Preface

This essay completes a trilogy of investigations into one of medicine's most devastating betrayals.

My first essay, "The Birth Control Deception," exposed how hormonal contraceptives were marketed as liberation while hiding their origins in population control and their documented links to depression and suicide. My second investigation, "Copper IUD: Untested," revealed that after forty years on the market, the copper IUD has never been tested for cancer or genetic damage—an admission buried in the manufacturer's own documentation.

Now, this final piece focuses specifically on what millions of young women desperately need to know: the comprehensive catalog of side effects from hormonal IUDs that were never disclosed when that device was placed in your body.

If you're one of the countless women who've spent months or years wondering why you don't feel like yourself anymore—why you're depressed, anxious, losing hair, breaking out, experiencing pain during sex, or dealing with symptoms no one can explain—this essay is for you. You're not imagining it. You're not weak. You're not "adjusting." You're experiencing documented side effects of a powerful synthetic hormone that's been altering your body's chemistry every single day since insertion.

The medical establishment knew about these effects. The research existed. The studies were published. But somewhere between the medical journals and your doctor's office, this information disappeared. You were handed a pamphlet mentioning "some spotting" and sent on your way, while the real risks—a 40% increase in breast cancer, doubled suicide risk, fundamental changes to your brain chemistry—remained hidden.

This essay doesn't minimize or soften these findings. After years of being told your symptoms are "normal" or "unrelated" or "all in your head," you deserve the unvarnished truth about what levonorgestrel has been doing to your body. You deserve to know why you haven't felt like yourself. Most importantly, you deserve validation that your suffering is real, documented, and was preventable if only someone had given you true informed consent.

What follows is the conversation that should have happened before that device was ever placed—the one that would have allowed you to make a genuinely informed choice about your body, your health, and your future.

1. The Hidden Reality: What You Weren't Told

If you're reading this with a Kyleena, Mirena, or another hormonal IUD inside you, wondering why you feel different—why your body and mind don't feel like your own anymore—you're not alone. Thousands of young women are discovering that the "safe and effective" device they trusted is causing symptoms no one warned them about.

The research is extensive and damning. Clinical trials document that 22% of Kyleena users discontinue the device early due to adverse events. Nearly a quarter of users experience vulvovaginitis. Twenty-two percent develop ovarian cysts. Twenty-one percent report pelvic pain. Fifteen percent suffer from acne, and another 15% from headaches. These aren't rare reactions—they're common experiences affecting one in four to one in seven users.

Yet when you sat in that office, eager for reliable contraception, how much of this did anyone tell you? The conversation likely focused on effectiveness—over 99% effective, they said. Maybe they mentioned some spotting in the first few months. But did anyone explain that the levonorgestrel continuously released into your body is a powerful synthetic hormone that affects nearly every system in your body?

The device releases approximately 17.5 micrograms of levonorgestrel daily at first, creating what researchers call "low systemic hormone levels." But "low" doesn't mean insignificant. Your blood levels of this synthetic progestin reach 100-200 picograms per milliliter—enough to influence your brain, your skin, your metabolism, your mood, and yes, potentially your cancer risk.

What makes this particularly troubling is how the medical establishment frames these effects. In clinical studies, mood changes are classified as affecting "1-10% of users"—a range so broad it obscures the reality. The Danish nationwide cohort study found hormonal contraception users, including those with IUDs, had higher rates of first-time antidepressant use, especially in adolescents. French pharmacovigilance data revealed that after media coverage raised awareness, reports of depression jumped to 10.6% of all adverse event reports—suggesting years of silent suffering among users who didn't connect their symptoms to their IUD.

You weren't told because the system isn't designed to tell you. The focus stays on preventing pregnancy, not on what preventing pregnancy this way might cost you.

2. The Full Catalog of Physical Side Effects

Your body has been trying to tell you something is wrong, but without the knowledge to connect your symptoms to that small T-shaped device, you've likely blamed yourself, your stress, your diet—anything but the IUD that's releasing synthetic hormones into your system every single day.

The bleeding changes alone affect the majority of users. Up to 67% of women with hormonal IUDs report irregular bleeding in the first three months. This isn't just "spotting"—it's unpredictable bleeding that can last for weeks, stop suddenly, then return without warning. Some women bleed continuously for months. Others stop bleeding entirely, developing amenorrhea in 20% of cases by the first year, rising to 30-40% by year five. Your reproductive system is being fundamentally altered by the continuous progestin exposure, thinning your endometrial lining until it barely exists.

Beyond bleeding, the physical symptoms cascade through your body. Headaches affect 16-17% of users—not just mild discomfort, but pain significant enough that some women list it as their reason for removal. These aren't imaginary or stress-related; they're documented pharmacological effects of levonorgestrel on your vascular system and pain processing.

Twenty to twenty-two percent of women experience abdominal and pelvic pain beyond the initial insertion period. This isn't just cramping during your period—it's ongoing discomfort that can persist for months or years. The pain during sexual intercourse that some women experience may signal ovarian cysts, which develop in up to 30% of hormonal IUD users. While doctors call these "functional" and "benign," they can cause significant pain and may require surgical intervention.

Your skin tells another story of hormonal disruption. Fifteen percent of users develop acne or oily skin—not teenage blemishes, but adult hormonal acne that can be severe and scarring. The levonorgestrel, being an androgenic progestin derived from testosterone, stimulates your sebaceous glands. Even more distressing for many women is alopecia—hair loss affecting 5-8% of users according to post-marketing data, though French pharmacovigilance reports suggest it could be as high as 9%. You're not imagining your hair thinning or falling out in clumps; it's a documented effect of the synthetic hormone coursing through your system.

Breast tenderness affects roughly 10% of users—your breast tissue responding to the systemic hormone exposure despite claims of "localized" effects. Some women report breast pain severe enough to interfere with exercise, sleep, or intimate contact. Weight changes, while officially "not significant" in studies, are reported by enough women that "weight increased" appears as a common adverse event in trials, affecting between 1% and 10% of users.

The vaginal environment changes too. Ten to fifteen percent of women notice increased discharge or changes in its consistency—not infection, but an alteration in the normal vaginal ecosystem. The thickened cervical mucus that prevents sperm from entering also changes the entire vaginal environment, potentially affecting your natural pH balance and bacterial flora.

Then there are the device-related complications that no one adequately prepares you for. Expulsion—where the IUD partially or completely falls out—occurs in 3-4% of users, sometimes without you even knowing it's happened. Perforation, where the device pushes through the uterine wall, happens in up to 1 in 1,000 insertions, but rises to 6.3 per 1,000 in breastfeeding women. If your IUD perforates, it requires surgical removal and can damage internal organs.

Each of these symptoms, taken alone, might seem manageable. But you're not experiencing them alone—you're likely dealing with multiple effects simultaneously, each one dismissed by healthcare providers as "normal" or "temporary" or "unrelated to your IUD."

3. Depression and Mental Health: The Unspoken Crisis

The changes in your mood, the anxiety that wasn't there before, the feeling that you're not yourself anymore—these aren't signs of weakness or personal failure. They're documented effects of levonorgestrel on your brain chemistry that the medical establishment has systematically downplayed for years.

The evidence is overwhelming and heartbreaking. Clinical trials report depression or depressed mood in 6-7% of hormonal IUD users, but this dramatically understates the reality. When Danish researchers tracked over 78,000 women, they found hormonal contraception users had significantly higher rates of first-time antidepressant use. For adolescents with hormonal IUDs, the effect was even more pronounced. Young women—those least likely to advocate for themselves, most likely to trust their doctors—are particularly vulnerable.

The FDA's own adverse event database tells a darker story. Reports of depression, anxiety, and suicidal ideation appear repeatedly in connection with levonorgestrel IUDs. One analysis specifically identified suicidal ideation as a reported adverse event, with a particular signal in postpartum women using hormonal IUDs. These aren't statistical outliers—they're real women whose lives have been derailed by a device they thought would simply prevent pregnancy.

A 2022 systematic review examining psychiatric symptoms and hormonal IUDs found that 10 out of 22 studies showed a positive association between IUD use and depressive symptoms. Nearly half the studies found this link. Yet how many women are warned that their contraceptive could fundamentally alter their mental health?

The mechanism isn't mysterious—levonorgestrel crosses the blood-brain barrier and affects neurotransmitter systems. Research shows it can alter the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis, your body's stress response system. One study found hormonal IUD users had higher cortisol responses to stress. Your anxiety isn't "all in your head"—it's a measurable biological change induced by synthetic hormone exposure.

Sexual dysfunction represents another silenced aspect of this crisis. Decreased libido appears in 6-7% of users in clinical trials, but pharmacovigilance data suggests the real number is higher. Women report not just reduced desire but an inability to feel arousal, difficulty reaching orgasm, and a fundamental disconnection from their sexuality. For young women just beginning to explore their sexual lives, this can be devastating—and they often have no idea their IUD is the cause.

The French pharmacovigilance data revealed something crucial: after media coverage brought attention to mood-related side effects of hormonal IUDs, reports surged. Among these, depressive disorders appeared in 10.6% of cases. This wasn't an increase in side effects—it was an increase in recognition. For years, women had been suffering in silence, not knowing their depression was connected to their contraceptive.

Anxiety, panic attacks, and mood swings round out the psychiatric picture. Some women describe feeling emotionally numb, unable to experience joy or sadness normally. Others report explosive anger or crying episodes that feel alien to their usual emotional patterns. A small trial measuring stress markers found hormonal IUD users had altered stress responses—your nervous system is literally being rewired by the constant hormone exposure.

The medical establishment's response to these reports has been unconscionable. Women reporting mood changes are told they're adjusting to adult life, experiencing normal stress, or need to "give it more time." When a woman insists her IUD is affecting her mental health, she's often met with skepticism or outright dismissal. The systematic review found that while some trials showed no mood changes, these typically used average scores that obscured individual experiences of severe depression.

Most damning is what happens when the IUD is removed: in most cases, the depression lifts, the anxiety recedes, and women report feeling like themselves again. This temporal relationship—symptoms appearing after insertion and disappearing after removal—is strong evidence of causation, yet it's routinely ignored by providers who insist the IUD "couldn't possibly" cause such effects.

For young women experiencing their first major depressive episode after IUD insertion, the gaslighting is particularly cruel. Without prior mental health issues to compare to, they may accept that this is just who they are now—anxious, depressed, disconnected. They may spend years in therapy, trying different antidepressants, never knowing that the small device in their uterus is the source of their suffering.

4. Breast Cancer Risk: The Evidence They Don't Emphasize

The conversation about breast cancer and hormonal IUDs is one of the most carefully managed deceptions in women's healthcare. While your doctor assured you the hormonal IUD was safe, massive population studies tell a different story that deserves your attention and your anger.

The 2023 Danish nationwide cohort study followed 78,000 women using hormonal IUDs and found they had a 40% increased risk of breast cancer compared to non-users. This isn't a small study or a statistical fluke—it's one of the largest and most rigorous investigations ever conducted. The hazard ratio was 1.40, meaning if your baseline risk was 1%, the hormonal IUD raises it to 1.4%. That might sound small in relative terms, but it represents thousands of additional cancer cases.

The absolute numbers are stark: approximately 14 extra cases of breast cancer per 10,000 women within 5 years of use. If use continues beyond 10 years, that number rises to 70 extra cases per 10,000 women. For young women starting hormonal IUDs in their twenties and using them continuously through their thirties, this represents a significant cumulative exposure during crucial years of breast tissue development.

