In February 1891, a clandestine meeting in London, convened by Cecil Rhodes, William Stead, and Lord Esher, birthed a secret society that would reshape the 20th century. This group, later termed the Secret Elite, operated through a concentric structure of influence, with an inner “Society of the Elect” wielding covert power over British foreign policy, finance, and media. Their ambition, as Rhodes articulated, was to forge “a world dominated by Anglo-Saxon values,” a euphemism for imperial hegemony sustained through orchestrated crises. By the late 19th century, Britain’s elite perceived Germany’s industrial ascendance—exemplified by projects like the Berlin-Baghdad Railway—as a mortal threat to their economic dominance, particularly over resources like oil, as detailed in A Century of War. Backed by financial titans, notably the Rothschild dynasty explored in The Rothschilds, the Secret Elite manipulated alliances, from the Anglo-Japanese pact of 1902 to the Anglo-Russian entente of 1907, encircling Germany with surgical precision. Official history, penned by victors, frames World War I as an organic clash of rival powers. That narrative is a lie. The war was no accident; it was a purposeful construct, designed by a psychopathic few to crush a rising rival.

The Secret Elite’s machinations unfolded with chilling efficiency. They infiltrated media outlets like The Times, disseminating propaganda about German naval threats, as Engdahl traced in Berlin-Baghdad Railway, while figures like Sir Edward Grey concealed military commitments to France, assuring Parliament in 1911 that “no binding agreements” existed. They hadn’t done anything of the sort. Grey’s deception, coupled with Alfred Milner’s Round Table network, ensured imperial unity and war readiness, as oil geopolitics in A Century of War underscores. The Rothschilds, as Cudenec examined in The Rothschilds, bankrolled this agenda, funding Rhodes’ ventures and war industries while erasing their tracks through destroyed records. By 1914, the Balkans, a volatile region the Elite deliberately destabilized, provided the pretext for war, with covert agents in Paris and Belgrade executing their strategy. The victors, as designers of this history, buried their culpability, manipulating archives and academia to cement German guilt. In Hidden History: The Secret Origins of the First World War, the authors unravel this orchestrated catastrophe, revealing how a small cadre’s ambition scarred a century.

With thanks to Gerry Docherty and Jim MacGregor.

Hidden History: The Secret Origins of the First World War.: Docherty, Gerry, MacGregor, Jim

23 insights and reflections from “Hidden History: The Secret Origins of the First World War”

Analogy

Imagine a group of wealthy individuals, let's call them the "Puppet Masters," who have a grand vision for their town. They believe they know what's best for everyone and are determined to shape the town according to their own interests, even if it means manipulating and deceiving others.

Control: The Puppet Masters secretly hold the strings of power in the town. They control the local newspaper, ensuring the stories align with their agenda. They use their wealth to influence politicians, installing those who are willing to follow their directives, regardless of which party they represent.

Propaganda: They spread rumors and misinformation through their controlled media outlets, creating a narrative of an external threat. They convince the townspeople that a neighboring town is plotting to attack them and that they need to invest heavily in defenses.

Manipulation: The Puppet Masters orchestrate a series of seemingly unrelated events that heighten tensions between their town and the neighboring one. They exploit pre-existing rivalries and incite fear among the townspeople.

Orchestrated Crisis: When the tensions reach a boiling point, the Puppet Masters use a minor incident as a pretext to justify their pre-planned war against the neighboring town. They convince the townspeople that they are acting in self-defense, while in reality, they have been manipulating the situation all along.

Historical Distortion: After the conflict, the Puppet Masters control the narrative, ensuring that history remembers them as heroes who saved the town from an aggressor. They suppress dissenting voices and manipulate records to hide their true motivations.

This analogy captures the essence of the book's central message: a secretive group of powerful individuals, the "Secret Elite," manipulated events and public opinion to orchestrate a war that served their own interests. They utilized their control over media, politics, and finance to shape the course of history, all while concealing their true motivations and manipulating the historical record to maintain their position of power.

12-point summary

A secret society of influential British individuals was formed in 1891 with the ultimate goal of world domination. Led by Cecil Rhodes, this Secret Elite aimed to control people, political parties, finance, and even history itself. They operated in secrecy, understanding that the reality of power was more potent than its appearance. Their actions had devastating consequences for the world, particularly in the orchestration of the First World War. The Secret Elite's activities in South Africa during the Boer War (1899-1902) serve as a template for their future actions. Driven by the desire to control the Transvaal's gold, Rhodes and his associates orchestrated conflicts and manipulated events. The brutalities of the British concentration camps, where 20,000 children died, were deliberately glossed over or denied in official accounts. Alfred Milner, a key figure in the Secret Elite, rose to prominence during this period, advocating a ruthless approach to achieving imperial goals, epitomized by his chilling directive to "disregard, and absolutely disregard, the screamers". The Secret Elite identified Germany's growing economic and industrial strength as a primary threat to their imperial ambitions. Believing that war was the only way to curb Germany's rise, they actively sought allies to bolster Britain's military might. They recognized the need for continuity in foreign policy regardless of which political party held power and undertook a comprehensive overhaul of the British Army. The Secret Elite manipulated international relations to isolate and weaken Germany. The Anglo-Japanese alliance of 1902, seemingly a surprising partnership, was a calculated move to counter Russian influence in the Far East and secure British interests. Similarly, they sought to draw Russia into an alliance with Britain and France, a seemingly contradictory move given Russia's past hostility, but one aimed at encircling Germany. The Secret Elite exerted covert control over British politics to ensure their agenda remained paramount. When faced with a change in government in 1905, they strategically positioned Asquith, Haldane, and Grey within the Liberal Cabinet to maintain their foreign policy objectives. These individuals were closely associated with the Secret Elite and shared their commitment to confronting Germany. The Liberal landslide victory of 1906, promising significant domestic reforms, did not alter the Secret Elite's control over British foreign policy. Sir Edward Grey, a key figure in the Secret Elite, continued to implement the grand strategy for war with Germany, aided by entrenched Foreign Office officials who shared his views. The military was reorganized and modernized under Haldane, while the navy underwent a radical transformation under Admiral Fisher, preparing Britain for the conflict to come. The Secret Elite orchestrated a campaign of fear and propaganda to manipulate public opinion against Germany. Using their influence over newspapers like The Times and the Daily Mail, they propagated fabricated stories about a German naval threat and the infiltration of British society by German spies. This calculated scaremongering created a climate of paranoia and fueled public demand for increased military spending. Milner and the Secret Elite established the Round Table, a secretive organization, to promote imperial unity and prepare the Empire for war. These imperial "think tanks," established across the British Empire and funded by Secret Elite members, published their agenda anonymously in the Round Table magazine. This organization played a crucial role in disseminating propaganda and shaping policy in the years leading up to the war. The Secret Elite identified and cultivated individuals who could further their agenda, including the seemingly unlikely figure of Lloyd George. Initially known for his anti-war rhetoric and opposition to the aristocracy, Lloyd George's ambition and personal vulnerabilities made him susceptible to their influence. They manipulated his rise to power and secured his support for their war plans. The Secret Elite, frustrated by their inability to provoke Germany directly, sought to exploit the volatile situation in the Balkans as a trigger for war. They fostered unrest and manipulated events, aiming to create a flashpoint that would drag Europe into conflict. They established a covert line of command through their agents in Paris, St. Petersburg, and Belgrade to orchestrate their Balkan strategy. The Secret Elite deliberately concealed their true activities and manipulated the historical record to cover their tracks. Accounts of high-level meetings, like the one between Sazonov and Grey at Balmoral in 1912, were deliberately falsified to hide their discussions about the Balkans. The Secret Elite understood the importance of controlling the narrative, using their influence to suppress dissenting voices and promote their own version of events. The Secret Elite's control extended beyond the war itself, reaching into the post-war period to shape the historical understanding of the conflict. They manipulated official documents and historical accounts to solidify the narrative of German guilt, ensuring that their role in orchestrating the war remained hidden. They were aided by their influence over academia, particularly at Oxford University, where they controlled key institutions and publications. The Secret Elite even orchestrated the removal and concealment of vast amounts of historical documents from across Europe to Stanford University, effectively burying evidence that could have exposed their culpability.

58 Questions & Answers

Question (1): What specific event marked the formation of the Secret Elite?

Answer: A pivotal meeting in London during February 1891, involving Cecil Rhodes, William Stead, and Lord Esher, marked the inception of the Secret Elite. This clandestine gathering set in motion the blueprint for a secret society designed to seize control of foreign policy in Britain and later extend its grip to the United States.

The trio's scheme involved a multi-tiered structure, with an inner core known as "The Society of the Elect" wielding true power and a broader "Association of Helpers" operating on the periphery. This organizational framework allowed the Secret Elite to manipulate events and individuals while effectively concealing its true nature and extent.

Question (2): How does the book describe the primary goals and motivations of the Secret Elite?

Answer: The Secret Elite harbored ambitions to revitalize the Anglo-Saxon bond between Great Britain and the United States, aiming to propagate what they perceived as the virtues of English ruling-class traditions. Driven by a fervent belief in their own destiny to govern the world, they sought to expand the British Empire's influence and dominance.

