – WHOLE-istic; it takes into account the whole person. And I am not saying that we should to go back to using the old traditional medicine, but we have thrown that baby out with the bathwater – and the bathtub as well, it seems to me. Current medicine refuses to allow any other scientist to bring forward his/her new discovery if it does not fit the current drug-focused paradigm. Current medical dogma rejects change and will not allow novelty unless it can be monetized and monopolized.

This has stunted the development of modern medicine.

4. You write extensively about German New Medicine and Dr. Hamer’s work. Can you explain in simple terms what happens in our bodies when we experience a sudden life shock?

Three things happen simultaneously when we experience a sudden, unexpected and significant (to us) shock in life. Our emotional reaction or interpretation of the situation puts us into acute stress mode, called in German New Medicine (GNM) “conflict-active mode”. This activates a biological program in our body, already encoded in all of us through the millennia of our development as biological organisms – a biological program that identifies the nature of the situation and activates the organ or function in the body that is best able to resolve the situation for us. In order for this program to be activated, the particular brain center, connected to that organ or function, is activated. So we have simultaneously a state of mind, an organ and the organ’s center in the brain, all activated by the shock.

If you perform a CT scan of the brain, you will see on it the activated center that controls the organ or function that is triggered into action. On the CT scan it looks like something strongly resembling the concentric circles of a target or even a seismic active center! One could say that yes, something like an earthquake has shaken up the brain. And when symptoms appear in that organ, one can easily see the connection, every time.

As far as what our reaction to a sudden, unexpected and troubling event looks like – during the time spent in stress, we are highly vigilant, stressed out, we can lose appetite and even get cold feet or hands, in short – many of the usual symptoms of being in shock. We are on high alert, searching for a solution, ready to act. This, in GNM, is called the “conflict-active phase”. We are all very, very familiar with it today in our anxiety riddled world.

5. Many people are skeptical about the mind-body connection in illness. What would you say to someone who believes physical symptoms have purely physical causes?

I would say that maybe it is best for them to go see a doctor and learn from their own empirical experience. I would suggest that they ask the doctor to explain to them the cause of their illness and not just to describe the symptom (all diagnoses are descriptive in nature). Let them insist that the doctor trace the symptom back to an original cause.

If you open any manual on pathology as I had to when I was training, you will discover to your amazement that medicine has yet to discover the cause of any illness! Only when an illness is caused by a pre-existing one do doctors talk about a physical cause, e.g. you are bleeding because you cut yourself. You have nausea because you have food poisoning.

This is one of the main reasons why alternative therapists are not allowed to claim that they know the cause for this or that disease. Neither are they allowed to claim that they can cure a disease because medicine admits that there is no known cure for any disease, so if they don’t know it, nobody else is allowed to either. There are only drugs that relieve symptoms.

Dr. Hamer was never allowed to present or defend his findings officially for that same reason. Even though he was a practicing and well esteemed medical doctor and his findings were unofficially confirmed.

And this is why people who only believe in material science will have a hard time to accept anything else. How could they when they don’t have access to anything new in medicine? And, really, to claim that symptoms can only have a material cause is as much a belief as any other if you really look at the lack of proof out there that this is actually so. Modern medicine is built on unproven theories. But to discover that one needs an open mind and the patience to do some research. Anyone who goes by general assumptions and the mainstream beliefs is a follower of just that – the dogma of materialism.

6. You mention that most symptoms we associate with disease are actually signs of healing. This seems counterintuitive - can you give us a concrete example of how fever or inflammation might be beneficial?

You know, when a mosquito bites you, the spot inflames and starts itching during the healing phase. Your body reacts protectively and also gets rid of the venom and restores the skin. When you scrape a knee, it inflames, itches, hurts, forms a crust under which amazingly new skin is growing even if you do nothing about it! All of these processes and many more are “hot”.

We have heat involved in everything that lives. We are warm-blooded biological organisms. When our body begins losing life forces, weakening due to one process or another we become cold, we need to warm it up. Fever activates life functions that we need in order to prevent too much “cooling” of some areas. Blood swirls around our body faster, it carries oxygen to areas threatened of necrosis should they continue to be drained of resources. Fever activates different protective functions – what today we have (wrongly) named our immune system, to say it in lay terms.

For unbelievers in the benefits of fever and for the fervent believers in vaccines, I can give the example of the fevers people get right after they get a shot – the “immune system” is activated immediately into action and it attempts to quickly get rid of the poison and restore the area that was attacked…with fever.

