Barry Marshall drank a petri dish of bacteria in 1984 and developed stomach inflammation. From this single act, performed on a single subject, with no control group and a stomach pre-treated with acid-suppressing drugs, emerged one of modern medicine’s most celebrated discoveries: that stomach ulcers are caused by Helicobacter pylori bacteria. Marshall received a Nobel Prize. Medical textbooks were rewritten. The case is taught as a triumph of science over dogma.

The experiment itself tells a different story.

What Marshall Actually Did

The 1985 paper in the Medical Journal of Australia describes the protocol. Before swallowing the bacterial culture, Marshall pre-medicated with cimetidine—600 milligrams—to suppress his stomach’s acid production. This detail tends to disappear in popular retellings of the story, but it appears in the methods section for anyone who reads it.

Stomach acid serves multiple functions. It breaks down proteins. It kills or neutralises microorganisms entering through the mouth. It maintains the chemical environment the stomach lining has evolved to withstand. By suppressing this acid before introducing bacteria, Marshall didn’t test whether H. pylori causes ulcers in a normal stomach. He tested whether bacteria can colonise a stomach whose primary defence has been chemically disabled.

The culture medium goes unspecified in the paper. Marshall swallowed “the growth from a flourishing three day culture of the Isolate” suspended in “alkaline peptone water, pH 8.0.” What else was in that three-day bacterial broth? Bacterial cultures grow in nutrient media—often beef or yeast extracts that become chemically altered through fermentation. Whether any of these breakdown products contributed to the subsequent gastric inflammation cannot be determined from the published methods because the composition isn’t reported.

The experiment had one subject: Marshall himself. No control arm received the cimetidine pre-treatment and culture medium without the bacteria. No comparison subject received bacteria without the acid suppression. The design cannot distinguish between inflammation caused by H. pylori, inflammation caused by the culture medium, inflammation caused by alkaline liquid hitting an acid-depleted stomach, or some combination of these factors.

Seven days later, Marshall developed stomach pain. Eight days in, he experienced vomiting. A biopsy showed the bacteria present and inflammation of the stomach lining. The paper presents this as fulfilment of Koch’s postulates—the gold standard criteria for proving that a microorganism causes a disease.

Koch’s postulates require the microorganism to be found in diseased but not healthy individuals, isolated and grown in pure culture, capable of recreating the disease when introduced to a healthy host, and re-isolated from that newly diseased host. Marshall claimed to satisfy all four.

The claim does not survive scrutiny.

Support Independent Research

This work remains free because paid subscribers make it possible. If you find value here, consider joining them.

What paid subscribers get: Access to the Deep Dive Audio Library — 180+ in-depth discussions (30-50 min each) exploring the books behind these essays. New discussions added weekly. That’s 100+ hours of content for less than the price of a single audiobook.

[Upgrade to Paid – $5/month or $50/year]

Get in touch Essay ideas, stories, or expertise to share: unbekoming@outlook.com

Koch’s Postulates: A Pattern of Failure

Robert Koch developed his postulates in the 1880s as logical criteria for establishing disease causation. The framework was rigorous: if a bacterium causes a disease, it should appear consistently in the sick and be absent from the healthy. Isolate it, introduce it to someone healthy, and the same disease should follow.

The problems began almost immediately.

Other researchers found the same supposedly pathogenic bacteria in healthy people. Diseases appeared without their alleged bacterial causes present. Healthy individuals deliberately exposed to pathogenic bacteria often failed to develop disease. The postulates, meant to provide certainty, instead produced a cascade of contradictory findings.

Koch’s response established a pattern that persists today. When the evidence contradicted the theory, he adjusted the requirements. First, he declared that only the first two postulates needed fulfilment—find the microbe and culture it. The third postulate, actually reproducing the disease through exposure, became optional. Then he proposed that merely finding a microorganism suspected of causing disease was sufficient to establish causation.

To explain healthy people carrying supposedly deadly bacteria, Koch introduced the concept of the “asymptomatic carrier”—a person infected with a pathogen who shows no symptoms while retaining the capacity to transmit disease. This concept transformed an embarrassing falsification into a feature of the theory. Bacteria could now cause disease even when they demonstrably didn’t cause disease. The pathogen’s presence meant infection; the absence of illness meant asymptomatic infection. The theory became unfalsifiable.

Consider what finding would disprove H. pylori causation. The bacterium’s presence in healthy people doesn’t count—they’re asymptomatic carriers. Its absence in some ulcer patients doesn’t count—other factors can also cause ulcers. The 80-90% of carriers who never develop disease doesn’t count—they simply never “progressed.” The theory has no falsification condition. Any observation can be accommodated.

