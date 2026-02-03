A 57-year-old nurse rang Barbara O’Neill’s health retreat on a Saturday night, worried about coming. She was days away from starting dialysis. Her legs were swollen. Her blood pressure was high. She asked if they had a doctor on site.

They didn’t. O’Neill told her they would monitor her closely and adjust as they went.

The woman arrived reluctantly—her mother and sister had paid for the retreat and pushed her to go. During the intake consultation, O’Neill discovered a pattern familiar to anyone who understands how kidneys actually work: the woman drank only two or three glasses of water a day. She was consuming three cups of coffee. She had a gluten intolerance but was eating fast food, cookies, and sandwiches on the run. When O’Neill looked at her swollen legs, the woman said what many people with kidney problems say: “There’s too much water in my body.”

The opposite was true. She was so dehydrated that her body couldn’t process fluids properly. The kidneys, starved of what they needed, were failing at their basic function.

O’Neill made her a liter of kidney herb tea daily—celery seed, parsley, couch grass, with ginger added to improve the taste. She had her drink another liter of water, but never a whole glass at once. Little by little, sipped throughout the day, so the kidneys could cope. No coffee. And one minute of gentle bouncing on a rebounder every hour to stimulate lymphatic drainage from those swollen legs.

Monday morning, the woman could not walk with the other guests.

Tuesday morning, she walked with them. Her legs had reduced by half.

She went home with a program to continue. Three months later, she emailed O’Neill. No dialysis. Her liver function tests were the best they’d been in years. Her inflammatory markers had returned to normal. She’d lost 22 pounds. She was back to full-time work. She felt better than she had in a decade.

Her mother and sister said she thanked them every day. On the first day, she had not been thanking them.

O’Neill presents this case in her lectures on kidney function and pH balance. The principle applies directly to kidney stones: the body is not defective. It is responding to conditions. Change the conditions, and the body changes its response.

The Calcium Cascade

Barbara O’Neill, an Australian naturopath who ran the Misty Mountain Health Retreat and has taught natural health principles for decades, explains kidney stone formation through what she calls the calcium cascade. Understanding this process answers the question that haunts chronic stone formers: why does my body keep making these things?

The answer begins with pH.

Blood must maintain a pH between 7.35 and 7.45. At 7.22, a person goes into a coma and dies of acidosis. At 8.0, coma and death from alkalosis. The margin is narrow, and the body defends it absolutely.

Two organs constantly monitor and adjust blood pH: the lungs and the kidneys. But when the acid load becomes extreme—through diet, stress, caffeine, alcohol—the body calls on an emergency buffer system.

Calcium is the most alkaline mineral. When blood pH drops toward dangerous territory, the body pulls calcium phosphate out of the bones and dumps it into the bloodstream. This immediately neutralizes the acid threat. Blood pH rises back to safe levels. Crisis averted.

But now there’s a secondary problem. All that emergency calcium is floating free in the bloodstream. The body has to put it somewhere.

It deposits it on the bones—bone spurs. It deposits it in the gallbladder—gallstones. It deposits it in the kidneys—kidney stones. It can even deposit it on the lens of the eye, contributing to cataracts.

O’Neill frames this through Newton’s third law of motion: to every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction. She quotes an old medical text: “This law never ceases to act as nature’s equalizer, setting in motion compensatory forces to remedy every imbalance.”

The kidney stones are not the disease. They are the compensatory force. They are evidence that the body has been running in emergency acid-neutralization mode, probably for years.

The Magnesium Problem

O’Neill’s calcium cascade explains why calcium gets dumped into the bloodstream as an emergency response. A complementary mechanism explains why calcium fails to be properly metabolized in the first place.

Dawn Lester and David Parker, in their survey of disease causation What Really Makes You Ill?, cite Dr. Carolyn Dean’s research on magnesium: “Adequate levels of magnesium are essential for the absorption and metabolism of calcium.”

Most modern diets provide sufficient calcium—often excessive calcium, given the relentless promotion of dairy products. What they don’t provide is sufficient magnesium. Without magnesium, the body cannot properly use the calcium it receives.

The cascade:

Calcium intake is adequate or excessive Magnesium intake is deficient Without magnesium, calcium cannot be properly metabolized The body must dispose of this excess calcium somewhere Kidney stones are one result

This creates a paradox that conventional medicine cannot explain: people with kidney stones often have calcium depletion in their bones and teeth while calcium accumulates in the wrong places. They’re not getting too much calcium. They’re getting calcium they can’t use because the cofactor that allows its proper metabolism is missing.

