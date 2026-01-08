The chemical reductionism at the heart of modern biology used to make sense to me. Since 2020, as I have learned more, it has ceased to. The notion that billions of miles of molecular code swimming at the nanoscale — subject to constant thermal motion — somehow orchestrates the staggering complexity of living systems requires more faith than the mechanistic worldview was supposed to demand.

My doubts sharpened through exposure to Jamie Andrews’ Virology Controls Studies Project, which systematically dismantled the evidential basis for viral isolation, and Dr. Gerald Pollack’s research on structured water, which revealed that the fourth phase of water produces real charge separation capable of powering biological processes without the pumps and channels we were taught to accept. The more I examined the foundational claims of genetics and molecular biology, the more the entire edifice appeared not merely incomplete but deliberately constructed to obscure something simpler and more significant.

I am now comfortable calling it fraudulent.

Leon Karmameleon’s work through Telestai Nexus takes this investigation considerably further. His synthesis draws from developmental biologist Michael Levin, whose experiments demonstrate that voltage gradients — not genetic instructions — govern anatomical form and regeneration. It incorporates the electrome concept introduced by Sally Adee, which frames bioelectricity as a body-wide regulatory system more ancient than the nervous system itself. It integrates Ken Wheeler’s framework on magnetism and dielectricity, Sabrina Wallace’s testimony on wireless body area networks, and the spectroscopic evidence of graphene oxide contamination documented by independent researchers worldwide.

What emerges is a coherent picture: genetics serves as an elaborate misdirection, focusing attention on fictional molecular mechanisms while the actual language of biological communication — bioelectricity, charge gradients, infrared signalling — remains hidden from public understanding. The reason for this concealment, Leon argues, is that these signals can be monitored and influenced. The biodigital convergence is not a future possibility but an ongoing project, written into policy and deployed through the air we breathe, the food we eat, and the devices we carry.

This interview covers substantial ground. Readers will encounter claims that challenge not only mainstream biology but consensus reality itself. Leon describes the cognitive dissonance he experienced when first encountering some of this material — the reactive dismissal that years of conditioning produce. For myself, I find this framework far more coherent than chemical reductionism. I would encourage readers to sit with any discomfort rather than dismissing it reflexively. Follow the references. Examine Pollack’s experiments, Levin’s demonstrations, Andrews’ control studies. The evidence is there for anyone willing to look.

I leave this conversation feeling closer to what is true. Whether you arrive at the same conclusion is yours to determine.

With thanks to Leon Karmameleon.

1. Your Substack, Telestai Nexus, synthesizes research from developmental biology, water science, physics, and whistleblower testimony into a unified framework. What’s your background, and what set you on this particular path of inquiry?

First of all, thank you so much for this opportunity- I appreciate the work you are doing and have been following for a while now.

To find the hidden conjugation between seemingly disparate fields of life is my main purpose with the Telestai Nexus project.

I have never fully settled with any given culture, ideology or belief system- and there has always been a deep urge to explore this world off the beaten tracks…

When I was young, I was shaped by a lot of travels through nature, literature of Hermann Hesse, Erich Fromm and Wilhelm Reich (who created Bioenergetics). Then there was Rudolf Steiner and his investigation into the human soul (until he lost his track) and, of course: Nietzsche- who opened up a completely new horizon in my mind, beyond monotheistic conjecture. My father used to work with Wilhelm Reich based Bioenergetics and held seminars, which opened up this field for me.

I have chosen the academic route and studied Psychology, because I was interested in the human soul (my passion was in arts and music though, which I pursued later on). I did not find what I was looking for. Frustrated by what I saw in academia, we created a magazine for students back in the days, to help to turn this grey hall of irrelevant facts, into the study of the human soul after all… to bring back the qualitative depth that has been missing so dearly in the academic landscape. We staged a theatrical performance, where we banged our thick books against our heads during a lecture in the finest University of Germany and monotonously recited the word : ME MO RIZE, while slowly proceeding around the lecture hall.

This is when I turned to music to survive. I developed my own style on the flamenco guitar, where I focus on the integration of opposites, the dynamics of liquid firelight so to say, which is also the basic philosophy of Telestai Nexus. I see this project as a little dream coming true for the younger version of myself that saw these grey halls devoid of the depth I was looking for. It has been deeply transformative for me to write and investigate and the last years have thusly become some of the most valuable time of my life.

I have witnessed the corruption in big Pharma early on (besides the poisonous injections that we all had to endure as children), when I saw how the blind faith in doctors, non existing viruses and prescription drugs destroyed my grandmother’s nervous system, which caused all hell to break loose for a decade of hospital visits. Seeing this senseless misery and the stark contrast between promises of medicine and reality, marked my being profoundly.

In the course of my life, I have connected to people from very different walks of life, through my music and journeys through many countries.

When the plandemic of 2020 hit, I changed gears and fully dedicated my life to approaching the truth and raise my voice as much as possible, in order to be able to live a life in freedom!

I dove into the narratives around viruses and realised that beyond the lies, there is an intention behind all the poisoning, which goes far beyond the idea of mere eugenics. The Biodigital Convergence is the silent backbone behind Virology, Genetics and the “Great Awakening”, which fuses “spiritual enlightenment” with transhumanism, with telehealth, wearables and amplifying aluminium- while the machine keeps creeping in…. The following investigations felt like finally doing the right thing, what I am supposed to do with my life.

2. Dr. Gerald Pollack’s research on water appears throughout your work as foundational. For readers unfamiliar with his findings, what did he discover about water’s fourth phase, and why do you consider it so significant?

Dr. Gerald Pollack’s work is truly groundbreaking, because most of mainstream science is lost in specialised departments and almost no one can see clearly anymore. Light charges water and that changes everything. Dr. Paul LaViolette saw charge as primal and hence his cosmology revolved around the aether as the ground. Now we know that it is light that is causing the charge separation for everything under the sun and thusly we realise that there is mutual sustenance and amplification. Without the aetheric water, there would be no medium and without light there would be no charge. One cannot be without the other.

He sticks out, because he dares to question irrational paradigms and he manages to break through the intentional obfuscation and unjustified humiliation around water science. “We do not understand water molecules yet” (Dr. Gerald Pollack).

When fundamental aspects of science are fraudulent, their questioning starts to resemble utter heresy. Pollack detailed how water science has been subdued and ridiculed intentionally, even though the allegedly ridiculous experiments about water structuring and memory have all been confirmed by now! The memory is “in the cloud”- or rather beyond the zero point in the center of everything, where the inverse of our magneto- dielectric torus of reality appears (which we perceive as the internal now).

He discovered that water’s structure becomes liquid crystalline around water loving surfaces (hydrophilic solids). More than that, he observed that solutes and protons are excluded into the bulk water beyond this layer, which causes real charge separation that lit an LED in one of his experiments.

His findings confirm the ideas of Wilhelm Reich and Lakhovsky, namely that Bioelectricity, magneto- dielectric Light- is the basis of our biological communication. This is how cells collaborate and communicate their goals through the Electrome (Michael Levin’s work is key here too).

Dr. Gerald Pollack also peer reviewed Montagnier’s experiments around water memory and genetic sequencing, where he basically realised that EZ water charge transmits all the signals that the alleged genetic material would be giving off. They were able to get a sequence out of a sample without the alleged “dna” to start with, when they informed the water with the signal from the alleged “dna molecule” before (which is just a bioelectric signal). The water maintained that information. This conclusion causes a heavy load of cognitive dissonance, since the entire world believes that nucleotides are the basis of our being! But even Dr. Gerald Pollack wondered why nature invented a second mechanism, when EZ water is able to do the job perfectly well…

3. The term “electrome” comes up repeatedly. Sally Adee has said she wants this word to do for bioelectricity research what “genome” did for molecular biology. What does the electrome refer to, and what functions do you attribute to it?

