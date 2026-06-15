Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Gary Weglarz's avatar
Gary Weglarz
3h

What I seldom see referenced in the discussion of the gender madness is just how similar the large scale structural "tactics" have been in the "gender-affirmation operation" - to the "covid operation." The parallels are rather striking - including the completely bogus manipulation of the concept of - "science," the demonization and censorship of all dissent and all dissenters on social media and all other media platforms -(questioning the safety of the experimental covid vaccine got one labelled an "anti-vaxer" just as advocating for safe spaces for women gets one labelled a "transphobe"). The parallels continue with the top down imposition of the "official beliefs" through the capture of MSM and of all of the Western institutional structures from mental health and medical licensing and professional bodies, through scientific publications, to the big NGO's, and of course the complete institutional level refusal across any and all platforms to allow any public discussion that veers off course from "official dogma." In both instances, professional people who literally "know better" - routinely look into the camera and publicly lie because they know instinctively that to refuse to do so would cost them their jobs and their careers. This was never a "grass roots" movement any more than the covid lockdowns and protocols and the "safe & effective vaccines" were. "Affirmation only" is just another version of the bogus - "safe & effective" mantra. This has ALWAYS BEEN a "top down" operation by Western elites (as with the covid operation) to impose through control of media, and information access, and Western societal institutions a completely scientifically unfounded, irrational, quasi-religious ideology completely untethered from material reality. The propaganda techniques and the societal level control techniques common to both the imposition of "gender" and "covid" reflect an evolving techno-authoritarian society of mass control where "reality" is simply created out of thin air and curated by Western elite structures of information control, and discourse control, in order to meet goals and purposes "above the pay grade" of we commoners.

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
4h

After reading the testimonies a few years ago from 2 people who had transitioned - both very much regretting it - I wonder if that should not be put before everyone thinking of it. I personally know 2, one a man who looked very feminine, and with whom I lost all contact later on, and someone I met recently, a handsome man who will turn into a very obviously not woman. The first thankfully had a very fine bone structure and high pitch voice. The second has an unmistakeable male voice. A few years ago I also read one whose surgeries had gone so bad, that he requested to be(and got) euthanised.

I also read about the DES hormones given to pregnant women, and how they turned about 1 in 4 of their offspring into transitioners. I think there have always been lesbian and homosexuals. But I think these transitioners are man-made disfunctional persons. Some seem to be mentally unstable. The 2 I know personally both seemed down to earth, and at an age that they knew what was coming. This should certainly not be allowed before age 30 IMO.

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