Why is magnesium deficiency so widespread? All forms of food processing deplete it. Modern agricultural soils are depleted after decades of intensive farming. NPK fertilizers replace nitrogen, potassium, and phosphorus—but not magnesium. The standard Western diet, heavy on processed foods and light on green vegetables, nuts, and seeds, virtually guarantees inadequate magnesium intake.

Dr. Ulric Williams, a New Zealand physician writing in the early twentieth century whose work has been updated by Dr. Sam Bailey under the title Terrain Therapy, identified what he called “the calcium thieves”: meats, starches, sugars, and animal fats. These acid-producing foods generate metabolic waste—carbonic acid, uric acid, complex organic acids—that requires calcium for elimination. If calcium supply is inadequate or acid waste is produced in excess, the body draws calcium from reserves in teeth and bones. This leads to decalcification and disturbed calcium-phosphorus ratios.

Williams observed that New Zealanders, “who consume inordinate amounts of meat, sugar, and starch, have the worst teeth and brittlest bones in the world.” The calcium was being stolen to neutralize acid waste, then accumulating where it shouldn’t.

Four procedures. Five stones in the right kidney, one in the left. The right kidney isn’t broken. It has been the primary dumping ground for a process that never stopped—calcium mobilized to fight acid emergencies, calcium that couldn’t be properly metabolized because magnesium was missing, calcium that had to go somewhere.

What the Procedures Address

Lithotripsy—radiation blasting through a cystoscope—does exactly what it claims to do. It breaks up stones that have grown too large to pass. For a 6mm+ stone blocking the ureter, it provides relief. It solves the immediate mechanical problem.

It does not turn off the stone factory.

Williams, writing over a century ago, called surgery “symptom-swatting, concerned exclusively with effects.” He noted: “There can hardly be a diseased organ in an otherwise healthy body; and permanent good has seldom resulted from excising the unhealthiest portions, and leaving the rest diseased.”

The calcium cascade runs on inputs: acid-forming diet, chronic stress, dehydration, caffeine, magnesium deficiency. As long as those inputs continue, the body continues pulling calcium from bones, continues neutralizing acid emergencies, continues failing to metabolize calcium properly, continues depositing the excess somewhere. The surgeon can blast the current stones into passable fragments. Three months later, six months later, the ultrasound finds more.

Williams was blunt about the economics: “Operations, unfortunately, are among the most lucrative items of the orthodox stock-in-trade. They must be sold, otherwise it is improbable that people will buy.”

He claimed that experience with natural methods had convinced him “at least eighty per cent of operations could forthwith be dispensed with.” He cited Dr. Charles Mayo and other authorities putting the figure at ninety percent.

Williams explicitly listed kidney stones among conditions “usually regarded as surgical which have been shown to yield, sometimes very easily, to the simplest of natural methods.” His list included appendicitis, gallstones, fibroids, tumors—and kidney stones.

None of this criticizes intervention when intervention is necessary. When a stone blocks the ureter, it needs to come out. But the intervention exists entirely downstream of the process that created the stone. It addresses the symptom at the point where the symptom has become a crisis. It offers nothing to the mechanism.

The Man Who Passed a Handful of Stones

The most striking case study in Williams’ Terrain Therapy involves a patient identified as J.J.

J.J. had been diagnosed with chronic Bright’s disease—nephritis, inflammation of the kidneys. Specialists told him he was “a spent force” and that “nothing could be done for him.” His blood pressure was 265.

He adopted what Williams called “Nature Cure foods”—a dietary approach emphasizing raw fruits and vegetables, eliminating refined foods, reducing acid-forming foods dramatically.

Six weeks in, J.J. became suddenly very ill. Considerable pain. He was too ill to eat, so he fasted involuntarily. Then he began passing small stones from his urinary tract.

“He got rid of a handful.”

Six weeks after that, another attack occurred. He passed another half handful, including one large stone.

His health steadily improved. His blood pressure dropped from 265 to 132. Williams described him as “a very active and dynamic force indeed, and likely to remain so for long years to come.”

The stones were expelled naturally. No surgery. No lithotripsy. The body, given the right conditions, resolved the problem itself—painfully, yes, but completely.

The Healing Crisis

What happened to J.J. at week six and again at week twelve illustrates a concept central to natural healing that conventional medicine does not recognize: the healing crisis.