I define the Electrome as the totality of our bioelectricity, the centrifugal and centripetal vortices that govern our biological functions. Charge patterns (precisely magneto- dielectric light) conduct virtually all of our biological functions, you can see the charge lighting up with fluorescent particles in Michael Levin’s experiments and this flashing of voltage depolarisations is the language of our body!

Simply speaking, the electrome is an electric embrace, that makes cells collaborate under a new set of goals, aggregated together! The electrome is even more ancient than our nervous system. It governs morphogenesis, regeneration, cell division, pattern memory, cognition and every other function that was falsely attributed to the genome. Even Dr. Michael Levin reduced the genome to “protein folding” and Dr. Gerald Pollack sees EZ water being involved in “protein folding” instead- he remarked that the origin of life has to do with the condensation of water and the structuring and charging of it through light. The false commercialisation of structured water has then been used as a way to ridicule this subject.

Michael Levin found that without any changes to the alleged genome, fundamental changes in anatomy or behaviour are possible, that cannot be explained with physical nucleotide code at all (it works through signals to the electrome). This is why we have been bombarded with very complex explanations for “optogenetics”, while simple light signals can cause our brain to think that these come from our own neurons (or 5g turned into charge).

4. You make the striking claim that genetics itself is a “cover-up” for bioelectricity. Walk us through the reasoning that brought you to that conclusion.

When I thought about the deceptions of Virology and Genetics, I realised that such enormous efforts, like pandemics and campaigns to normalise the use of aluminium as an “adjuvant” in “immunisation” cannot simply be done to poison people. There is an intention behind the fact that “titanium dioxide” is used as a chocolate whitener and these particles are not just industrial waste. My father had strong intuitions about all of these additions to our food early on and a lifelong investigation into these matters made me realise that it is our bio-electric communication that gives anyone access to the way our body sends signals to change our biological states, emotions, thoughts and behaviour.

When I learned about the fact that nucleotides do not exist, the historical situation around Franklin, Watson and Crick, it became evident that the powers that shall not be are reifying the magneto- dielectric signals into molecules, which constitutes a categorical deception (like an intentional categorical error). We should focus on particles, atoms and mechanical material, while they study the emanations from the zero point in the center of everything (like the “nucleus” of an atom) and the radial dielectric return from the magnetic dual fountains (falsely labelled north and south pole).

5. One of your more technical arguments concerns the PCR test — that it reads electrical charge signatures rather than genetic sequences. What evidence supports this interpretation?

I worked closely with a professional geneticist, to discuss ideas and understand the process in detail (she quit her job now, after billions of readings of mushrooms that she sequenced and published herself).

I remembered the qdot patent from 2020 and the peculiar fact that it disappeared from the thermofisher website. Karen Kingston luckily had a copy and it details the use of voltage fluorescent and electro- chemi- luminescent (infrared signals) nanoparticles fused with “deoxynucleotides for gene sequencing. This used to be Bill Gates trade-secret. These qdots are simply very small particles that have very high capacitance and hence react powerfully to our bioelectricity and amplify it or turn it into light! The sensor of the sequencer can register that light. I consider the experiments the reason for the deception, because no one would openly accept and do that work, if we knew that the interaction of our biological materials with these particles are being tested.

Moreover, the EZ water charge patterns are bio-electric signals that can directly transmit what is allegedly transmitted through genetic code. In one of Montagnier’s experiments that Pollack discusses, a sample that was diluted beyond a trace of “DNA code” yielded the same results in sequencing as the one with the “DNA code” present.

6. Jamie Andrews and his Virology Controls Studies Project feature prominently in your work. What did his research reveal, and how does it connect to your broader thesis about genetics?

Jamie Andrews succeeds in thinking clearly about fundamental aspects of our deranged scientific landscape. His stance on DNA initially caused a lot of cognitive dissonance in me. When I managed to control my emotions, I found very fruitful literature that detailed hundreds of names around one of the biggest hoaxes in human history, the invention of nucleotides as a red herring, so that no one realises that there are magnetic and centrifugal and dielectric and centripetal vortex motions coming from and returning to- the zero point in the center of every cell in our body that can be monitored and influenced (Ferrocell findings, Ken Wheeler).