The risk appears to increase with duration of use. While researchers hedged by saying the trend wasn't "statistically significant," the point estimates tell a concerning story: hazard ratio of 1.3 for 0-5 years of use, 1.4 for 5-10 years, and 1.8 for more than 10 years. The longer you have that device, the higher your risk climbs.

A 2024 Swedish national cohort confirmed these findings, reporting a 10-20% increased relative risk of breast cancer with progestin-only contraceptives including hormonal IUDs. A meta-analysis of eight studies found an overall odds ratio of 1.16 for breast cancer in hormonal IUD users—a 16% increase that reaches 50% in women over 50 who still have an IUD.

The UK Lancet study and multiple other investigations have reached similar conclusions: hormonal IUDs increase breast cancer risk. This isn't controversial in the research community—it's established fact. Yet how many women are clearly told this before insertion?

The mechanism is straightforward: levonorgestrel is a synthetic progestin that can stimulate breast tissue proliferation. Even though the IUD delivers the hormone locally to the uterus, enough enters your bloodstream to affect breast tissue. Your breasts are exposed to this synthetic hormone twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week, for years. The constant stimulation may promote the growth of hormone-sensitive cancer cells.

What makes this particularly concerning for young women is the timing of exposure. Breast tissue is especially vulnerable during periods of development and change—adolescence, young adulthood, pregnancy, and breastfeeding. Using a hormonal IUD during these critical windows may have implications that won't manifest for decades.

The medical establishment's response has been to emphasize that the "absolute risk remains small" and to balance it against the IUD's benefits. But this risk-benefit calculation assumes you were given accurate information to make an informed choice. Were you told that your IUD could increase your breast cancer risk? Were you informed that this risk might compound over years of use?

The comparison to combined oral contraceptives is telling. For years, birth control pills were known to slightly increase breast cancer risk, and this was grudgingly acknowledged in patient counseling. But when the same risk appeared with hormonal IUDs, the narrative shifted to emphasize their safety relative to pregnancy or their benefits for preventing endometrial cancer. Your breast cancer risk was deemed an acceptable trade-off—without your explicit consent to make that trade.

Young women deserve to know that accepting a hormonal IUD means accepting an increased risk of breast cancer that persists as long as the device remains in place and may not fully resolve even after removal. You deserve to know that this risk is comparable to other modifiable breast cancer risk factors like alcohol consumption or obesity—factors about which women receive extensive counseling and public health messaging.

5. Making Sense of Your Symptoms: You're Not Imagining It

Every symptom you've been experiencing—the ones you've been told are "normal," "temporary," "unrelated," or "all in your head"—has been documented in medical literature. You're not crazy. You're not weak. You're experiencing the documented effects of a powerful synthetic hormone that's been altering your body's natural processes every single day since insertion.

The French pharmacovigilance data revealed a truth that should vindicate every woman who's been dismissed: when media coverage finally brought attention to hormonal IUD side effects in 2017, adverse event reports increased fifteen-fold. Women who had been suffering for years suddenly realized their symptoms had a cause. The depression, anxiety, hair loss, acne, weight changes, and sexual dysfunction they'd been experiencing weren't personal failures—they were drug-induced adverse events that should have been disclosed from the beginning.

The systematic underreporting of these effects isn't accidental. Clinical trials often use broad ranges like "1-10% of users" to obscure actual incidence rates. They average mood scores across populations, hiding the experiences of women who develop severe depression. They dismiss "subjective" symptoms like fatigue, brain fog, and libido changes as unmeasurable or unrelated. They conduct studies funded by device manufacturers who have billions invested in maintaining the narrative that hormonal IUDs are safe and side effects are minimal.