Williams explained it this way: “Acute illnesses are not diseases. They are Nature’s reactions, curative in intent, against existing disease. They are house cleanings—Healing Crises.”

When the body finally receives the conditions it needs to heal, it doesn’t heal quietly. It mobilizes. It expels. Accumulated toxins, stored wastes, deposits that have been building for years—they have to come out. The process of coming out can look and feel like illness.

Williams specifically described what happens in the urinary tract during a healing crisis: “Pain, aching, frequency, burning, urgency, inflammation, in kidneys, ureters, bladder, or urethra. The urine is likely to be loaded with solid matter in solution or suspension.”

Solid matter. Stones.

He noted that healing crises often occur at predictable intervals: “Very frequently, but by no means invariably, Healing Crises occur in the 6th, 13th, or 20th weeks, or in the 6th, 13th, or 20th months, from the commencement of an improved regime.”

J.J.’s experience matched this pattern—first crisis at week six, second at week twelve.

For someone beginning a natural approach to kidney stones, this matters. There may be a period—perhaps around the six-week mark—when things seem to get worse. Pain. Urgency. Possibly passing stones or gravel. This is not failure. This is the body doing what the body does when it finally has the resources to clean house.

The question is whether you want to pass the stones through a healing crisis or through procedure number five.

The Fundamentals of Kidney Health

O’Neill identifies several conditions that kidneys require to function properly. When these conditions are absent, filtration suffers, waste builds up, and the environment favors stone formation. When present, the kidneys can do their work.

Hydration—But Not the Way You Think

The dialysis patient was drinking only two or three glasses of water a day. But the solution wasn’t simply to drink more. O’Neill had her drink the water little by little by little, never a whole glass at once.

The kidneys filter 1,800 liters of fluid daily through their tiny nephron units, but only 1.5 liters actually leaves as urine—the rest is reabsorbed in a carefully regulated process that also monitors and adjusts pH. When someone drinks a large volume at once, the kidneys face a flood. They can’t process it efficiently. The excess either passes straight through (constant bathroom trips) or accumulates in tissues (swollen legs, the sensation of “too much water”).

Sipping throughout the day gives the kidneys a manageable, continuous flow. O’Neill describes this as the difference between a gentle stream and a flash flood.

She emphasizes the role of salt—specifically unrefined sea salt like Celtic salt, which contains 82 minerals rather than the two (sodium and chloride) in table salt. A small crystal dissolved on the tongue before drinking water helps the body transport that water into the cells rather than having it pool in tissues or pass straight through. The magnesium in unrefined salt is particularly important for this cellular uptake.

The protocol: a small crystal of Celtic salt at the beginning of each glass, sipped in small amounts throughout the day. Eight glasses total, spread from morning to evening.

Warmth

The kidneys sit fairly close to the skin surface in the lower back. When the skin in that area is cold—from inadequate clothing, air conditioning, or simply being in a cold environment—the kidneys get cold. Cold kidneys receive less blood flow. Less blood flow means less filtration. Less filtration means waste builds up.

Keep the lower back warm. Dress adequately around the torso. In cold environments, consider a wrap or extra layer over the kidney area.

Circulation

When you exercise, O’Neill explains, two things happen for the kidneys. Increased circulation delivers more blood to be filtered. And the physical movement—walking, bouncing—actually moves the kidneys themselves. Every step, every bounce, the organs shift slightly, and this movement strengthens and tones them.

The dialysis patient couldn’t walk on day one—her legs were too swollen. O’Neill had her do the “health bounce” on a small rebounder: standing on it and gently bouncing, not even leaving the surface. One minute every hour. This stimulated lymphatic drainage and began restoring circulation.

Thirty minutes of walking daily supports kidney health directly.

Kidney Herbs

Three herbs appear repeatedly in O’Neill’s kidney protocols: celery seed, parsley, and couch grass. She made a tea combining these for the dialysis patient, with ginger added for flavor. One liter daily, sipped throughout the day alongside the water.

The preparation: one teaspoon of the combined herb mixture to one cup of water, brought to a gentle simmer for ten minutes. This can be made in larger batches and stored in the refrigerator.

Parsley has a long folk reputation as a kidney herb. It’s readily available, inexpensive, and can also be incorporated into meals directly.

The Diet Shift

When food is metabolized, it leaves behind either an acid ash or an alkaline ash depending on its mineral composition. Foods high in phosphorus, sulfur, and chlorine produce acid ash. Foods high in calcium, potassium, magnesium, sodium, and iron produce alkaline ash.