Fueling their machinations was a deep anxiety stemming from the perceived decline of British power in the face of rising international rivals. The sources suggest that this fear, coupled with a sense of entitlement and a belief in their own superiority, motivated the Secret Elite to manipulate events and wage war to maintain their position of global supremacy.

Question (3): What is the significance of the "concentric circles" structure attributed to the Secret Elite? How did this structure contribute to their effectiveness?

Answer: The "concentric circles" structure, with its inner core and outer circle, proved instrumental in the Secret Elite's effectiveness. This model facilitated a layered approach to influence and control, allowing the innermost circle, "The Society of the Elect," to make decisions while shielding their identities from scrutiny.

The outer circle, "The Association of Helpers," served as a buffer zone, comprising individuals who may or may not have been aware of their involvement in a secret society. This structure ensured plausible deniability and allowed the Secret Elite to operate with minimal risk of exposure.

Question (4): How did the Secret Elite maintain secrecy and control information to further their agenda?

Answer: The sources emphasize that secrecy formed the bedrock of the Secret Elite's operations. Members recognized that the true exercise of power resided in its concealment, operating behind a veil of anonymity. Their clandestine activities were shielded by the innermost circles of the British Establishment, a compliant media, and a carefully curated version of history.

The sources also highlight the Secret Elite's influence over institutions, particularly government archives and historical records. By controlling access to information, they sought to suppress evidence of their activities and manipulate public understanding of key events. This control extended to the selection and promotion of historians who aligned with their agenda, ensuring that their preferred narratives became accepted as historical truth.

Question (5): What specific examples of financial manipulation are presented in the sources as evidence of the Secret Elite's influence?

Answer: Secret Elite's involvement in an armaments scam that enriched its members and fueled the arms race leading up to World War I. This scheme involved close ties between British armaments firms and key figures within the government, resulting in exorbitant profits for the industry and inflated military expenditures.

The sources also point to the Secret Elite's role in the creation of a central bank in the United States. By installing their agents in positions of financial authority, they sought to gain control over the American monetary system.

Alfred Milner's Role in Preparing for War

The sources portray Alfred Milner as a driving force within a group referred to as the "Secret Elite," a network of influential individuals who sought to shape British policy and international events to their advantage. Milner's role in preparing for war, particularly the Boer War and the First World War, is characterized as one of strategic planning, manipulation, and behind-the-scenes influence.

Milner’s Role in the Boer War: According to the sources, Milner strategically positioned himself as High Commissioner in South Africa with a clear objective: to engineer a war that would secure British control over the Transvaal and its gold mines. The sources describe him as a “civilian soldier of the Empire” who saw war as the inevitable outcome of the political tensions in South Africa. He actively worked to undermine the "waiting game" strategy advocated by his superior, Joseph Chamberlain, and instead pushed for a "crisis" that would justify war. Milner manipulated events to portray the Boers as aggressors, provoking President Kruger into issuing an ultimatum that led to the outbreak of war.

Learning from the Boer War: The sources suggest Milner and the Secret Elite learned valuable lessons from the Boer War that they applied to their future activities, particularly in the lead-up to the First World War. For instance, they observed the effectiveness of shaping public opinion through media manipulation, as exemplified by their use of sensationalist stories about a German threat. They also recognized the importance of controlling strategic positions within the government, placing trusted individuals in key roles to ensure continuity of their agenda regardless of which party was in power.

Manipulating the Media: The sources underscore Milner’s role in securing control over the press, which he used as a tool to influence public perception and prepare for war. He cultivated a network of journalist friends within the Secret Elite, including influential figures at The Times and the Daily Mail. This control over the media allowed them to disseminate propaganda, stoke fears about German aggression, and ultimately sway public opinion in favor of war.

Building the Round Table: Recognizing the need to unify the Empire for war, Milner founded the Round Table, a secretive organization comprised of like-minded individuals who shared his imperialistic vision. The Round Table acted as a covert network of influence, operating behind the scenes to promote imperial unity, prepare the dominions for war, and ultimately advance the Secret Elite’s agenda.

Influencing Military Appointments: Milner’s influence extended to shaping the British military leadership. He was closely associated with Lord Roberts, a powerful figure who acted as a mentor for a cadre of high-ranking officers known as "Roberts' Academy". Milner and Roberts ensured these officers, known for their shared commitment to the Secret Elite's goals, ascended to positions of power within the British military, further consolidating their control over preparations for war.

Preparing the Empire for War: Milner's efforts to prepare the Empire for war were not limited to Britain. He recognized the importance of securing the support of the dominions and colonies. The sources highlight his involvement in organizing the 1907 Colonial Conference, where he advocated for the creation of an imperial parliament that would unify the Empire under a single voice. He also played a crucial role in the 1909 Imperial Press Conference, which brought together journalists from across the Empire to promote a shared sense of duty and loyalty to Britain in the face of a perceived German threat.

The sources present a consistent narrative of Alfred Milner as a key architect of war, strategically leveraging his position within the Secret Elite to manipulate events, control information, and prepare the British Empire for conflict. His activities spanned multiple domains, from politics and the military to the media and public opinion, showcasing his comprehensive and calculated approach to achieving the Secret Elite’s grand vision.

Question (6): How did the Secret Elite control key appointments within governments and institutions to ensure the continuity of their plans?

Answer: Operating with calculated foresight, the Secret Elite strategically placed their chosen individuals in pivotal positions within governments and institutions. They recognized the importance of long-term planning, cultivating and grooming rising stars in politics and diplomacy who demonstrated the potential to advance their agenda.

This control over appointments ensured a steady stream of loyal agents occupying key roles, enabling the Secret Elite to maintain a grip on power and influence policy decisions. Their subtle manipulation extended to seemingly mundane details, such as controlling the timing of staff vacations to minimize scrutiny and maximize their control.

Question (7): What evidence does the book offer to support the claim that the Secret Elite exploited personal weaknesses to manipulate individuals?

Answer: The sources suggest that the Secret Elite carefully assessed and exploited personal weaknesses to manipulate individuals and secure their compliance. By targeting individuals driven by ambition, greed, or a desire for recognition, they effectively co-opted them into their service.

The case of General Sir John French serves as an illustration of this manipulative tactic. Known for his susceptibility to flattery and his lack of intellectual prowess, he was deemed a suitable candidate for advancement due to his loyalty and malleability. The sources imply that his promotion was orchestrated by the Secret Elite to secure a reliable figurehead within the military high command.

Question (8): How does the book describe the Secret Elite's efforts to destroy evidence of their activities?

Answer: The sources depict the Secret Elite as meticulously erasing traces of their involvement, employing various methods to conceal their machinations. They exercised control over government archives, selectively destroying documents that could incriminate them. The sheer scale of this purge is illustrated by the account of D'Ombrain, who observed the disappearance of vast quantities of archival material.

In addition to destroying physical evidence, the Secret Elite manipulated historical narratives through censorship and the promotion of favorable accounts. By controlling access to information and shaping public perception, they sought to bury their role in key events and present a sanitized version of history.

Question (9): What role did Cecil Rhodes play in the formation and early development of the Secret Elite?

Answer: Cecil Rhodes, a prominent figure in British imperialism, played a pivotal role in the Secret Elite's formation. His wealth, influence, and fervent belief in Anglo-Saxon supremacy positioned him as a natural leader within the group. During the formative meeting in 1891, he was designated as the head of the organization, tasked with driving its agenda forward.

Rhodes envisioned a world dominated by Anglo-Saxon values and sought to expand British control over vast territories, particularly in Africa. The sources suggest that his ambitions, fueled by a combination of idealism and ruthlessness, shaped the Secret Elite's early goals and operational strategies.

Question (10): What specific contributions are attributed to William Stead and Lord Esher in advancing the Secret Elite's goals?

Answer: William Stead, a renowned journalist known for his crusading spirit, contributed to the Secret Elite's propaganda efforts by advocating for Anglo-Saxon unity and promoting the group's imperialistic vision. His influence within media circles proved valuable in disseminating the Secret Elite's narratives and shaping public opinion.

Lord Esher, a close confidant of King Edward VII, leveraged his access to the highest echelons of power to advance the Secret Elite's agenda. His position within the British Establishment allowed him to influence appointments, policy decisions, and the flow of information within the government.

The Rothschild Dynasty: A Powerful Force Behind the Scenes

The sources highlight the significant role played by the Rothschild dynasty, particularly the London branch headed by Lord Nathaniel Rothschild (Natty), in the events leading up to World War I. While they often operated discreetly, their influence was pervasive, encompassing finance, politics, media, and even international relations.

Financial Dominance: The sources emphasize the immense wealth and global reach of the Rothschilds, characterizing them as "pre-eminent" in finance. Their financial empire extended across continents, with investments in railways, mining, oil, and even armaments firms. This financial power allowed them to exert considerable influence over governments, politicians, and even royalty. They were adept at manipulating financial markets, providing or denying funds to governments as needed.

