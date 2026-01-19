Dr. Wojak is a physician who began publishing publicly under that name in late 2024, after years of private observation convinced him that the core promises of modern medicine—especially around vaccines—could not be reconciled with the primary documents, historical patterns, and clinical outcomes he had examined.

I am a big supporter of his work. He has quickly become a new and important voice, most crucially in calling attention to the systematic poisoning of babies and children through the childhood vaccine schedule.

His writing synthesizes decades of coronavirus-related patents, repeated pandemic simulation exercises (most notably Event 201, held October 18, 2019), the 4chan post from late 2019 that described the coming global response in precise detail months before the first official cases, and the near-uniform implementation of lockdowns, mandates, and vaccine campaigns across geopolitically opposed nations. He presents these not as isolated anomalies but as convergent evidence of premeditation and coordination on a scale that official accounts do not explain.

The interview below does not re-argue the basic timeline or the safety data. It assumes the reader has encountered those questions and moves to the implications that follow: the historical parallels (Thalidomide, lobotomies), the reclassification mechanisms behind SIDS statistics and the post-2021 rise in certain childhood conditions, the institutional incentives that protect the childhood vaccine schedule, and the single recommendation he gives every parent—complete avoidance.

He speaks plainly about captured regulatory bodies, the temporary window of relative platform freedom that now exists, and the long-term goals he sees embedded in the response: depopulation, programmable money, and control tested at global scale. His aim is distillation: to condense primary documents, named admissions from former journal editors and industry insiders, and observable patterns into summaries that can be handed to those still relying on medical authority.

The timing matters. Recent announcements have already begun reducing the recommended childhood shots. Whatever one concludes about the underlying science, the questions Dr. Wojak raises—about trust in institutions, the cost of dissent, and the power individuals still hold over their own health decisions—are worth sitting with.

With thanks to Dr. Wojak.

1. Dr. Wojak, can you please tell us what finally pushed you to start speaking out publicly on Substack?

Substack wasn’t really on my radar until recently. I started posting here in March 2025, but I had already begun sharing my thoughts on Twitter/X in November 2024. Looking back, I regret not starting on Substack sooner. It offered a space without the censorship issues that plague other platforms, which was a big draw for me.

For years, I felt speaking out was futile. The power structures controlling the flow of information made it clear that anyone challenging certain institutional narratives would be silenced—something I had already experienced firsthand. But by late 2024, a perfect storm of factors pushed me to try posting again.

The internet was bringing suppressed information to light like never before. People’s skepticism about vaccines and the medical system had reached new highs post-Covid. They were more open to questioning the status quo of modern medicine after witnessing the atrocities of the Covid era. That shift, plus new social platforms with fewer restrictions, made it a lot easier for alternative voices to be heard.

Plus, Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter and his promises of free speech helped open up space to speak more freely, and I saw that as a chance to publish critical perspectives on pharma. While many are rightly concerned that Musk and RFK Jr. are limited hangouts, I think they’ve nonetheless helped shift the Overton window in our favor on issues like vaccines and the medical system in general.

With all these factors lining up, I felt a sense of urgency to start posting publicly. My goal has always been simple: if I can wake up even one person to the false promises of modern medicine—if I can help prevent just one parent from vaccinating their child—it’ll be worth it.

I know that social platforms will likely clamp down again, so I’m trying to make the most of these years of relative freedom to change as many minds as possible on modern medicine. Unlike other issues—like war or geopolitics—people actually have the power to take control of their own health. I like the Hippocrates quote: “If you are not your own doctor, you are a fool.” This is an area where individuals can make a real difference—by simply opting out of the system and refusing to trust the assurances of doctors and other so-called authority figures in the medical system.

2. When you were compiling the decades of coronavirus patents, simulations, and predictions for your “COVID Was a Premeditated Hoax” article, which single document or event made you realize the scale of the planning was even bigger than you first thought?

I knew Covid—like so many other things—was a hoax from the get-go. When I was compiling the evidence for my article, there wasn’t one single moment that changed my mind. It wasn’t so much about learning new things when I wrote that article, but more about crystallizing what I already knew into a something succinct and persuasive.

The goal of that article was to show that Covid wasn’t some spontaneous, natural disaster, but something long premeditated.

The credit for the primary research goes to others—like David Martin for his work on the Covid-related patents spanning decades, and Paul Schreyer for his research into the pandemic tabletop exercises. My goal was to synthesize everything into the most compelling summary possible. Most people don’t have the time or interest to dive into long-form content, so I try to focus on condensing the most important points in a way that resonates with non-believers. I’m also trying to arm people who already have an idea of what’s going on with a bulletproof executive summary they can present to doubters.

If I had to pinpoint the moment during Covid that made me realize just how big this whole thing was, it was when I saw the entire world acting in lockstep. The global cooperation on so many levels was bizarre. Given the geopolitical rivalries between countries, the way everyone fell in line seemed unprecedented. When you see supposed enemies like the USA and China working together like that, it’s clear there are forces at play that go beyond what we’re told about geopolitics.

Covid, like every major hoax, served multiple purposes. In China, for example, I think it may have been partly about eradicating physical cash and suppressing the Hong Kong protests. Across the West, I think depopulation and vaccine passports were higher on the agenda.

But if you’re looking for the one piece of evidence from my article that really stands out to me, it would be the 4chan whistleblower. People can dismiss everything else on the list as coincidence or genuine efforts to prepare for a pandemic, but the 4chan whistleblower is different. He laid out, in black and white, what would happen just months before Covid hit. It was too specific, too accurate, and too close to the timeline to be anything other than a sign of genuine prior knowledge. People should definitely check it out if they haven’t seen it already.

3. Event 201 happened literally weeks before the first reported cases—same day as the Military World Games in Wuhan. From everything you’ve seen, who do you think was actually running that exercise behind the scenes?

I’m just speculating here, so don’t hold me to any of this.

Officially, Event 201 was sponsored by the WHO, Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. But I think the real players behind the scenes are often hidden behind organizations like these. Here’s how I think it works: political figures—presidents, senators, congresspeople—appear to be the leaders, but in reality, they answer to their donors, corporate interests, and the deep state/intelligence agencies/military. These politicians are essentially frontmen for billionaires like Larry Ellison, who themselves serve as frontmen for the deep state.

There are constitutional issues if the government directly runs some of this stuff, so often it’s easier to put these operations in private hands as a means of control—because private companies don’t have to follow the same rules as the government. Ultimately, I believe the intelligence agencies, deep state, and military are controlled by criminal gangs and powerful old-money families. And above them, they answer to demons and Satan himself.

People like Tony Blair (whom I like to think of as the UK’s Hillary Clinton), Marco Rubio, and others are clearly puppets for people like Larry Ellison. And Ellison is a frontman for intelligence agencies. Oracle, for example, was originally a CIA project before essentially being transferred to private ownership under his leadership. And it’s a similar story with many of the big tech companies.

As for major players outside the U.S. empire, like China—they’re willing to go along with things like the Covid hoax because they get to achieve some of their own goals too. In China’s case, as I mentioned in a previous answer, I think it was partly about eradicating physical cash and suppressing the Hong Kong protests. Remember, the Hong Kong protests were happening just before Covid took off.

I think this 2017 quote from Vladimir Putin is illustrative:

“I have already spoken to three US Presidents. They come and go, but politics stay the same at all times. Do you know why? Because of the powerful bureaucracy. When a person is elected, they may have some ideas. Then people with briefcases arrive, well dressed, wearing dark suits, just like mine, but not quite the same. They explain how things are done. And instantly, everything changes. This is what happens with every administration.”

4. The Rockefeller “Lock Step” scenario from 2010 basically scripted mandatory masks, temperature checks, and permanent top-down control. Ten years later it rolled out globally. In your view, was that document a prediction or a blueprint?

I’d say it’s a combination of things—testing out ideas, predictive programming, giving the script to their frontmen and stooges, and nudging the public conversation in the direction they want us to go. These people pulling the strings have long-term plans (depopulation being one of them). They’re all Malthusians at heart, so they believe there are too many people. Now that technology, like robots and AI, has improved, they feel more confident about their ability to kill us off. Covid was part of that plan—a test of their ability to instill fear, control the populace with things like lockdowns, mandates, and vaccine passports, move away from physical cash towards programmable money, and likely much more.

The 2010 “Lock Step” scenario was just one of many things aimed at pushing society in the direction they want us to go. And let’s not forget, it’s from the Rockefeller family—an old-money group that’s always had an interest in controlling us and reducing the population. I’m reminded of the 2007 Aaron Russo interview where he talks about befriending Nelson Rockefeller, who revealed to him what the long-term goal was:

“I would say, ‘What are you doing this for? What’s the point of this? You have all the money in the world. You have all the power. You’re hurting people. It’s not a good thing.’ And he would say, ‘What do you care about the people for? Take care of yourself and take care of your family.’ Then I said, ‘What are the ultimate goals here?’ He said, ‘The ultimate goal is to get everybody in this world chipped with an RFID chip, have all the money and everything be on those chips, and if anybody wants to protest what we do or violate what we want, we just turn off their chip.’”

5. You’ve cataloged dozens of films and shows that nailed the COVID script years early—Contagion, Utopia, Dean Koontz’s Wuhan-400, etc. Do you see that as predictive programming, inside jokes, or something more operational?