O’Neill’s framework:

Acid-forming foods: Meat and dairy (high in phosphorus and sulfur), refined sugar, hybridized wheat, aged cheese, caffeine, alcohol, tobacco. The standard Western diet—a steak, a Coke, bread, and cheese—is almost entirely acid-forming.

Alkaline-forming foods: Lemon (acid in the mouth but alkaline in the body due to its mineral content), dark green leafy vegetables, most vegetables, millet, quinoa, spelt, kamut, almonds, Brazil nuts, and seeds.

Her recommendation for maintaining proper cellular pH: 80 percent alkaline-forming foods, 20 percent acid-forming foods.

Williams framed the same principle more starkly: “Fruits, vegetables, milk, and the husk and germ of whole grains are the great alkaline, acid neutralisers and eliminators. They are the natural protective foods. Shortage of these leads to acid accumulation, gradual deterioration both mental and physical, eventual breakdown, and final decrepitude.”

Daniel Roytas, in Can You Catch a Cold?, provides modern context. Dietary intake of processed and refined foods—particularly meat and grain products—contributes to acid load. Fresh fruits and vegetables provide base-forming precursors needed by the kidneys to neutralize and excrete acids. When acid-forming precursors exceed alkaline-forming precursors, the body draws on alkaline reserves. If those reserves become depleted, kidney buffering capacity becomes impaired.

The dietary shift doesn’t require overnight transformation. Begin by adding alkaline-forming foods: a large salad daily, dark leafy greens at one meal, lemon juice in dressings rather than vinegar.

Simultaneously, reduce the most acid-forming items: caffeine, refined sugar, excessive meat at every meal. O’Neill notes that three cups of coffee a day was part of the dialysis patient’s pattern. Eliminating this removed both a direct acid source and a powerful dehydrator.

Williams issued one absolute prohibition: “AVOID, LIKE THE PLAGUES THEY GIVE RISE TO, WHITE FLOUR, POLISHED RICE, WHITE SUGAR, CORNFLOUR, AND ANYTHING AND EVERYTHING MADE FROM SUCH THINGS.”

The 80/20 alkaline-to-acid ratio is a direction, not a rigid prescription.

The Magnesium Priority

Given the role of magnesium deficiency in calcium dysregulation, increasing magnesium intake deserves specific attention. Dr. Carolyn Dean recommends green vegetables, nuts, seeds, legumes, and unprocessed grains—all magnesium-rich foods.

Lester and Parker caution against synthetic mineral supplements: “The truth about nearly all minerals in supplements is that they are really industrial chemicals made from processing rocks with one or more acids.” The human body cannot properly absorb rock-derived minerals. Food sources are preferable.

O’Neill’s emphasis on Celtic salt is relevant here—unrefined sea salt contains three forms of magnesium that support mineral balance and help the body utilize water properly.

O’Neill also mentions molybdenum, a trace mineral that prevents the formation of uric acid crystals. If the stones being formed are uric acid stones rather than calcium oxalate, adequate molybdenum intake becomes relevant. It’s found in legumes, whole grains, and leafy vegetables—all of which are part of the alkaline-emphasizing diet anyway.

Practical Protocols

Castor Oil Compress for Existing Stones

O’Neill describes castor oil as penetrating deeper than any other oil. Wherever it penetrates, it breaks up lumps, bumps, adhesions, and unnatural formations. She uses it for fibroids, cysts, bone spurs—and kidney stones.

For kidney stones, the compress is applied to the back, directly over the kidney area. The kidneys sit at the level of the lowest ribs, on either side of the spine.

To make the compress:

Take an incontinence pad or similar absorbent material with a plastic backing. Cut it to a size that will cover the kidney area on one side (roughly 6 by 8 inches). Add several layers of cotton cloth inside to increase absorbency if desired. Seal the edges with masking tape or staples.

Apply castor oil to the center third of the absorbent side. The oil is thick and takes time to soak through—allow 15 to 30 minutes before applying. It will spread outward as it absorbs and again when it contacts body warmth.

Place the compress oil-side against the skin, over the kidney area. Secure with a wrap or elastic bandage. Wear it overnight.

The compress can be reused many times. Every few nights, add fresh castor oil as the body absorbs what’s there.

O’Neill’s timeline guidance: if a stone has been forming for three years, it might take three months to break up. If it’s been forming for three months, it might take three weeks. The body heals incrementally.

