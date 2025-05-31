Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The BarefootHealer's avatar
The BarefootHealer
1h

Up until 15yrs ago all my fogs had the recommended shots, and conventional dog food. Biscuits, and wet food, the best vet science that money could buy. All of my dogs died before their time from illness and cancers.

My current dog, eats human grade meat, leftovers, veges, rarely has biscuits and has no vaccinations. He's doing very. Nicely at 12yrs and still runs around like a puppy. Vets have known far longer than the rest of medicine, how toxic the shots and food is, partially why they have eclipsed dentists in suicide rates.😐🤫

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Unbekoming
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture