A reader sent me a message about a friend. Twenty-five years old. Good health until recently. Diagnosed with myalgic encephalomyelitis — ME, sometimes called chronic fatigue syndrome — and told his condition is progressive and incurable.

He was told, at twenty-five, that his body will deteriorate and that nothing can be done about it.

Two words delivered in a clinical setting, backed by the full authority of the medical establishment, and accepted by the patient as biological fact. But the medical establishment admits it does not know the cause of ME/CFS.¹ It admits it does not know the cause of multiple sclerosis.² Or rheumatoid arthritis.³ Or lupus.⁴ Or most of the conditions it labels autoimmune. The same establishment that acknowledges ignorance about cause declares certainty about trajectory.

The cause is unknown, but the outcome is settled.

The Mayo Clinic states: “The cause of multiple sclerosis is unknown.”² The National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases: “No one is sure what causes autoimmune diseases.”⁵ The NHS concedes that theories about infections and viruses causing rheumatoid arthritis “have not been proven.”³ The Arthritis Foundation: “No known cause has been pinpointed for most forms of juvenile arthritis.”⁶ The MS International Federation: “Many microbes have been proposed as potential triggers for MS, but none have been proven.”⁷

Medicine has named and categorised these conditions, built international research institutions around them, designed treatment protocols, published diagnostic criteria — all for conditions whose causes remain unknown by its own admission. Into this void, two words are inserted. They are not conclusions drawn from investigation. They are substitutes for investigation — linguistic endpoints that convert “we don’t know what’s causing this” into “nothing can be done.”

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The Evidence for Reversal

If “incurable” were a scientific finding, evidence of reversal should not exist.

Mitochondrial Dysfunction and ME/CFS

Dr Sarah Myhill, Professor Norman Booth of Oxford University’s Department of Physics, and Dr John McLaren-Howard of Acumen Laboratory published three peer-reviewed papers on mitochondrial dysfunction in ME/CFS patients.

The first studied 71 CFS patients and 53 healthy controls. The correlation between mitochondrial dysfunction and illness severity was so strong the probability of it occurring by chance was less than one in a thousand (P<0.001). Only one of 71 patients overlapped the normal range.⁸

The second expanded the audit to 138 patients and confirmed mitochondrial dysfunction in all patients tested, with biomarkers of cellular damage elevated to 3.5 times the normal reference range.⁹

The third documented treatment outcomes. Of 34 patients with before-and-after testing, all who followed the protocol — D-ribose, CoQ10, acetyl-L-carnitine, magnesium, dietary reform, far-infrared sauna, pacing — improved mitochondrial function by an average factor of four. Patients returned to work and social participation.¹⁰

The condition had been declared incurable. The mitochondria had not been informed.

A 2019 replication attempt by Tomas et al. in Scientific Reports failed to reproduce the findings, using 10 patients and 13 controls.¹¹ Myhill’s group disputed the methodology, arguing the replication did not follow original laboratory protocols. The original Acumen Laboratory has since closed. Three published papers showing measurable dysfunction and documented improvement, one small replication failure, and no large-scale trial to settle the question. The research that would confirm or refute Myhill’s findings has not been funded. That absence is not an accident.

Mycotoxins

A prevalence study of 236 ME/CFS patients found 92.4% tested positive for mycotoxins in their urine, with Ochratoxin A appearing in over 80% of cases.¹² A separate study in Toxins found 93% of 112 CFS patients positive for at least one urinary mycotoxin, with over 90% having history of water-damaged building exposure.¹³

A case study describes a family of five exposed to mould in a water-damaged home. All five met the criteria for ME/CFS within two months of exposure. Airborne spore counts ranged from 12,000 to over 3 million per cubic metre.¹⁴ Their symptoms were not idiopathic. They were poisoning.