Political Influence: The Rothschilds were deeply intertwined with the British establishment, using their wealth to cultivate relationships with key figures in government and politics. They bankrolled politicians, provided financial advice to prime ministers, and had almost daily communication with decision-makers. Their access to confidential information through their vast network of agents and their role as an informal postal service for governments further enhanced their understanding of political developments.

Masterful Puppeteers: The authors argue that the Rothschilds, alongside other members of the “Secret Elite,” preferred to operate behind the scenes, pulling strings and avoiding public accountability. They utilized front companies and affiliated banks to mask their true level of control, allowing them to support seemingly opposing sides while advancing their own agenda.

Connections to the Secret Elite: Lord Natty Rothschild emerges as a central figure, closely linked to Cecil Rhodes and the Secret Elite from its inception. He provided significant financial backing for Rhodes' ventures, including the De Beers Consolidated Mines, and shared Rhodes' vision of British supremacy and imperial expansion.

Supporting War Efforts: The sources provide examples of the Rothschilds' involvement in funding war efforts. They helped raise funds for Japan during the Russo-Japanese War, despite their significant investments in Russia. They also profited from war industries, financing arms manufacturers like Maxim-Nordenfeldt and Vickers, and understood the lucrative nature of war finance.

Concealing Their Role: The sources suggest that the Rothschilds actively sought to erase their tracks and obscure their involvement in the events leading to World War I. Natty Rothschild, before his death, ordered the destruction of his private correspondence, which likely contained incriminating evidence of their dealings with key political figures. This act, coupled with the deliberate efforts of the Secret Elite to conceal their activities, makes it difficult to fully ascertain the extent of the Rothschilds' role in World War I.

The sources present a compelling case that the Rothschild dynasty, despite their preference for anonymity, played a pivotal role in the events leading to World War I. Their financial clout, political connections, and close ties to the Secret Elite enabled them to exert influence on a global scale, shaping international relations and ultimately contributing to the outbreak of war. However, the sources also emphasize the challenges in fully uncovering the extent of their involvement due to their deliberate efforts to conceal their actions.

Question (11): How did the sources portray the relationship between the Secret Elite and the British monarchy?

Answer: The sources depict a close and often symbiotic relationship between the Secret Elite and the British monarchy. Key members of the royal family, particularly King Edward VII and his successor, King George V, played active roles in advancing the Secret Elite's objectives.

King Edward VII, in particular, is portrayed as a central figure within the inner circle, using his influence and diplomatic skills to secure alliances and cultivate relationships with key individuals. The sources suggest that his personal charisma and diplomatic connections were instrumental in forging the entente with France and Russia, paving the way for the Secret Elite's war. King George V, despite his initial reluctance to engage in war, played a role in maintaining the deception of British neutrality, reassuring the German kaiser while secretly mobilizing the British military.

Question (12): What role did the Boer War play in the development and evolution of the Secret Elite's plans?

Answer: The sources suggest that the Boer War served as a crucible for the Secret Elite, exposing the vulnerabilities of the British military and highlighting the need for a more coordinated approach to global dominance. The war's unexpected difficulties and the public outcry over the use of concentration camps forced the Secret Elite to refine their strategies and tighten their control over the levers of power.

The war also solidified Alfred Milner's position as a key figure within the organization. His experience in South Africa and his unwavering commitment to the Secret Elite's goals led to his ascension as the group's leader. Milner's influence, coupled with the lessons learned from the Boer War, shaped the Secret Elite's subsequent actions, particularly their focus on strengthening the Empire and preparing for a potential conflict with Germany.

Question (13): What specific media outlets are mentioned in the sources as being under the influence or control of the Secret Elite? How did they use these outlets to shape public opinion?

Answer: The sources implicate The Times, the most influential British newspaper of the era, as being under the Secret Elite's sway. The paper was granted unprecedented access to government departments, enabling it to shape public perception by selectively releasing information that aligned with the Secret Elite's agenda.

This control extended to the selection of the paper's owner, with Alfred Harmsworth, a known supporter of Milner's policies and a staunch anti-German, being vetted and approved by the Secret Elite. Harmsworth's appointment solidified The Times' role as a mouthpiece for the organization, amplifying its propaganda efforts and disseminating fearmongering narratives about the German threat. In addition to The Times, the sources mention the Northcliffe press, a network of newspapers owned by Lord Northcliffe, as actively promoting the Secret Elite's agenda. These outlets used sensationalist headlines, biased reporting, and the deliberate suppression of dissenting voices to sway public opinion in favor of the Secret Elite's war plans.

Question (14): How does the book describe the Secret Elite’s influence in the United States?

Answer: The Secret Elite's ambitions extended beyond British borders, seeking to exert influence over the United States to create a unified Anglo-Saxon power bloc. Their efforts focused on cultivating relationships with wealthy American elites who shared their vision and manipulating the American financial system to align with their interests.

One key example presented in the sources is the Secret Elite's role in the creation of the Federal Reserve. They contend that the organization, through its agents in the American banking industry, orchestrated the 1907 financial panic to manufacture a perceived crisis and justify the need for a central bank. This maneuver, they argue, served as a Trojan horse, enabling the Secret Elite to gain control over the American monetary system and exert influence over the nation's economic policies.

Question (15): How did the Secret Elite manipulate events in Morocco to further their agenda?

Answer: The sources present Morocco as a strategic chessboard for the Secret Elite's maneuvers, alleging that they deliberately instigated crises in the region to provoke Germany and create a pretext for war. They contend that the 1905 Moroccan Crisis was engineered by encouraging France to violate international agreements and assert control over the country, knowing that such actions would trigger a strong response from Germany. This calculated gamble, they argue, aimed to force Germany into a corner, either backing down and appearing weak or escalating the situation and risking a wider conflict.

The Agadir Crisis of 1911 served as a further illustration of the Secret Elite's manipulations in Morocco. The sources suggest that they exploited a minor incident involving a German gunboat to inflate the perceived threat and create a sense of impending war. This manufactured crisis, they argue, aimed to strengthen the entente with France and further isolate Germany on the international stage.

Orchestrating War: The Roberts Academy's Influence on WWI Planning

The sources portray Lord Roberts as a pivotal figure in shaping the British military leadership in the years leading up to World War I. Though officially retired, Roberts continued to wield immense influence through his network of loyal officers, known as "Roberts' Academy," who shared his hawkish views and commitment to the Secret Elite's agenda. The sources detail how this group strategically positioned themselves in key military posts, controlled staff training, and actively planned for a war with Germany, effectively laying the groundwork for Britain's involvement in the conflict.

Establishing a Military Kindergarten: Drawing parallels to Milner's Kindergarten, which fostered a network of individuals dedicated to promoting imperial unity and British supremacy, Roberts cultivated a similar cadre within the military. This group, referred to as the "Roberts Academy," comprised officers like John French, Henry Wilson, William Robertson, Henry Rawlinson, and Douglas Haig, who rose through the ranks under Roberts' patronage. They shared Roberts' unwavering belief in the inevitability of war with Germany and his commitment to preparing the British Army for such a conflict.

Controlling the Staff College: The Staff College at Camberley played a crucial role in shaping the thinking and strategy of future British military leaders. Recognizing its importance, Roberts ensured that members of his Academy occupied key positions within the college, effectively controlling the training and indoctrination of upcoming officers. Rawlinson and later Robertson served as commandants, instilling Roberts' values and strategic vision in the next generation of military leaders. The sources highlight how Wilson, while commandant, focused heavily on "Frontiers," repeatedly reconnoitring the Belgian borders and emphasizing the strategic importance of this region in a future conflict.

Dominating Military Planning: Roberts' influence extended beyond training to active war planning. Members of his Academy held crucial positions within the War Office, including the role of Director of Military Operations, a position occupied by Henry Wilson, who was a key figure in coordinating military planning with France and Belgium. The sources describe how these officers, operating under the veil of secrecy, conducted joint war games, shared intelligence, and developed detailed plans for the deployment of the British Expeditionary Force, all in anticipation of a war with Germany.

Securing High Command Positions: Through a combination of patronage, strategic appointments, and their unwavering commitment to the Secret Elite's agenda, members of the Roberts Academy ascended to the highest echelons of the British military. John French became Chief of the Imperial General Staff (CIGS), the professional head of the British Army, while Haig eventually rose to command the British Expeditionary Force. These key positions ensured that Roberts' influence, and by extension, the Secret Elite's agenda, permeated British military strategy and decision-making in the crucial years leading up to World War I.

Promoting the Myth of German Aggression: The sources reveal that the Roberts Academy, like their counterparts in the Secret Elite, actively propagated the narrative of an aggressive and expansionist Germany. They pushed for increased military spending, warning of the imminent threat posed by Germany, and advocating for conscription. Lord Roberts himself became a vocal proponent of these views, using his public platform to warn of a potential German invasion, playing a key role in shaping public opinion and preparing the nation psychologically for war.

The Roberts Academy, acting as the military arm of the Secret Elite, strategically positioned themselves within the British military apparatus. They controlled training, shaped military strategy, and ultimately played a crucial role in planning for a war that they believed was inevitable. Their actions, carried out in secrecy and often in defiance of official government policy, highlight the extent to which the Secret Elite had infiltrated and manipulated the institutions of power to achieve their goal of war with Germany.

