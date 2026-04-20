Laura Hayes has spent thirty years doing what no parent should have to do. After watching her son Ryan regress into severe disability following his childhood vaccinations in the 1990s — losing his cry at two months, his babbling at fifteen months, nearly dying at eighteen months — she dedicated her life to understanding what happened to him and ensuring other families would not face the same fate. Ryan is now thirty-two years old, a sweet and kind young man who functions at the level of a four or five year old, requires around-the-clock care, and will never live independently. His story is not rare. It is one of thousands that parents across the country have recounted with striking consistency: a healthy child, a routine vaccine appointment, and a child who never came back the same.

Hayes has become one of the most thorough and unflinching voices in vaccine safety advocacy, delivering two major presentations — “Vaccines: What Is There to Be ‘Pro’ About?” in 2016 and “Why Is This Legal?” in 2018 — that systematically dismantle the claim that vaccines are safe and effective. She works from primary sources: vaccine package inserts, FDA documents, congressional records, pharmaceutical company correspondence. What she has found in those documents — the absence of true placebo controls, the use of neurotoxic ingredients that have never been clinically approved, the deliberate separation of vaccine lot shipments to obscure dangerous batches, the 1986 Act of Congress that removed all liability from manufacturers and those who administer their products — raises questions that the medical establishment has refused to answer for decades.

In this interview, Hayes walks us through her personal journey, from trusting young mother to informed advocate, and lays out the evidence she has gathered over three decades of research and lived experience. She speaks with the authority of a parent who has read every package insert, attended every conference, written to every legislator, and cared for her vaccine-injured son every single day. Her message is direct: read the inserts, ask the questions your doctor will not answer, and understand that the right to decide what enters your child’s body is the most fundamental right a parent holds.

With thanks to Laura Hayes.

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1. Laura, before we get into the specifics, can you please tell us a bit about yourself – who you are outside of this work, and what your life looked like before vaccines became the focus of it?

Outside of my 30 years of activism and advocacy work, I am the main caretaker for our vaccine-injured, severely disabled adult son, Ryan, who is now 32 years old. It is a fulltime job for my husband and me, as he requires around the clock care and supervision. I am also an involved grandmother to our 2 young grandchildren. I enjoy helping to grow, process, and cook much of the produce we eat. I also enjoy continuing to learn more about time-proven, common-sense, non-harmful ways to protect and maintain my and my family’s health. Before vaccines altered the trajectory of our son’s and our family’s lives, I was a young woman who was excited to be starting a family with my husband, and I was looking forward to being a stay home mother and involved community member. Fortunately, I was still able to do those things, but with the unexpected addition of years of intensive advocacy and activism work. I am also a devoted and grateful follower of Jesus Christ, who has been, and continues to be, my rock, strength, salvation, and hope, and who has provided as only He can throughout the many challenges we have faced.

2. Take us back to those early days with Ryan. What was he like as a baby before his first vaccinations, and when did you first sense that something was changing?

Ryan was born a healthy baby boy with a sweet disposition. He nursed well right away, cried appropriately when need arose, and was easily comforted once he was fed, changed, picked up, or laid down. I had a drug-free labor and delivery at a local hospital (I don’t think I was even aware of the midwife/homebirth option at the time). In the hospital, Ryan received the “standard of care” procedures of a “vitamin K” injection and antibiotic eye drops, without my receiving any type of informed consent. Unfortunately, we also subjected him to circumcision, a choice I would not repeat with all I have learned over the years. As far as his records show, he did not receive any vaccines at the hospital. He did, however, receive 5 vaccines at his 2-month “well baby” visit, from which he would never be well again. Immediately after that appointment, I noticed that Ryan stopped crying, completely. He would no longer cry when he woke up in his crib, but would instead lie there silently until I went to check on him. He no longer cried when he tired of being in the infant swing, when hungry, needing a diaper change, or for anything. After each set of vaccinations, Ryan would either lose a previously acquired skill, develop a strange behavior, or both. His vaccines at 18 months old nearly killed him. Day after day I called the doctor’s office expressing serious concerns about my son’s extreme lethargy, fever, and being completely out of it. Exasperated by my continued calls, the receptionist angrily told me to please not call again until after the 2-week mark because “anything that happens in the first 2 weeks after vaccination is considered a normal vaccine reaction.” I have documented Ryan’s first 2 years of life in the last quarter of this 2016 presentation of mine for those wanting more details.

3. You’ve described a heartbreaking pattern where after each round of vaccines, Ryan lost something – his cry, his babbling, his eye contact. At what point did you connect what was happening to the vaccines themselves?

Sadly, it wasn’t until Ryan was over 2 years old that I began to suspect that the vaccines were impacting his health, behavior, and development. My husband and I attended an autism conference when Ryan was 2 ½ , and it was there that we heard about a possible “yeast connection” to autism. That was the first we heard of a potential biological origin, versus “it’s very rare, and we have no idea why some children develop autism.” As we began to research, and talk to parents of other impacted children, the vaccine connection quickly began to emerge. Previously healthy children being taken for “well baby” appointments, which were nothing other than vaccine appointments, becoming sickly, detached, strangely behaved, seriously delayed, and often losing all meaningful language. The same story was recounted again and again…a child losing skills, developing odd behaviors, and developing allergies, illnesses, and disorders after vaccines. Dedicated and devoted parents seeking to figure out what had happened to their healthy, typically developing babies started reading vaccine package inserts. These inserts included: poisonous, toxic , and heinous vaccine ingredients; unacceptable and inexcusable adverse reactions; and a complete lack of actual placebos, proper control groups and study protocols, relevant and real world vaccine interaction data, and meaningful follow up, both short and long term. For a thinking person, it was not hard to make the connection between vaccines and autism, or between vaccines and the many other new conditions and afflictions affecting children of the 1990s. For a moral person, it was imperative that we immediately stop harming, sickening, disabling, and killing babies and children via vaccinations. Tragically, we parents discovered that it was extremely difficult, if not flat out impossible, to find thinking or moral people in medicine, the pharmaceutical industry, government, or mainstream media.

4. One detail from your story that’s hard to shake is calling the doctor’s office for ten consecutive days after Ryan’s 18-month vaccines, and never getting past the receptionist. What was that experience like for you as a mother?

Returning to my calling the doctor’s office for 10 consecutive days when Ryan was clearly suffering from what the pediatrician should have recognized as serious and dangerous reactions from the 5 vaccines that were given to him at his 18 month “well baby” appointment, it was frustrating and infuriating that I was not able to get past the receptionist, and that the doctor never called me herself. In hindsight, however, perhaps it spared Ryan from further damaging protocols, such as high doses of Tylenol, antibiotics, a spinal tap, etc. All I wanted was to speak with the doctor, to discuss what was happening with Ryan, and that request was denied. So very wrong, and so very unethical. In hindsight, I was also able to see that this is likely how the pediatrician trained her staff, telling them, “Do not bother me with mothers calling in after vaccine appointments.” Clearly, such calls were not infrequent, she did not take what was happening to her young and vulnerable patients seriously, and she did not want to be bothered. In a nutshell, that is the unethical practice of medicine. Additionally, a couple years later, I hand wrote and mailed her a 5-page letter (wish I had made a copy), recounting my experience in her office after Ryan’s 18-month appointment, and sharing with her what I was learning about the dangers of vaccines. She did not respond, so I called her office to speak with her. She confirmed that she had received my letter, and when I asked her why she believed that vaccines were safe to give to her patients, despite Ryan’s experience, and despite alarming vaccine truths I shared with her, she stated, “Because the pharmaceutical reps tell me they are safe.” I was truly flabbergasted. She was completely uninterested in and unremorseful for the harm she was inflicting on the babies and children in her care.

5. You’ve also spoken about how Ryan’s doctor responded to your concerns – asking whether you played with him, whether he was “getting into your alcohol supply.” How did those interactions shape the way you view the relationship between parents and pediatricians?

Regarding the pediatrician’s responses to my concerns throughout Ryan’s infancy and toddlerhood, I recognized her offensiveness and lack of proper concern for or interest in what I was saying at the time, but I was not making the leap to, “Why do I continue to bring my children to her?” At the time, there were only two pediatricians in our area (I hadn’t liked the office of the other one), and I was under the wrong belief that a pediatrician was needed…every parent has one for their children, right? I no longer believe that, and I warn parents to steer clear of pediatricians who vaccinate their patients. If they are uneducated (more accurately, willfully ignorant, given the information and evidence that are readily available) or uncaring with regard to the dangers, failures, and lack of need for vaccines, about what else are they uneducated/willfully ignorant or uncaring? Is a pediatrician who vaccinates babies, children, and teens someone you want to consult regarding your child’s health and development, or someone you would trust to advocate for you and your child in an emergency situation at a hospital?

6. Ryan is an adult now. Can you paint a picture for readers of what daily life looks like for him and for your family today?

Ryan is presently 32 years old. He is a sweet, helpful, kind young man. My husband and I take care of all his needs and activities, which include: making his meals and snacks, helping him with his personal hygiene, exercising with him, taking him to church with us, organizing and supervising his daily activities, making sure he is dressed appropriately for the weather/activity/outing, taking him to eye, dental, and haircut appointments, playing games with him, reading to him, doing crosswords together, setting out simple art projects, taking him swimming, etc. Additionally, he enjoys using his computer, watching children’s movies, listening to children’s books on tape/CD, building puzzles, jumping daily on his trampoline, helping with simple household chores, and running errands with us. He also enjoys traveling with us and spending time with his siblings and relatives. He cannot be left home alone, even for short periods. He can talk, but is not conversational, and does not do well answering questions. He can have difficulty following even simple instructions, but does fairly well carrying out previously-taught and familiar routines. He did not graduate high school, does not have a driver’s license, has never been on a date, cannot work, and will not get married or have children. He is dependent on those who know and love him, and must be protected from those who would do him harm. Despite the intensive care and supervision he requires, he is a joy and a delight, and we do our very best to give him a full, meaningful, safe, and enjoyable life.

7. You’ve given some powerful presentations on this topic over the years. For someone hearing your concerns for the first time, what’s the single most important thing you’d want them to understand about how vaccines are tested and approved?

I have given two comprehensive and complementary vaccine-related presentations, “Vaccines: What Is There to Be ‘Pro’ About?” in 2016, and “Why Is This Legal?” in 2018. Americans are indoctrinated from a young age with the false statement (lie) that, “Vaccines are safe and effective.” Safe means free from harm or risk. Effective means having an intended or expected effect; works as claimed. Questioning or challenging that false statement about vaccines is not tolerated, and is actively shamed, censored, and punished, including in schools, doctors’ offices, legislative hearings, family gatherings, churches, playgroups, and elsewhere. What I seek to share with those who have the ears to hear is that there is not one vaccine that has been tested or approved properly or ethically, either individually, or in the myriad haphazard combinations in which they are routinely administered. I encourage people to read just one vaccine package insert, from start to finish, to determine for themselves if that one vaccine is safe or effective, to determine if it was tested or approved properly or ethically, to determine if the ingredients that are disclosed are safe be injected into people, to read the list of adverse reactions that occurred during the study, then the list that has been compiled post-licensure, and to determine if it has been tested for safety or efficacy in the many and varied multi-vaccine combinations in which it is routinely administered. As they read the insert, they will also learn that no vaccine has been tested for carcinogenic or mutagenic effects, or for impairment of fertility. Despite this lack of critically important testing and information, they are readily approved by the FDA. They will also learn that the FDA permits the liability-free pharmaceutical company to do its own safety and efficacy testing, and to vouch for the safety and efficacy of its own liability-free products. I could continue, but these topics and more are thoroughly covered in my two comprehensive presentations and can be read/watched at the links provided.

8. You make a striking point that vaccine safety studies don’t use true placebos – they test new vaccines against other vaccines or aluminum adjuvants. Can you explain in plain terms why that matters so much?

Vaccine “safety” studies do not use placebos. Rather, the control group, if there even is one, is given either an adjuvant (reactive in and of itself), another vaccine, multiple vaccines, the same vaccines as the multivalent vaccine being tested, but in separate syringes, and/or a combination of these non-placebos. Here is an analogy for this ridiculousness that I like to use: to show that heroin is “safe”, we tested it against cocaine, and we found that it is no more harmful or deadly than cocaine, so therefore, it is safe. That is vaccine safety science in a nutshell.

9. Mercury and aluminum in vaccines are a major concern of yours. For a parent who’s been told these ingredients are present in safe amounts, what would you want them to know?

