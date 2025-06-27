Lies are Unbekoming

Yet, STILL TODAY it is the only govt approved protocol (Remdesivir, morphine and vent) ) that hospitals can get reimbursed by Medicare (over 65 folks) and Medicaid (poor). Funny how all the data and information we have has yet to change anything.

The facts on the ground show conclusively that vulnerable elderly, poor and disabled people were killed en masse in hospitals and nursing homes in Spring 2020 mainly via vents/propofol/fentanyl/midazolam applications.

Neglect which resulted in starvation and dehydration also played a role in the slaughter as did mass cardiac arrest deaths which occurred at-home in urban centers- people stayed away from hospitals/ER's due to fear so early stage cardiac arrest symptoms were not treated.

Unilateral DNR's aided and abetted these crimes.

Following this individuals were killed en masse in hospitals using the same treatments as above as well as remdesivir, barcinitib and assorted toxic cocktails.

Following that we have the deadly addition of the toxic mRNA injections. Into that mix we must add deadly impacts of lockdowns and economic devastation.

Any and all talk about a "virus" is superfluous- it was mass murder by policy from which large financial investors profited at a record setting pace- the largest upwards transfer of wealth in history- conveniently "Covid" provided cover for that.

I think it is impossible to escape the conclusion that part of the covid operation was to eliminate large chunks of the elderly and disabled who are on fixed pensions and/or government assistance.

The pension system in Europe is completely broke and it has been projected that that system will accrue somewhere around $70 trillion more in debt over the next 10 years with the current level of pensioners.

The US pension system is projected to be completely broke by 2027. Anyone who thinks the power brokers at the top of the financial systems don't look at this and understand what it means to their systems is kidding themselves.