I see Virology and Genetics as key to obfuscate bio-electricity. The inflammation from the particles / hydrogels and eventually fibers need to be explained and that is why we have virology. Genetics is being used to hide the interaction studies between nanoparticles and biological materials during sequencing, while the EZ water Charge is being registered in different ways. You can imagine these EZ layers forming around all water loving biological surfaces and every metallic or other particle as well.

I see genetics as the reified magneto- dielectric communication of our body. A magnetic fountain and dielectric return to the center. The erasure of the aether is a symptom of atomism and genetics is being used to keep our mind focussed on imaginary molecular code, while real bio-electricity governs our entire body and we are basically wifi beings that connect “to the cloud” (in the aether, through the zero point in the center of everything, as shown under the Ferrocell by Ken Wheeler).

7. Michael Levin at Tufts has demonstrated that manipulating voltage gradients can regenerate limbs and alter body plans without any gene editing. What do his experiments tell us about what actually governs biological form?

You can grow a functional eye on a frogs butt, with a simple tweak of the Electrome and without any “gene editing” (which uses signals to change biology). Levin trained tadpole brains, decapitated them and witnessed the regrowth of their heads with their old memories restored- proving that memory is not stored locally and that bio- electric voltage gradients can instruct our body, to perform all sorts of tasks that were formerly attributed to the non existing genome. We will never get a clear answer about his methods, because this topic is a matter of national security (what about our biological security?).

Michael Levin’s findings show that signals generators are much more than providers of faster internet connection. Our entire biology is based on bio-electricity and we have been kept in the dark about it all deliberately.

8. Pollack argues that ion channels and pumps — textbook biology — don’t work the way we’ve been taught. What did his experiments show, and what replaces that model?

Dr. Gerald Pollack is very careful with his remarks. His brilliant experiments basically falsified an entire paradigm though- and showed that it is EZ water charge that brings our bioelectricity through real charge separation. It is that water charge that makes our blood flow, through gel like undulations and streaming motions. Our heart would need a million times more strength for the circulation of our entire body. Moreover, our muscles work in this way too, where the charged and liquid crystalline state of water literally animates our nature.

His finding that he discusses in his brilliant book “The Fourth Phase Of Water (Beyond Solid, Liquid, And Vapor)” has been called the “The most significant scientific discovery of this century”, by Mae- Wan Ho, Director of the Institute of Science and Society, London.

In fact, neither pumps nor channels exist. The charge separation happens through EZ water layers, a combination of the magnetic torus and the radial, dielectric return which causes coherence, structuring and the exclusion of solutes and protons and real charge separation.

There is no ACE 2 receptor, or any other docking station and neurotransmitters do not dock like lego bricks neither.

There is no need for dozens of pumps and channels, when this gel like layer can cause charge separation and the discharge of protons from the bulk water through the EZ zone. The narrative around pumps and channels was introduced by Hodgkin and Huxley 1952 and Crick and Watson went even further and turned the magneto- dielectric signals that accelerate towards the zero point (and invert beyond) into molecular material, a categorical deception to divert our attention away from the simplicity of the interfacing of our bio- electricity.

Even Michael Levin has to mention using synthetic ion channels that simply do not exist (Pollack’s finding). He is not allowed to tell the public the truth about the way bioelectric programming really works, through ECL particles, infrared and other signals!

9. You propose that reduced graphene oxide forms fibers in human blood that convert bioelectricity into magnetic signals. Describe how this process works and where these materials originate.

We inhale or ingest particles (Graphene Oxide, Aluminium, Barium, Strontium etc.) and they become Hydrogels in our Blood (EZ water formation) → these turn to rGO Fibers (ROS driven reduction to rGO, a reaction of the oxygen groups in our blood) that turn Charge into Magnetism → Phone reads it (Magnetometer, or Face ID cameras for Voltage Fluorescence).