For parents who have been told by doctors, nurses, pharmaceutical companies, government regulators, scientists, and lawmakers that the mercury and aluminum in vaccines are in “safe amounts”, or that the mercury in vaccines is “the safe kind”, I invite you to read points 2-4 in my “Why Is This Legal?” presentation as a starting point. Then read points 17-20. Hopefully, after reading those points, you will feel compelled to read my presentation in its entirety. It is my prayer and sincere hope that anyone who takes the time to read or watch both of my comprehensive and complementary presentations will understand that not one vaccine product should be in use, not one is safe or wise to inject, and that the entire vaccine paradigm is based upon lies, lies, and more lies.

10. You’ve talked about reading the Recombivax hepatitis B package insert and finding a staggering list of reported adverse reactions – for a vaccine given to newborns within hours of birth. What went through your mind the first time you read that?

The first time I read the Recombivax hepatitis B vaccine package insert, including the staggering list of reported post-licensure adverse reactions, I was yet again taken aback at what is known and admitted about vaccines, but continually permitted…and worse, coerced, required, and mandated. Parents must make it their duty to read these vaccine package inserts prior to permitting even one vaccine for themselves while pregnant, or for their newborn baby. Doctors and nurses are not going to do their duty and provide you with the package inserts, far in advance of recommending one or more vaccines, giving you time to read and process the information in full. Therefore, the parent must take on this responsibility. And it is one worth taking seriously, for it is the parents who will bear the full weight and responsibility of caring for their child once vaccines have injured, sickened, disabled, killed, and/or forever destroyed the full potential of their child. To give but a brief overview of the categories of injuries that are reported and known to follow administration of this hepatitis B vaccine, given to newborns, here is a listing: immune system disorders, gastrointestinal disorders, nervous system disorders, skin and subcutaneous disorders, musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders, blood and lymphatic system disorders, psychiatric disorders, eye disorders, and cardiac disorders. The category of death is not listed, however, the tragic story of Lyla Rose Belkin covers that. For additional coverage of this vaccine given to newborns in America, including comments and questions of mine, see the relevant section in my 2016 presentation.

11. One of your recurring themes is that we’ve been taught to fear infections like measles and chicken pox, but not to fear what’s actually in the vaccines. How did that shift in perspective happen for you personally?

Along with Americans being indoctrinated with the lie that vaccines are safe and effective, we are also indoctrinated to fear mild childhood illnesses, specifically the ones for which a vaccine has been made and approved. Chicken pox and measles were once regular occurrences in childhood, short-lived, benign illnesses that parents did not fear. Children having one or the other simply meant a parent spending a few days at home while their children recovered from a fever, rash, runny nose, etc. Once completed, the child often experienced both growth and developmental spurts. As I learned more about an actual illness and its history, it was not hard to see that vaccine profiteers use propaganda campaigns to instill and fuel fear in parents each time they have a new vaccine product to push, and each time a vaccine’s uptake begins to decline. The vaccine profiteers have been very successful, as many/most parents now fear mild, short-lived illnesses instead of the lifelong illnesses, permanent disabilities, and infertility that vaccines leave in their wakes. Many have written about the dangers, failures, and lack of need for MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella, as an individual measles vaccine is no longer available) and varicella (chicken pox) vaccines, and about the lifelong immunity that is forfeited once someone is vaccinated with these vaccines, so I will not go into detail here. A few resources for more information would be westonaprice.org, the documentaries Vaxxed and Vaxxed 2, vaccine books by Neil Z. Miller, and “Vaccine Illusion” by Tetyana Obukhanych. It is important to note that one measles “epidemic” after another is contrived, hyped, and reported while the real, widespread, devastating, manmade epidemic of vaccine injuries runs rampant, yet is denied.

12. You raise a question that stops a lot of people in their tracks – if vaccines are safe, why did Congress remove liability from the manufacturers in 1986? For readers unfamiliar with that history, can you walk us through what happened and why it matters?

