Klimer’s health journey offers a compelling perspective for anyone interested in real approaches to health and wellness. Roughly a year and a half ago, he reached out to me, sparking an ongoing exchange. With more than two decades of managing chronic illness—and a melanoma diagnosis in 2004—klimer has developed a sharp, self-taught understanding of health. He shares his insights on his wonderful Substack, Eclectic Healing, covering topics like resolving heart arrhythmias and overcoming a long-standing sinus condition. One particularly noteworthy piece is his personal story on DMSO, where he details how this therapy brought him tangible relief. klimer’s approach stands out because he doesn’t just accept standard medical advice—he digs deeper, experiments, and finds what truly works for him.

What makes klimer’s story resonate is his knack for uncovering practical solutions to complex health challenges. For instance, after 50 years of sinusitis, he resolved it overnight using nebulized hydrogen peroxide—a method and tool “overlooked” by conventional industrial Cartel Medicine. Another example? A chiropractic adjustment that corrected a heart issue linked to an old cycling injury. In this interview, klimer reflects on using therapies like DMSO and ozonated magnesium to benefit not only himself but also his wife and their dog, Lana. For those looking to explore beyond traditional allopathic health strategies, klimer’s experiences provide a clear, actionable starting point.

I’m grateful we connected, and that he has shared so much with me that I’ve been able to amplify to others. I highly recommend subscribing to his Substack.

With thanks to klimer.

Eclectic Healing | klimer | Substack

Thanks Unbekoming, for giving me this chance to share my story and opinions, despite it being so long since you first suggested that I do so. I was initially reluctant, because there were so many facets of health that I was still struggling to figure out. Joining Substack really helped accelerate my self-education, and your book summaries and interviews were a part of that. I still don’t have all the answers, but there are so many safe, cheap and effective therapies that have come to light in the past few years, that it is worth adding my voice to those of other proponents. I am now a lot closer than I’ve ever been to solving my personal health challenges. Hopefully there is something in my past successes that will help others improve their health. And I will continue to have more stories to share in the future, as my health journey continues.

1. Can you briefly describe your work experience and education?

I was a late bloomer, and started out working unskilled blue collar jobs. In my mid-twenties I started going to night school, and managed to fall into an entry level management job at a large regional hospital.

I left that to go traveling for a couple of years, where I met my wife. I returned to blue collar work, but eventually attended the University of Washington full time, and earned a bachelor of arts degree from the College of Architecture and Urban Planning, where I had focused on urban design.

I was lucky to graduate when there was a big demand in Washington state for urban planners (and absolutely no demand for urban designers, anywhere). I wasn’t a planner, but I guess I seemed close enough that I got hired anyway. I like to say that I spent the next twenty years of my life faking a career as an urban planner.

I never had any great interest in writing, but that changed in 2005, when as a planner I was tasked with figuring out how to get a book published about a local historical landmark which was in peril of being demolished. I was fortunate enough to find people to guide me through that process, one part of which was to hire an editor for the book. I had read the author’s draft and thought it was great, but I was assured the step of editing was necessary. And it was.

Before the editing, I would read the book and find myself spinning my wheels on certain words or sentences. After the editing, I could read the book cover-to-cover without stopping: it greatly improved the flow. It taught me a lesson that all of my college and high school English classes had failed to impart, and I slowly started to enjoy writing. Since then, I’ve published dozens of books, mostly on genealogy and the various clans my ancestors are a part of.

It’s hardly a great background for writing about health. But I recall advice I had heard long ago, that the best person to write about a subject is the one who knows the least. And that’s because a novice will explain things that the expert incorrectly assumes that most people already know.

2. You describe yourself as having been on a health journey for the past 21 years. Why do you say that, and what started you on your journey?

I’ve read a LOT of authors who write about health. And nutrition, and exercise, and anything else that is somewhat related. Authors who were dentists, veterinarians, exercise physiologists, medical researchers, surgeons, ophthalmologists, general practitioners, obstetricians, chiropractors, cardiologists, pharmacists, oriental medicine practitioners, nurses, electrical engineers, patients, medical historians, etc.

Some were scientists sharing their decades of research with the world, like Dr. Weston Price, Dr. Robert O. Becker, Dr. Malcolm Kendrick and Gerald Pollack, PhD.

Some had a nutritional slant, like

and Dr. Eric Berg, both of whom experienced dramatic improvements in their health by changing their diets and becoming more active.

Dr. Thomas Levy would do deep-dive research on simple, safe, cheap and effective therapies, like Vitamin C and magnesium, as well as on the harms of dental care and the danger of consuming too much calcium.

Dr. Mark Sircus was doing something similar. He focused on the simple tools of emergency medicine, the one aspect of allopathic medicine that is clearly beneficial, and how the substances that they use to help people in crisis could be used to maintain health and avoid a crisis. He looked at how bicarbonate, magnesium and other cheap and readily available substances can help your body heal.

Then there is Dr. Thomas Cowan, who isn’t afraid to question things that most people think of as immutable, absolute truths. The world needs a lot more authors like him. We could all use more help seeing how dogmatic science and healthcare has become.



