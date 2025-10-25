Lies are Unbekoming

Franklin O'Kanu
10h

There goes Britain again! From the East India Company, to this story, to my thoughts on John Dee and the “British Empire,” we have a strong case study to show how the monarchy is behind a large amount of evil in our modern world.

https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/the-man-behind-the-british-empire

We need to learn these facts, reject the evil of old, and look to build a new world of new.

Jeanne McSherry
10h

This is an amazing yet deeply saddening and infuriating account of the real truth that had been whitewashed for generations. My own mother was told by her own mother of the unpalatable Indian corn that was shipped into Ireland for the starving people but which was so unpalatable, it made them sick. Thank God for this channel and deep appreciation for the truth exposers and truth tellers who do so much research to get the truth out. It makes sense now as to what the British did in West Bengal, causing the famine there plus the ominous truth that they have the experience, resources, the manpower and the will to do it again if it suits them, except it will be to all of us in Ireland, the UK and elsewhere