I’m much less certain about that stuff. That’s why I used the word “foreshadowed” in that article. I’m more confident that the people behind events like Event 201 and other tabletop exercises have a clearer idea of what’s going on. But with popular culture—like books and films—it’s harder to say. It could be predictive programming, inside jokes, or simply people writing stories without any secret agenda or ulterior motive. It’s likely a mix of all those things, but I can’t say which is which for sure.

6. Your piece on past medical horrors—lobotomies, thalidomide, heroin cough syrup, radioactive tonics—gets shared constantly. Which historical example do you think is the closest parallel to the current vaccine situation?

I think Thalidomide is probably the closest parallel, because even though the U.S. largely avoided the Thalidomide disaster, it mirrors the vaccine situation in many ways elsewhere:

It was hailed as safe, marketed directly to pregnant women, and backed by major pharmaceutical companies and physicians.

Early dissenters were silenced. While Frances Kelsey at the FDA is often celebrated as the “heroic exception,” many European doctors raised concerns and were ignored.

Similar pattern: suppress warnings, market aggressively, discredit critics, then feign outrage and reform later.

That same playbook has been applied in the vaccine arena: rushed rollouts, corrupted safety data oversight, censorship of dissenting physicians and researchers, and after-the-fact walkbacks framed as “rare side effects.”

Both also leveraged the goodwill of the medical profession and the emotional vulnerability of parents—particularly mothers—who were told their compliance would protect or help their children.

But given that Thalidomide is relatively unknown in popular culture, unlike lobotomies, I prefer to refer to vaccines as the present-day lobotomy.

7. You lay out billions in fines, repeat offenses, and whistleblowers calling pharma organized crime. For someone who already knows the industry is criminal but still hesitates to fully disconnect, what’s the one fact or case you drop that usually flips the switch?

I don’t think it’s pharma’s corruption that really changes people’s minds. People already know how corrupt pharma is. The reason they get away with it is because of the blind trust placed in doctors. People say, “Sure, the pharmaceutical industry is corrupt, but I trust my doctor.”

What they fail to realize is that their doctor is a hired gun for the pharmaceutical industry.

What works best for me is quoting the heads of the world’s top medical journals who admit how corrupt modern medicine is. And even though I hate appealing to authority like that, it’s often more effective than trying to make an argument based on logic and evidence. Most people aren’t convinced by that, no matter how solid your argument is. They’d rather let perceived authorities do their thinking for them, especially in medicine, where appeals to authority routinely crowd out independent judgment.

8. Your SIDS article argues it’s mostly post-vaccination deaths with a new label. Parents always ask: what’s the safest realistic schedule—or total avoidance strategy—you recommend for a newborn in 2025–2026?

Total avoidance. All vaccines are useless poison. Maybe if there were any conceivable benefit to vaccines, you could make an argument for them. But there’s only downside—no upside. If school or work requires proof of vaccination, get a religious or medical exemption, homeschool, or move.

9. The vax-vs-unvax studies you compiled all point the same direction. Which one do you consider bulletproof enough that even the most hardcore fact-checkers can’t touch it?

My favorite is the 2020 study by Henry Zervos from Henry Ford Health System, for a couple of reasons.

First, the Zervos study followed the methodology outlined in the 2013 Institute of Medicine report commissioned by HHS/CDC, which specified how a vax–unvax study should be conducted.

Second, I find the Zervos study particularly revealing because he admitted on hidden camera that the study was sound—but he couldn’t publish it due to career risk.

Consider the context: Zervos was already an established, financially secure doctor, near retirement, and had explicitly promised to publish the study regardless of the results. Despite all this, he still caved to institutional pressure. If someone with his freedom couldn’t speak the truth, what hope is there for younger doctors with mortgages, student loans, and careers to think about?

People should definitely watch the video embedded in my article, where Zervos discusses all of this on hidden camera. It’s really eye-opening.

10. The 1986 Vaccine Injury Act removed all liability and the childhood schedule went from ~10 doses to 70+. If that liability shield vanished tomorrow, how many doses do you think would be left on the schedule within five years?

Although I think removing the liability shield would be a big help, I have little faith that it would fix the problem as much as it should, because everything is so corrupt in the United States—not just the medical system, but the legal system too. They’d just find other ways to wiggle out of responsibility.

The best solution is for people to completely avoid these systems altogether, rather than hoping any of these institutions will ever act justly.

11. You’ve shown how SIDS rates “dropped” only because deaths got reclassified as suffocation, undetermined, etc. Are we already seeing the same re-labeling trick with the surge in childhood myocarditis, hepatitis, and cancers post-2021?