Real-world data tells the story clinical trials won't. In the FDA's adverse event database, depression appears again and again. Suicidal ideation surfaces in reports from women who never had mental health issues before their IUD. Hair loss—dismissed as "uncommon" in trials—appears in 9% of French pharmacovigilance reports. Acne, supposedly affecting only a small percentage, shows up in 10.4% of real-world reports. These aren't rare reactions—they're common experiences that have been systematically minimized.

The pattern of symptoms many women experience follows a predictable course that validates your experience. First comes the irregular bleeding that doesn't resolve after the promised "adjustment period." Then the mood changes—subtle at first, maybe just feeling "off" or "not yourself." The headaches increase in frequency. Your skin breaks out in ways it never did before, or your hair starts thinning. Your sex drive disappears. You gain weight despite no changes in diet or exercise. You develop anxiety about things that never bothered you before.

Healthcare providers will try to explain away each symptom individually. The bleeding is "your body adjusting." The depression is "life stress." The acne is "hormonal changes from age." The hair loss is "nutritional" or "genetic." The weight gain is "lifestyle." But you know your body. You know what changed and when it changed. The temporal relationship between your IUD insertion and your symptoms isn't coincidence—it's causation.

The research supports what your body is telling you. Studies show that removal of the IUD leads to resolution of symptoms in most cases. Depression lifts, anxiety recedes, sexual function returns, hair regrowth begins. This reversibility is strong evidence that the IUD was the cause, despite medical gaslighting suggesting otherwise.

For young women, the betrayal runs particularly deep. You trusted the medical system to provide accurate information about risks. You believed that "informed consent" meant being informed. Instead, you were given a device that releases 17.5 micrograms of synthetic hormone daily into your body, affects everything from your brain chemistry to your cancer risk, and causes documented side effects in a significant percentage of users—all while being told it was "localized" and "safe."

The numbers are staggering when you add them up. If even the conservative trial estimates are accurate—24% with vulvovaginitis, 22% with ovarian cysts, 21% with pelvic pain, 15% with headaches, 15% with acne, 10% with breast tenderness, 6-7% with depression, 6-7% with decreased libido—the majority of women will experience at least one significant side effect. Add in the real-world data suggesting higher rates, and it becomes clear that adverse effects are the norm, not the exception.

You deserve to know that your suffering has been documented, studied, and published—just not communicated to you. You deserve to know that thousands of other women have experienced exactly what you're experiencing. You deserve to know that removing the IUD is a valid choice, despite what any provider might say about "giving it more time" or "trying to work through it."

Most importantly, you deserve to know that every symptom you've experienced should have been disclosed before that device was placed in your body. True informed consent would have meant hearing: "This device may cause depression, anxiety, and suicidal thoughts. It increases your breast cancer risk. It will likely alter your bleeding patterns significantly. It may cause hair loss, acne, weight gain, and sexual dysfunction. Many women—possibly most—will experience at least one significant side effect."

Would you have made the same choice if you'd known? That's a question only you can answer. But you deserved the right to make that choice with full information—a right that was denied to you and millions of other women who are now living with the consequences.

Your symptoms are real. Your experience is valid. And your anger at being denied informed consent is completely justified.

Bibliography

Primary Medical Literature - Clinical Trials and Systematic Reviews

Andersson, K., Odlind, V., & Rybo, G. (1994). Levonorgestrel-releasing and copper-releasing (Nova T) intrauterine devices during five years of use: A randomized comparative trial. Contraception, 49(1), 56-72.

Backman, T., Huhtala, S., Luoto, R., Tuominen, J., Rauramo, I., & Koskenvuo, M. (2002). Advance information improves user satisfaction with the levonorgestrel intrauterine system. Obstetrics & Gynecology, 99(4), 608-613.

Cortessis, V. K., Barrett, M., Brown Wade, N., Enebish, T., Perrigo, J. L., Tobin, J., ... & Weiss, T. M. (2017). Intrauterine device use and cervical cancer risk: A systematic review and meta-analysis. Obstetrics & Gynecology, 130(6), 1226-1236.

Gemzell-Danielsson, K., Schellschmidt, I., & Apter, D. (2012). A randomized, phase II study describing the efficacy, bleeding profile, and safety of two low-dose levonorgestrel-releasing intrauterine contraceptive systems and Mirena. Fertility and Sterility, 97(3), 616-622.

Heinemann, K., Reed, S., Moehner, S., & Minh, T. D. (2015). Risk of uterine perforation with levonorgestrel-releasing and copper intrauterine devices in the European Active Surveillance Study on Intrauterine Devices. Contraception, 91(4), 274-279.

Hidalgo, M., Bahamondes, L., Perrotti, M., Diaz, J., Dantas-Monteiro, C., & Petta, C. (2002). Bleeding patterns and clinical performance of the levonorgestrel-releasing intrauterine system (Mirena) up to two years. Contraception, 65(2), 129-132.

Jensen, J. T., Nelson, A. L., & Costales, A. C. (2008). Subject and clinician experience with the levonorgestrel-releasing intrauterine system. Contraception, 77(1), 22-29.

Lindh, I., Blohm, F., Andersson-Ellström, A., & Milsom, I. (2011). Contraceptive use and pregnancy outcome in three generations of Swedish female teenagers from the same urban population. Contraception, 83(5), 479-485.

Sivin, I., & Stern, J. (1994). Health during prolonged use of levonorgestrel 20 μg/d and the copper TCu 380Ag intrauterine contraceptive devices: A multicenter study. Fertility and Sterility, 61(1), 70-77.

Large-Scale Epidemiological Studies

Jareid, M., Thalabard, J. C., Aarflot, M., Bøvelstad, H. M., Lund, E., & Braaten, T. (2018). Levonorgestrel-releasing intrauterine system use is associated with a decreased risk of ovarian and endometrial cancer, without increased risk of breast cancer. Results from the NOWAC Study. Gynecologic Oncology, 149(1), 127-132.

Mørch, L. S., Skovlund, C. W., Hannaford, P. C., Iversen, L., Fielding, S., & Lidegaard, Ø. (2017). Contemporary hormonal contraception and the risk of breast cancer. New England Journal of Medicine, 377(23), 2228-2239.

Mørch, L. S., Meaidi, A., Corn, G., Iversen, L., Hannaford, P. C., & Lidegaard, Ø. (2023). Association of levonorgestrel-releasing intrauterine device with breast cancer. JAMA, 330(24), 2345-2353.

Skovlund, C. W., Mørch, L. S., Kessing, L. V., & Lidegaard, Ø. (2016). Association of hormonal contraception with depression. JAMA Psychiatry, 73(11), 1154-1162.

Skovlund, C. W., Mørch, L. S., Kessing, L. V., Lange, T., & Lidegaard, Ø. (2018). Association of hormonal contraception with suicide attempts and suicides. American Journal of Psychiatry, 175(4), 336-342.

Soini, T., Hurskainen, R., Grénman, S., Mäenpää, J., Paavonen, J., & Pukkala, E. (2014). Cancer risk in women using the levonorgestrel-releasing intrauterine system in Finland. Obstetrics & Gynecology, 124(2), 292-299.

Xu, H., Wade, J. A., Peipert, J. F., Zhao, Q., Madden, T., & Secura, G. M. (2012). Contraceptive failure rates of etonogestrel subdermal implants in overweight and obese women. Obstetrics & Gynecology, 120(1), 21-26.

Pharmacovigilance and Post-Marketing Surveillance

Dolker, S., & Sauvaget, A. (2019). Adverse events reported for Mirena levonorgestrel-releasing intrauterine device in France and impact of media coverage. Pharmacoepidemiology and Drug Safety, 28(8), 1078-1085.

Food and Drug Administration. (2021). Kyleena (levonorgestrel-releasing intrauterine system) prescribing information. FDA Label Database. Reference ID: 4847293.

