For those new to chlorine dioxide, the different names, acronyms, and protocols can be confusing—I know they were for me at first. One of the most common points of confusion is Chlorine Dioxide Solution (CDS), which isn’t exactly the same as CD and follows different protocols.

CO has written three excellent articles that break down, in simple terms, how to make CD at home. This post is a concise summary of those articles.

These are the three articles that best summarize how to use CD (not CDS).

Summary of Articles

The articles describe three main protocols for using chlorine dioxide:

Starting Procedure Protocol 1000 Protocol 1000-F

These protocols involve mixing sodium chlorite solution (MMS) with an acid activator to create chlorine dioxide (MMS1), which is then diluted in water and consumed. The articles emphasize starting with low doses and gradually increasing, following specific rules and principles.

Detailed Outline of Protocols

Preparation of Chlorine Dioxide (MMS1)

Mix equal drops of sodium chlorite solution (Part A) and acid activator (Part B) in a small glass When describing the number of drops, “one drop” of MMS1 means one drop of EACH of sodium chlorite solution (Part A) and acid activator (Part B)

Activated ClO2 = MMS1 Wait 30 seconds for activation Add water (at least 150 mL) and drink

Starting Procedure

Purpose: Introduce the body to chlorine dioxide and minimize potential detox reactions

Day 1: 1/4 drop dose every hour for 8 hours Day 2-3: 1/2 drop dose every hour for 8 hours Day 4: 3/4 drop dose every hour for 8 hours Day 5: Begin Protocol 1000

In the context of consuming 1L of water per day, the Starting Procedure for chlorine dioxide (ClO2) administration would be interpreted as follows:

Starting Procedure Breakdown

Day 1

Total daily dose: 2 drops of activated ClO2 (1/4 drop × 8 hours)

Preparation: Add 2 drops of activated ClO2 (MMS1) to 1L of water

Consumption: Drink 125mL (1/8 of the bottle) every hour for 8 hours

Days 2-3

Total daily dose: 4 drops of activated ClO2 (1/2 drop × 8 hours)

Preparation: Add 4 drops of activated ClO2 to 1L of water

Consumption: Drink 125mL (1/8 of the bottle) every hour for 8 hours

Day 4

Total daily dose: 6 drops of activated ClO2 (3/4 drop × 8 hours)

Preparation: Add 6 drops of activated ClO2 to 1L of water

Consumption: Drink 125mL (1/8 of the bottle) every hour for 8 hours

Day 5

Begin Protocol 1000, which involves 8 drops of activated ClO2 in 1L of water

Key Points

The total volume of water consumed remains constant at 1L per day throughout the Starting Procedure. The concentration of ClO2 in the water increases gradually over the 4-day period. The hourly consumption volume remains consistent at 125mL (1/8 of the total volume) for each hour of the 8-hour period.

Protocol 1000

Purpose: General protocol for most illness situations

Prepare an all-day bottle with 8 drops of MMS1 in 1 liter of water Take 120 ml (4 oz.) once every hour for 8 hours per day Can be followed for 1 day up to 3 weeks

Protocol 1000-F

Purpose: For rapid-onset illness situations

First 2 hours: Take 1 drop every 15 minutes After 2 hours: Switch to Protocol 1000

Based on the calculation provided, the Protocol 1000-F for the first two hours would require you to consume 1000 mL (1 liter) of water containing the chlorine dioxide solution. Here's a breakdown of what this means:

Frequency: You would take 1 drop of the activated chlorine dioxide solution every 15 minutes. Duration: This process continues for 2 hours. Total drops: Over the 2-hour period, you would consume a total of 8 drops (1 drop every 15 minutes for 120 minutes). Water consumption: The entire liter of prepared solution should be consumed within these 2 hours.

To follow this protocol:

Prepare 1 liter of water with 8 drops of activated chlorine dioxide. Divide this liter into 8 equal portions of 125 mL each. Drink one 125 mL portion every 15 minutes for 2 hours.

Key Principles and Rules

Low and Slow Principle: Start with low doses and increase slowly Three Golden Rules: No Change Rule: If symptoms improve, continue current regimen

Reduce Rule: If feeling worse, reduce intake by 50% but continue

Increase Rule: If no improvement, increase dosage or move to next protocol level

Precautions

Use glass or plastic containers, not metal Make a new bottle daily to prevent ClO2 evaporation Monitor for Herxheimer reactions (detox symptoms) Adjust dosage according to individual response

Where to buy Chlorine Dioxide Water Purification Kits

Since chlorine dioxide can be sold legally as a water purifier you can readily find water purification kits on Amazon and at many online retailers. You only need to make sure that the water purification kit that you purchase comes with two bottles. One solution bottle that is 25-28% sodium chlorite and one solution bottle that is 4%-5% HCL or 50% citric acid.

On Amazon the search phrase, “chlorine dioxide water purification kit” should get a good list of kits.

Here are some examples of what the kits will look like.

In the Ultimate Guide to Chlorine Dioxide, Curious Outlier has compiled a list of reputable online suppliers with direct links to their websites. You can go directly to that page in the free downloadable PDF Guide by using this link: MMS Kit Online Suppliers. Feel free to download the guide that is mobile friendly.

Notes:

Jim Humble, the inventor of the DIY method for making Chlorine Dioxide, named the sodium chlorite solution MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution). When equal drops of MMS and acid activator are combined, this is called MMS1.

Use a glass or plastic bottle. No metal. 1 liter is ideal. Make a new bottle daily. Evaporation of ClO2 will occur.

Tip: If you use a recycled plastic one-liter soda bottle for your all-day MMS1 hourly dosing, use a permanent marker to make lines dividing the bottle into 8 equal parts. That will give you approximately 120 mL (4 fl oz.) for hourly doses when dosing for eight consecutive hours.

The number of drops is determined by counting only MMS (sodium chlorite) drops, not both MMS and activator drops. Example: If you are making a daily bottle with 2 drops. You would use 2 drops of MMS (sodium chlorite) and 2 drops of acid activator.