Some are apologists for the current, failed medical paradigm, and offer their thoughts on how to incrementally improve upon the system (which I feel is likely beyond redemption at this point). They are also the authors most likely to end up on The New York Times Bestseller List. Anyone who touts some form of personalized, lab-analyzed medicine belongs in this bucket. It’s rare they write more than one book, and I likely wouldn’t read a second one if they did. But usually there’s a nugget or two that made it worth wading through their first effort. Though just barely. Those are the books I wish I had just checked out from the library, rather than having paid for the experience…

The authors who I really gravitate toward are the ones who have had major health challenges; stuff that had stumped all the King’s horses and all the King’s men. People like Dr. John Bergman and Dr. Jerry Tennant. They solved their own complex problems, which the experts had said couldn’t be done. They made me see that health isn’t a destination, but a journey. And they also showed me the body’s incredible ability to heal. We just need to figure out how to help it do that, rather than continuing to hamper it with toxic medicines, toxic foods, toxic air, barbaric surgical procedures, x-rays, EMFs, etc.

These two guys ended up with a very broad perspective on health, which is a great counterpoint to the way our healthcare system silos doctors within medical specialties. Those silos are intended to keep them confined to one lane, perhaps so that they won’t inadvertently contradict their sibling specialties. The result for us patients is that simple, obvious solutions are ignored.

In my health journey, the books I have read are a lot like the maps I used to pore over obsessively during my summers of wandering by bicycle. Eventually, something on the maps would catch my eye. I’d head toward it, to see what was there. Health books are the same way. There’s usually something new in most of them that catches my eye and gets me traveling down a new road.



With the point being that the more I understand about health, the more likely I’ll be able to effectively deal with my own health challenges, as well as those of my wife, my dog and anyone who I know who is willing to listen (which is a very small cohort). And hopefully we’ll avoid the fates of people like my father, who died unexpectedly young, or others I’ve known who incrementally lost bits and pieces of their health over many years.

3. Your health journey began with a melanoma diagnosis in 2004. Can you share what life was like for you back then and how that moment shifted your approach to health?

I was on a health journey of sorts long before the melanoma, it was just the point where I became aware of the journey and I started doing a LOT of reading. My thousands of miles of wandering on a bicycle certainly transformed my health, and opened my eyes to what it felt like to be truly healthy, even on a terrible diet. At one point I’d go to bed at night with a pulse rate around 43 beats per minute, which is a lot slower than most people’s normal heartbeat. I could clearly feel how much blood was getting pushed through my heart with every beat. It was a nice, soft, easy beat, but it was moving a lot of volume! It felt incredibly calming to feel that soft pulsation, especially after riding all day long on a warm summer day.

I think the melanoma was simply the event that made me take personal responsibility for my health. I decided that I had to figure out whether I had the ability to influence the outcome of whatever new train wreck (caused by my past bad habits) was suddenly coming to the surface.

Aside from reading Michael Holick’s book and understanding that virtually none of my dermatologist’s advice was valid, my search for a more direct answer to my melanoma eluded me. But it got me started on understanding that the two things most likely to kill us all are heart disease and cancer. I’d seen firsthand how both were treated by physicians as dire emergencies that had to be dealt with urgently, if not instantly. Which robs the patient of the ability to make a calm, rational decision. So I started to look for answers to those two huge questions, and the books that I read would often take me off on tangents, by opening my eyes to things I’d never considered.

4. After being given a 50% chance of surviving five years after your melanoma diagnosis, you took charge of your health. What were your first steps toward self-education, and what motivated you?

The first step was simply trying to see if anyone knew why melanoma chose me? Was it something I had done wrong? Was there anything that I could do to get things back on track?

Life was pretty good for me back then. A few months prior to the melanoma, we had managed to pay off our house and car loans. We were debt free for the first time in our lives, which is something that few people I’ve known had ever accomplished, at any age. We had some pretty decent savings in our retirement accounts.

There was a lot of delayed gratification in those things, so the thought of never cashing in on that level of sacrifice was unsettling. Though at the same time, I at least had the comfort of knowing that if my time was due, my wife would do OK financially without me.

One thing that I’ve learned about myself in the past twenty years is that I love to solve puzzles. So reading and researching to solve an enigma is pretty deeply ingrained in me. It triggers the whole endorphin pleasure-reward thing, so doing research is its own reward. I often think that’s how Abe Lincoln gained a lot of his education. It certainly wasn’t from the educational system, which didn’t exist on the Indiana frontier of his childhood. Figuring out how to cultivate that in kids at an early age is what education should probably be all about. But it seems instead that kids keep getting taught more, and end up learning a whole lot less.

5. DMSO became a tool in your toolkit. How did you first come across it, and what convinced you it was worth trying?

You used a term in one of your posts which hadn’t previously been part of my personal lexicon: “triangulating the truth.” That resonated with me the instant I heard it. I think we all have some innate ability to triangulate the truth, to sense whose message rings true, and whose might be harboring a hidden agenda.

was then just starting to gain traction on Substack, and it was clear to me that he/she was delivering messages that rang true. I’d been reading about health for nearly 20 years at that point, and I read some books that absolutely floored me by the amount of truth they contained; a lot that weren’t great, but were sprinkled with plenty of nuggets of truth; a lot that had clear biases that undermined what truth they did contain; and more than a few that weren’t really worth anyone’s effort to read.