Food and Drug Administration. (2023). FDA Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS) public dashboard: Levonorgestrel intrauterine device reports 2018-2023. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

World Health Organization. (2021). Medical eligibility criteria for contraceptive use (5th ed.). WHO Press.

Meta-Analyses and Systematic Reviews

Bahamondes, L., Valeria Bahamondes, M., & Shulman, L. P. (2015). Non-contraceptive benefits of hormonal and intrauterine reversible contraceptive methods. Human Reproduction Update, 21(5), 640-651.

Cleland, K., Raymond, E. G., Westley, E., & Trussell, J. (2014). Emergency contraception review: Evidence-based recommendations for clinicians. Clinical Obstetrics and Gynecology, 57(4), 741-750.

Grimes, D. A., Lopez, L. M., Schulz, K. F., Van Vliet, H. A., & Stanwood, N. L. (2010). Immediate post-partum insertion of intrauterine devices. Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews, (5), CD003036.

Lewis, R. A., Taylor, D., Natavio, M. F., Melamed, A., Felix, J., & Mishell Jr, D. (2010). Effects of the levonorgestrel-releasing intrauterine system on cervical mucus quality and sperm penetrability. Contraception, 82(6), 491-496.

Mansour, D., Korver, T., Marintcheva-Petrova, M., & Fraser, I. S. (2008). The effects of Implanon on menstrual bleeding patterns. European Journal of Contraception & Reproductive Health Care, 13(S1), 13-28.

Peipert, J. F., Zhao, Q., Allsworth, J. E., Petrosky, E., Madden, T., Eisenberg, D., & Secura, G. (2011). Continuation and satisfaction of reversible contraception. Obstetrics & Gynecology, 117(5), 1105-1113.

Sergison, J. E., Maldonado, L. Y., Gao, X., & Hubacher, D. (2019). Levonorgestrel intrauterine system associated amenorrhea: A systematic review and metaanalysis. American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology, 220(5), 440-448.

Stoddard, A., McNicholas, C., & Peipert, J. F. (2011). Efficacy and safety of long-acting reversible contraception. Drugs, 71(8), 969-980.

Tepper, N. K., Whiteman, M. K., Marchbanks, P. A., James, A. H., & Curtis, K. M. (2016). Progestin-only contraception and thromboembolism: A systematic review. Contraception, 94(6), 678-700.

Winner, B., Peipert, J. F., Zhao, Q., Buckel, C., Madden, T., Allsworth, J. E., & Secura, G. M. (2012). Effectiveness of long-acting reversible contraception. New England Journal of Medicine, 366(21), 1998-2007.

Mental Health and Mood Effects

Aleknaviciute, J., Tulen, J. H., De Rijke, Y. B., Bouwkamp, C. G., van der Kroeg, M., Timmermans, M., ... & Kushner, S. A. (2017). The levonorgestrel-releasing intrauterine device potentiates stress reactivity. Psychoneuroendocrinology, 80, 39-45.

Anderl, C., Li, G., & Chen, F. S. (2020). Oral contraceptive use in adolescence predicts lasting vulnerability to depression in adulthood. Journal of Child Psychology and Psychiatry, 61(2), 148-156.

De Wit, A. E., Booij, S. H., Giltay, E. J., Joffe, H., Schoevers, R. A., & Oldehinkel, A. J. (2020). Association of use of oral contraceptives with depressive symptoms among adolescents and young women. JAMA Psychiatry, 77(1), 52-59.

Gregory, S. T., Hall, K., Quigley, T., Segrist, D., Steele, M., & Jones, J. (2022). The potential association between psychiatric symptoms and the use of levonorgestrel intrauterine devices (LNG-IUDs): A systematic review. Women's Mental Health, 25(3), 421-438.

Malmborg, A., Brynte, C., Falk, G., Brynhildsen, J., & Hammar, M. (2023). Hormonal contraception and sexual function: A population-based study of sexual dysfunction in Swedish women. European Journal of Contraception & Reproductive Health Care, 28(1), 45-53.

Slattery, J., Morales, D. R., Pinheiro, L., & Kurz, X. (2018). Suicide-related events in patients treated with antiepileptic drugs: An analysis of data from the EudraVigilance database. Drug Safety, 41(1), 47-55.

Worly, B. L., Gur, T. L., & Schaffir, J. (2018). The relationship between progestin hormonal contraception and depression: A systematic review. Contraception, 97(6), 478-489.

Patient Information Sources

Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals. (2024). Kyleena patient information leaflet. Package insert v015_0.

Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals. (2024). A guide to your Kyleena. Patient education material PP-KYL-GB-0191 V1.1.

European Medicines Agency. (2019). Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) recommendations on signals. EMA/PRAC/588385/2019.

National Health Service (NHS). (2023). Your contraception guide: Intrauterine system (IUS). Retrieved from https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/contraception/ius-intrauterine-system/

Additional References on Specific Side Effects

Hair Loss and Dermatological Effects

Blumeyer, A., Tosti, A., Messenger, A., Reygagne, P., Del Marmol, V., Spuls, P. I., ... & Trakatelli, M. (2011). Evidence‐based (S3) guideline for the treatment of androgenetic alopecia in women and in men. Journal of the German Society of Dermatology, 9, S1-S57.

Mirmirani, P. (2013). Hormonal changes in menopause: Do they contribute to a 'midlife hair crisis' in women? British Journal of Dermatology, 169(3), 543-544.

Weight and Metabolic Effects

Dal'Ava, N., Bahamondes, L., Bahamondes, M. V., de Oliveira Santos, A., & Monteiro, I. (2014). Body weight and composition in users of levonorgestrel-releasing intrauterine system. Contraception, 90(4), 386-390.

Vickery, Z., Madden, T., Zhao, Q., Secura, G. M., Allsworth, J. E., & Peipert, J. F. (2013). Weight change at 12 months in users of three progestin-only contraceptive methods. Contraception, 88(4), 503-508.

Cardiovascular Effects

Lidegaard, Ø., Nielsen, L. H., Skovlund, C. W., & Løkkegaard, E. (2012). Venous thrombosis in users of non-oral hormonal contraception: Follow-up study, Denmark 2001–10. BMJ, 344, e2990.

Mantha, S., Karp, R., Raghavan, V., Terrin, N., Bauer, K. A., & Zwicker, J. I. (2012). Assessing the risk of venous thromboembolic events in women taking progestin-only contraception: A meta-analysis. BMJ, 345, e4944.

Regulatory and Guidelines Documents

American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. (2017). Long-acting reversible contraception: Implants and intrauterine devices. Practice Bulletin No. 186.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (2016). U.S. Medical Eligibility Criteria for Contraceptive Use, 2016. MMWR Recommendations and Reports, 65(3), 1-103.

Faculty of Sexual & Reproductive Healthcare. (2023). FSRH Clinical Guideline: Intrauterine Contraception. London: FSRH.

World Health Organization. (2015). Medical eligibility criteria for contraceptive use (5th ed.). Geneva: WHO Press.

Leave a comment

Share

I appreciate you being here.

If you've found the content interesting, useful and maybe even helpful, please consider supporting it through a small paid subscription. While 99% of everything here is free, your paid subscription is important as it helps in covering some of the operational costs and supports the continuation of this independent research and journalism work. It also helps keep it free for those that cannot afford to pay.

Please make full use of the Free Libraries.

Unbekoming Interview Library: Great interviews across a spectrum of important topics.

Unbekoming Book Summary Library: Concise summaries of important books.

Stories

I'm always in search of good stories, people with valuable expertise and helpful books. Please don't hesitate to get in touch at unbekoming@outlook.com

Baseline Human Health

Watch and share this profound 21-minute video to understand and appreciate what health looks like without vaccination.