Relabeling diseases, renaming diseases, and changing diagnostic criteria has always been a part of modern medicine. I’m not sure of the full extent to which these conditions are being relabeled right now, but it’s a consistent theme. Public health bodies are unwilling to attribute any increases in negative outcomes to the vaccine. Instead, they’ll blame it on “COVID,” “long COVID,” or they’ll simply stop publishing the data altogether.

12. A huge number of your readers are parents who vaccinated their first kid (sick) and stopped with the later ones (healthy). What’s the most common thing those parents say they wish they had known before that first round of shots?

Ultimately, the problem is that people just don’t know. They hear “safe and effective” repeated endlessly in the media, and when they’re in the pediatric office, they rely on their doctor’s guidance. They fear being labeled an “anti-vaxxer” and being socially ostracized. People generally know how corrupt big pharma is, but they still go along with it because they place their faith in medical professionals.

If parents simply saw the charts showing that, across the board, vaccinated children have several times higher rates of chronic disease and developmental disorders, they wouldn’t vaccinate their kids.

I guess props to the PR departments that have fooled the world into trusting doctors. But if doctors had the reputations they actually deserved, we wouldn’t be in this situation. Going to your typical doctor for health advice is like going to a loan shark for financial advice. People should be telling them to pound sand when they peddle their poisons, but instead, they lap up the nonsense. I’ve made it my mission to change that.

13. You quote former BMJ editor Richard Smith, Pfizer VP Peter Rost, and Cochrane co-founder Peter Gøtzsche all comparing pharma to the mafia. Have any of those insiders (or others at that level) ever reached out to you privately after your posts went viral?

Nope, but I do appreciate their quotes. I personally hate appeals to authority, but unfortunately, for many people, that’s what’s most convincing.

14. Right now, in early 2026, what topic or dataset are you digging into hardest that you think will be the next big wake-up piece?

I’ve been focusing a lot on vaccines lately because, especially post-Covid, it’s one area where we can make significant progress with relatively little effort. In terms of the problem’s size versus the ease of changing minds, vaccines are near the top of the list. For example, the Trump administration recently announced they’re reducing the recommended shots on the vaccine schedule from 72 to 11. While 11 is still too many (it should be zero), it’s a step in the right direction. Slamming on the brakes at 100 miles per hour can be disorienting for most people, but at least we’re heading the right way.

I want to continue creating “crash courses,” similar to the vaccine crash course I wrapped up last month. My goal is to make important topics easier to understand, so everyone can get clear, persuasive info as succinctly as possible.

Given that over half of baby boomers in the U.S. are taking statins, that should probably be a topic I tackle soon. The statin scam and the cholesterol myth are big ones where I think we can make a lot of progress.

That said, I don’t think there will be a single “big wake-up” piece that will make all the difference. I’ve written before that we didn’t end up in this mess because of one corrupt doctor or scientist telling lies in isolation. It’s the result of massive institutions—and the legions of people on their payrolls—repeating the same false narratives in unison, creating a manufactured social consensus about what’s “true,” even when it’s not. The only way to challenge that is with a widespread groundswell of people speaking out, poking holes in the entire system, and making it socially uncomfortable for people to hold onto these old narratives.

The most important thing is that all of us keep speaking up. Keep writing Substack articles. Keep sharing content. Keep spreading memes. Keep talking to your friends, family, neighbors—anyone who will listen.

It’s a long, uphill battle, but we are moving in the right direction. The power structure massively overplayed its hand during Covid, and more people are waking up now than ever before.

15. For readers who want every new article the moment it drops and want to directly support the work, what’s the best way—paid Substack, something else, or both?

Best way would be to subscribe to my Substack. If you value what I’m doing and want to support me, you can help me reach more readers by sharing my articles or becoming a paid subscriber.

I’d love to see Substack’s “Health & Wellness” and “Health Politics” Bestseller charts dominated by voices calling out pharma corruption, the failures of modern medicine, and the dangers of vaccines. As Substack continues to grow, new readers are often drawn to the top charts in topics they care about, so I hope my Substack—and many others like it—can help open people’s eyes and push the conversation forward.

For those of you looking for practitioners who actually understand terrain medicine and the principles we explore here, I want to share something valuable. Dr. Tom Cowan—whose books and podcasts have shaped much of my own thinking about health—has created the New Biology Clinic, a virtual practice staffed by wellness specialists who operate from the same foundational understanding. This isn’t about symptom suppression or the conventional model. It’s about personalized guidance rooted in how living systems actually work. The clinic offers individual and family memberships that include not just private consults, but group sessions covering movement, nutrition, breathwork, biofield tuning, and more. Everything is virtual, making it accessible wherever you are. If you’ve been searching for practitioners who won’t look at you blankly when you mention structured water or the importance of the extracellular matrix, this is worth exploring. Use discount code “Unbekoming” to get $100 off the member activation fee. You can learn more and sign up at newbiologyclinic.com