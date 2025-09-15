Lies are Unbekoming

Anne
6h

That was brilliant.

As a nurse in Victoria, Australia, I tried to navigate my way through the Covid scam from the very beginning. I fought endlessly against the corruption but I was called an anti vaxxer and conspiracy theorist, then I finally lost my job and my career.

It taught me a valuable lesson though … don’t just believe in the science, always challenge it!

The Cosmic Onion
7h

Doc, you are singing my song—only better with lots more words. This wolf writes the Reader’s Digest versions of hot stories, but you cut to the marrow. You followed all-cause mortality instead of slogans and found switches, not waves—spikes that clicked on with policy and rollout ops, synchronous across borders. That’s not a virus map; that’s a logistics map. Stress the frail, isolate the elders, deny antibiotics, jam ventilators, rebrand the collateral as “science.” Policy became the pathogen; protocols the plague. Your frame—biological stress → microbiome collapse → “transmissionless” pneumonias—tracks what the field felt in our bones. And the “protection racket” lens? Nailed: arms and mRNA ride the same fear pipeline. Keep swinging the data sledgehammer. I’ll keep boiling it down for the pack: follow ACM and contracts, not choruses. Do no harm. Take no guff. —RIB

17 more comments...

