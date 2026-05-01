Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
6h

I think all those that love death should commit suicide before aiming their love on others. That would also solve the eugenicist's love of getting rid of 'superfluent' people. The thing is, they seem to love death for others, but they themselves want to live.

It is sad, really sad, to think that only 20 % of what look like humans, are human indeed.

Reply
Share
eileen's avatar
eileen
5h

Does the mechanism really work the way this article claims it does? There is something different about those who resist: the strength to recognize what they see and believe what they see. Most people see what everyone else sees, but refuse to believe what their own senses are telling them. This strength is internal, a belief in themselves, and especially their intuition-their connection with the Divine within them.

Everything about the Western system is designed to sever that connection so we become robots and subject to mind control. I am not talking about MK-Ultra although such extreme forms of mind control exist, the ordinary mind control most people experience is done by language. The ability to sense BS is dismissed as irrelevant by education which glorifies rational thought.

Consider the word democracy. Our education system distorted the word democracy to mean something good, when it is nothing more than mob rule. It is a system where in a numerically evenly divided population, convincing just one person means the other group's desires, wishes or concerns becomes a non-issue. We see that today. Twisting that word to mean our system of government (done through education) blinds the followers to the real effect of a true democracy and that those who want this can become the 50-1 minority at the blink of an eye, the whims of just one charismatic person with a pathological personality.

So when the left says Trump is destroying democracy, this is a true statement, but those that can't think for themselves will believe that is bad, whereas those who can ask why this is a bad thing, in other words their internal BS meter detects something fishy about that statement. Just because you detect something fishy does not mean you will like what he wants instead, but the ability to question something because it doesn't feel right is on the path towards discovering what is true and what is a manufactured fact.

Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Unbekoming · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture