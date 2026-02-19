Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Factscinator
7h

🤣🎭 PEER REVIEW PANEL 🎭🤣

(A completely fictional satire. Any resemblance to the pseudoscience of viroLIEgy is purely intentional…)

🧑‍⚖️ CHAIRPERSON:

Alright everyone, welcome to today’s peer review. We’re here to assess whether this paper has proved the existence of a virus. Gloves off, brains on… theoretically 🧠✨

🧑‍🔬 viroLIEgist:

Thank you. As you can see from Figure 3, we isolated the virus.

🧑‍⚖️ CHAIRPERSON:

Excellent. How did you isolate it?

🧑‍🔬 viroLIEgist:

We mixed lung fluid, antibiotics, antifungals, starvation media, and monkey kidney cells together 🧫🐒💥

🧑‍⚖️ REVIEWER A:

So… you didn’t isolate anything.

🧑‍🔬 viroLIEgist:

No no, you misunderstand. Isolation now means “putting things together.”

🧑‍⚖️ REVIEWER B:

Ah yes, like isolating a giraffe by throwing it into a zoo 🦒🏟️

🧑‍⚖️ CHAIRPERSON:

Please continue.

🧑‍🔬 viroLIEgist:

After poisoning the monkey kidney cells until they died 💀 we declared the cytopathic effect as proof of a virus.

🧑‍⚖️ REVIEWER A:

Did you run controls where you poisoned the cells without patient material?

🧑‍🔬 viroLIEgist:

That would be unethical.

🧧‍♂️ ETHICS OBSERVER:

Unethical… to do science?

🧑‍🔬 viroLIEgist:

Exactly.

🧑‍⚖️ CHAIRPERSON:

And how did you confirm the virus caused the cell death?

🧑‍🔬 viroLIEgist:

Because the cells died.

🧑‍⚖️ REVIEWER B:

From antibiotics, starvation, toxic media, and mechanical stress?

🧑‍🔬 viroLIEgist:

Yes. That’s how viruses work 🦠😌

🧑‍⚖️ REVIEWER A:

Did healthy samples undergo the same process?

🧑‍🔬 viroLIEgist:

No, that would undermine the narrative.

🧑‍⚖️ CHAIRPERSON:

Very honest. Continue.

🧑‍🔬 viroLIEgist:

Here are our TEM images 📸

As you can see, the virus is clearly present.

🧑‍⚖️ REVIEWER B:

I see grey blobs.

🧑‍🔬 viroLIEgist:

Look again — we added arrows 🔺🔻➡️

🧑‍⚖️ REVIEWER A:

Those arrows are pointing at the cellular debris of the monkey kidney cells you poisoned.

🧑‍🔬 viroLIEgist:

Correct. That’s what the virus looks like.

🧑‍⚖️ REVIEWER B:

Those same structures are revealed in healthy cells when exposed to the toxic exposures of your protocol.

🧑‍🔬 viroLIEgist:

Only because the virus is hiding.

🧑‍⚖️ CHAIRPERSON:

What about Koch’s postulates?

🧑‍🔬 ALL viroLIEgists (IN UNISON):

OBSOLETE 😡🔥

🧑‍⚖️ REVIEWER B:

Because they fail?

🧑‍🔬 viroLIEgist:

Because they ask for evidence.

🧑‍⚖️ REVIEWER A:

Did you ever demonstrate the virus alone causing disease in a healthy host?

🧑‍🔬 viroLIEgist:

No — but we injected the toxic monkey kidney cell culture directly into the organs of lab animals to prove poisons can be transmitted via syringe 💉🐀

🧑‍⚖️ REVIEWER B:

So you poisoned animals, observed predictable injury, and called it viral transmission?

🧑‍🔬 viroLIEgist:

That circular reasoning is the cornerstone of viroLIEgy.

🧑‍⚖️ CHAIRPERSON:

And?

🧑‍🔬 viroLIEgist:

It’s peer reviewed.

🧧‍♂️ BIOSECURITY LIAISON:

Before we vote, can this paper justify emergency powers, injections, and surveillance? 🏛️💉📡

🧑‍🔬 viroLIEgist:

Absolutely.

🧑‍⚖️ CHAIRPERSON:

Then I see no problems here.

🧑‍⚖️ REVIEWER A:

But there’s no isolation, no controls, no causation, and no proof.

🧑‍⚖️ CHAIRPERSON:

Correct.

Motion to approve?

🧑‍🔬 ALL:

APPROVED ✅👏👏👏

🧑‍⚖️ CHAIRPERSON:

Excellent work, everyone. Another virus proven — not by evidence, but by consensus, arrows, and exhaustive avoidance of the scientific method 😌🔺🦠

LouWeazel's avatar
LouWeazel
7h

Brilliant. Such a clear explanation and synthesis of sources. Thankyou

Reply
Share