This process has been shown in live blood analysis but the narrative has been driven into the realm of “alien natured nano-technology” in order to derail and delegitimise us. Ambient light (infrared) driven brownian motion of nanoparticles are suddenly nanobots constructing the fiber… instant delegitimisation. There are no chips necessary neither, our cells are the chip.

These materials are being whitewashed in a thousand ways, from adjuvants in medications, over slow acting agents for vitamins and particles to “block the sun”, to “antimicrobial” coatings for condoms. We have been brainwashed to believe that graphene oxide would come as razorblades, harder than steel and only one atom thick (0,34 nm layer spacing, just like the “ladder spacing” of the fictional nucleotides).

The fact remains, that these materials are present in everybody’s blood at this point, the unvaccinated and vaccinated bipeds alike (and the animals and plants). We have clear 3:1 peaks of carbon and oxygen in the spectroscopy results of certain injections, a strong indicator of GO. It is important to understand that graphene oxide becomes a liquid crystal at body temperature and that it is a hydro- gel that crosslinks with aluminium and other particles like lanthanides, for better signals clarity and voltage fluorescence.

The oxide reacts, the following inflammation and ROS process reduces the fiber and restores the lattice so that our bioelectricity is amplified and the resulting magnetism can be read with our magnetometers. This explains the strong magnetism of injected people since 2020- where magnetic particles alone are a very unrealistic explanation. The reduced graphene oxide fiber has been obfuscated by portraying it as alleged fibrils and amyloid plaques from viruses (that would cause Alzheimer) … They have been called morgellons, cross domain bacteria and everything else under the sun (PCR cannot even differentiate life-forms properly, as Jamie Andrews has pointed out).

I want to stress that those who consider these fibers nano-technology are not insane, since all the published literature defines this as synthetic biology and we have been fed that narration so that we do not see how simple the interfacing actually is and in order to render those who investigate the occurrences in our blood as crazy.

10. The claim that ordinary smartphone sensors can read our bioelectric signals with neuronal precision will strike many readers as implausible. What’s the mechanism, and what evidence supports it?

I agree that it sounds implausible and that has been propagated that way intentionally. The strategy is to introduce ancient technology, like EEG helmets and show how they can record dreams, or postpone such features for future airpods, when the current technology is in fact already capable of registering magneto- dielectric signals, which are our “brainwaves”. Magnetism pierces through everything and this is why we have been distracted with complex nanotechnology stories about chipping and alleged quantum computing with a scent of extraterrestrials, so that we do not realise that the intense magnetism after the shots was actually caused by our own bioelectricity transduced into it. The smaller the space, the higher the capacity and all that was necessary was to find a way to amplify and transduce these biosignals. This has been going on for hundreds of years in one way shape or form or the other!

It was the investigative work of Dominique Guillet that changed my life profoundly in 2023 in this regard- when he brilliantly wrote about all of the above, how nanoparticle inflammation is being displayed as viral disease and hence, how elaborate this deception has been woven into our everyday reality. He exposed the deployment of interfacing materials into the air, food and water worldwide, through his xochipelli.substack.com portal. Moreover, he has fought Monsanto legally in courts for more than a decade and he is the founder of Kokopelli, the biggest organic seed bank in the world. The narration is being intentionally steered into ridiculous territory, so that we sound insane when we talk about it. TV series help to render those who believe it the crazy people and flat earth did the rest to ridicule us (the most intricate A.I. has been used to make otherwise intelligent people fall for flat earth).

I do not claim that the entire world (every last square inch) is getting interfaced 24/7 in that way, but that every smart device and sensor around us is meant to increase the precision and that these rGO fibers are technically capable, once enough lanthanides, aluminium and other materials are present that facilitate that level of precision (they crosslink into hydrogels first and then reduce into the fibers through ROS: the mythical “spike proteins”).

The electron microscopy of medical products matches with the industrial production of reduced graphene oxide and the spectroscopy confirms it too. This is the only explanation for the intense magnetism of 2021 onwards so far. These fibers are not everywhere in our body at the same time, so it is never fully involving our entire being. But even without any particulates / physical enhancement, beam steered signals can cause significant effects on our mind and body and this has been evidenced over and over again, through DARPA projects and other degeneracies.