We always associate good health with a robust physique, red cheeks, red-blooded individuals. Heat and blood is always associated with life. Sick people feel cold, tired, apathetic. Corpses are cold and lifeless.

Fevers are especially beneficial in childhood because they help the body come into the right balance by strengthening weak parts or initiating processes that lead to better development. It is well known, at least in the past when kids were allowed to have childhood diseases, that after one of those, the child was stronger and smarter. High fevers in children are common and not dangerous, but we fear them because we have been taught to fear natural processes in general. So we arm ourselves with Acetaminophens and antibiotics and we shut down the natural corrective fevers of children, leading to a weak child, prone to allergies and colds, and worse.

As to symptoms being mostly part of a healing process. This is only counterintuitive in modern times when we sort of have a lot of things backward. Back in olden times healers would try to induce those same symptoms because they knew they were healing – getting rid of toxins, warming the body, inducing inflammation in order to reverse a dying off process…

One more reason to fear our healing body today is that a lot of money is being made by labelling symptoms as disease. Notice that all disease names are descriptive of a symptom and don’t mean much else. But there are drugs for all symptoms out there, many drugs. So it helps to call a normal healing symptom disease because you can then scare people into taking your drugs. Sells well. Then the people get sicker from your poisonous drugs, so you can sell them even more and blame their body and not the poisons.

Normal people don’t like to think negatively about these things. It makes one feel hopeless and angry. On the other hand, we live in times when one can save oneself only individually. Every person needs to choose how to stay healthy and what to do. Those are the times we live in. We can’t trust the doctors, but what else can we do? We have to then go out and research on our own and develop our own criteria. That is not easy, so most people are left to the care of a system that could care less about their health.

And this is why we have learned to fear symptoms, to fear all that is natural in our body – we have been deceived into believing that it is all dangerous and bad. I mean, today we are told that even by breathing out CO2 we hasten the demise of our planet. CO2 is what keeps the planet alive! And yet it has been added to the long list of dangers, all natural, all living and part of the normal cycle of life. Of which our healing symptoms are also part and need to be helped to conclude in the right way and not suppressed.

After all, we have no symptoms only when we are…dead!

7. In your breast cancer articles, you challenge the mainstream view about genetic factors. What do you believe actually determines whether someone develops breast cancer, and how can women protect themselves?

The gene theory is just that – a theory and has never been proven to be true. It is profitable, yes, as all marketing can be, but that all it is (look at all the mRNA craze, all the DNA focus). Medicine, in its lack of understanding of disease, keeps coming up with theories to keep the business going. They have to be difficult to understand so people won’t dare to question them, but all of this has not led to any improvement in the health of the population at all.

Actually, I think that what predisposes us to one illness or another is our own view on life – what is important to us, what scares us, what are our beliefs, what do we want to control, etc. You get the idea. From a mind-matter perspective, our response to a life shock will decide how our body will react. Including in the case of breast cancer. A woman will develop a cancer if she is sensitive to certain life situations and if they actually happen to her. And getting sick or not will depend on how she reacts if they do occur. Here are the two situations.

German New Medicine distinguishes between two kinds of breast cancer: adenocarcinoma of the breast gland and ductal cancer, of the milk ducts. The causes for each are different.

The most common kind of breast problem are cysts and also tumors (which are also cysts actually, detected at a different stage of their development). The cause of this cancer, as per GNM, is a sudden, shocking event in life that causes the woman to worry about a close person – a child, parent, partner – “trouble in the nest”. The cyst or tumor appears during the worry (or conflict-active) phase – why? Because our body wants to give us more breast tissue, so that we can nurture the person in distress back to health. This is a biological reflex hardwired into our body and not some kind of mental psychological interpretation. If the shock is strong enough and lasts long enough, the body will try to augment the breast by creating more breast tissue so that you can feed the person back to health. This is the cause for adenocarcinoma.

Ductal cancer on the other hand, in the view of GNM, is not a cancer at all! It is actually closer to mastitis as a process – the blocking of a milk duct and inflammation of the tissue as a result. Here the cause is also a sudden shock in life, but this time it is related to the loss of a loved one – “someone was torn from my breast”. Biologically speaking the only time a creature would respond with acute stress to such a loss is if it lost its babies while still nursing them. If the lost baby were not found, the creature stops searching, the milk is expressed by widening the ducts temporarily, after which their tissues are restored to normal.

Women usually suffer from an event, a loss in life that is not related to breastfeeding. So, this widening of the ducts is not even detected. The only thing we experience during the stress phase is grief, anger, etc … But! As soon as the problem is overcome and we relax, the healing phase begins and here is when the nasty symptoms appear. Because the restoration of the milk ducts happens through increased blood flow to the area – blood bringing new cells to restore the ducts and clearing out the dead cells from the widening of the ducts, what we see is inflammation and swelling inside the ducts. So, our breasts get inflamed, the ducts plugged, we feel pain etc – and this is called cancer. In nursing mothers, the same process is called mastitis.

We protect ourselves and prevent disease through knowledge. When life became more hygienic and people began to live and eat better, most raging diseases disappeared. If we clean up our life and learn what really causes disease, we can protect ourselves.

Personally, when I suffer an unexpected shock that sends me reeling, the first thing I do is try to calm down, reduce the intensity of my reaction as fast as I can. I don’t like to have physical symptoms, so if I can deal with the stress faster, I will avoid the aftermath of nasty symptoms. This is not always easy to do because one has to first learn how to reduce the frequency and intensity of emotional reactions in life. But one can see a therapist, talk to a friend, take some calming herbs or meditate or something, with the clear intention to reduce the intensity of emotions. When we are less emotional, we can be more rational, we can think better. A person in panic can’t think – you can barely help him then as he cannot really process new information. I have always suspected that it is why doctors scare us so much with their diagnoses – when we panic we just want someone to tell us what to do and fix us, our thinking is paralysed.

8. You describe working with Sequential Therapy to “deactivate” traumatic memories. How exactly can a remedy affect memories, and what changes do patients typically notice?

This is a complex topic, so I will focus on just the simple description and explanation.

A remedy, I am assuming you mean homeopathic remedies, is a “potentized” substance. E.g. a material substance is mixed in water in such a way that the water changes its structure and adopts the signature or information that the original substance carried. Dr. Emoto’s experiments with the memory of water can show this visually to all interested in the phenomenon.

A remedy carries information, that is the essence of it. Our whole organism works on the basis of exchange of signals of information, even regular science has ways to describe this, even if not adequately. We don’t need to think how our liver or pineal gland, or stomach work, they function on their own based on a constant exchange of information in the whole organism. A remedy’s action is part of that process, e.g. it can also give information to our organism.

When we suffer a traumatic experience, information about it immediately is received and measures are taken by our body to deal with the problem, be it physical or psychological (GNM explains how our emotional reactions are also considered a biological problem by our system). Sometimes the trauma cannot be healed or fully overcome. And because life goes on and many more things happen or have to be done, it is put “on the back burner” so to speak. You know, sometimes the body will fix something “just well enough” and will then leave it like that. We, on the other hand, might not be happy to have lingering symptoms from an old trauma.

This is where Sequential Therapy can help – it can “remind” the body of the old trauma and then give it adequate information to support it in completing its work. A bit like a clean-up service that goes back into the home, finds some corner that is still full of garbage and tells the crew where to go to clean it up.

Actually, it is not so much about remembering or activating a memory, since nothing is really forgotten, but has just been left there without being completely solved. A remedy can bring in the solution and provide the incentive for the body or the psyche to revisit and correct it.

9. Birth trauma is something many people haven’t considered. What are the most common lasting effects you see in adults from their birth experiences?

And not only the birth, but even during pregnancy some interventions can cause us problems later on.

Here is an example about birth. We all go through the narrow birth canal (and thank goodness we forget about it!) But, aside from the difficult experience, it is also beneficial. During vaginal birth our body’s many points are squeezed and massaged and this activates different necessary functions. When we have a caesarean birth, this does not happen and we miss out on this first activation for life.

There are obvious birth traumas – cord around the neck, the use of forceps, prolonged birth, medications and so on. We all consider newborns as having no consciousness or memory of it. But as I mentioned, we all have biological reflexes built into us that get triggered. Fear of suffocation, anger at being pushed out, feeling trapped or confined during a difficult birth, etc. All this can cause early life biological conflicts. In GNM it is considered that the first time we experience a conflict, we might have no consequences, but the second time we experience the same, a biological program gets activated. So, you can imagine – an early life trauma of feeling trapped or suffocating and then later on a situation in life that causes the same reaction can set us up for asthma, allergies, maybe psychological phobias.

Each individual is very unique and here, in this case, there are no general patterns really. But many early problems in children can be traced back to a difficult pregnancy or birth if one knows what to look for.

I would like to add that there is a strong emphasis in modern psychotherapy on childhood trauma. To me, there is no person alive who has not experienced some form of suffering as a child, even those in the best of families. To narrowly focus on the psychological response and how it affects our thinking or mood later in life has shown itself to be good conversational topic, but therapeutically has not really done much for anybody. Aside from the pleasure to repeat over and again your bad memories and blaming everyone for them, it keeps our conflict-active phases alive! A constant reminder of already resolved past trauma will keep the healing phase alive for a long period of time. So, the digging up of old issues without being able to resolve them, but just constantly re-living them, is unhealthy, from a GNM perspective.

10. Your approach to cancer treatment focuses heavily on emotional conflicts. How do you work with patients who are facing both the physical reality of tumors and the emotional roots you believe caused them?

Tumors are only dangerous if they threaten to obstruct or destroy an organ. Tumors are made up of temporary cells, assembled quickly to save the day, so to speak, until things can go back to normal. They are quite easy to dismantle once the body decides to do so and most of the alternative cancer therapies out there, of which there are dozens, are meant to assist the tumor breakdown and elimination process. In his work, Dr. Hamer discovered that all you need is to find the original shock and resolve it, then the body itself will do the rest with little need of additional therapy.

There are many physical therapies and diets today against cancer, but what is usually missed is the specific cause for the tumor to appear in the first place, and in GNM the cause is of an emotional nature – the impression a shock makes on us leads to a response in the body and the creation of a tumor in some cases.

Also, if the body is still in conflict-active mode and intent on building a tumor to help solve our problem, then no matter what you do, you won’t get rid of the tumor because the organism wants to keep it. You can cut it, it will regrow. You can zap it, two more will grow. You can remove the organ and a new tumor can appear nearby.

With this in mind, it is important to work both on the physical and on the emotional simultaneously. When talking of GNM the use of the word emotional is a short-cut, but is not precise. We react emotionally, but the actual biological reflex is triggered by the signal to our brain, e.g. our emotion and the picture we form translate into which organ will be activated.

In other words, “I can’t swallow this insult” triggers a reaction in the throat or stomach and if it lasts too long, a tumor can form in order to help that organ digest or swallow the perceived problem. This differentiation that is made in GNM is not understood well – it is not the same as our usual take on mind-body interpretation. Our biology does not psychologize. It is very direct and literal. We even have phrases in everyday life to reflect this: “I can’t stomach this”, “I feel sick to my stomach”, “I have a lump in my throat” and so on.

There are many ways to help the physical side of things. But the emotional side usually remains misunderstood and not addressed properly. GNM provides us with a map to make things more concrete. This is why I focus on the emotional side – we need more people to provide correct direction and describe that side of the equation.

And also, once a disease sets in, we need to find real solutions to the person’s problem. Just telling them it will be alright is useless. They need to sort out the problem that is bothering them in a real way, where they are satisfied it is resolved. Then they will no longer obsess and worry about it, and THEN healing will begin. No herb or pill will do that automatically for a person – here we need help from others to discover a way to resolve the life issue that is creating the disease.

11. The orgone accumulator sounds fascinating - you say it’s like sitting in a wardrobe. What does a person actually experience during those 20-30 minutes, and how does it differ from meditation or rest?

Most people feel deep relaxation and peace, even drowsiness. Some people fall asleep sitting on the chair. It differs from meditation in that something is actually happening to the body through the energy created within the box. Meditation can achieve that also, but very few people are good at it to the point where they can actually infuse their life body with life energy (chi, prana). The orgone accumulator can do that for anyone, even those who don’t meditate. And since it puts us into a deep state of vagotonia, which is the state of the body during its healing process, it is also very healing and helps us both relax our mind, but also enhances and speeds up healing in the body, especially the restoration of tissues and cleaning of the blood.

It is very easy to construct an orgone accumulator as it consists just of layers of metal and non-metal, really. There are plans online with instructions. If social life were better organized, every home would have an orgone nook to sit in and keep our produce fresh.

Since then I have discovered a substance that has the same effect on our body. That is the mineral SHUNGITE, a black rock abundant in Karelia, Russia, where I source mine. Even a small piece of this mineral has the same effect as an orgone accumulator. I carry a pendant on me on and off. There are many practical ways to stay healthy once one develops an interest and has an open mind.

12. You emphasize that patients who take responsibility for their healing have better results than those who want to be “fixed.” How do you help shift someone from a passive to an engaged mindset?

Well, you can’t really shift them. Sometimes you meet people who have an inclination to open up to new ideas and just never had a chance to be exposed to them. Others have no interest or might even be averse to woo-woo stuff.

This is a complex theme with many aspects. When I meet an unengaged person, I try to explain things in a language they can understand, on their terms. Sometimes it makes sense to them and they might want to know more. Or not. It does not matter. Twenty years ago, suggesting to someone to take vitamins was considered “out there”. Today everyone takes all kinds of supplements. So, people slowly begin to accept new ideas over time.

People who “want to be fixed” don’t want to understand the process or don’t have the capability to grasp such ideas, so they typically jump from one thing to another seeking a quick solution to the problem. I can’t blame them – when one is ill one wants most of all to get rid of the symptoms. No wonder modern medicine thrives with its false promises of relief.

Engaged people, on the other hand, are observers, they learn about their own body and psyche and have an interest to learn to manage it better and by doing so they improve their own life conditions. Also, they can understand the healing process, noticing the subtle changes and not being impatient when the body needs some time to restore itself. Quite often they are also spiritual and open to a deeper evaluation of the problem and not just a superficial search for relief.

13. When you do a biofeedback scan of someone’s energy field, what kind of information comes through? Can you share an example of something surprising you’ve discovered this way?

Actually, what is being scanned is the informational field. There is no physical connection between the apparatus and the person, so no exchange of energy. I work exclusively by distance now so my connection to the clients is always virtual.

This is such a big topic! And it is also so new that there are not many common terms that can describe it. Let me try to avoid all jargon.

I could describe the process as similar to telepathy – the connection between minds, when we pick up the thoughts of another. Some people can do that directly in simple ways. I always knew my friend would call just before she did. Some of us need the equipment we use as an intermediary in order to eliminate our own bias from the inquiry side of things.

With biofeedback I am tuning into the vast field of information of a person, both conscious and subconscious, and I am interested to see what kind of themes are prominent there. I do this by introducing into the field a set of terms and observing the reaction of this person’s mind to them. What shows up are topics that a person dwells upon or which are connected to his/her own life or to the processes in their organism (and we talked about biological reflexes and in fact all that happens in our body being engaged in constant exchange of information) – we look for a reaction of recognition. A topic, recognized by the person’s information field will come up with a high rating, telling me there is a reaction to that issue, that it matters on some way. It is then up to me to find out how and why.

To perform a biofeedback analysis I need the person’s name and basic data to set up the profile in the system and run a few inquiries to get an idea of what is happening in their life. I look both at physical and emotional themes – moods, kind of emotional response to trauma, the kind of themes related to a specific organ (as per GNM), which organs or reflexes in the body are active, what solutions might match their needs and things like that. There are thousands of items under hundreds of topics to choose from.

As I perform the scan, a picture starts to form in my mind. Because I have knowledge of so many different ways to interpret things and tie them together, soon enough I begin seeing connections and confirmations and a story begins to emerge. It is all interpretation at this point. But then again, all therapeutic work is based on the abilities and approach of the practitioner and not on any general rules. With biofeedback you can’t be literal and use it like physical tests are used – results need to be interpreted as they apply to the concrete person I am working with.

What I can say from my 20+ years of work in this field is this: I have done this for complete strangers referred by someone else. And the response has always been one of recognition and surprise – “How did you know that! Did my wife tell you about it?” I have been amazed myself. To me, it feels as if I am making up a story… and then to have it confirmed each and every time is really … humbling. I suppose that this is what is meant by the “art” of healing.

14. You mention that arthritis is actually a healing process that gets interrupted. How do you help someone complete that healing when they’re also dealing with daily pain and mobility issues?

It is easier to help in the initial stages of arthritis, let’s say when someone has had the pain just for a few weeks or months. I focus on neutralizing the initial injury or mental conflict that resulted in the healing process of arthritis. Yes, it is a healing process, not a disease that is just starting to develop. I neutralize the cause using the same principles of sequential therapy I use for any past trauma (even as far back as birth). Along with that I give the client remedies for pain relief and to encourage faster healing of the joint so this unpleasant phase can conclude faster. Works like a charm! Even in animals (sometimes I have to help them out too).