Many Americans remain unaware that those who manufacture and administer vaccines are not liable for the injuries and deaths they cause due to a 1986 Act of Congress called the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act. Leading up to that Act, many pharmaceutical companies had stopped making vaccines due to the costly lawsuits they were losing as a result of their dangerous and deadly vaccine products. A remaining handful successfully lobbied members of Congress to pass the 1986 Act, indemnifying those who manufacture and administer vaccines. Thus, at a time when an immediate moratorium should have been instituted on vaccines given the injuries and deaths they were causing, Congress instead removed liability, eliminating incentives to make safe products, and eliminating accountability for making unsafe products. As a result, the CDC-recommended schedule of vaccines for children nearly tripled in just a few short years. Another result was the emergence of a long list of new, or previously extremely rare, developmental disorders and chronic illnesses in children, including “autism”, a misnomer for vaccine-induced destruction of children, their futures, and often, their families. As the schedule increased, so did the restrictions on and elimination of vaccine exemptions. Vaccine makers and doctors were assured of captive customers, guaranteed insurance coverage for and/or government funding of recommended vaccine products, and zero liability for the devastation and deaths they were causing in innocent children.

13. You’ve called vaccination “the leading cause of coincidences in the world.” That’s a memorable line. What do you say to someone who genuinely believes their child’s decline after vaccination was just unfortunate timing?

I often say that “vaccines are the leading cause of coincidences in the world’, but I cannot take credit for that statement. I heard it many years ago, and since truth resonates, I have not forgotten it. To those who believe that their child’s decline after vaccination was just unfortunate timing, I would suggest that they examine further by looking back at the vaccines their child was given, assessing their child’s health at the time, including whether or not they were sick and on any medications, reading the relevant vaccine package inserts, reviewing what happened to their child after being vaccinated, and seeing if they can discern any connections. Over the years, I have learned that I cannot teach someone who does not want to learn. I offer information and resources to the best of my ability, and leave the ball in their court. Their response to what I shared is their responsibility, and I cannot force them to see what they do not want to see. As an example, I will share a story that happened years ago in a Whole Foods store. I was by myself shopping when I witnessed a frantic mother chasing her crazed and screaming young child (2 or 3 years old) through the store. I was not far from her when she caught her child, and she said to anyone who was listening, “I don’t know what is the matter with him! He never acts like this! He was just vaccinated!” Compelled to say something, I began talking with her, telling her I thought her child was having reactions to the vaccines he was just given. His brain was likely inflamed, and he was likely experiencing pain. I told her some resources to go home and check, warned her about giving him Tylenol, and likely gave her my number on a piece of paper so she could call me later if she wanted. Another woman walked up as I was talking to the mother, visibly scoffing at what I was saying. I never heard from the mother, and I don’t know what she did with the information I shared with her. It was a horrible thing to witness, as both the mother and child were frantic. Something was clearly not right with the child, and it was clearly something they had not experienced before. I pray that she made the obvious connection to the vaccines he had just been given, and that she made the decision to protect him from further vaccine harm.

14. Looking ahead, what are you currently focused on in your advocacy work, and what changes would you most like to see happen?

Presently, I have taken a step back from my advocacy and activism work. I write the occasional article for the Age of Autism blog, do an occasional interview, such as this one, regularly post comments on blogs I read, and support the work of those who are working to stop the vaccine devastation and restore our God-given rights of bodily sovereignty and parental authority. What I would like to see happen is summarized in this July 2025 article of mine. It is a common-sense, 7-point plan that could and should be implemented immediately. First and foremost, we must fully restore individual and parental rights to make any and all healthcare and medical decisions, minus any government interference, coercion, cost, or penalty. No exceptions. Without the right to decide what we permit, or do not permit, into our bodies and those of our children, what meaningful rights do we have?

15. For readers who want to learn more or follow your work, where can they find you – and if you could leave them with one piece of advice, parent to parent, what would it be?

For those who would like to see a listing of my publicly available work, you can check out my Featured Author link on Age of Autism. And to end with some advice, parent to parent: Please do not delegate your responsibilities and decisions to others, be they doctors, government regulators, lawmakers, teachers, school nurses, newscasters, or “experts”. You are the expert on your child. No one knows them, loves them, cares for them, or provides for them like you do. No one will be responsible for them like you will be. Be prepared to go against the status quo. Take the harder route, it might just be the safest and wisest route by far. Find others who are doing their own research and making their own decisions. And remember, there is never a safe way or a safe time to poison your child. Robust health and proper development do not come through a needle, pill, or spray. There are many time-proven, common-sense, risk-free ways to protect, maintain, and enhance your child’s and your family’s health. Do the work to learn about, employ, and enjoy them. Helpful places to begin are the Weston A. Price Foundation and Vaccine Choice Canada.