Organophosphates

Scottish sheep farmers using organophosphate-based sheep dip had chronic fatigue prevalence four times the UK national average.¹⁵ A UK Parliamentary debate in June 2015 heard testimony from over 500 affected farmers. The Countess of Mar, a life peer in the House of Lords, developed ME/CFS after contact with sheep dip and spent decades campaigning on the issue.¹⁵ Dr John Richardson published four cases of pesticide poisoning presenting as ME, treated successfully with choline and ascorbic acid.¹⁶

Mercury

Research by Hal Huggins examined four patients with confirmed multiple sclerosis. Each underwent a lumbar puncture, then had all mercury amalgam fillings removed. Twenty-four to thirty-six hours later, a second lumbar puncture. The samples were coded and sent blinded for protein analysis.

All four patients initially showed the highly abnormal protein bands characteristic of MS in their cerebrospinal fluid. Following amalgam removal, all four showed complete disappearance of those abnormal proteins — leaving only a single normal albumin band.¹⁷

The laboratory markers that define MS on testing — gone within thirty-six hours of removing mercury from the mouth.

Dr Damian Wojcik has treated mercury-toxic patients in New Zealand for over twenty-five years. When patients undergo safe amalgam removal followed by chelation therapy, at least 80% experience significant health benefits. Their health scores return to levels seen in people who never had amalgam fillings. Wojcik has followed patients for up to fifteen years who remain well.¹⁷

Wojcik also describes something the MS research establishment does not discuss: how autoimmune conditions are manufactured in laboratories. Animals do not naturally develop autoimmune disease. The method for provoking autoimmunity in rabbits and rats is to inject them with mercury. A large percentage then develop antibodies directed against their own healthy tissue.¹⁷ Mercury is how researchers manufacture autoimmune disease under controlled conditions. The animals are sent to medical schools for testing. This is standard practice. Yet the establishment, which frames MS and similar conditions as autoimmune, shows no interest in the metal that reliably produces autoimmunity in every laboratory that uses it.

The Pattern

A 2002 paper documented that exposure to various drugs and chemicals leads to autoimmune conditions, including lupus — and that “these are temporary conditions that resolve when the medication is removed.” Over 70 medications were identified.¹⁸

Temporary. Resolve when removed. Seventy medications. Yet autoimmune diseases are declared incurable.

Dr Henry Bieler found that asthma — declared incurable by the establishment — responded to “a rational and often successful treatment” that “depends first upon detoxicating the patient.”¹⁹ The body was not malfunctioning. It was responding to a toxic load. When the load was addressed, the symptoms resolved.

Historical Precedents

The history of medicine contains condition after condition declared permanent that turned out to be poisoning.

Pink Disease afflicted infants in the first half of the twentieth century — pinkish discoloration of the extremities, tachycardia, neurological decline, often fatal. Considered a mysterious progressive condition. It was mercury poisoning from teething powders. The toxic exposure was identified, the powders removed, and the “incurable” epidemic was eradicated.²⁰

Phossy jaw destroyed the jaws of match factory workers from the 1830s onward, with 20% mortality. Called “matchmakers’ leprosy.” Dr Friedrich Wilhelm Lorinser identified white phosphorus as the cause in 1838, but bans took thirty years. After the International Berne Convention of 1906 prohibited white phosphorus, the condition vanished. The modern irony: bisphosphonate drugs now prescribed for osteoporosis cause a nearly identical condition, first reported in 2003. The “incurable” disease was eradicated, and then medicine reintroduced the same chemical class as treatment.²¹

Pellagra killed with mortality rates reaching 70%. Attributed to sunlight, contaminated water, parasites, infectious agents. Over 100,000 cases in Italy by the 1880s. Epidemic in the American South. Joseph Goldberger demonstrated it was dietary in the 1910s and 1920s. Conrad Elvehjem identified niacin as the curative factor in 1937. Decades of suffering while researchers chased non-existent pathogens.²²

The same sequence every time: symptoms observed, cause unknown, condition declared permanent, patients managed for life. Then the cause was found. The condition reversed. “Incurable” had never described the biology. It had described the limits of investigation.

