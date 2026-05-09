In 1970s Germany, approximately 1,800 coal miners were dying of heart attacks at a rate of thirty deaths per year. The combination of underground physical strain, metabolic stress, and the cardiovascular pressures of the work produced predictable mortality. Professor Kern’s group introduced an extract made from the seeds of an East African vine — a medicine German cardiology had been using routinely for over fifty years.

Annual heart attack deaths fell from thirty to two.

A 93% reduction in cardiac mortality in a defined population, achieved by prescribing capsules. Across the same period, German physicians surveyed about their clinical experience with the medicine reported a 98% rate of effectiveness; the remaining 2% described it as “within limits positive.” Not a single physician reported a negative assessment. Not one.

Within a generation, the medicine had disappeared from mainstream cardiology. The pharmaceutical companies stopped manufacturing it; physicians trained in the new paradigm never learned about it; the German clinical literature was never systematically translated. The website of Dr. Knut Sroka, the German internist who spent years compiling the research, vanished from the internet around 2020.

The medicine is called strophanthus. Indigenous East African hunters called it kombé — the gift from paradise. It did not disappear because it failed. It disappeared because it could not be accommodated by the cholesterol-plaque-pipe paradigm that achieved institutional dominance in the early 1970s — and because, being water-soluble and self-clearing, it required less ongoing physician supervision than the medicines that survived.

This is a book about heart disease. It is also a book about the medicines, the researchers, and the evidence that disappeared when the cholesterol hypothesis took over.

The book — Heart Disease Reconsidered: The Cholesterol Deception, the Genetic Excuse, and the Real Causes

Today I’m releasing the latest in the series, available now to paid subscribers as a downloadable PDF. New paid subscribers receive this book plus access to the full back-catalogue of titles and the complete archive.

The book argues that the standard of care for cardiovascular disease has been built on two interlocking errors. The first is the cholesterol deception — the claim that saturated fat raises cholesterol, which clogs arteries, which causes heart attacks. The second is the genetic excuse — the claim that when the cholesterol intervention fails, the failure belongs to the patient’s biology rather than to the intervention.

Both errors are documented from their origins. The cholesterol hypothesis was constructed in 1953 from a graph using six countries when WHO data was available for twenty-two. When the full dataset was analysed in 1957, the correlation collapsed. In 1965, the Sugar Research Foundation paid Harvard researchers the equivalent of $50,000 in today’s currency to write a review attacking the anti-sugar evidence and exonerating sugar in heart disease. The review was published in the New England Journal of Medicine in 1967 with no disclosure of funding. It shaped dietary guidelines for half a century. The internal documents establishing the payment were recovered from Harvard’s archives in 2016.

The Framingham Heart Study, the longest-running cardiovascular study in history, reported after thirty years that for each 1 mg/dL drop in cholesterol there was an 11% increase in coronary and total mortality. The finding was buried in the report. The study continues to be cited as supporting cholesterol reduction.

The two largest pre-statin-era randomised trials of dietary cholesterol-lowering — the Sydney Diet Heart Study (1966–1973) and the Minnesota Coronary Experiment (1968–1973) — both showed that replacing saturated fat with vegetable oils increased mortality. The Sydney intervention group had 62% higher all-cause mortality. Both data sets had been incompletely published; both were physically recovered from basements forty years later by Christopher Ramsden’s team at the NIH and published in the BMJ in 2013 and 2016. The findings did not change dietary guidelines. The American Heart Association continues to recommend vegetable oils for cardiovascular health.

This is the foundation. The cholesterol hypothesis is not supported by the trial data when correctly read. It is supported by the reporting of the trial data — the relative-risk presentations, the buried tables, the recovered datasets that took four decades to surface.

What’s in the book — chapters and essays

Long-time subscribers will recognise some of the material below as essays I’ve published over the years. I’m bringing them together in a single bound volume so that the full case sits in one place — and adding substantial new paid-only content alongside.

The Wrong Enemy: Blood Clots, Not Cholesterol — the long lead essay, dismantling the cholesterol hypothesis chapter by chapter and establishing the thrombogenic alternative. Chronic stress, lipoprotein(a), B vitamin deficiency, magnesium and vitamin D depletion, lead exposure, gut-derived endotoxin, and the metabolic damage from industrial seed oils — each of these is a more potent driver of cardiovascular damage than LDL cholesterol, and each is documented in peer-reviewed literature.

Your Genetic Heart Disease Isn’t Genetic — the FH essay. Why the diagnosis is given without genetic testing, why the protocol fails the patients it labels, and what the two-hundred-year genealogical data shows about families carrying these mutations: no excess mortality before approximately 1900, in some lineages longer life. The “genetic” disease is the modern environmental disease.

Congestive Heart Failure: The Modern Beriberi — heart failure as iatrogenic disease. Mortality from acute heart attacks fell 89% over five decades. Heart failure mortality rose 146% over the same period. Statin-induced CoQ10 depletion, diuretic-induced thiamine depletion, and the documented mechanism by which the most prescribed cardiovascular drug class produces the failure mode it claims to prevent.

The Gift from Paradise: Strophanthus — the recent essay on the disappeared cardiac medicine. The German coal miners, the Berlin angina study (146 of 148 patients symptom-free in two weeks), Cowan’s modern cases, and Gilbert Ling’s structured-water mechanism that explains how it works.