Question (16): What specific contributions are attributed to Viscount Haldane in advancing the Secret Elite's agenda?

Answer: Viscount Haldane, despite his public persona as a peace advocate, played a critical role in advancing the Secret Elite's war preparations. His appointment as War Minister in the Liberal government provided him with the authority to implement far-reaching reforms that transformed the British military into a force ready for rapid deployment.

The sources suggest that Haldane's reforms, while ostensibly designed to modernize the army, were secretly intended to create a highly trained and mobile expeditionary force capable of intervening on the European continent. His actions included the creation of a General Staff modeled on the German system and the establishment of the Territorial Force, a reserve army designed for rapid mobilization. These reforms, conducted under the guise of peacetime modernization, effectively laid the groundwork for British participation in the Secret Elite's war.

Question (17): What are the main arguments presented by the sources regarding the claim that Sir Edward Grey misled Parliament and the British public about the true nature of Britain's commitments to France?

Answer: Sir Edward Grey, as Foreign Secretary, deliberately concealed the true nature of Britain's entente with France, misleading Parliament and the public about the extent of their military commitments. They contend that Grey, while publicly maintaining that Britain had no binding obligation to join a war on France's behalf, secretly authorized a series of military conversations and joint planning exercises that effectively committed the nation to a continental conflict.

The sources point to a secret meeting of the Committee of Imperial Defence in August 1911 as a critical point in this deception. The meeting, attended by only a select group of ministers, revealed the existence of these clandestine military agreements, sparking outrage and anxiety among Cabinet members who had been kept in the dark. Despite the subsequent passing of unanimous resolutions prohibiting such commitments without Cabinet approval, the sources argue that Grey continued to deceive Parliament and the public, repeatedly denying any binding agreements with France while secretly reinforcing the military entanglements.

Question (18): What specific actions are attributed to Raymond Poincaré in furthering the Secret Elite’s agenda in France?

Answer: Raymond Poincaré, a staunch nationalist and ardent advocate for revenge against Germany, emerged as a key figure in the Secret Elite's plan to manipulate France into war. His rise to power, facilitated by the organization's agents in Paris, marked a decisive shift in French foreign policy, replacing the conciliatory approach of his predecessor with a more aggressive and confrontational stance.

Poincaré, upon assuming the presidency, immediately took steps to strengthen France's military and solidify its alliance with Russia. He extended the period of national service, significantly increasing the size of the French army, and personally ensured that these changes aligned with Russia's military buildup, creating a formidable combined force poised against Germany. Poincaré's actions, they argue, were fueled by a deep-seated hatred of Germany and a determination to reclaim the lost provinces of Alsace-Lorraine, aligning perfectly with the Secret Elite's objective of orchestrating a European war.

Question (19): What was the significance of the "Balmoral 1912" meeting, and how did it contribute to the Secret Elite’s war plans?

Answer: The "Balmoral 1912" meeting, held at King George V's Scottish estate, served as a critical juncture in the Secret Elite's clandestine war preparations. Bringing together key figures from Britain and Russia, including King George, Sir Edward Grey, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Sazonov, the meeting was shrouded in secrecy, with the true nature of its deliberations carefully concealed from public scrutiny.

The sources suggest that the meeting was orchestrated to assure Russia of British support in a future conflict with Germany. King George, acting on behalf of the Secret Elite, used the occasion to personally reassure Sazonov of Britain's commitment to the entente, while Grey and other diplomats engaged in behind-the-scenes discussions to solidify the alliance and coordinate war plans. Sazonov left Balmoral convinced of Britain's unwavering support, emboldening Russia's aggressive stance in the Balkans and accelerating the path toward war. The Balmoral meeting, concealed beneath a veneer of royal hospitality, effectively sealed the fate of Europe, laying the groundwork for a conflict that the Secret Elite had long sought.

Question (20): What evidence does the book present to support the claim that the Secret Elite sought to control both sides of the Irish Home Rule crisis to advance their broader agenda?

Answer: The sources present a compelling case that the Secret Elite, operating with their trademark duplicity, deliberately exacerbated the Irish Home Rule crisis to create a diversionary conflict that would mask their larger war preparations on the European continent. The organization, through its agents within both the Unionist and Nationalist camps, covertly manipulated events to heighten tensions and create the illusion of an impending civil war in Ireland.

The sources point to the arming of the Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF) as a key example of the Secret Elite's manipulation. They contend that Alfred Milner, acting on behalf of the organization, orchestrated the fundraising and arms procurement for the UVF, ensuring that the Protestant paramilitary group was well-equipped to resist Home Rule. Milner's role went beyond mere financial support, with the sources suggesting that he personally assured UVF leader Edward Carson that the British Army would not be used against them, effectively granting them impunity for their illegal actions.

Question (21): What evidence does the book offer to support the claim that Erskine Childers, the prominent figure in the Irish Volunteers, was secretly working with the British Admiralty?

Answer: The sources suggest that Erskine Childers, renowned for his role in arming the Irish Volunteers, was a double agent secretly collaborating with the British Admiralty. This assertion rests on several intriguing pieces of evidence that challenge the conventional narrative surrounding his activities.

The Asgard's Unimpeded Passage: Childers' audacious gun-running mission involved sailing his yacht, the Asgard, through the heart of the British fleet at Portsmouth. The sources find it improbable that the Asgard, laden with rifles and sitting low in the water, could have evaded detection and interception. They posit that Childers' passage was likely facilitated by the Admiralty, which was aware of his activities and chose to turn a blind eye.

The Admiralty's Direct Contact: Immediately after the outbreak of World War I, the Admiralty, spurred by Winston Churchill, sought out Childers' expertise. They sent a telegram directly to the headquarters of the Irish Volunteers, requesting that Childers make urgent contact. This direct communication, bypassing official channels, indicates prior knowledge of Childers' whereabouts and a pre-existing relationship with him.

Childers' Naval Expertise: The sources highlight Childers' intimate knowledge of Germany's North Sea coastline, gained through his earlier writings and sailing expeditions. They argue that this expertise made him a valuable asset to the Admiralty, explaining their eagerness to enlist his services during the war.

Taken together, these pieces of evidence suggest that Childers' gun-running exploits were part of a larger deception, orchestrated by the Secret Elite to create the illusion of a looming civil war in Ireland while secretly utilizing his talents for their own strategic purposes. Childers, despite his public persona as an Irish nationalist, was a key player in the Secret Elite's game, furthering their agenda through his clandestine activities.

Question (22): How does the book depict the role of fear and propaganda in the Secret Elite's strategy to bring about war?

Answer: The sources highlight the strategic use of fear and propaganda as essential tools in the Secret Elite's campaign to manipulate public opinion and manufacture consent for war. They argue that the organization, recognizing the power of the press to shape perceptions, embarked on a systematic effort to control media outlets and disseminate carefully crafted narratives designed to instill fear and demonize Germany.

Control of the Press: The Secret Elite sought to influence key newspapers, particularly The Times, granting them privileged access to government information and ensuring that their reporting aligned with the organization's agenda. This manipulation extended to the selection of newspaper owners, with individuals sympathetic to the Secret Elite's goals being placed in positions of influence.

Manufacturing the German Threat: The sources contend that the Secret Elite orchestrated a campaign of fearmongering, portraying Germany as an aggressive and expansionist power intent on challenging British dominance. They point to the naval race as a prime example, with the organization deliberately exaggerating the threat posed by the German fleet to stoke public anxiety and justify increased military spending.

Suppression of Dissenting Voices: The Secret Elite sought to silence dissenting voices that challenged their war narrative. They contend that newspapers under their influence routinely ignored or dismissed arguments for peace and disarmament, presenting a distorted and one-sided view of the situation.

This orchestrated campaign of fear and propaganda, the sources argue, effectively created a climate of suspicion and hostility towards Germany, poisoning public opinion and laying the groundwork for war. By controlling the narrative and manipulating perceptions, the Secret Elite ensured that public opinion was sufficiently primed to accept the inevitability of conflict.

Question (23): What specific methods are described in the sources that the Secret Elite used to gain control over key individuals and institutions in various countries?

Answer: The sources describe a sophisticated and multifaceted strategy employed by the Secret Elite to infiltrate and manipulate key individuals and institutions across the globe, bending them to their will and furthering their agenda for global dominance.

Patronage and Networking: The sources highlight the Secret Elite's mastery of patronage and networking, cultivating relationships with promising individuals, providing them with opportunities for advancement, and placing them in positions of influence. This cultivation often occurred within elite institutions, such as Oxford University and the British civil service, where the organization's members could identify and groom talented individuals who shared their worldview.

Financial Influence and Bribery: The Secret Elite, with its vast financial resources, readily employed bribery and financial incentives to secure the loyalty of key individuals. This corruption, they argue, extended to politicians, journalists, and even foreign leaders, who were compromised and manipulated through financial inducements.

Control of Information and Propaganda: The sources emphasize the Secret Elite's strategic control of information as a powerful tool for manipulating individuals and institutions. The organization, through its influence over media outlets and access to government intelligence, could shape narratives, suppress dissenting voices, and promote their own agenda. This manipulation of information, they argue, created a distorted reality that served to mislead the public and justify the Secret Elite's actions.

