Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Russell Schierling's avatar
Russell Schierling
12h

Laura, I have watched this scenario play out time after time after time in my rural Ozarks chiropractic clinic. And the result is always the same - Kill the Messenger (villify the person bringing the report of yet another of those 'oh so rare' vaccine reactions). I am likewise a follower of Christ, although far from where I should be or hope to be. But I never fail to get full-on PISSED when I see these stories. I will never forget the story told me by a prominent member of our small community - a local businessman telling me of his grandchild, "his little tractor buddy" - who went thru a similar metamorphosis post-vaccination. May God's grace continue to shine on you and your family Laura. The Unbekoming Army is a great community to be part of and will help you in any way they can!

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yantra's avatar
yantra
3h

"the deliberate separation of vaccine lot shipments to obscure dangerous batches" is the "tell" that should be enough to bring down the entire edifice.

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