She emphasizes that castor oil will not break down healthy bone—it only affects unnatural formations. The oil “comes in and asks: where would you like me? What would you like me to do? The unnatural formations—that’s what it’ll break up.”

Kidney Herb Tea

Combine equal parts dried celery seed, parsley (leaf or root), and couch grass. Add ginger for flavor if desired.

Use one teaspoon of the mixture per cup of water. Bring to a gentle simmer and maintain for ten minutes. Strain and drink.

Prepare a liter daily. Sip throughout the day rather than drinking large amounts at once.

Hydration Protocol

Upon waking, take a small crystal of Celtic salt on the tongue and sip a few mouthfuls of water. Continue sipping small amounts—a few mouthfuls every few minutes—while going through the morning routine. Two to three glasses can be consumed in the first hour and a half without the kidneys ever facing a flood.

Continue throughout the day: salt crystal, sip, wait, sip, wait. Eight glasses total over waking hours.

If the body has been chronically dehydrated, this transition should happen gradually. Increase intake over days or weeks rather than jumping immediately to full volume.

Dietary Shift

Begin adding: large daily salad, dark leafy greens, lemon juice in dressings, green vegetables at every meal, nuts and seeds as snacks, legumes as protein sources.

Begin reducing: caffeine (especially coffee), refined sugar, white flour products, excessive meat portions.

Prioritize magnesium-rich foods: green vegetables, nuts, seeds, legumes, unprocessed grains.

Use unrefined sea salt (Celtic or Himalayan) rather than table salt.

The Path Forward

The nurse who avoided dialysis had kidney function that her doctors considered irrecoverable. One week of changed conditions—herbs, hydration, gentle movement, no caffeine—reduced her swollen legs by half. Three months returned her to normal function.

J.J. was told he was a spent force. Nothing could be done. He changed his diet, and his body expelled handfuls of stones on its own. His blood pressure dropped from 265 to 132. He became “a very active and dynamic force indeed.”

The stone factory is not a permanent condition. It is a process running in response to inputs. Change the inputs, and the process changes. The body forms stones when it has excess calcium to dispose of. It has excess calcium to dispose of when it’s constantly running the emergency acid-neutralization protocol. It runs that protocol when the acid load exceeds normal buffering capacity. The acid load exceeds buffering capacity when the diet is dominated by acid-forming foods and the magnesium needed to properly metabolize calcium is missing.

Castor oil compresses may help break up existing stones over time. Kidney herbs support the organs directly. Proper hydration—sipped, with unrefined salt—gives the kidneys what they need to filter efficiently. An alkaline-emphasizing diet reduces the acid load that triggers the calcium cascade. Adequate magnesium allows calcium to be used properly instead of accumulating where it shouldn’t.

Two distinct processes are at work here: stopping the formation of new stones, and breaking up or expelling stones that already exist. The dietary and lifestyle changes address the first. The castor oil compresses, kidney herbs, and the body’s own healing crises address the second. Both matter.

There may be a healing crisis. Around week six, or week twelve, the body may begin expelling what it has accumulated. This will be painful. It will feel like things are getting worse. It is the body doing its work.

None of this changes what happens next Wednesday. The current stones are there, and they need to come out. But once they’re out, the question becomes whether to wait for procedure number five or to address the conditions that made procedures one through four necessary.

Williams listed kidney stones among conditions usually regarded as surgical that “have been shown to yield, sometimes very easily, to the simplest of natural methods.”

The body made those stones. The body can stop making them.

References

Barbara O’Neill sources:

Self Heal By Design: The Role of Micro-Organisms for Health (Fourth edition, 2017)

“Food - How It Affects You” (lecture)

“Simple Home Remedies” (lecture)

“Natural Remedies” (lecture)

“The True Cause of Disease” (lecture series)

“Caring For The Gut” (lecture)

“Salt & Water” (lecture)

“The Use of Water” (lecture)

Barbara O’Neill directed the Misty Mountain Health Retreat in New South Wales, Australia.

Terrain paradigm sources:

Bailey, S. (2022). Terrain Therapy: How To Achieve Perfect Health Through Diet, Living Habits & Divine Thinking (based on the wisdom of Dr. Ulric Williams)

Lester, D. & Parker, D. (2019). What Really Makes You Ill? Why Everything You Thought You Know About Disease Is Wrong

Roytas, D. (2024). Can You Catch a Cold? Untold History and Human Experiments

Dean, C. The Magnesium Miracle (cited in Lester & Parker)

