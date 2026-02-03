Lies are Unbekoming

Elliot Spear
6h

I am extremely dubious of anything that says humans should avoid eating meat.

Yeowoman
5h

Barbara ONeils Seventh-day Adventist Church roots are showing here.. Not all of us are convinced that meat and dairy are bad and grains, seeds and green leaves are good. The combo of grains seeds and leaves nearly wrecked my teeth and bones for good. I was saved in the nick of time and gradually unpicked the adventist church influence on diet culture .. It's worth knowing which agendas are behind our influencers. Was the man who got Barbara to become a public figure a member of her church ? . I like her a lot and she is everso similar to my diet mentor who is also a lovely lady, but she steered me very wrong when it came to bone and teeth health, 'acidity' etc.

