Sheila Wise
3h

I recognized this in the early 80's and promised myself at that time I would never let it happen to me. More than a few times doctors have tried to get me on the addiction ride, with no luck.

Robert Townshend
2hEdited

"Why haven't you seen the doctor? What does your doctor say? Better show the doctor..."

When I explain that I haven't and won't see a doctor, I lose friends. When I say no to all pharma products, even the petro-gunk that stops me smelling like a human, I lose friends. When I don't explain, I lose friends. When I explain, I lose friends.

Guys, we're in the friend-losing business. No choice. That's our job. It's the price of waking up while others sleep. Too bloody bad. That quietly, gradually isolated feeling you're experiencing? That's the right feeling. Expect it, live with it, deal with it.

Have you lost a friend today? If not, get busy and lose one! For the sake of friends...lose friends!