Why the Words Persist

The Economics

In April 2018, Goldman Sachs analyst Salveen Richter asked in a research report: “Is curing patients a sustainable business model?” The report noted that “one shot cures” represent “a very different outlook with regard to recurring revenue versus chronic therapies.”²⁴

Gilead Sciences’ hepatitis C treatments peaked at $12.5 billion in US sales in 2015 after curing over 90% of patients — then fell to under $4 billion by 2018, having exhausted the available pool of treatable patients.²⁴ In 2018, GSK divested its pipeline of one-time curative treatments for rare diseases because single-intervention therapies were not commercially viable.²⁵ A cured patient stops paying. A managed patient is an annuity.

The classification of a condition as chronic and incurable triggers concrete billing infrastructure. In the US, Chronic Care Management codes provide recurring monthly reimbursement for patients with conditions “expected to last at least 12 months or until death.” American medical practices forgo more than $8 billion annually in unclaimed Chronic Care Management billing alone.²⁶ Once a condition enters the chronic pathway, the system is built for indefinite management.

MS drugs cost between $57,000 and $93,000 per year. A 2025 study in JAMA Network Open found pharmaceutical companies paid $164 million to doctors treating MS patients between 2015 and 2019. Physicians receiving these payments prescribed the paying companies’ drugs at higher rates.²⁷

Chronic disease requiring lifelong medication attracts investment. Conditions addressable through one-time interventions, lifestyle changes, or removal of toxic exposures generate no recurring revenue. Research funding flows accordingly.

The Nocebo

The words “incurable” and “progressive” are not merely descriptive. They are physiologically active.

A meta-analysis of 130 studies (n=8,219) found the nocebo effect — negative outcomes produced by negative expectations — clinically significant across somatic and affective outcomes.²⁸ In a study of adults using beta-blockers, those informed of potential sexual side effects reported them at three times the rate of uninformed patients.²⁹

In 1992, a man diagnosed with metastatic oesophageal cancer died within weeks of his prognosis. Autopsy found almost nothing — a single two-centimetre nodule on his liver. No metastatic spread. His doctor: “I do not know the pathological cause of his death.”³⁰ The expectation killed him.

A scoping review found that upon receipt of a diagnostic label, 52% of included studies reported patients changing their cognitions and emotions, and 44% reported changes to self-identity.³¹ Mayli Mertens, writing in Theoretical Medicine and Bioethics, identified the mechanism: “Since the prediction necessarily turns out true, there is never an error signal warning that a mistake might have been made... self-fulfilling prophecies inhibit our ability to learn, inviting repetition and exacerbation of mistakes.”³²

A doctor who tells a twenty-five-year-old his condition is progressive and incurable is not conveying information. He is administering a nocebo — a negative intervention that measurably worsens outcomes through the mechanisms of expectation. Unlike a pharmaceutical nocebo, this one comes with no informed consent, no package insert, and no adverse event reporting system.

The Diagnostic Shell Game

ME/CFS, fibromyalgia, multiple chemical sensitivity, and long COVID describe overlapping symptom clusters. ME/CFS and fibromyalgia diagnoses overlap in 47.3% of cases.³³ Fifty-one percent of long COVID patients satisfy ME/CFS diagnostic criteria.³⁴ A cerebrospinal fluid proteomics study found ME/CFS with and without fibromyalgia indistinguishable by biological markers.³⁵

The diagnosis depends less on the objective nature of the condition than on which specialist the patient sees. Kanaan, Lepine, and Wessely: “The same patient could be diagnosed with temporomandibular disorder by the oral surgeon and then with fibromyalgia by the rheumatologist; and thus the apparent diversity of syndromes may be no more than an artefact of medical specialisation.”³⁶

The label determines the treatment pathway, the specialist referral chain, and the billing codes. None of these pathways investigate causation. The patient moves through the system accumulating diagnoses, each treated as a distinct entity, none examined for shared environmental or toxicological origin.

