Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ABIGAIL REPORTS's avatar
ABIGAIL REPORTS
1h

Excellent. Those who understand know it's been centuries of charlatans.

CDC Releases Update on ‘Long COVID’ Symptoms.

https://www.theepochtimes.com/health/cdc-releases-update-on-long-covid-symptoms-5893009?utm_source=ref_share&src_src=ref_share&utm_campaign=he-cc&src_cmp=he-cc

Some symptoms could be neurological, according to the CDC.

...

The Cognitive Debt We Accumulate Every Time We Use AI.

https://www.theepochtimes.com/health/the-cognitive-debt-were-accumulating-every-time-we-use-ai-5889854?utm_source=ref_share&src_src=ref_share&utm_campaign=he-cc&src_cmp=he-cc

The Cognitive Debt We Accumulate Every Time We Use AI

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rhoda's avatar
Rhoda
1h

Thank you so much for this. I love Dr Tom abd watch any interview and all his Wednesday

webinairs on Rumble. But reading his interview with you was the best. He makes me laugh does Dr Tom, but I value this written interview as now I can bookmark it and read it whenever I need to to clarify something.

Great work

Thanks🙏👍

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Unbekoming
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture