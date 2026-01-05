Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susie AH's avatar
Susie AH
4h

I’ve been a type 1 diabetic on insulin for nearly 50 years and at 66, I weigh 8st. I’ve watched type 2 diabetics amongst family and friends being given insulin therapy and warned them all that they would just put on weight and worsen their insulin resistance and I’ve always been proved right but no-one listened to me. It’s not rocket science although the doctors you refer to in the essay make it sound so. This all happens because doctors/nurses spend too much time thinking just about keeping blood sugar low irrespective of weight gain. As the other commentator here suggests, keeping glucose levels low creates stress and anxiety, I know how uncomfortable that is and it’s also dangerous. The brain uses more carbs than any other organ and to keep it in a hypo state is unhealthy. Over the years I have been shocked at how little the medical profession understands glucose metabolism and even basic nutrition. The pharma companies are to blame because they make a lot of money from theses t2 diabetics on expensive insulins and it guarantees them an increasing income stream until the patient dies an early death. The nurses and doctors in general practice are taught diabetic management by the pharma companies so we shouldn’t be surprised that their knowledge is limited and biased towards insulin supplementation.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Janet's avatar
Janet
5h

Most of these diets the doctors talk about above are not optimal. Like Keto and carnivore etc. THEY JUST BECOME CALORIE RESTRICTED DIETS IN TIME TOO, WITH NO GLUCOSE OR LITTLE TO SUPPLY ENERGY ANYWAY. DUH. The protein and fat are very satiating so you just drop calories eventually because you are not eating. You get off toxic food—a big reason it seems to be working. Have no appetite eventually. Fat is not magic. This is not virtuous. This is garbage and they are too. Quacks. It works for a long time and then your energy, metabolism and thyroid crash. Insulin resistance becomes center stage. I’ve been 21/2 years to heal from this nonsense. I’m in a group of hundreds recovering from carb restriction, keto, carnivore. OMAD, IF, fasting, afraid of FRUIT For God’s Sake. Fruit is a combination of glucose and fructose. There is not much food we eat that IS pure fructose. Lustig fed his famous sad mice just fructose. Let me give you a little hint. On this nonsense, You use stress hormones to make glucose your body needs. Gluconeogenisis.. These stress hormones cortisol, adrenaline etc use another pathway—your liver to make energy.Plus takes from organs ,tissue, bones—I.e. scavenges your own body to make the fuel you can just eat. Glucose or glucose and fructose . You are not just burning fat. You do lose muscle. I went back to a sort of paleo eating and added some more fruit, good sugars just no bread and grains. They affect me. Added back carbs very very slow. There is some value to a fast here and there and always good to remove toxic modern food. That’s when I lost weight at first. Ditched the poison. The best thing you can do. But after the low carb thing screws you up, it’s much harder to get back where you belong.

They are wrong and I’m disgusted this is here to fool people, again. I did this 5 years and it all fell apart while eating this way. Sleep tanked (Yoo-hoo—stress hormones) broken bones, anxiety, crazy cardio doesn’t help. Weight gain. Big time. You can’t “do it harder” when it quits working. Restricting more isn’t the answer. Cutting out important glucose is not the answer. Running 24/7 on cortisol and adrenaline ? I don’t see any lions around these days needing quick energy. I feel much better now, my thyroid is healing. I get real nutrition from adding fruit and potatoes. Some rice. Even Paul Saladino, noted carnivore, has added fresh fruit and honey. I’ve started losing a little weight with increased energy and a healing metabolism. Restrict carbs to basically nothing and you will regret it, some sooner than later. . The science backs this. Just a warning. Check out Jay Feldman on YouTube or others raising the alarm. I read Kate Deering’s book first. Jay has 100 videos helping and explaining the real science.others are making changes. The post above is falling.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Unbekoming · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture