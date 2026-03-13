Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Laura Hayes's avatar
Laura Hayes
11h

Thank you for your decades of work and activism, Carol. I remember, with deep regret, dutifully giving my babies, through age 2 (if I remember correctly), 2 fluoride drops every day, since our city did not fluoridate the water. This was prescribed by the pediatrician, right along with the poison-and-toxin-laden vaccines.

The industry-promoted-and-funded lies that destroy our children’s health are inexcusable and reprehensible. Parents, question absolutely every bit of “advice” you are given by “experts” and “professionals”. Upon examination, you will discover that nearly all of it is about someone else’s wealth, not your child’s health.

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Maggie Russo's avatar
Maggie Russo
10h

Fabulous interview!

I'll add that the toxicology rule of thumb is that AT LEAST and Uncertainty Factor (UF) of ten is applied between health risk and allowable limits, but that is a factor of ten. I believe that other than fluoride that has no UF, the lowest UF for an EPA regulated chemical is 30 and most chemicals have factors around 100 applied to them by the EPA in order to protect the most susceptible consumers and allow for different exposures.

Given the science, the ubiquitous nature of fluoride, and the effects on thyroids, kidneys, immunity, guts, brains and bones, the "goal" should be zero exposure, like for lead, and fluoridation should be banned!

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