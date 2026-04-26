The body is not a machine that breaks down and requires a mechanic. It is a self-repairing system that deteriorates only when deprived of the raw materials it needs or overwhelmed by substances it was never designed to process. That distinction — between a body that fails and a body that has been failed — is the foundation of everything in this book. Dr. Edward Wagner came to this understanding not through academic theory but through necessity. His parents and brother died of heart disease. Orthodox medicine had not saved them. He applied the problem-solving discipline of his architectural career to a different kind of structure — the human body — and discovered that the same principle holds: identify what is missing, supply it, remove what is causing damage, and the structure restores itself.

What follows is an encyclopedia organized around that principle. Fifty-eight conditions are covered, from acne to yeast infections, each examined through the same lens: what the condition actually is, what causes the tissue to deteriorate, what orthodox medicine does about it, why that approach often creates new problems, and what nutritional and alternative methods can do to address the cause rather than suppress the symptom. The pattern that emerges across these entries is striking in its consistency. Medications block bodily functions without rebuilding tissue. The blocking action produces side effects on other systems. New medications are prescribed for the side effects. The patient accumulates prescriptions while the original deficiency deepens. Wagner documents this cycle with specific biochemical detail — which vitamins are depleted by which drugs, which minerals are excreted by which treatments, which organ systems are compromised by which procedures — turning what could be an abstract critique into a practical reference.

The book is written for the person who senses that something is wrong with the way chronic disease is managed but lacks the specific knowledge to articulate what. It does not require a science background. Each chapter is short, direct, and organized so that a reader dealing with a specific condition can find actionable information without wading through technical literature. The dietary recommendations, supplement protocols, herbal remedies, and amino acid therapies are presented with dosages and explanations of their biochemical function. Case histories demonstrate the outcomes in real patients who exhausted conventional options before finding resolution through nutritional methods. This is not a book that asks the reader to reject medicine. It is a book that asks the reader to understand what medicine does and does not do — and to recognize that the body, when given what it actually needs, already knows how to heal.

With thanks to Edward M. Wagner and Sylvia Goldfarb.

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