I went off on a lot of tangents, and always appreciated someone who would introduce to me a new concept. I was finding that to be increasingly difficult, when I started reading AMD’s

. Immediately, I was learning about things I’d either never heard of, or barely knew about: the cell danger response, DMSO, zeta potential, ozone, ultraviolet blood irradiation, etc. And AMD was up to speed on Gerald Pollack’s research into the fourth phase of water, which most doctors had yet to hear of, let alone appreciate. There was no doubt in my mind that everything I read by AMD was ringing true. It aligned perfectly with the best authors whose books I had read.

AMD’s first DMSO article came out not long after our dog, Lana, had started having mini-strokes that affected her balance, and eventually seemed to hasten the loss of some of her sight and hearing. That article recounted how it was possible to stop a stroke in seconds, by rubbing DMSO on the carotid arteries of the neck (the main blood supply to the brain).

My wife, the nurse, was not so accepting of AMD, though in fairness she doesn’t spend hours every day reading and writing about health, like I do. She’d heard and believed all the negative spin on DMSO, and was reluctant to try it.

Fortunately, not long after, she had to fly out of state to help her brother through a health crisis. I started by adding a few drops of DMSO to Lana’s food, and the results were undeniable. The improvements were remarkably fast: she seemed to no longer be circling the drain. When my wife returned a few days later, she was amazed, but still not convinced.

A little while later, Lana started to have another mini-stroke, with her eyes moving in an erratic, rhythmic pattern. We rubbed some DMSO cream on her belly, and the eye movement stopped within seconds. My wife converted instantly.

We now hoard the stuff, figuring if the world goes spinning out of control, that is something we definitely don’t want to do without.

6. Nebulizing hydrogen peroxide cleared your 50-year sinusitis overnight. What was that breakthrough moment like, and how did it change your daily routine?

That was just weird. I’d recently read James Nestor’s book Breath, and didn’t have much luck with any of his suggestions for breathing nasally. Partly that is due to a deviated septum, but the real issue was chronic inflammation. Then COVID hit and Dr. Levy, Dr. Mercola and others claimed that nebulizing hydrogen peroxide would nip it in the bud, as long as you jump on it early.



At that time I was paying out of pocket for all my healthcare, and just talking to my doctor would cost $135, plus whatever treatment was prescribed. I bought the nebulizer and everything I needed for around $100, so to me it was an investment. If it worked, it was cheaper than visiting my doctor, and there would be fewer future $135 visits to pay for in the future.

I got an instant pay back on that, something that rarely happens with any investment. I was shocked the night of my first treatment that I was breathing easily through my nose! I absolutely never expected that. I just thought being congested was “normal” and it would always be there.

And it’s been pretty much permanent, so there’s been no change to my daily routine. If I do feel I’m getting a bit congested, I either start doing hourly dosing of Vitamin C or fire up the nebulizer. The former is easier, but with the latter, one treatment usually takes care of it. I’ll use it once in a while just to be certain that no biofilm is thinking about taking up residence again.

Nebulizing works with other oxidative therapies, but I’m not willing to experiment with dosage when it comes to my lungs, since lung function is the greatest predictor of mortality. But there are also formulas that have been tested for nebulizing with chlorine dioxide, so I’ve got some of that made up and stored in the refrigerator, in case I ever need to use it. And I came across someone on Substack recently who is nebulizing ozonated glycerine to treat certain conditions.

7. You’ve connected chronic sinusitis to biofilm infections. What makes biofilms so challenging, and how did hydrogen peroxide tackle that for you?

That’s my current million dollar question, because I’m starting to see biofilms as the obstacle to tackling a lot of my chronic issues.

My wife, dog and I traveled around the country from 2015 to 2019. Once our travels ended, I wrote out a long list of health complaints, from serious stuff to the sorts of things that most people usually just accept as inevitable. A lot of those issues now seem to be related to biofilms, as do a lot of other things which don’t affect me personally.

My toenail fungus - protected by a biofilm.

The spot on the crown of my head where I can’t seem to get a handle on my actinic keratoses - likely Candida protected by a biofilm.

My gut dysbiosis - part of that is likely a Candida and biofilm issue.

One source I read said that dandruff was a biofilm issue.

Oral plaque on your teeth is said to be related to biofilms. Which is huge! Your mouth is the last place you want a chronic infection, because your teeth act like circuit breakers to your body’s electrical system. An infection can affect the flow of electrons (Qi or chi) through the rest of your body. And that affects the ability of your organs to regenerate. It can literally inhibit your ability to heal and cause you to age faster!

As for how hydrogen peroxide was able to tackle the biofilm in my sinuses, people have written books about the miraculous things that happen when you get extra oxygen ions delivered to a part of your body where things are going wrong.

and

have published similar information earlier this year regarding how chlorine dioxide works. The mechanisms are similar with other oxidative therapies. It’s best to learn directly from them, than to have me describe it incompletely.

8. Chiropractic care fixed your heart arrhythmia, tied to a bike accident. How did you piece that puzzle together, and what was it like to find such a simple fix?

My heart arrhythmias, which were often severe premature ventricular contractions (PVCs), put me at high risk of sudden cardiac arrest. The first symptom of which is typically death.

The short version is that I visited the cardiologist with a laundry list of symptoms, hoping it would help him arrive at a clear diagnosis. After a 45 minute visit, he started several times to tell me what was likely going wrong with me, only to stop in mid-sentence, when my symptoms clearly disproved his logic.

The visit was pretty much a waste of several hundred dollars, but during the visit he gushed about the new, tiny EKG devices on the market. I decided to buy one, so that I had even more clues to bring to the next visit, provided that I was still alive.