Chronic arthritis that has gone on for too long takes more time to reverse. Over time it has complicated itself so we no longer have the initial problem to deal with, but other wear and tear over the years, plus the suppression and side effects of painkillers and anti-inflammatories (which, by the way, inhibit the growth of cartilage!).

But the worst part is that you are now working with a state of mind deeply enmeshed with the disability, an identification with it, and that sometimes is hard to change. Also, arthritis points to an original conflict related to some form of self-devaluation. Yes, at some point we resolved it and got the arthritis as a result - the healing phase. But, did we get rid of our inclination perhaps to devalue ourselves? Or, is our disability preventing us from doing things, and now this feeling is causing us to develop a new self-devaluation conflict related now to our current arthritis? Do we tell ourselves every day, “I have a bad knee?” Well, guess what, if your mind keeps getting signals that a knee is weak, it will continually try to strengthen it by throwing more blood, oxygen and tissue cells (and this is inflammation!) its way. Alas, pain and stiffness cause a natural reaction of feeling devalued in that place, so one has to consciously remind oneself that this is just strengthening our bones and ligaments and that at the end of it, the pain will be gone and we will have a stronger joint! Which, by the way, is what the body is intent on doing – strengthening the “weak” joint so that we don’t get in trouble with it again.

In case anyone asks, self-devaluation stress causes osteoporosis – this is the conflict-active phase or a process that, in its healing stage manifests as “arthritis” (which literally means inflammation of the joint, e.g. descriptive as all disease names). We all want to get rid of osteoporosis, but when our body actually responds and tries to do so (and we get arthritis), we don’t like it so we try any way we can to stop and suppress the regeneration of our bones and ligaments.

15. You state that “prophylaxis” - prevention before symptoms appear - is ideal. What does a preventive treatment plan look like for someone who’s currently healthy but worried about family health patterns?

We should not over-fixate on heredity. Yes, we do inherit from our family some physical traits and weaknesses (and by the way, sequential therapy has a way to address those too!). But most of all we have are learned beliefs and behaviours and those get us into trouble. We copy our family, follow our traditions, even unconsciously. So, we tend to have similar reactions to life problems and, based on GNM, we will get similar “diseases”.

The best prophylaxis is knowledge. Learning about your own body and life. Learning about healthier ways to live. A prophylaxis of the body but also of the mind. Isn’t it, in a way, what the purpose of life is? At the end of the day, we want to be better human beings, in body and in soul too.

Healthy people usually don’t go to alternative therapists, but learn how to eat and live in a healthy way and they do this on their own. In my opinion, they don’t need a treatment plan.

BUT! What I do offer is the possibility to look back over life and correct some of the already accumulated past traumas so that they don’t lead to problems later on in life when our bodies naturally begin to weaken. Removing those lingering after-effects of trauma, imbedded like shrapnel in our life body, frees up more energy for our body to use in for its daily needs and to respond to new disturbances quickly and effectively. In the case of emotional trauma – neutralizing the early experience frees us up to finally be able to view the event from a different angle and find there a solution – and with it the possibility of healing to happen. It is most awesome when that happens.

Especially in the case of children – there is so much we can do for them to give them a better start in life! We could neutralize birth trauma, the effects of the 70+ vaccines they get early in life, separation from the parents, bullying, frights and even physical injuries. Even in pregnancy nowadays women get so many unnecessary ultrasounds and interventions… In that respect there is a lot that can be done And even though I would not call it prophylaxis necessarily, I suppose it does have that effect, like a detox of sorts – getting rid of past injuries that are toxic to the body and also to the mind.

What can I say about adults! I have many clients who have neutralized all their life trauma from present all the way to birth and even conception and even done work on their inherited weaknesses as well. It takes a long time to cover them all, but for those who enjoy the journey and are not rushed to reach the destination, it is a magnificent process of discovery and it also is prophylactic as it removes the many causes for illness later on in life.

16. For readers who resonate with your approach but may not be able to visit Ottawa, how can they learn more about your work or potentially work with you remotely? What’s the best way for people to stay connected with Real Medicine?

This is my website: www.realmedicineclinic.com. My methods and services are described there in great detail.

My home is in Ottawa, but I travel to Europe and elsewhere as well so I don’t have a stationary office. Sessions are conducted online. I do miss the days when we could sit together and talk, but life changes and now virtual meetings and distance treatments have made my work even more effective and accessible.

