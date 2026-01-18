Lies are Unbekoming

Laura Kasner
5m

“You can’t have greater technology in the past than in the future.”

While I absolutely believe that the moon landing was fake, I’m not so sure I believe that statement. I watched “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Moon”. And Scarlett Johansson and Woody Harrelson were in a movie about how they faked the landing

I’ve read a bit about state fairs from decades ago that boggle my mind.

All the world’s a stage. 😔

It’s much easier to accept this fact when you know this world is not our home. 🙏🏻✝️

Peter Grafström
37m

Freemasonry helped maintain secrecy. Young scientists joining Nasa were offered to be able to avoid being drafted if they joined freemasonry, so they knew they wouldnt have to serve in Vietnam. Since the draft wasnt ongoing during the whole Vietnam war I guess it means such an offer might have come when the draft was ongoing. On the other hand everybody understood that it could happen later so it would be a valuable precaution. I dont know when that offer came, but it explains how the secret could be protected. The astronauts were freemasons and the punishment for betrayal within freemasonry is death. Something illustrated by what happened to the outspoken critics who were burned alive in their capsule on the ground. And there were more deaths.

.

A russian webbsite told the story of one of the exiled scientists in the paperclip group who was recruited to handle the secrecy surrounding the shaft of the capsules both for the Gemini and Apollo projects. A single former member of Germany's Penemunde base handled the discreet maneuver when the astronauts were helped to slip out through the shaft and could be evacuated to the shelter under the launch platform while the rocket launch continued with the empty capsule.

.

It is possible that the US elite, knowing they had excellent electronic products to offer as bribes to the USSR, actually deliberately let the Soviets catch Apollo13 out of the sea bringing that trophy back to the USSR. Where the US came and fetched it later. Nixon in 1972 signed an incredibly generous offer that the Soviets would be able to obtain all the products and Services they desired. Some of the JBS members resigned in protest when they later saw that document in the JBS journal in 1985. But it wasnt really treason. It was a clever move that avoided WW3. And that made the Soviet intelligentia realise that their system had to be changed. I believe that is the reason why the period under Gorbachev had to come. It is no surprise that influential insiders in the USSR would never be very outspoken about it. It was a way to capitulate without having to lose face.