Graphene Oxide is a great material in that regard, while being totally cytotoxic at the same time, of course. Charge is hard to localise per se, but when it is turned into voltage fluorescence, our Face ID cameras can read it. The magnetism is even easier to register. The evidence is staggering at this point, from voice to skull victims, based on the technology that Robert Duncan developed and exposed later on- to ads about something specific you have only been thinking about… the increase in mental health issues is a perfect mirror of this untold mayhem. All of our smart devices collaborate in the ubiquitous smart grid that is advertised as faster internet- when it is in fact connecting our biology to every single sensor around us.

11. Ken Wheeler’s work on magnetism, dielectricity, and the aether provides your physics framework. For readers steeped in conventional physics, what is he proposing, and why do you find it compelling?

Ken Wheeler spent his entire life studying the greats around Tesla, Maxwell, Steinmetz, Plato, Pythagoras and others- he is the first human being to clearly explain magnetism, our magneto- dielectric light conclusively and its inversion, the hyperboloid (like the diabolo with two sticks).

My heart is with Dr. Paul LaViolette too, who recognised the aetheric reaction and diffusion dynamics. 14 of his physics predictions came true, while Einstein had only 3 correct. “Every scientific book in the world is misinformation” (Dr. Paul LaViolette).

When you combine the findings of LaViolette with Wheeler’s, we can overcome the atomistic paradigm and still see the aether as a non-linear realm, not just as a sea of potential. Michael Levin has just held his first “platonic space” symposium, which revolves around the revival of the ancient notion that we are living in a dualistic world. I call it the complementary duality, where the aether is not just the ground. The ferrocell findings from Ken Wheeler prove that the centrifugal and centripetal field comes from a zero point in the center of everything, which is also a lens of inversion (even in standard aether physics). The center always holds (as Ken Wheeler loves to say).

12. Sabrina Wallace has spoken about wireless body area networks and the biofield being “tethered to the cloud.” How does her testimony fit into your understanding of what’s happening?

I highly respect Sabrina Wallace for her insights from the networking side, her passion for the truth and authenticity. She has always defended her work against any intrusions from the field of counter- intelligence. Both of her parents are from the space force, black projects- and she explained to the world that the interfacing of human beings is not just an optional possibility, but that it has- in fact- been an integral part of the internet since the get-go. Sabrina Wallace helped setting up the transition from modem to broad-band in the US and her family has been directly involved in the activities that eventually led to the biotechnocratic takeover, under the guise of “climate change” prevention and protection against non existing viral threats. She tells us that a digital twin of our biology is up and running and when you understand how simply our biology actually works, it becomes evident that we have been led into complication on purpose. She recites college textbooks and clarifies that the biodigital convergence is not a distant dream, but written into law under Biden, where cells shall be programmable from now on. The intention to sense and digitise, influence and control all signals in every field is the megalomaniac delusion of the powers that shall not be and while it is not being fulfilled entirely, we can witness the mayhem in nature and declining populations of bees and insects, which have nothing to with the prana of plants CO2 and everything with the uncontrolled signals overkill, for some sort of A.I. driven unification that is rather a visionless dystopia, when you understand that everything will change, once we get back to healthy rates of EMF around us. There are several networks, comprising the 802.15.6 for medical devices, the 802.15.7 for all qdots and infrared emissions (including our body) in conjunction with the 802.15.4 RF hybrid optical network. There are detailed maps of our body cyphered into frameworks that always distract from the simplicity of signals amplified by metamaterials.

13. If this framework is accurate, what are the practical implications for someone reading this? What can people actually do?

Get together, join the movement of decentralised science around the control studies project of Jamie Andrews for example and spread the word.