The Post-2021 Surge

Since 2020, millions of people have developed ME/CFS-phenotype illness. The CDC’s 2021–2022 survey found 1.3% of US adults — approximately 3.3 million people — had ME/CFS, up from pre-pandemic estimates of 0.42%.³⁷ An NIH RECOVER study found new ME/CFS cases occurring at fifteen times the pre-pandemic baseline rate.³⁸

The establishment calls this “long COVID.” A study of 3,925 patients found treatment responses significantly correlated between ME/CFS and long COVID groups (R² = 0.68).³⁹ The symptoms are the same. The labels are different. The management pathway is identical.

Research into post-vaccination syndrome — documented at Yale through the LISTEN study, with persistent symptoms in individuals whose illness followed injection rather than any prior sickness⁴⁰ — remains in its early stages. What is clear is that the system’s response to millions of newly symptomatic people has been to apply the same labels and the same management protocols, without investigating whether these are different expressions of a common toxicological insult.

Millions of new patients. Each one receives the label. Each one enters the chronic management pathway. Each one generates recurring revenue. The cause remains, officially, unknown.

What “Progressive” Actually Means

No major medical body classifies ME/CFS as progressive. The CDC does not use the word. The 2015 IOM/NAM report described it as “a serious, chronic, complex systemic disease” — not progressive.¹ The ICD-10 classifies it under neurological codes, not neurodegenerative or progressive disease codes.

Yet the word attaches to ME/CFS in clinical practice. Doctors say it to patients. My reader’s friend was told it.

The longitudinal data does not support it. The most comprehensive systematic review found a median full recovery rate of 5% and a median improvement rate of 39.5%.⁴¹ A population-based study found 56.9% experienced periods of remission.⁴² A detailed review described heterogeneous trajectories — some patients improve, some stabilise, some worsen, some begin severe and evolve to milder forms.⁴³ The dominant trajectory is chronicity with fluctuation, not linear decline.

Where does the appearance of progression come from?

Treatment as the Engine of Decline

The medical establishment recommended Graded Exercise Therapy for ME/CFS for years, on the assumption that the condition resulted from physical deconditioning and “unhelpful illness beliefs.” Patients were told to push through.

Seventy-four percent reported worsening.⁴⁴ A 2024 study in Nature Communications showed exercise in ME/CFS patients causes acute mitochondrial enzyme reduction, tissue damage, and focal necrosis — cell death — in skeletal muscle.⁴⁴ NICE has since stated that graded exercise therapy should not be offered for ME/CFS.⁴⁵

The patient who becomes bedbound after being forced to exercise is described as experiencing the “natural history of the disease.” The treatment caused the decline. The decline was attributed to the condition.

The pharmacology of commonly prescribed medications creates a parallel mechanism. Over 20% of patients on long-term SSRIs report fatigue, inattentiveness, memory impairment, and apathy.⁴⁶ A study of over 52,000 adults found those with six or more gabapentin prescriptions had a 29% higher risk of dementia and 85% higher risk of mild cognitive impairment — in patients under 50, the risk more than doubled.⁴⁷ Antidepressant discontinuation syndrome mimics disease relapse so closely that clinicians have warned: “Discontinuation symptoms may be diagnosed as a relapse or recurrence of the underlying affective illness.”⁴⁸

Patient diagnosed. Medicated. Medication causes ME/CFS-like side effects. Worsening attributed to disease progression. Dose increased or new drugs added. Withdrawal mimics relapse. “Progressive” trajectory confirmed. This cycle is supported by established pharmacology but has never been tested in ME/CFS populations — a gap no one appears interested in closing.

Herbert Shelton described this over a century ago. The body’s efforts to expel harmful substances are interpreted as symptoms requiring suppression. The suppression adds new toxins. New toxins generate new symptoms. “This inevitably leads to a vicious cycle of diseases and ‘cures’; a cycle that results in a progression from a series of ‘acute diseases’ to more serious conditions.”⁴⁹

“Progressive” does not describe the biology of ME/CFS. It describes what happens when the toxic exposure continues and the treatment suppresses rather than removes.

The Most Investigated Doctor in GMC History

Dr Sarah Myhill is the most investigated doctor in the history of the UK’s General Medical Council — 38 separate investigations across two decades, confirmed by Freedom of Information Act request. None of the complaints came from her own patients. They came from other medical professionals and regulatory officials.⁵⁰

At a 2010 interim hearing, over 800 patient support letters were submitted alongside a petition with 3,615 signatures. QC Tom Kark, acting for the GMC, was quoted: “The problem with the Myhill cases is that all the patients are improved and all refuse to give witness statements.”⁵⁰

The prosecution’s complaint was that her patients got better.

In 2023, she was suspended for nine months for promoting vitamin C, vitamin D, iodine, and ivermectin for COVID-19. The Tribunal stated her recommendations “undermined public health.” Erasure from the register was rejected on the grounds that it would “deprive the public of an otherwise good doctor with over 30 years’ experience.”⁵¹

A doctor whose patients improve, whose protocol addresses cellular metabolism rather than suppressing symptoms, whose approach costs pennies compared to pharmaceutical management — investigated 38 times, not for harming patients, but for undermining a paradigm that requires their conditions to remain incurable.

What the Words Leave Out

“Incurable” and “progressive” satisfy the institutional need to provide a prognosis when no cause has been identified. They justify lifelong pharmaceutical management. They trigger chronic care billing codes worth billions in aggregate. They produce measurable nocebo effects that worsen the conditions they describe. They foreclose the investigative questions — what toxic exposures? what nutritional deficiencies? what environmental factors? — that might lead to resolution.

The longitudinal data shows stability and improvement in the majority of ME/CFS patients. The historical record shows condition after condition declared permanent that reversed when the cause was found. The clinical evidence shows measurable mitochondrial dysfunction responding to targeted intervention. The toxicological evidence shows symptom clusters resolving when the toxic exposure is identified and removed. Over 70 medications produce autoimmune conditions that reverse when the medication stops.

The human body is a self-regulating organism that works to maintain and restore health. It does not attack itself by mistake. As Peter Duesberg observed, “the immune system works so well precisely because it has built in (but poorly understood) safeguards that prevent it from attacking its own host body.”⁵² When immune cells are found at sites of tissue damage, the question is not “why is the body attacking itself?” but “what is the immune system responding to?”

Florence Nightingale, 1860: “There are no specific diseases; there are specific disease conditions.”⁵³

The symptoms are real. The suffering is real. What is artificial is the conversion of symptoms into a named entity declared permanent — an entity that serves institutional needs while obscuring the causes that, if identified, would make the word “incurable” unnecessary.

Explain It To A 6 Year Old

Imagine your friend gets sick. He’s tired all the time, his body hurts, and he can’t do the things he used to do.

He goes to the doctor, and the doctor gives what’s wrong with him a special name. Then the doctor says two things: “This will never get better” and “It’s going to keep getting worse.”

Those are scary words. They make your friend stop looking for answers. He takes the medicine the doctor gives him, even though it doesn’t fix the problem. He feels worse. The doctor says: “See? It’s getting worse, like I told you.”

But here’s what the doctor didn’t say. He didn’t say: “I don’t know why this is happening to you.” He does think that — he just didn’t say it that way. Instead of saying “I don’t know,” he said “incurable.” Those two things sound different, but they mean the same thing.

And here’s what else he didn’t say. He didn’t ask what your friend eats, or what chemicals he’s been around, or what’s in his water, or whether his house has mould, or what medicines he’s already taken that might be making things worse.

He didn’t ask those questions because he wasn’t trained to. And he wasn’t trained to because there’s no money in the answers.

Some other doctors — doctors who got in trouble for asking those questions — found that when they figured out what was actually making people sick, and helped them get away from it, the people got better. Their bodies did what bodies do. They healed.

Your friend’s body is not broken. It’s responding to something that’s hurting it. The response is what the doctor calls a disease. But the response is not the problem. The thing causing the response is the problem.

“Incurable” and “progressive” are not facts about your friend’s body. They are facts about the limits of what his doctor was taught. And the limits of what he was taught are not the limits of what is possible.

References