I received the device a couple of days later. I read the instructions, sat in a chair and pressed it to my chest. It chimed out a nice, steady rhythm. What a relief! I decided to look down at the tiny screen, when it suddenly went haywire. That was a symptom I hadn’t picked up on before, the arrhythmias were affected by my neck position!

With that knowledge, I quickly learned that arrhythmias can have a physical cause - the sympathetic nerve to the heart can be impinged or irritated at the point where it exits the spine. Stimulants, like alcohol and caffeine, or anything upsetting, exacerbated the problem.

Once I understood the cause and had enlisted the help of a chiropractor to correct it, it was a huge relief. It didn’t take long before I was out of danger.

Just prior to that, I had visions of dying alone, with nobody around.

At the time we were living with my sister-in-law, who had just received a cancer diagnosis that would eventually lead to her death (which was either caused by the cancer or her doctor, I suspect the latter). I slept in the camper with our dog, while my wife slept inside the house, in case her sister needed her help. My sister-in-law had a menagerie of pets, some of whom our dog didn’t always get along with. So my job was to keep them apart when they weren’t being supervised.

I wasn’t afraid of dying, but if I was going to die while I was conscious, I desperately wanted to be able to look in someone’s eyes when that happened. A loved one would have been preferred, but even a complete stranger would have sufficed. I find it weird how I had obsessed about that so much, but I think it’s because we’re hardwired not to want to die alone. I’m still scratching my head to try to comprehend why that is.

9. You’ve criticized conventional cardiology for missing your spinal issue. What gaps do you see in traditional medical training that could help others avoid similar oversights?

If you were trained to look for it, my problem would have stuck out like a sore thumb. Most chiropractors could have diagnosed the problem in minutes, contrary to many people’s low opinions of the profession. And the issue had been known since at least the 1920s, so it’s not some new revelation.

I believe that the purpose of current allopathic medical training is focused primarily on improving physician incomes, rather than patient outcomes. And the reason for that is the high cost of medical training. The only way for the potential physician to recoup that cost is through expensive procedures. The professors understand that, and create curricula based upon what makes a potential doctor willing to pay so much for their services.

There is no focus on the best way to treat a problem. The focus is on the most profitable way to do so. And it becomes a self feeding cycle, with lots of people benefiting from all the money being generated.

But it also is to the detriment of the patient, which is their entire reason for existing. It’s very Yin and Yang, and things are currently way out of balance on the Yin (darkness) side.

Medical education has nothing to do with preventing disease or keeping the patient healthy. It’s all about being able to swoop in with heroic medicines or procedures, right when the patient is most at risk of death or disability. When a physician does that and the patient avoids disaster, he or she is a life saver - a hero and a great credit to humanity.

If they avoid all of that drama by suggesting supplemental magnesium or neck and spine adjustments, the patient has no clue that their doctor just stopped them from driving full speed in the dark, with no headlights, toward the edge of a steep, rocky chasm.

Doing the latter is not a big deal, because there is no drama involved. There’s no dramatic music playing in the background, or heart-pounding tension building up. It’s just another day at the office - something you take for granted. It seems the medical profession abhors being taken for granted. Perhaps understandably so.

Magnesium insufficiency, as well as insufficiencies of other electrolytes, plays a big role in many arrhythmias. Without any blood test, the symptom alone should be enough to suggest that the patient have an IV infusion of magnesium, to see if the arrhythmia resolves. It’s also possible, but I can’t say for certain, that supplementing with sufficient amounts of sea salt is all that is needed to maintain proper electrolyte levels for most people (anyone in a health crisis can utilize excessive amounts of electrolytes, so this is certainly not an absolute). At least doing that should be sufficient, once any chronic long term cellular deficiency has been corrected.

The big problem is there is no lab test for magnesium insufficiency. There is a test for the level of magnesium in your blood, but it’s pretty much meaningless for prevention, and will only flash a warning sign when you are seriously ill (often AFTER you’ve had a heart attack!). It doesn’t reflect levels outside the bloodstream, in all the cells in your body. I don’t know for certain, but I think the same holds true for all blood electrolytes: your body keeps their levels in the blood within a tight range. If there isn’t enough of something, it steals it from somewhere else in your body: your teeth, your bones, your tissues. The health of your BLOOD is a BIG DEAL. If it’s no good or lacks essential nutrients, none of your organs will last long. Just ask someone with kidney failure.

If you want to know the health of your blood, there is a simple test. Prick your finger and squeeze out some blood. If it is thin and bright red, you are doing great. If it is thick and dark red, your body needs help! The simplest thing that you can do to start correcting the problem is to eat more citrus. The citrate in citrus fruits will help thin the blood and begin restoring the zeta potential, which is what keeps your red blood cells suspended in blood. They need to flow freely in order for the electrons in your lungs to reach your cells.

One more thing about medical education. I heard long ago that it can take twenty years before an important new discovery can be integrated into most medical training. It simply takes a lot of time to squeeze in something new, and purge out what is no longer relevant: to rewrite all the manuals, etc. And that’s if the new discovery results in improving physician income, and thus helps to justify the whole educational process and the expense of updating procedures. The prospects for cheap, safe and effective treatments to ever be integrated into a system so geared toward high profitability, and the maintenance of chronic illness, are very slim.

