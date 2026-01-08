Lies are Unbekoming



Discussion about this post

Christine Grace
2h

yep. 100% accurate in my own direct experience/knowing/etc. ever sooooo beauty fully expressed 'n' shared. truth aka infinite love we each are, be told/shared/lived/given freely for we are this. <3 i love you sooooo mucho amore!

"I see the current movement of decentralised scientific investigations and networking around the pursuit of truth as very hopeful for us. For me personally, writing Telestai Nexus was a very cathartic experience and it has reconnected me back to my essence, to my purpose. We are not here to be slaves and I will spend the rest of my life to defend our freedom!"

ditto!!!!!!!!!! i concur!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Drew Truscott
2h

Awesome article Sir,

If I may add, there are other broader implications for the exposure of electromagnetism as a primary driving force:

1. Free Energy. And I mean it in the sense that once devices are initially built and connected to the existing infrastructure, they'll need only regulatory maintenance.. no fuel, just perpetually generated energy. No need to pay for it ever again. This is why Tesla was treated the way he was.

As our good friend Amaterasu's articles point out, most of what we spend our money on accounts for the energy required to produce it. If energy costs nothing to generate after the initial build, money... the age old system of population control, class creation and divisive mechanism of abundance and poverty, would be nearly obsolete. Not overnight, but with the right complementary infrastructure for automated production in place, currency would be unnecessary.

2. Antigravity. It's such a simple concept once one understands the forces that drive that mechanism. It's repulsion. Electromagnetic repulsion.

It is ancient technology. This isn't new by any means. Those in control currently know this. They have exclusive access to ancient sites like Golbeke Tepe, the inner most chambers of the pyramids and all other sites that still hold resonance and emit measurable EM frequencies.

3. All institutions and higher "educational" facilities are compromised.

If the supposed most capable minds are at the helm of these institutions, then why haven't they figured it out.. if they have (they didn't, but they were almost certainly told about it), then why haven't they shared it with the world?

They're either payed off or afraid.

I've had some run ins with some of those gatekeepers myself. Either way, exposing the truth would free them. Since enforcers and "authorities" are bound by mammon and fear, they'd be more or less cutting themselves free.. free energy -> obsoletion of currency -> incentive for enforcement of oppression is eliminated.

There's a bit more to it and I'm sure others would have other great points to add that I did not mention. At any rate, excellent work 🔥 all the best!