Cholesterol and Statins: The Most Successful Unfalsifiable Claim in Medicine — a structural analysis of how the cholesterol hypothesis was made immune to contradiction. The cyclist with perfect numbers who had a heart attack at thirty-six. The “genetic susceptibility” label deployed retrospectively. The mechanism by which evidence is prevented from counting against the hypothesis.

Heart “Attacks” — the Cowan summary covering the heart-as-pump fallacy, the autopsy data showing 50% of heart attacks occur with minimal blockage, and the hydraulic ram model that explains what the heart actually does.

The Clot Thickens — the Kendrick summary, fifty Q&As walking through the thrombogenic model and the suppression of evidence against the cholesterol hypothesis.

Understanding the Heart — the Hussey summary covering the evolutionary origins of heart disease, ketone metabolism, and the autonomic balance argument.

The new paid-only content

The following is new, written for this book, and available only to paid subscribers.

Statins — Five Labels, One Drug Class. A walk through the FDA-approved package inserts for Lipitor, Crestor, Zocor, Pravachol, and Mevacor — the documents that come with every prescription but that most patients never see. Only two of the five are approved to reduce all-cause mortality. Lipitor’s own label states there was no significant difference in all-cause mortality between the treatment groups in the TNT trial. Crestor’s JUPITER trial showed no significant difference in cardiovascular death between the drug and placebo, and was stopped early. The diabetes warning was added years after approval, after the post-market signal had become impossible to ignore. The chapter walks through what each label actually says, what no one investigated, and the differences between drugs that the marketing presents as interchangeable.

Appendix A — The Cholesterol Trials Audit. Trial-by-trial reference covering Keys’s six-country graph, Framingham’s buried thirty-year mortality finding, MRFIT’s quadrupled stroke-death rate at low cholesterol, the Sydney and Minnesota trials, 4S, TNT, JUPITER, CORONA, GISSI-HF, COURAGE, and ORBITA. For each trial: the headline number, the absolute number, the population, the design choices, and what the data show when the numerical conjuring is removed. Closes with a list of what to ask before accepting a statin — questions answerable from the labels and the published literature.

Appendix B — The Real Risk Factors: A Clinical Reference. The cardiovascular work-up the standard lipid panel does not provide. Ten factors, each with what it is, how it damages arteries, the evidence, the test, the optimal levels, and what addresses it: homocysteine, lipoprotein(a), insulin resistance and triglycerides, magnesium, vitamin D, lead and heavy metal burden, gut-derived endotoxin, chronic stress and autonomic imbalance, CoQ10, and fibrinogen. Closes with a recommended starting panel that costs less in aggregate than a single month of statin therapy.

Appendix C — The Suppressed Researchers. Profiles of seven researchers whose careers the cholesterol orthodoxy destroyed: Kilmer McCully (homocysteine; tenure denied at Harvard, laboratory moved to a basement); John Yudkin (sugar; book pulled from print for forty years); Uffe Ravnskov (cholesterol skepticism; copies of his book burned on Finnish television); Malcolm Kendrick (suspended over public statements); George Mann (NIH funding terminated after Maasai data); Mary Enig (trans fats; institutional acknowledgment came forty years late); Christopher Ramsden (Sydney and Minnesota recovery; quietly redirected). Six countries, sixty years, the same direction of finding, the same institutional response. The destruction of the researchers is itself the documented evidence of the structure that maintains the orthodoxy.

Appendix D — Strophanthus and the Disappeared Heart Medicines. The clinical record on strophanthus drawn from the German literature compiled by Sroka and the practice of Cowan: the coal miners, the Berlin twelve-year hospital series with 99% symptom resolution, the Freiburg University acute-dose study showing improvement in thirty minutes, the modern case reports including ejection fraction recovery from 18% to 47%. The mechanism through Ling’s cytoplasmic-gel model — why the sodium-potassium pump does not exist, and what strophanthus actually does to cellular charge. Forms, dosing protocols, and where to source authentic preparations. Extends to the broader category of disappeared cardiac medicines: chelation therapy (TACT trial findings ignored), therapeutic-dose vitamin C, B vitamin therapy for homocysteine, magnesium supplementation, the Langsjoen CoQ10 protocols. What was buried, why it was buried, and what remains available to those who seek it.

Why this matters

Approximately 92 million Americans take statins. Heart disease remains the leading cause of death in developed nations. Heart failure mortality has risen 146% over the same five decades that statin prescribing intensified. Stenting rates did not decline after the COURAGE trial showed stents do not save lives in stable disease, or after the ORBITA trial showed stenting performed no better than a sham procedure. Over a million stenting procedures continue to be performed annually in the United States.

If you are taking a statin, considering one, or have been told that your cholesterol is the reason your father died of a heart attack and the reason you will too — this book documents what the evidence actually shows. The trial data do not support the cholesterol hypothesis when correctly read. The two-hundred-year genealogical data on FH families undercut the genetic excuse. The procedural-cardiology trials on the procedures themselves — COURAGE for stents, ORBITA for stents versus sham, CORONA and GISSI-HF for statins in heart failure — do not support the procedures the cardiology industry continues to perform.

The evidence is in the public record, the mechanisms are knowable, and the interventions are available to anyone who looks for them.

To paid subscribers — the book is below

The PDF of Heart Disease Reconsidered is below the paywall, along with access to the full back-catalogue of books in this series and the complete archive.

If you’ve been a free subscriber, this is the moment. The conversion supports this work, gives you the full library, and gets you the new books as they come out. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the world you live in. The case for reconsidering it is in here.

— Unbekoming

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