So a lot of what I have learned over the past 21 years isn’t yet being taught to new doctors. And what is truly shocking is that what Weston Price discovered in the 1920s and Robert Becker shared in the mid-1980s is not being taught as widely as it should be.

Again, the focus is on physician incomes, not patient outcomes.

10. Super OxyFlush, an ozonated magnesium product, ended your 50-year UTI struggle. Can you describe the moment you noticed it working and what went through your mind?

I think I covered that pretty well in my post on the topic, so I’ll skip that.

I had actually taken the product with the hope of resolving my gut dysbiosis. At the end of that first treatment, it looked like the UTI problem was likely solved. My chronic pancreatitis was completely unnoticeable for the first time in years, and after a while it seemed like the gut was starting to return to normal. I thought perhaps I had hit the trifecta, but held back my enthusiasm for the latter two issues. That turned out to be wise, because both eventually returned to the prior status quo.

But Super OyxFlush, and the Oh, My God moment that it caused with my UTIs, really got me thinking about biofilms and Candida. I’ve brushed up against those topics incidentally for years, but it was clear that it was time to focus more effort on both. That’s where most of my current studying is centered.

11. You think the UTI cure tied back to gut dysbiosis. How do you see gut health influencing other conditions you’ve faced?

I’m more convinced than ever of the truth of what Dr. David Perlmutter has been saying for a long time about gut health. I always agreed with him, but I’m finally starting to understand and appreciate the magnitude of the problem, now that I’m experiencing it first hand. And Dr. Sabine Hazan has recently been finding possible links between gut health, Alzheimers, autism, cancer and a lot more - all resolved by fecal implants.

There’s some Yin and Yang at play in gut health. A dysfunctional gut can correlate to poor cognition. Getting adequate sodium and other electrolytes can correlate to improved cognition. So can adequate exercise. Which one is the cause?

I think they are all interrelated - you can’t have one without the other. Increase your sodium, and there’s more water in your gut, so your motility improves. Or get out and exercise, and your muscles, gravity and increased blood and lymph circulation are helping improve your motility. Add the two together, and it improves even more.

What does better motility do for you? It gets the toxins out faster. Get the toxins out, biofilms don’t form, bad bacteria and fungus don’t take over; the gut works better. Without the biofilms and fungus, you more fully absorb the nutrients in your diet, making your body more resistant to biofilms and fungus.

It was likely gut motility that transformed my health when I was bicycle touring. I’d get a call from Mother Nature first thing every morning. I’d have a massive bowel movement in just a few seconds, well formed with hardly any need to wipe and no need to strain. Basically, a Goldilocks poop - not too hard, not too soft - it was just right.

And that was despite just about the worst diet you could imagine. Very little fiber. LOTS of sugar. Too much peanut butter and bread. Not much variety. Some heated-up canned food for dinner, or a fast-food burger. Bananas when I could find them (which are constipating, by the way). For a few months, I even started the day with a six pack of cheap boxed donuts! Yet my health was great.

My energy levels were all over the place, because of the blood sugar spikes, but my body was functioning optimally, considering what I was giving it to work with.

12. Vitamin C was your UTI go-to before ozone. How did you settle on that approach, and what’s it like to rely on something so straightforward?

My Aha! moment with Vitamin C came from reading

’s book Forbidden Health. His

has you taking chlorine dioxide solution (CDS) diluted in drinking water ten times per day. The rationale is that the oxidative power of chlorine dioxide is used up fairly quickly, so you need more frequent dosing.

I knew Vitamin C had a similar oxidizing effect, so I thought I’d give frequent dosing a try. I knew from taking larger single doses of Vitamin C that the worse that would happen is that I’d be running for the bathroom. So smaller, more frequent dosing would likely be safe.

I found that one gram doses every hour had no negative effect, and when administered that way, most of the problems I was attempting to fix would resolve with no more than 5 grams of C. I later found that I could tolerate half hour dosing, and could probably compress the timeline further if I felt it would be helpful. But with half hour dosing, the problems would be resolved in a few hours at most (at least if caught early).

The frequent dosing pretty much works with all oxidative therapies. So, for a herpes outbreak on your lip, a great strategy would be to swish some 3% food grade hydrogen peroxide on the inside of your mouth where the outbreak is occurring, then spit it out and repeat that every half hour. And maybe a light spray on the outside of the lip as well. Scarfing down some Vitamin C will also help, but the HP really shuts things down fast when you have direct access to the problem. You just want to get on it before there is an eruption, because HP will sting a lot once you get to that point. If that happens, switch to chlorine dioxide.

You don’t need to do frequent dosing as much for an oxidative therapy like ozonated oils, because the ozone actually gets physically attached to other molecules, and doesn’t get used up as quickly.

13. You went against your dermatologist’s sun exposure advice and still dodged melanoma recurrence. What led you to trust Dr. Holick’s take instead?

In a nutshell, my dermatologist’s soundbites didn’t stand up to Hollick’s detailed research and analysis. I’d read Dr. Mercola’s Newsletters for a while. I trusted his core message (the importance of diet and exercise), and it was through him that I heard of Holick.

I also knew that no sunscreens had been tested for human toxicity, and new sunscreens with nano-sized ingredients were hitting the market. I mean this stuff is tiny enough to bypass the skin barrier, so who knows what kind of havoc it can cause? We simply haven’t evolved to have that happen. Putting stuff like that in products, with zero testing of long term consequences, is insane. I didn’t want to be on the bleeding edge of that technology, only to learn of the downsides years in the future. And that’s presuming, with the degree of censorship that’s been experienced since 2020, that a message like that could get any traction. And of course they don’t tell you on any label what has been nano-sized.

Plus, my entire lifelong interaction with the healthcare system was one where the successes were mainly in the ER, not the doctor’s office. Doctors know trauma. Most have no clue how to reverse chronic conditions, because they are trained to only manage symptoms. My dermatologist was pretty much the only specialist I’d ever seen, aside from an allergist. But I knew plenty of friends and loved ones who had seen different specialists and had negative outcomes. So talking to a specialist wasn’t reassuring.

I guess I’ve always considered medical advice as a suggestion, a point of departure for learning more and deciding for myself what makes sense, and what doesn’t. Especially since it is rare to find a physician that fully explains anything. It’s always some variation of “Do this, and come back if (when?) it doesn’t work.” Right. For what I pay them, I can save the equivalent of a great hourly wage by trying to figure things out for myself. And I can always see them if I need specific expertise or a prescription.

14. Your wife’s back pain improved with a mix of therapies. What’s been the biggest change in her life, and how has that affected you both?

Over a lifetime, you start to realize that people can experience some moments where their life can change in an instant. A stroke or heart attack are big examples. So are some serious traumatic injuries. Shoulder injuries caused by disuse often are. My recent encounter with vertigo could have been one. So can anything that affects your mobility or your ability to do things that you take for granted.

My wife’s condition had her at the edge of the cliff, where she could see that if she fell off, it would change her life forever. She was at high risk of becoming permanently disabled, and at risk of needing serious pain management for intractable pain. Many of the things she enjoyed doing would no longer be possible. Common tasks would be far more challenging. Her whole life would have to be reinvented, and it would be a tiny subset of what it was before.

The irony for her was that her father had major crippling pain for decades, as the result of a massively traumatic parachute injury in the early 1950s. It caused him to lose two inches in height. The source of her pain was also a bad parachute landing, and during forty years as a nurse, no allopathic doctor ever offered that there was a way to improve her condition. All she ever got was a willingness to write whatever prescription might help with the pain.

I think the big take away from her experience was the power of oxidative therapies, and other previously hidden treatments, like DMSO. Though her chiropractic care years prior to those therapies helped set the stage. Your body needs oxygen and voltage to heal. Therapies that provide those things can help your body return to a healthy state. But I need to add the caveat that our functional medicine doctor had very low confidence that my wife would be that lucky. What worked for her is no guarantee that it will work for everyone. But seeing a 50 year old injury heal is an incredible testament to the healing power within our bodies.

15. Helping your dog Lana with her health, from TIAs to a shiny coat, seems to have shaped your journey. How has her recovery influenced your own experiments?

The results of DMSO on her health were quite dramatic. Stopping a stroke in seconds. Greatly improving her coat in a couple of days. Typically you do a treatment over weeks before you start to see clear improvements. This was fast, and there was no doubt of DMSO’s role in the changes that we observed.

She was in bad shape before we started her on DMSO. She was nearly 14 years old and was starting to circle the drain. The odds were high she wouldn’t be with us for much longer. A lot of dogs her size (30 lbs or 14 kg) are lucky to make it to that age. Two years later, and she’s still chugging along. Our neighbors are amazed that she looks as good as she does, especially those whose younger dogs have died within the two years of her rebound.

I generally will freely experiment upon myself with anything that I’ve read about that I’m convinced is promising, if it might help with an issue of concern. And that’s because I get immediate feedback from my body, and can judge for myself the harm or benefit, or lack of both. I don’t push stuff on other people, because you can’t easily distill down a mountain of reading into something they can clearly understand. It takes a well thought out lecture or article to convey the full message, and few people have the attention span for that. Most people will at best retain tiny snippets of information.

I’m reluctant to experiment on Lana, because it can be difficult to assess harm or benefit. But with DMSO and her stroke, there was no question that it helped immediately, and we’ve seen no delayed aftereffect or negative side effects. It’s all been positive. Every additional day we have with her now is a day that we wouldn’t have had without DMSO.

16. Stress and EMF exposure might have played a role in your melanoma. How have you tackled those factors since, and what difference has it made?

If EMF was part of the cause of my melanoma, which I can’t be certain of, I was fortunate that I left the bulk of that exposure behind me when I changed employment and moved out of state. And the stress was transitory, the effect of moving 500 miles from friends and family, having to figure out where to shop for different things, looking for new employment, learning how to get around town, not knowing how long it would take to make new friends, etc.

We never had kids, so our lives are pretty stress-free most of the time. The melanoma just hit when a lot of stuff converged. It was also a period where I had stopped cycling for a couple of years, due to arthritis in my neck. The arthritis disappeared soon after moving from a very damp climate to a very arid climate, so I resumed cycling the summer after the move.

17. Ozone therapy was new territory for your UTIs. What surprised you most about it, and how did it stack up to antibiotics?

What absolutely shocked me was something solid and two inches long coming out in my urine stream! That is never supposed to happen! I believe it was a biofilm that was almost as old as I am, but I can’t prove it. That was dramatic! It’s rare you see such a clear outcome so quickly after beginning any treatment. That was on the second or third day of a ten day treatment.

What I have learned recently is that the antibiotic that I was most recently prescribed for a UTI, Cipro, actually aids in biofilm formation. Other antibiotics do as well, though I have no idea the full extent of the problem, as I only recently started delving into that.

The crux of the problem is that you have to give enough of the antibiotic to avoid the chance of it encouraging a biofilm. But that is an unsolvable problem, because we are all spread out along a bell curve. The amount that does that for me might not be nearly enough for one person, and could be nearly lethal to someone else. There is simply no way to know where any of us will fall along that continuum. The best we can ever do is have some idea of how it will affect the majority of people. Which can be bad news for the outliers.

The good news is that oxidative therapies (ozone, chlorine dioxide, hydrogen peroxide, etc) tend to disrupt biofilms. Once that happens, your body is often able to take care of the underlying infection and return you to health.

Candida seems to be an exception (likely one of many). You need Candida in your body, but not so much that it overwhelms other beneficial bacteria. So there are times when you can weaken a biofilm with oxidative therapies, but also still need to find something to deal with the underlying problem at the same time. If you don’t, the biofilm eventually regrows and you are back at square one.

I’m currently in round two using Super OxyFlush against Candida to fix my gut issues. If I eventually succeed, I’ll be writing about that in the future.

18. Trial and error has been a big part of your path. What advice would you give someone nervous about stepping outside mainstream medicine?

I think you need to have the courage of your own convictions. You have to be willing to learn as much as possible, and develop a sense of who can be trusted.

I can trace the courage of my convictions back to an experience in first grade. The teacher asked “How many points does a star have?” I just about stripped the gears on my tiny brain doing a quick visual calculation of the number of points on the stars we had drawn in class.

“Ooh! Ooh!” My hand shot up, hoping to be the first to answer!

“Yes, Klimer, do you know the answer?”

“Yes,” I said, “five!”

She replied, “No, that’s wrong! Does anyone else know?”

She shot down a few of my classmates before finally saying, “No, class. Stars don’t have points, they are round.” (That was her introduction to our next learning objective: the solar system).

That was a pretty cruel trick to pull on a bunch of first graders, but all the same, there was a lesson in there worth learning. But I always felt that her question was about stars that have points, and five was an acceptable answer. At age 6 I didn’t know the difference between symbolic stars and actual stars. It was her job to teach me, and I have to admit she accomplished her mission pretty effectively that day.

Having older brothers who thought it was great fun to make their youngest sibling look like a fool helped a lot, too. It didn’t take long before having that happen took more of their effort than it was worth to them. So I never took it for granted that I could trust everyone. There were clearly people who weren’t always on my side.

But circling back to the original question, my advice would be to find people who can explain a complex issue in simple terms. Follow their advice on safe, simple stuff and see if it helps. If it does, you’ll likely learn to trust them. You’ll also begin to understand how what you’ve learned can help to determine who else is trustworthy.

Inverting your question is worthwhile, too. What advice would I give to someone thinking of trusting mainstream medicine?

First, I’d be sure that was the only option. Second, if you have an issue that can diminish your ability to work, a lot of times mainstream medicine doesn’t have the best option, but they do offer the most expedient option (drugs to mask pain, for instance). Third, I’d wonder if a compromise wasn’t the best solution? It may be possible to get a short term fix from mainstream medicine, while seeking a long term fix with alternative and self-help options.

19. Have you experienced any challenges sharing your health insights with friends and family? How has that affected you personally?

Let’s just say that my views on health have evolved to be nearly 180 degrees different from those of the average person. On small stuff, like using iodine to smooth out a rough scar, it’s pretty well received. After all, the media has told us all of our lives that it’s OK for regular people to deal with their own small problems. But it’s a huge social taboo to opine on something deemed to be the exclusive domain of an expert, such as a cardiologist. That’s driving WAY outside your lane. Which is VERY rude, crude and socially unacceptable. The reflex reaction from hearing something like that is instantaneous.

That has been a huge challenge when I’ve watched close friends and loved ones who were headed toward their big your-life-changes-in-an-instant moment. After repeatedly getting burned, I’ve had to pretty much back off in those situations. I’ll try dropping a hint or two, but generally the attitude is that they’ve seen the experts and gotten The Word From On High. How dare I think I had anything useful to add to such a divine revelation? Anything I could say, other than that they made a great choice, is unwelcome. Plus, believing that a treatment will work is a big part of its potential success. It makes no sense to undermine that belief.

I had a friend, who had slowly started coming around to my views on health. We discussed this issue of intervention at length for several months, and I said I had come to the conclusion that it’s best not to butt in, despite how painful it can be to watch someone you care about heading toward harm. Even when it is someone you care very deeply for, whom you would never want to see in distress.

He insisted that it was basically immoral to let a loved one face such a serious situation without at least letting them know the options.

Not long after, that friend started having problems with the retinas of his eyes. Essentially, he was a bit low on vitreous humor (often referred to as just vitreous), the viscous fluid (98 to 99% water) that fills the eye. I was trying to tell him that the vitreous is mostly gel-like, fourth phase water, but was liquid in the center. If it was reduced, that was a power or circulatory issue, not something to be fixed with drugs or surgery.

The vitreous is probably a super-filtrate of blood, much like the synovial fluid that cushions and lubricates your knee joint. So the problem might be circulatory. I also said that the retina actually has three separate power supplies, which I suspect is needed in order to maintain the high amount of negative charge for the fourth phase water in the vitreous. It was doubtful his ophthalmologist was going to approach his eye problem as a power supply issue, which was potentially something I could help with. And I’ve never heard of an ophthalmologist doing anything meaningful to improve circulation. Like most doctors, drugs and surgery are the only tools they are trained to use.

I don’t know if my thoughts would have helped him. But they were safe, and no or low cost. There was nothing to lose in trying.

Let’s just say that he was most unhappy that I would dare think I knew anything that an ophthalmologist doesn’t know. He proved me right about butting in, and it cost us our friendship.

Our cultural indoctrination about the unquestioned intelligence and wisdom of doctors has been very thorough, and it’s been reinforced through decades of television programming (and radio programming before that). If you attempt to counter that deeply ingrained message, you are confirming your status in society as a heretic. And nobody likes a heretic.

20. Where will your health journey take you in the near future? What have you found recently that has caught your attention as the next avenue to explore?

There are plenty of tangents to investigate.

Oxidative therapies and “zapping,” or stated more simply, oxygen and electrons, are a couple things that I’m exploring (zapping refers to one of many devices used to deliver directly into your body microcurrents of electricity at specific frequencies). Oxygen and electrons are the two most fundamental things needed by the human body. They are even somewhat interchangeable. At a quantum level, matter is a state of energy, much like ice is a state of water. You make more ice by adding more water. Oxygen and electrons are ways to add more energy to fundamental cellular processes.

Gerald Pollack published a paper last fall, where he posits that we don’t absorb oxygen from our lungs into the bloodstream, as has long been thought. Instead, oxygen inhaled into the lungs is stripped of its excess electrons, which are then transferred to the hemoglobin in red blood cells.

Our body harvests electrons directly from the atmosphere: the air is our primary power supply.

And those electrons are offloaded by blood directly to your cells, where they can be used directly in the electron transport chain to help cells work correctly and efficiently. The more electrons we harvest, the healthier we are. When we can’t harvest enough, we become sicker: cellular processes stop working optimally and things begin to decline. Our lungs aren’t the only way we harvest electrons, but it’s the main way, and it is non-stop. When we stop breathing, we die.

I’ll say it a second time: lung function is the greatest predictor of mortality.

Biofilms and Candida are also things I need to learn more about. The most promising recent prospect on that front, in relation to bowel health, is

’s new

, a clinical slow-absorption enema for getting oxidative therapy, in this case chlorine dioxide, directly into the large intestine. With oral therapies, the oxidative power is mostly released before it gets to the large intestine.

Though I don’t know if that holds for something like ozonated magnesium. I think more of the ozone in it will reach the colon, once the health of the small intestine has improved and less ozone gets used up there.

Kalcker’s approach can be faster, since it goes directly to the colon. But the downside of the new approach is that it requires a clinical setting that is probably unlike most existing outpatient clinics. Few are set up for you to be there a minimum of 6 hours up to a maximum of 12 hours, plus time to set up and take things down. You can do that in a hospital, but the cost is extreme, plus you have a higher possibility of catching some nasty drug-resistant bug.

A standard at-home enema likely wouldn’t be as effective, because it wouldn’t reach as far into the colon, nor could it be held in there as long. But it sounds like the EC version would be very helpful for IBS and autism, so hopefully there will eventually be such clinical settings that are more widely available.

21. Looking back, what’s one moment in your journey that redefined how you see health, and why does it stick with you?

It has to have been my summers of wandering, by the way it transformed my health, and in how it helped me to regain the ability to listen to my body. And I still struggle with the latter. It’s too easy to ignore a tiny problem as unimportant, but if your body is struggling, little things can eventually become much bigger issues. For every big health crisis short of acute trauma, there are often plenty of clues along the way to tell you that things are heading in the wrong direction, and that your body needs some help.

When my wife and I were traveling in 2017, I was reminded of the power of exercise to transform health. We were in Central Oregon, camping in our tiny teardrop camper, and a pair of couples set up nearby. One of the couples had a homemade teardrop camper that intrigued us. So, we stopped by to say hello, and they shared their story.

The two men had been lifelong friends, who were then in their 60s. One friend had early Parkinsons, and had convinced the other to join him on a bicycle tour across the country, before the disease made achieving that longtime dream impossible. At the end of that tour, he was in complete remission.

By the following spring, the Parkinsons had returned. We had met them on their second trip, and the Parkinsons was once again in complete remission. Their plan was to keep bicycle touring every summer, and in doing so extend the quality and quantity of both their lives.

I had a very dear friend with a similar story. He had poor health, and in his mid-50s ended up with a surgery that resulted in a permanent colostomy bag (to catch his poop, which no longer came out where it was designed to do). He actually got intrigued by the old antique bicycles of the 1880s, the ones with the giant front wheel (known commonly as penny-farthing bicycles) and started riding one to improve his health. It wasn’t long before he was doing metric century rides (100 kilometers) on his antique bicycle! It totally transformed his health, and the last twenty years of his life was a vast improvement over the few years prior to his surgery.

Few people will ever see as direct a connection between exercise and health as that guy with Parkinsons. But it works the same for all of us. It’s just a lot more noticeable when you are aware of just how close you are to losing something of vital importance.