Fear inducing lies lose their power over us when we can pull the rug under them, by simply uncovering the deceit and by collaborating amongst each other. Viruses do not exist! Through great projects like the control-studies of virology under Jamie Andrews, we have a real chance in this regard. I think real transformation is possible when we manage to let in other perspectives and do not give in to the powerful reactions of cognitive dissonance, when we are confronted with new ideas that could help us to see clearly, in this thorny world of deceit! I consider a lot of the apocalyptic developments in our world merely the outcome of intentional orchestration. When you subdue our human urges for freedom and truth, by intentionally lying to the entire world- by causing mayhem to children and other innocent beings, through corruption and lies, from the cradle to the grave- then you create a cloud of disruption that is invisible for most, but it numbs our souls and most people will attribute their suffering to faults of their own making instead.

I have realised that awareness is of utmost importance here, to bring these issues into the light of everyday discussions and to address the cognitive dissonance directly, that has been programmed into us, when we hear things like “water is not made of h2o” or “viruses do not exist”.

In order to get to a sane level of EMF that are killing most of our animals and plants at the moment, we need to understand the problem first, which is not the falsified notion that CO2 would kill us all. We need to control the controllers, eventually come to a sane level of local governance and mutual checks and balances. The reduction of GO fibers in our blood depletes anti-oxidants and hence we can replenish these as naturally as possible of course. Moreover, Sodium Citrate in pulsed foot baths is very efficient and the materials that are pulled out can be seen with a strong flashlight and the smaller particles under the microscope. Tony Pantalleresco’s bucket for that can be built from scrap materials. I am using it every other day and I can assure you that it is highly efficient. I have not had a sniffle in many years now (but I also only eat local and from farms). All of that is not medical advice of course.

I see the current movement of decentralised scientific investigations and networking around the pursuit of truth as very hopeful for us. For me personally, writing Telestai Nexus was a very cathartic experience and it has reconnected me back to my essence, to my purpose. We are not here to be slaves and I will spend the rest of my life to defend our freedom!

14. Many would dismiss these ideas without examination. When someone encounters your work with deep skepticism, what’s your response?

We have been primed to react in this way, because of the intentional deployment and curation of the “flat earth narrative”, that the enemies of life have algorithmically connected to “chemtrails” and other real occurrences, in order to delegitimise our claims. A special stereotype of the “conspiracy theorist” has been created and the herd is being steered into traps left and right. Once you fall for flat earth, you are done- no rational scientist will believe you anymore. But the entire world has believed the most irrational idea that billions of miles of code would swim around our body, at the nanoscale, where brownian motion causes intense movements of particles and anything that is in our blood … The assumptions of genetics and crispr cas9 molecules that race around and edit sections of these billions of miles of code, sounds even more insane, when you think about it clearly. We have a lot of people who can think deeply, but not clearly. Moreover, the Asch experiment showed us how powerful the urge for conformity is and how it can override our rational understanding quite quickly!

15. What are you currently focused on researching or writing, and where can readers follow your ongoing work?

Currently I am investigating the nature of water and time (which is just a movement, not a separate dimension) and I wish to convey that we are not merely living in a simulation, since “everything is conscious” (Michael Levin) and the magnetic splendour of reality returns and accelerates towards the zero point in the center of everything, as shown under the Ferrocell by Ken Wheeler for the first time (10 years ago)- as it has been explained by countless ancient cultures, who saw another realm, that I call the complementary Otherworld. This realm is not far away, it is right there beyond the center of everything in existence (I mean this literally). Dr. Michael Levin has just held his first symposium about the platonic space yesterday, what a time to be alive!

We experience this inversion as our internal experience in this very moment and this duality has not been seen clearly for a long time, when it comes to our narrow minded scientific landscape (we are deluded by the falsified duality between particles and waves instead). This is changing now and I am very glad to be part of this movement. I am dedicating everything I have to this project at this moment and you can find me on telestai.substack.com and my music through my name “Karmameleon”. I am soon going to create a website, so keep these names in mind if you are interested. Thank you for this interview, it was a real pleasure- since all of this means a lot to me!

And thanks to all the readers who are part of the solution. Truth will win.

