Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
6h

Osteopathy seriously lost its way , it was very similar to homeopathy in many of it principles. They bent to the AMA and ACGME .

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PAUL LIFE's avatar
PAUL LIFE
6h

Homeopathy as a treatment method cannot be trusted under any circumstances!

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