Exploitation of Personal Weaknesses: The sources contend that the Secret Elite, in its quest for control, was not above exploiting the personal weaknesses and vulnerabilities of individuals. The organization used blackmail, financial entrapment, and other unsavory tactics to compromise individuals and force them into compliance.

This insidious strategy of manipulation and control, the sources argue, enabled the Secret Elite to establish a network of loyal agents across the globe, effectively extending their reach into the highest levels of government, finance, and media. This covert network, operating in the shadows, allowed the organization to shape events and influence policies, steadily advancing their agenda for world domination.

Question (24): According to the sources, what motivations drove Alfred Milner's actions and his commitment to the Secret Elite's goals?

Answer: The sources present Alfred Milner as a complex and driven figure whose actions were fueled by a potent blend of ideological convictions and personal ambition. They depict him as a fervent believer in British imperialism, convinced of the inherent superiority of the Anglo-Saxon race and its destiny to rule the world. This belief, coupled with his unwavering loyalty to the British Empire, made him a natural fit for the Secret Elite and its grand designs.

Imperialist Fervor: The sources portray Milner as a product of his time, deeply imbued with the prevailing ideology of British imperialism. He believed that the British Empire was a force for good, bringing civilization and progress to the world, and that its expansion was both necessary and inevitable.

Anglo-Saxon Supremacy: The sources suggest that Milner's beliefs went beyond mere imperialism, embracing the concept of Anglo-Saxon racial supremacy. He saw the British, along with their American cousins, as the inheritors of a superior cultural and political heritage, destined to lead the world.

Desire for Control: The sources depict Milner as a man with a strong desire for control, uncomfortable with the messy realities of democratic politics and preferring to operate behind the scenes, manipulating events from the shadows. This preference for covert action made him an ideal leader for the Secret Elite, which shared his disdain for public accountability and operated through clandestine networks of influence.

Milner's motivations, rooted in a potent combination of ideological zeal and personal ambition, aligned perfectly with the Secret Elite's objectives. His unwavering commitment to the organization's goals, coupled with his strategic brilliance and ruthless pragmatism, made him a formidable leader, driving the organization's agenda forward with unwavering determination.

Question (25): How does the book characterize the relationship between the Secret Elite and the Rothschild banking dynasty?

Answer: The sources depict a close and mutually beneficial relationship between the Secret Elite and the Rothschild banking dynasty, highlighting their shared interests and collaborative efforts in pursuit of global influence. The Rothschilds, with their vast financial resources and international networks, provided crucial backing for the Secret Elite's endeavors, while the organization, in turn, advanced policies that protected and expanded the Rothschilds' financial interests.

Financial Backing: The Rothschilds bankrolled many of the Secret Elite's ventures, providing the necessary capital for their imperial expansion, war preparations, and manipulation of political events. Cecil Rhodes's diamond and gold companies, for example, were financed by the Rothschilds, demonstrating their early involvement in supporting the organization's key figures.

Shared Interests: The sources suggest that the Rothschilds shared the Secret Elite's vision of a world dominated by a select group of elite individuals and institutions. They contend that the banking dynasty saw the organization as a vehicle for advancing their own financial interests and securing their position at the apex of global finance.

Coordinated Action: The sources point to instances where the Rothschilds and the Secret Elite worked in tandem to achieve shared objectives. In the case of the Franco-Russian alliance, for instance, the Rothschilds, through their control of French banks, manipulated French foreign policy to align with Russia's interests, securing lucrative loans for the Tsarist regime while simultaneously strengthening the entente against Germany.

This symbiotic relationship, the sources argue, was built on a foundation of shared interests and mutual dependence. The Secret Elite, with its political influence and strategic vision, provided the Rothschilds with access to power and opportunities for financial gain, while the banking dynasty, in turn, furnished the organization with the necessary capital and financial leverage to manipulate events and shape the world to their liking.

Question (26): What specific criticisms are leveled against Sir Edward Grey's handling of the July 1914 crisis in the lead-up to World War I?

Answer: The sources are highly critical of Sir Edward Grey's handling of the July 1914 crisis, accusing him of deliberate deception, manipulative tactics, and ultimately, culpability in the outbreak of World War I. They contend that Grey, despite his public persona as a peacemaker, was a key player in the Secret Elite's war plans, actively working to bring about the conflict they so desired.

Deception and Concealment: Grey repeatedly misled Parliament and the public about the true nature of Britain's commitments to France, downplaying the extent of their military entanglements and maintaining a facade of neutrality while secretly preparing for war.

Manipulation of Information: The sources contend that Grey selectively released information to manipulate public opinion and create a sense of crisis. They point to his strategic use of the Belgian neutrality issue, highlighting the German violation while concealing prior British military agreements with Belgium.

Provocation and Escalation: The sources accuse Grey of taking actions that deliberately provoked Germany and escalated the crisis. His refusal to clearly state Britain's intentions, coupled with his tacit encouragement of Russia's mobilization, are cited as examples of his calculated efforts to push Germany into a corner.

The sources present a damning indictment of Grey's actions, arguing that his carefully cultivated image as a reluctant participant in the war was a carefully constructed facade. They contend that Grey, acting as an agent of the Secret Elite, played a central role in orchestrating the events that plunged Europe into a catastrophic conflict.

Question (27): What, according to the sources, were the key objectives of the Round Table organization, and how did it operate to achieve its goals?

Answer: The Round Table, a secretive organization founded by Alfred Milner and his followers, played a critical role in advancing the Secret Elite's agenda for global dominance. The sources describe its key objectives as promoting imperial unity, strengthening the British Empire's position in the world, and ultimately, laying the groundwork for a world government under Anglo-Saxon control.

Promoting Imperial Unity: The Round Table sought to foster closer ties between Britain and its dominions, encouraging greater cooperation on matters of defense, economics, and foreign policy. They believed that a united Empire would be better equipped to face the challenges of the 20th century and maintain its dominance on the world stage.

Influencing Governments: The organization operated as a discreet think tank, producing policy papers, hosting conferences, and cultivating relationships with influential individuals in government circles. Their goal was to shape policy debates and steer governments towards adopting policies that aligned with their vision of a stronger and more unified Empire.

Propaganda and Public Opinion: The Round Table published a journal, aptly named The Round Table, which disseminated their ideas and sought to influence public opinion. The journal's articles, often published anonymously, advocated for imperial unity, warned of the dangers posed by rival powers, and promoted the Secret Elite's vision of a world order dominated by the Anglo-Saxon race.

Global Network: The organization established branches throughout the British Empire, creating a network of like-minded individuals who shared their commitment to imperial unity and Anglo-Saxon supremacy. These branches served as nodes of influence, promoting the organization's agenda within their respective countries and working to shape local policies.

The Round Table, operating largely in the shadows, played a pivotal role in shaping the political landscape of the early 20th century. Their efforts to promote imperial unity and strengthen the British Empire, while seemingly benign on the surface, served as a crucial stepping stone towards the Secret Elite's ultimate goal: the establishment of a world government under their control.

Question (28): What specific actions did the Secret Elite take to manipulate the American financial system?

Answer: The Secret Elite, recognizing the importance of financial control for achieving global dominance, targeted the American financial system, seeking to manipulate it to align with their interests and establish a firm grip on the levers of economic power.

Orchestrating the 1907 Panic: The sources contend that the Secret Elite, through its agents within the American banking industry, deliberately orchestrated the 1907 financial panic to create a climate of fear and instability. This manufactured crisis, they argue, was intended to erode public confidence in the existing decentralized banking system and pave the way for the creation of a central bank under their control.

Promoting the Federal Reserve: The Secret Elite, having sown the seeds of panic, then presented themselves as the solution, advocating for the establishment of a central bank to stabilize the financial system. They point to Paul Warburg, a German banker with close ties to the Rothschilds, as a key figure in this scheme, arguing that he was instrumental in promoting the idea of a central bank and shaping the legislation that created the Federal Reserve.

Securing Control Through Deception: The sources contend that the creation of the Federal Reserve was a triumph of deception, with the Secret Elite concealing their true intentions behind a facade of public-spirited reform. They argue that the organization, through its control over key individuals in the banking industry and its influence over media narratives, manipulated public opinion and ensured the passage of legislation that ultimately placed control of the American monetary system in their hands.

The sources paint a disturbing picture of the Secret Elite's manipulation of the American financial system. They argue that the organization, through a calculated combination of manufactured crisis and deceptive propaganda, succeeded in establishing a foothold within the United States, gaining control over its monetary system and laying the groundwork for their broader agenda of global dominance.

Question (29): How does the book describe the reaction within the British Cabinet to the revelation of secret military agreements with France?

Answer: The sources depict a scene of shock, anger, and betrayal within the British Cabinet upon the revelation of secret military agreements with France, highlighting the deep divisions within the government and the extent to which Sir Edward Grey had concealed his actions from his colleagues.

The August 1911 Meeting: The sources point to a secret meeting of the Committee of Imperial Defence in August 1911 as the pivotal moment when the true nature of Britain's commitments to France was exposed. A select group of ministers, including Grey, Haldane, and Churchill, revealed the existence of these clandestine agreements, sparking outrage and anxiety among those who had been kept in the dark.

Anger and Betrayal: The sources describe a sense of profound betrayal among the majority of Cabinet members who had been excluded from these secret deliberations. They felt that Grey had undermined the principles of democratic governance by conducting foreign policy in secret, effectively committing the nation to war without their knowledge or consent.

Cabinet Resolutions: In an attempt to reassert control, the Cabinet passed two unanimous resolutions prohibiting any future commitments to foreign powers without their express approval. These resolutions, the sources argue, were a direct rebuke to Grey's actions, demonstrating the depth of their anger and their determination to curtail his unchecked authority.

The sources suggest that the revelation of these secret agreements marked a turning point in British politics, exposing the deep fissures within the government and highlighting the growing power of the Secret Elite, who were able to operate beyond the reach of democratic accountability. Despite the Cabinet's attempts to reassert control, the sources argue that Grey, with the backing of the Secret Elite, continued his clandestine maneuvers, steadily drawing Britain closer to war.

Question (30): What evidence does the book present to support the claim that King George V played a role in deceiving Germany about Britain’s intentions in the lead-up to World War I?

Answer: King George V, despite his familial ties to the German Kaiser and his initial reluctance to engage in war, played a role in the Secret Elite's deception, reassuring Germany while secretly supporting the organization's war plans. They point to a specific incident involving the King's brother, Prince Henry of Prussia, as evidence of this deliberate manipulation.

The Cowes Dinner: In late July 1914, as the crisis in Europe escalated, Prince Henry, Grand Admiral of the German Fleet, was invited to dine with King George at Buckingham Palace. The sources contend that this invitation was orchestrated by the Secret Elite to convey a false sense of security to Germany.

The King's Reassurance: During the dinner, King George assured Prince Henry that Britain would remain neutral in the looming conflict. This reassurance, coming directly from the monarch, carried significant weight and was relayed back to the Kaiser, reinforcing his belief that Britain would not intervene.

The Secret Elite's Deception: The sources argue that the King's reassurance was a calculated deception, part of a larger scheme to lull Germany into a false sense of security while the Secret Elite continued their war preparations. They contend that the King, acting as an agent of the organization, knowingly participated in this manipulation, betraying his familial ties and contributing to the outbreak of war.

The sources present this incident as a prime example of the Secret Elite's manipulative tactics, using the King's personal connections and influence to deceive Germany and further their own war agenda. They argue that the King's actions, while seemingly innocuous on the surface, played a significant role in shaping the events that led to war, demonstrating the reach and influence of the Secret Elite and their willingness to use any means necessary to achieve their objectives.

Question (31): What was the content of Bethmann's July 28th telegraph to Vienna, and what was Berchtold's response?

Answer: On July 28th, Chancellor Bethmann Hollweg of Germany sent a telegraph to Count Leopold Berchtold, the Austro-Hungarian Foreign Minister, urging him to negotiate with Russia to prevent the escalating conflict with Serbia from turning into a wider war. Bethmann emphasized his understanding of Austria's need to seek justice but refused to be drawn into a global conflict due to Austria-Hungary's failure to heed his advice. Bethmann's telegraph expressed concern over the growing evidence of Russian mobilization and urged Austria to reconsider its actions. Despite Bethmann's repeated attempts to encourage dialogue and de-escalation, Berchtold remained unresponsive. This silence from Berchtold caused significant anxiety in Berlin, particularly as reports of Russian military preparations continued to arrive.

Question (32): Describe Sazonov's emotional state as the crisis intensified, and who were the key figures influencing him?

Answer: As the crisis deepened, Sergei Sazonov, the Russian Foreign Minister, grappled with a tumultuous blend of emotions - fear, suspicion, pressure from the military, and the exhilarating prospect of potentially gaining control of Constantinople. His disposition was known to fluctuate, with periods of illness, depression, mood swings, and genuine self-doubt. These vulnerabilities were what initially drew the Secret Elite to support his appointment as Foreign Minister, but they also presented a challenge that demanded careful management.

Sir George Buchanan, the British Ambassador to Russia, and Paul Paléologue, the French Ambassador, were consistently by Sazonov's side, providing unwavering support and reassurance. Their presence was particularly crucial when news of Austria's declaration of war on Serbia reached St. Petersburg, as they sought to prevent Sazonov and the Czar from wavering under pressure. The Secret Elite, through its agents, worked to reinforce the belief that Austria, with Germany backing it, was the aggressor, ensuring that Sazonov and the Czar felt their actions were justified. The allure of Constantinople and the Straits, a long-standing Russian ambition, was also a powerful motivator for Sazonov.

Question (33): What challenges did Asquith and Grey face in persuading their Cabinet to support war?

Answer: Asquith and Grey faced a significant challenge in securing their Cabinet's support for war, as the majority were opposed to such a momentous decision. The sources highlight the magnitude of this task, emphasizing that Asquith's Liberal Cabinet had no intention of entering or endorsing a war. They represented a political party and a population that held strong anti-war sentiments and were largely unaware of the machinations leading them towards conflict.

The sources describe the Cabinet as being "massively against" war, reflecting the deep-seated pacifist views held by many of its members. This resistance stemmed from a combination of factors, including ideological commitments to peace, a lack of understanding regarding the intricate web of diplomatic maneuvering, and a genuine concern for the potential consequences of a large-scale war. Overcoming this resistance required a deft strategy, which involved utilizing a combination of pressure, persuasion, and carefully crafted narratives that emphasized the necessity of war as a moral imperative.

Question (34): How did King Alfred of Belgium's message to Grey impact the British Cabinet and Parliament's decision on war?

Answer: King Alfred of Belgium's message to Sir Edward Grey, confirming Belgium's refusal of Germany's request for passage and appealing for British support, arrived at a pivotal moment. It was timed to coincide with Grey's crucial speech in the House of Commons, providing him with a powerful tool to sway both the Cabinet and Parliament.

This message, presented as a plea for help from a small nation facing aggression, created a strong moral dilemma for those who were hesitant about war. The sources emphasize the emotional impact of this message, particularly within the context of Grey's speech. It transformed the narrative surrounding the conflict, casting Germany as the aggressor violating international law and Belgium as the innocent victim in need of protection. This framing proved highly effective in overcoming lingering resistance to war and securing a more unified stance in favor of intervention.

Question (35): What was the Secret Elite's objective regarding Belgium's neutrality, and why was it crucial to Grey's plan?

Answer: The Secret Elite orchestrated a plan where Belgium's neutrality was outwardly maintained, even though secret arrangements with France compromised its true neutrality. This deception was integral to Grey's strategy, as it allowed him to portray Germany's actions as an unprovoked breach of international law, thus justifying British intervention.

The sources reveal that Belgium and northern France were identified as the primary location for British forces since the initial discussions with France in 1905. This plan hinged on Belgium's perceived neutrality, which would give Britain a justifiable reason for deploying troops in the region. The sources further expose Grey's duplicity by highlighting his deliberate misrepresentation of the Belgian issue in his memoirs, falsely claiming that it hadn't been considered previously. This deliberate manipulation of information underscores the Secret Elite's calculated efforts to shape public perception and manipulate events to achieve their desired outcome - war with Germany.

Question (36): How did Grey employ emotional tactics in his House of Commons speech to sway MPs towards supporting war?

Answer: In his House of Commons speech, Grey skillfully utilized emotional appeals, particularly by invoking the image of a vulnerable Belgium being unjustly attacked by a powerful Germany. He questioned whether Britain, with its power and influence, could passively witness such a "direst crime" and become complicit in this "sin".

The sources reveal that Grey also used a telegram from the King of the Belgians, pleading for assistance from King George V, to further amplify the emotional impact of his speech. This telegram, delivered directly from Buckingham Palace to Grey, was perceived as a signal from the King himself, reinforcing the idea that Britain had a moral obligation to defend Belgium.

By weaving together moral outrage, appeals to national honor, and the imagery of a small nation facing a powerful aggressor, Grey effectively bypassed rational arguments and tapped into deep emotional responses. This strategy proved effective in swaying MPs who were initially hesitant about war, ultimately securing a majority vote for British intervention.

Question (37): What unexpected event disrupted Asquith's attempt to control the parliamentary debate on war?

Answer: Asquith's attempt to control the parliamentary debate on war was unexpectedly disrupted by the Speaker of the House of Commons. Uninformed of the Secret Elite's maneuverings, the Speaker proposed a procedural move that allowed the House to adjourn and reconvene later that same evening.

This unscripted adjournment provided opponents of the war with an opportunity to regroup and strategize. It interrupted the momentum that Asquith and Grey had carefully built through their orchestrated presentation of events and emotional appeals. This unexpected turn of events demonstrates that despite the Secret Elite's significant influence, there were still elements of unpredictability within the political process.

The sources suggest that Grey, undeterred by this setback, had decisions to make and actions to take to ensure the desired outcome. This suggests that the Secret Elite had contingency plans in place and were determined to overcome any obstacles that threatened their agenda.

Question (38): What did Canadian historian Nicholas D'Ombrain discover about the War Office records from the early 1970s?

Answer: In the early 1970s, Canadian historian Nicholas D’Ombrain, while researching War Office records, discovered a concerning practice of systematic document removal. He noted that the Registry Files were in a "deplorable condition," having been subjected to periodic "weeding". He observed that during his research, a substantial amount of "sensitive" material was being removed, raising questions about the authorization and destination of these documents. D’Ombrain's observations suggest a deliberate effort to sanitize historical records and conceal potentially incriminating information related to the events leading up to World War I.

Question (39): How did Herbert Hoover contribute to the acquisition of secret war documents, and who potentially funded his efforts?

Answer: Herbert Hoover played a significant role in acquiring secret war documents. He assembled a network of 1,000 agents who collected 375,000 volumes of confidential documents from various European governments. The sources indicate that Hoover's personal "donation" of $50,000 could only have covered the expenses of approximately 70 agents for a year. The funding sources for the remaining 930 agents remain unclear. It is speculated that they might have been American or British military personnel assigned to Hoover under the Secret Elite's directive. If this speculation is accurate, the funding ultimately originated from British and US taxpayers.

Question (40): What specific documents were Hoover and his backers primarily interested in, and how did they handle the removal of incriminating material?

Answer: Hoover and his supporters were primarily interested in documents pertaining to the origins of World War I and the operations of the Commission for Relief of Belgium. Documents related to the war itself were deemed less important. The collection process was expedited with a "frenzied pace" to secure these targeted documents within a perceived ten-year window of opportunity. The sources highlight that the disposal of incriminating British and French materials presented minimal difficulty for the Secret Elite. Unexpectedly, access to Russian documents proved straightforward after the Bolsheviks seized power.

Professor Miliukov, the former Foreign Minister in the Kerensky regime, revealed to Hoover the location of Czarist archives related to the war's origins, hidden in a barn in Finland. This information allowed Hoover to easily acquire these documents, leveraging the fact that his organization was providing food aid to Finland at that time.

Question (41): Who was Henry Wickham Steed, and what did he reveal about the Secret Elite?

Answer: Henry Wickham Steed was a prominent journalist who served as the foreign editor of The Times from 1914 to 1919 and later became editor from 1919 to 1922. He had direct contact with members of the Secret Elite and later wrote about his experiences, claiming that "there does exist and has existed for a generation, an international Anglophile network which operates, to some extent, in the way the Round Table group has operated, for more than fifty years." Steed asserted that the Secret Elite members, while holding varying degrees of influence, shared a common belief in the inevitability of an Anglo-American world dominance that would be achieved through a partnership with "English-speaking peoples" and the elimination of Germany as a potential threat.

Steed's revelations, particularly his explicit acknowledgment of this Anglophile network, provide valuable insights into the nature and objectives of the Secret Elite. His account, coming from a respected journalist who had firsthand interactions with key figures within the network, lends further credence to the claims made in the sources about the Secret Elite's existence and its far-reaching influence in shaping global events.

Question (42): Describe the significance of the "Milner's Kindergarten" group and their impact on British imperial affairs.

Answer: "Milner's Kindergarten" was a group of young, highly educated men, primarily recruited from Oxford University, who were appointed by Alfred Milner to key administrative positions in South Africa after the Boer War. This group, known for their unwavering loyalty to Milner and the British Empire, proved to be a formidable force in shaping imperial policy and securing the Secret Elite's grip on power.

The sources emphasize the remarkable career trajectories of these individuals. They went on to occupy high offices in the British government, international finance, and other influential positions. Their achievements were not simply a result of their individual talents but were greatly facilitated by Milner's patronage and their membership in the Secret Elite.

The sources describe how these men, carefully nurtured and guided by Milner, became the "imperial guard" of the Secret Elite. Their presence in key positions across various sectors allowed the network to effectively penetrate and influence politics, the media, and education, ensuring that their agenda permeated throughout the British Empire. South Africa, under Milner's administration, served as their "testing ground", where they honed their skills and solidified their commitment to the imperial cause.

The extraordinary success of Milner's Kindergarten showcases the Secret Elite's methodical approach to consolidating power. By carefully identifying and grooming talented individuals who shared their imperialist vision, they established a network of loyal agents who would diligently advance their agenda for decades to come.

Question (43): What evidence suggests that Jan Smuts was a member of the Secret Elite?

Answer: The sources provide compelling evidence to suggest that Jan Smuts, a prominent figure in South African politics, was a member of the Secret Elite. They cite Professor Quigley's assertion that Smuts was a part of the Secret Elite's "inner core" and that his international fame was largely attributable to this membership.

Smuts's actions, particularly after the Boer War, further support this claim. He actively worked towards the unification of South Africa under the British flag, a goal that aligned perfectly with the Secret Elite's imperial objectives. Despite being a Boer general during the war, Smuts seamlessly transitioned into a leading role in the new Union of South Africa, ultimately holding significant power within the government.

The sources also note that the Secret Elite hosted a banquet in Smuts's honor at the Houses of Parliament, with Milner, a key figure within the network, seated beside him. This public display of support and recognition further solidifies the connection between Smuts and the Secret Elite.

Question (44): How did Winston Churchill defend Alfred Milner from parliamentary censure in 1906?

Answer: In 1906, Liberal Members of Parliament attempted to formally censure Viscount Milner for his involvement in the flogging of Chinese laborers in the Transvaal. However, Winston Churchill, who had recently transitioned into the Liberal Party, intervened and effectively shielded Milner from significant repercussions.

Churchill, speaking before Parliament, deliberately downplayed Milner's influence and presented him as a man who had already been sufficiently punished for his actions. He portrayed Milner as destitute and lacking any real power, suggesting that further censure was unnecessary. Churchill's intervention was crucial in protecting Milner's reputation and ensuring that he could continue to operate within the political sphere.

While the sources do not explicitly state Churchill's motivations for defending Milner, it is possible to infer, given his later involvement with the Secret Elite, that this act of protection was a deliberate maneuver orchestrated by the network. By shielding Milner from public condemnation, the Secret Elite ensured that one of their most influential figures remained active and could continue to advance their agenda.

Question (45): What alarmed the Secret Elite about Germany's growing presence in the maritime domain?

Answer: The Secret Elite's alarm over Germany's maritime activities stemmed from two interconnected factors: the perceived threat to British naval dominance and the economic implications of Germany's advancements in merchant shipping. While acknowledging the historical importance of the Royal Navy, the Secret Elite recognized the need to ensure complete control over this crucial arm of the British Empire.

The sources reveal that Germany's rapid expansion of its naval capabilities, particularly the construction of modern warships, was perceived as a direct challenge to British supremacy at sea. This rivalry was not merely a matter of national pride but had significant strategic implications, as control of the seas was crucial for maintaining the vast network of trade and communication that sustained the British Empire.

Furthermore, Germany's engineering innovations in merchant shipping, evidenced by the construction of larger, faster, and more efficient commercial vessels, posed a serious economic threat to British dominance in global trade. The success of German shipping lines like North German Lloyd and Hamburg-America, which briefly outpaced British liners in terms of size and speed, directly challenged British economic interests. This economic rivalry, combined with the naval build-up, fueled the Secret Elite's growing anxiety and their determination to counter Germany's rising influence in the maritime domain.

Question (46): What strategies did the Secret Elite employ to control the Royal Navy from within?

Answer: Recognizing the importance of controlling the Royal Navy, the Secret Elite strategically placed key figures within the Admiralty to influence policy and ensure alignment with their objectives. They understood that despite the Royal Navy's storied tradition, effective control required internal manipulation and the placement of loyal agents in positions of authority.

The sources highlight the appointment of Admiral Sir John (Jacky) Fisher as First Sea Lord in 1904 as a pivotal moment in securing the Secret Elite's influence within the navy. Fisher, an ambitious and capable officer who had garnered favor with the royal family, was tasked with modernizing the fleet and preparing it for the impending war with Germany. His close relationship with King Edward VII, who was at the heart of the Secret Elite's inner core, ensured that the navy was under the control of a trusted individual.

Fisher's radical reforms, including the ruthless scrapping of outdated vessels and the introduction of modern, oil-powered warships, effectively transformed the Royal Navy into a formidable fighting force ready for "instant war." This modernization program, while beneficial for the navy's overall capabilities, also served the Secret Elite's agenda by ensuring that the fleet was prepared for the conflict they were actively orchestrating.

Question (47): How did the Secret Elite influence public opinion in favor of increased naval expenditure?

Answer: The Secret Elite orchestrated a multifaceted campaign to shape public opinion and generate support for increased naval spending. They recognized that sustaining a massive naval build-up required popular backing and skillfully employed various strategies to achieve this objective.

Exploiting Public Anxiety: The Secret Elite leveraged public fears about Germany's growing naval power, skillfully portraying it as an imminent threat to British security and economic interests.

Influencing Political Discourse: Prominent political figures aligned with the Secret Elite, such as Arthur Balfour, delivered speeches emphasizing the urgency of naval expansion and the dire consequences of inaction. These speeches, often delivered at high-profile events like the Guildhall meeting attended by shareholders of armament companies, effectively promoted the narrative of a German threat requiring immediate action.

Manipulating the Press: The Secret Elite cultivated close relationships with influential journalists and newspaper proprietors, such as Flora Shaw of The Times and Lord Northcliffe of the Daily Mail, ensuring favorable coverage of their agenda. These media outlets consistently published articles and editorials that emphasized the need for a strong navy to counter the perceived German threat, effectively shaping public perception and generating support for increased military spending.

Profiting from Armaments: The sources reveal a clear link between the promotion of naval expansion and the financial interests of individuals and groups connected to the Secret Elite. Shareholder lists of major armament companies like Armstrong, Whitworth revealed a significant presence of noblemen, politicians, military officers, and journalists, demonstrating how the pursuit of profit aligned with the advocacy for increased naval expenditure.

Question (48): Describe the impact of the 1909 Imperial Press Conference organized by the Secret Elite.

Answer: The 1909 Imperial Press Conference, orchestrated and dominated by the Secret Elite, was a resounding success in terms of shaping public opinion throughout the British Empire and preparing the dominions for the coming war. This carefully staged event brought together influential journalists from across the Empire, exposing them to a carefully curated narrative designed to promote unity, loyalty, and the perceived necessity of preparing for war.

The sources detail the various strategies employed during the conference to influence the delegates. They were granted access to key figures within the Secret Elite, including Haldane, Milner, Esher, and Roberts, who repeatedly emphasized the theme of imperial duty and the need for a strong military to safeguard the Empire. The delegates were also given tours of military facilities, including armaments factories and shipyards, showcasing Britain's military might and reinforcing the message of preparedness.

The highlight of the conference was a meticulously staged naval review at Spithead, organized by Jacky Fisher himself. This impressive display of British naval power, featuring a formidable lineup of warships, including seven dreadnoughts, left a lasting impression on the delegates. They returned to their respective dominions with a renewed sense of imperial pride and a belief in the necessity of contributing to the defense of the Empire.

The conference, as noted in the sources, achieved its intended objective of influencing public opinion across the Empire. The delegates, upon their return, disseminated the messages they had been exposed to, effectively promoting the narrative of a unified Empire prepared to face any threat. This carefully orchestrated propaganda campaign played a significant role in securing the support of the dominions when war was eventually declared in 1914.

Question (49): What was the purpose of the Round Table organization established by Milner and his followers?

Answer: The Round Table organization, established by Alfred Milner and his devoted followers, was a secretive group designed to promote imperial unity and discreetly advocate for preparations for war. This network of influential individuals, operating outside of public scrutiny, played a significant role in shaping government policies and advancing the Secret Elite's agenda.

The sources highlight the Round Table's commitment to expanding its reach throughout the British Empire. Milner strategically dispatched trusted associates, like Lionel Curtis and Philip Kerr, to establish branches in key dominions, including Canada and India. These Round Table groups, composed of individuals holding positions of power in government, trade, commerce, and banking, worked tirelessly to influence policy and sway public opinion towards their objectives.

Their message, consistently reinforced through articles published in their Quarterly Review and supported by their allies in the press, focused on themes of loyalty, duty, unity, and the perceived benefits of a strong and united Empire. This subtle yet persistent propaganda campaign effectively prepared the dominions for the coming war, all while remaining hidden from public view.

The Round Table's structure and operations, described as a "quasi-Masonic-Jesuit approach," highlight their commitment to secrecy and influence. Their ability to operate discreetly, wielding power behind the scenes, enabled them to effectively shape imperial policy and advance the Secret Elite's agenda without facing public scrutiny.

Question (50): Explain the Secret Elite's strategy for identifying and manipulating rising political stars.

Answer: The Secret Elite actively sought out and cultivated relationships with emerging political talents who displayed potential for advancing their agenda. They recognized that long-term success required a steady stream of loyal and capable individuals in positions of power and employed various strategies to identify, groom, and manipulate these rising stars.

Identifying Malleable Individuals: The Secret Elite targeted individuals who, while ambitious and driven, possessed vulnerabilities that could be exploited. These vulnerabilities often included a desire for wealth, social status, or a willingness to compromise principles for personal gain.

Nurturing and Grooming: Once identified, the Secret Elite would provide these rising stars with access to powerful connections, financial support, and opportunities for advancement. This patronage, often veiled behind a facade of genuine support and mentorship, created a sense of indebtedness and loyalty, making the individuals more susceptible to manipulation.

Exploiting Weaknesses: The Secret Elite would leverage the identified weaknesses of these individuals to ensure their compliance. This could involve providing financial incentives, protecting their reputations from scandals, or offering access to exclusive social circles and opportunities for personal enrichment.

Promoting Their Agenda: By strategically placing these manipulated individuals in key positions within government, the media, and other influential sectors, the Secret Elite could effectively advance their agenda through seemingly independent actors.

This calculated approach to cultivating and manipulating rising political stars ensured that the Secret Elite's influence extended far beyond their core membership. By controlling key figures within various institutions, they could shape policies, manipulate public perception, and effectively steer events towards their desired outcomes.

Questions (51): How did the Secret Elite ensure continuity in British foreign policy despite changes in government?

The sources describe how the Secret Elite sought to maintain a consistent foreign policy in Britain despite changes in government. When the Liberal Party was about to assume power in 1905, key figures associated with the Secret Elite, such as Asquith, Haldane, and Grey, were strategically positioned within the new Cabinet to ensure their agenda remained paramount.

Questions (52): Who was Sir Edward Grey, and what role did he play in the Secret Elite's plans?

Sir Edward Grey was a prominent member of the Liberal Party and a central figure in the Secret Elite. He served as the Foreign Secretary from 1905 to 1916 and played a key role in implementing their plans for war with Germany. Grey continued the "grand design for war" by engaging in secret military "conversations" with France and Belgium. These agreements, made without the Prime Minister's knowledge, effectively nullified Belgium's neutrality. Grey maintained tight control over foreign policy, keeping even fellow Cabinet members in the dark about crucial matters.

Questions (53): How did the Secret Elite's control over the media contribute to their goals?

The Secret Elite wielded significant influence over the media, particularly newspapers like The Times and the Daily Mail, to shape public opinion and advance their agenda. They used these platforms to propagate fabricated stories about a German naval threat and the infiltration of British society by German spies. This calculated scaremongering created a climate of paranoia and fueled public demand for increased military spending. They promoted the idea that Germany was spying on Britain and plotting to undermine the British Empire. The sources highlight William Le Queux as a key figure in this propaganda campaign, churning out sensationalist spy stories that resonated with the public.

Questions (54): What was the Round Table, and what were its main objectives? The Round Table was a secretive organization founded by Alfred Milner and other members of the Secret Elite to advance their imperial ambitions. These "imperial think tanks," established across the British Empire, aimed to promote imperial unity and prepare the Empire for war. Funded by Secret Elite members, the Round Table disseminated its agenda anonymously through the Round Table magazine.

Questions (55): How did the Secret Elite secure the support of Lloyd George for their war plans? The sources describe how the Secret Elite secured the support of Lloyd George, despite his initial anti-war stance. They recognized his political ambitions and vulnerabilities and used their influence to guide his rise to power. Through careful manipulation and backroom deals, they ensured Lloyd George would back their war plans when the time came.

Questions (56): What role did the Balkans play in the Secret Elite's strategy for war? Unable to directly provoke Germany into a conflict, the Secret Elite saw the volatile situation in the Balkans as an opportunity to instigate a wider war. They aimed to create a flashpoint that would draw Europe into a conflict, manipulating events and fostering unrest in the region. They established a covert line of command through their agents in Paris, St. Petersburg, and Belgrade to orchestrate their Balkan strategy. The sources provide an example of this manipulation when they highlight the meeting between King Edward VII and Czar Nicholas at Reval in 1908, presented as a family visit but in reality a strategic move to solidify the Anglo-Russian entente.

Questions (57): What methods did the Secret Elite employ to conceal their activities and manipulate the historical record? The Secret Elite were acutely aware of the need to conceal their activities and manipulate the historical record to protect their agenda. They carefully controlled information, falsified accounts of meetings, and suppressed dissenting voices. This ensured that their role in orchestrating events, particularly the First World War, remained hidden from public scrutiny. For instance, they deliberately misrepresented the purpose and content of high-level meetings, like the one between Sazonov and Grey at Balmoral in 1912. Official records were carefully curated to omit incriminating details, giving a false impression of events.

Questions (58): How did the Secret Elite's influence extend into the post-war period? The Secret Elite's influence continued into the post-war period, extending to shaping the historical understanding of the First World War. They manipulated official documents and historical accounts to reinforce the narrative of German guilt while concealing their own role in the conflict. Their influence in academia, particularly at Oxford University, helped solidify this distorted view of history. They went to significant lengths to remove and conceal vast amounts of sensitive historical documents. For example, they orchestrated the transfer of "Secret War Documents" from various European governments to Stanford University, effectively burying evidence that could have exposed their culpability.

