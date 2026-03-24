Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
4h

Horsetail tea has Silica.

Flouride is by product of aluminum production.

ALCOA bought off Congress to dump it in the water supply to avoid cost of disposal.

Not a coincidence that the generation that used Aluminum cookware has Alzheimers.

Read Murder By Injection by Eustace Mullins.

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AYA06's avatar
AYA06
1h

How about MSM powder? Is it a good source of OSA?

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