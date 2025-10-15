Lies are Unbekoming

Franklin O'Kanu
3h

My man! The academy of ideas also has a phenomenal membership video on psychiatry.

The biggest takeaway here is that we’re using physical methods (ie drugs and chemicals) to treat a spiritual condition.

Once we understand what our mind is — and how it’s entirely this spiritual etheric plasmic substance that interacts with our world — and not something in our brain, we see how psychiatry is deeply flawed.

Here are some of my works on the topic:

https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/how-to-train-your-mind-part-one

https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/how-to-train-the-mind-part-2

PS: it was psychiatry that made me finally leave the community pharmacy setting too as I discussed in the interview 🙌

https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/when-grief-became-a-prescription

Palerider
2h

Until the sheep stop bleating and start biting the slaughter of bodies and minds will continue. With worse to come.

Man has been bled for centuries in return for his incestuous infatuation with being led, all so that he can be absolved of individual responsibility and accountability.

“Every country gets the government it deserves” - Count Joseph de Maistre circa 1816

