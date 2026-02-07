Lies are Unbekoming

7h

Incredible interview! I can’t wait to try this. Everything Eileen is doing seems to dovetail nicely with Karl Pribram’s Holonomic brain theory - check it out.

2h

Amazing story, it's a testament to how difficult it is to overcome our materialism and scientism conditioning. The evidence of how the minds of men have been managed is overwhelming, imo. Art and science, intuition and logic are not meant to be compartmentalized, this is not our true nature.

