The product carries a black box warning — the most serious warning the FDA can require — stating that it can cause “shock and cardiac and/or respiratory arrest” and that “some patients have exhibited these severe reactions on receiving phytonadione for the first time.” The product is not a vaccine. It does not appear on the CDC’s childhood immunization schedule. It is administered to virtually every newborn in the Western world within the first hour of life, before the baby has a name, usually before the first breastfeed is established, and almost always without the parents seeing the ingredient list or the warning.

It’s the vitamin K injection. And the word “vitamin” in the name is doing more work than the product ever could to disguise what it actually is: a pharmaceutical formulation containing synthetic vitamin K in a base of polyethoxylated castor oil, benzyl alcohol, and in some brands, aluminum — injected directly into the muscle tissue of a newborn whose immune system is hours old.

A 1996 study in the Journal of Paediatrics and Child Health found that the injected ingredients don’t simply disperse. They form a depot — a reservoir — in the baby’s leg, slowly releasing over approximately two months. That two-month release window overlaps precisely with the first round of childhood vaccinations. No clinical trial has examined what happens when a slowly metabolizing depot of castor oil proteins and preservatives meets the aluminum adjuvants arriving with the two-month vaccines. The question has not been answered and found to be benign. It has not been asked.

The Book

Just A Vitamin collects seven chapters, a new introduction, and two new appendices into a single volume of approximately 49,000 words. Several of the chapters began as essays on this Substack, written over a period of years as I followed the vitamin K question wherever it led. The introduction and the opening chapter — The First Needle — are entirely new, written specifically for this book. The two appendices are also new. None of this material exists anywhere else.

The book is not a revision of the essays. What it provides is sequence. The essays were published months apart, each standing on its own evidence. Read in order, they build a case that none of them could build alone.

The First Needle, for instance, traces the vitamin K injection from its origins as an oral drop in the 1950s through the shift to intramuscular injection in the mid-1980s, into the depot effect, the leukemia signal that was raised in the 1990s and never resolved, and the peanut allergy connection through protein cross-reactivity with castor oil. By the time you reach the Control Group Survey data — where the total risk of chronic conditions in people never exposed to any vaccines and the vitamin K shot is 2.64%, against over 60% in the vaccinated population — the number lands differently. You’ve already seen what’s in the syringe, how it persists in the body, and what questions were never asked about its interactions with the vaccines that follow. The 2.64% stops being an abstract statistic and becomes a measure of what the absence of these interventions actually looks like.

What’s Inside

The book moves from the injection itself outward through the system that administers it. The First Needle lays the foundation: ingredients, history, the depot mechanism, the leukemia signal, the peanut allergy pathway documented by Heather Fraser, and the oral alternative that European countries have used safely for decades. A father’s account of four separate confrontations with hospital staff — paediatrician, midwife, nurses — across the hours after his daughter’s birth follows. A mother’s birth narrative documents what it takes to navigate the system and emerge with autonomy intact.

The RhoGAM chapter traces a connection most readers won’t have seen: when hospitals began routinely injecting newborns with synthetic vitamin K in 1961, the resulting surge in newborn jaundice needed an explanation. Rh-negative mothers became the scapegoat. RhoGAM, introduced in 1968, was marketed as the solution to a problem the vitamin K injection may have been creating. The Cochrane Review — medicine’s gold standard for evidence — examined the available trials for prenatal RhoGAM and called the evidence “low quality” and results “not conclusive.”

The Control Group Survey and the unvaccinated population data establish what baseline childhood health looks like without pharmaceutical intervention. The pregnancy and vaccination chapter extends the investigation to everything a mother is pressured to accept before her child is born — the full schedule of prenatal interventions, each with its own absent consent and uninvestigated interactions.

The Appendices

Appendix A is a set of questions designed for conversations with your obstetrician or midwife, ideally during a prenatal visit well before labor begins. Fourteen questions covering the product itself (which brand does this hospital use, can I see the package insert, does it contain aluminum or benzyl alcohol), the alternatives (is oral vitamin K available, what dosing schedule would you recommend), the consent process (is this covered by a standing order or will I be asked specifically), and timing (can the injection be delayed to allow skin-to-skin contact and initial breastfeeding). The appendix includes a template statement parents can print and hand to every nurse and doctor they interact with. These are the questions that informed consent requires but hospital protocols never provide.

Appendix B documents the oral vitamin K protocols used across Europe — the Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, Switzerland — with specific dosing schedules, efficacy data, and comparative failure rates from the peer-reviewed literature. The Dutch daily low-dose protocol, used for over thirty years, showed a VKDB failure rate of zero per 100,000 among infants who completed the full course. Parents requesting the oral alternative now have something concrete to hand their practitioner: not an argument, but a protocol with three decades of surveillance data behind it.

Why a Book

The vitamin K injection is the first medical intervention a newborn receives. It establishes the architecture for everything that follows — standing orders substituting for consent, questions met with escalation, and the studies that should exist not having been done. That architecture needed to be visible in a single place, from the ingredients in the syringe through to the population-level data showing what health looks like without it.

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