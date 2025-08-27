Peter Gerard Myers’ Holocaust Reparations and the Gaza Genocide offers a stark reappraisal of how historical memory and financial restitution have been weaponised in the service of power. At its core, the book contends that reparations, originally conceived as a means of redressing one of history’s greatest atrocities, were transformed into a mechanism that reinforced Zionism’s global standing while shielding its actions from scrutiny. Myers documents how the billions transferred under the banner of Holocaust compensation provided not only material resources for the building of the Israeli state but also an enduring moral shield, allowing its leadership to claim a unique immunity from criticism. What should have represented the pursuit of justice became instead an instrument through which injustice could be perpetuated against another people. By tracing the threads between postwar settlements and the devastation in Gaza today, Myers argues that genocide, ethnic cleansing, and territorial conquest are not aberrations but continuations of a project legitimised by reparations themselves.

Myers’ earlier work The Cosmopolitan Empire provides useful context for understanding the intellectual foundations of this new book. In that earlier study, he examined the factions of elites competing for global power, tracing how secret societies, financial dynasties, and ideological movements shaped modern geopolitics. In an interview about the book with me, he explained how Illuminism, rooted in the thought of Adam Weishaupt and later diffused through Freemasonry and revolutionary networks, promoted the destruction of religion, family, and nation-states in the pursuit of a world order governed by elites. That framework helps illuminate his new analysis. Just as Illuminist ambitions were cloaked in lofty ideals of unity and human liberation, so too did the reparations project present itself as a humanitarian enterprise while concealing its long-term political function. The same methodological rigor—grounding bold claims in sources and tracing continuities across centuries—is now applied to the most immediate and visible crisis of our time: the destruction of Gaza under the banner of Israel’s security.

At the heart of Myers’ argument is a detailed account of how restitution payments became a cornerstone of Israel’s legitimacy. He shows that reparations from Germany were not only financial transfers but also symbolic transactions that framed Israel as the rightful inheritor of Jewish suffering. This positioning created a moral shield that was strategically deployed to deflect criticism of state policy, no matter how severe its consequences for Palestinians. Survivors themselves often received little; the bulk of the funds were channelled into state-building and military development. Myers stresses that this was not incidental but intrinsic: reparations were designed to empower a state, not individuals. Crucially, he argues that these payments—still being disbursed eight decades after the war—should now be diverted to Palestinians, who have received nothing despite enduring dispossession and bombardment. In Myers’ view, one Holocaust does not justify another, and reparations cannot continue while Israel uses their fruits to commit genocide.

The culmination of Myers’ analysis is found in his treatment of Gaza, where he situates the present destruction as both genocide and ethnic cleansing carried out in plain sight. He traces how decades of legal frameworks, diplomatic cover, and military aid—fortified by the reparations legacy—produced a landscape where mass displacement and territorial conquest are pursued without restraint. Myers highlights that the October 7 attacks served as the convenient pretext, but not the true cause, of the assault on Gaza. By mapping the political climate before and after that date, he shows that Israeli leadership had already articulated long-term strategies aimed at reducing Gaza’s population and expanding territorial control. In this sense, October 7 becomes not an unexpected rupture but a permitted trigger, folded neatly into a narrative of self-defense that masks an offensive war of elimination. Gaza, for Myers, is the clearest case study in how impunity operates: a population is besieged, starved, bombarded, and expelled, while its oppressor continues to speak the language of democracy and security.

The structures that enable such impunity are central to the book’s analysis. Myers argues that the legacy of reparations fortified Israel not only financially but also ideologically, granting it a unique moral authority in the international system. This authority is reinforced through alliances with Western governments, whose own narratives of guilt and responsibility bind them to Israel’s project. Myers shows how this arrangement produces a double standard: actions that would be condemned as crimes if carried out by other states are justified as security measures when undertaken by Israel. The continuity of this protection illustrates the depth of Zionism’s integration into global institutions, from the United Nations to financial markets. By grounding his analysis in treaties, policy decisions, and public statements, Myers demonstrates that genocide in Gaza is not an accident of diplomacy but the logical outcome of a system designed to privilege one state above international law.

The book also takes a sharply critical stance toward Hamas. Myers contends that suicide bombings and indiscriminate attacks consistently undermined Palestinian claims to justice, moving Israeli public opinion away from peace and toward Netanyahu’s militancy. He argues that extremists on both sides feed off one another, and that Hamas’ October 7 assault—whether infiltrated or permitted—served Netanyahu’s long-term goals by destroying trust in the Two-State solution. For Myers, this is no accident: Israel deliberately bolstered Hamas over decades while ostracising the PLO, knowing that Hamas’ tactics would fortify its own narrative of existential threat. In this reading, Hamas forfeited the moral high ground, even as Palestinians remained the victims of dispossession. By weaving this critique into his broader analysis, Myers underscores that Gaza’s devastation cannot be explained solely by external power; it was enabled by a dialectic of violence that Israel helped to engineer and exploit.

Holocaust Reparations and the Gaza Genocide stands as one of Myers’ most urgent works, combining historical investigation with an indictment of present crimes. It builds on the intellectual foundations of The Cosmopolitan Empire, extending his long-standing concern with hidden power structures into the immediacy of Gaza’s destruction. The book exposes how narratives of past victimhood have been converted into tools for present domination, and how reparations intended to repair suffering instead entrenched impunity. For readers, the significance lies not only in its documentation but in its moral clarity: genocide is being committed in real time, shielded by the very institutions meant to prevent it. Myers provides a framework to understand why this is possible, and why it continues unchecked. Having spoken with him about his earlier work, I can attest to the rigor and persistence with which he pursues difficult truths. His latest book deserves the widest readership, and supporting it is one concrete way to confront the silence that otherwise enables atrocity.

With thanks to Peter Myers.

