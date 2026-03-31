Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Margaret Gallagher's avatar
Margaret Gallagher
13h

I was diagnosed with M.E. by a consultant in 1993. Same bloke diagnosed my husband in 1992. Back then half our local GPs thought it was fake, and the others thought it was a mental health problem. I was put on Prozac. Tried them for 6 months, could not sleep and my sex drive was 0 - and they had no effect on the M.E.. Threw them out. Kept on going without any medical 'support'. Hubby had other issues as well and got progressively worse. He passed in 1998. Heart attack. He was 46. I was almost as bad in terms of pain and all the rest of the M.E. list of symptoms (except for the orchitis..) but someone had to get out and get a job or we'd have starved and been on the streets - and someone also had eventually to provide personal care to my husband. So I did - in both cases.. It was tough going, I won't lie - and it took years for the pain, and eventually the exhaustion to subside - but eventually it did. I've not seen a GP since 2003. Even the best of them are working to a false paradigm and their money is conditional on people being labelled and prescribed medication. And they get almost no education about nutrition. And that was a big part of what helped me to recover. Totally cleaned up my diet over the years. That and not giving up were key. Your mind is THE most potent and powerful item in your first aid kit.

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Aliss Terpstra's avatar
Aliss Terpstra
11h

After having surgery for a malignant lump in my breast 26 years ago I was told I must have radiation to the surrounding tissue, consider double mastectomy as precaution, do a round of chemo and/or take tamoxifen or raloxifene, have a preventive hysterectomy and consider a bisphosphonate along with a proton pump inhibitor to handle the reflux disease that drug causes. I said no, but asked to be followed up annually and monitored with physical exams and blood-urine tests but not mammograms. The breast cancer clinic would not accept me for followup. I was told I would likely have virulent metastatic spread in two to five years by rejecting the recommended treatment course. I felt strongly that this was a lie. I had dreams that told me what my real health issues were, they weren't "cancer", and I addressed them with nutrition, detoxification and spiritual realignment. For seven years at a support group for breast cancer patients I saw women deteriorate and die anyway despite doing every conventional treatment offered. Or become demented and incapacitated as a result of treatments. I had to stop attending, it was so painful to make wonderful friends and lose them to the lies.

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