This is the scientific heritage H. pylori research inherited.

The Numbers That Undermine “Cause”

Modern medical literature acknowledges what Marshall’s single-subject experiment could not address: most people carrying H. pylori never develop ulcers.

Harvard Medical School, in a 2025 overview: “Most infections never progress. According to large endoscopic studies, 80 to 90% of carriers have normal stomach linings.”

Mayo Clinic: “Although H. pylori is a common cause of peptic ulcers, the majority of infected individuals remain symptom-free throughout life.”

These aren’t fringe critiques. They appear in mainstream medical education materials. And they present an obvious logical problem.

If a bacterium causes stomach ulcers, exposure to that bacterium should produce stomach ulcers. Not invariably—biological systems involve variation—but with some consistency. A cause that fails to produce its effect in 80-90% of cases isn’t a cause in any meaningful sense. It’s a factor, possibly, among other factors. Or it’s a bystander—present at the scene but not responsible for what happened.

The firefighter analogy clarifies the problem. Firefighters appear reliably at fires. If you saw only correlation data—fires and firefighters, always together—you might conclude firefighters cause fires. The inference is logical given the data. It’s also wrong. Firefighters respond to fires; they don’t cause them. Their presence indicates something is happening, not that they made it happen.

Bacteria found at sites of disease may work the same way. They may be responding to damaged tissue rather than causing the damage. They may be part of a cleanup process, arriving to break down dead and dying cells. Bacteria are decomposers. In soil, in compost, in dead organisms, bacteria appear to process decaying material. The assumption that bacteria in diseased tissue must be causing the disease rather than responding to it reflects a theoretical commitment, not an empirical finding.

H. pylori is present in roughly half the world’s population. Of those carriers, 80-90% have healthy stomachs. The bacterium satisfies neither of Koch’s original criteria: it appears abundantly in the healthy, and disease appears abundantly without it being the differentiating factor.

The Stomach’s Invisible Ecosystem

The focus on H. pylori as a singular pathogen obscures a more complex reality. The stomach contains multiple bacterial species.

A 2006 study by Elisabeth Bik, published in PNAS, documented diverse bacterial microbiota in human stomachs. H. pylori is one inhabitant among many. The question of why this particular species was singled out as the ulcer pathogen while others were ignored doesn’t receive much attention in the standard narrative.

The broader problem: medical science has not fully characterised what “normal” stomach or intestinal flora looks like. Different people carry different microbial populations. Diets alter these populations. Medications alter them. The baseline against which H. pylori is judged “pathogenic” remains undefined.

Labelling one bacterial species as the cause of ulcers while ignoring the rest of the gastric ecosystem is a methodological choice, not a finding. The choice was made in the 1980s. The Nobel Prize cemented it. Research funding followed. The ecosystem complexity became a secondary consideration, investigated occasionally but not allowed to threaten the primary H. pylori narrative.

Terrain: What Actually Produces Ulcers

If bacteria don’t cause ulcers—or cause them only rarely and in conjunction with other factors—what does?

The pre-antibiotic medical literature offered answers that modern gastroenterology has largely forgotten. These explanations didn’t require microscopes or bacterial cultures. They required observation of what sick people were actually doing to themselves.

Emotional stress creates measurable physiological changes in the stomach. Fear and anxiety cause blood vessels to constrict, reducing blood supply to the stomach lining. Without adequate blood flow, the mucous membrane becomes vulnerable to the stomach’s own digestive acids. The lining, normally protected, becomes susceptible to erosion.

This isn’t speculation. The mechanism is documented and observable. Through acute fear, an individual may become blanched and pulseless—the blood retreating from the surface, including the surfaces of internal organs. The blood vessels of the stomach and intestines constrict in the same pattern. Deprived of the blood supply essential to producing digestive fluids, digestion stops entirely.

A meal taken shortly before a fright or emotional shock may be vomited hours later, completely undigested. The stomach, cut off from its blood supply, cannot do its work. This is why chronic worry—which is fear sustained over time—causes so much indigestion. The stomach operates in a state of perpetual semi-starvation for blood flow, never receiving the resources it needs to function normally.

Emotional tension causes blanching of the gastric mucosa, predisposing it to what was called “auto-digestion”—the stomach beginning to digest itself. The majority of gastric and duodenal ulcers arise this way, according to terrain medicine practitioners. The remainder trace to misuse of food—not bacterial infection, but the chronic insult of inappropriate substances passing through a digestive system never designed to handle them.

A case from the terrain medicine literature illustrates the pattern. A young farmer presented with severe abdominal pain, sleeplessness, and nervous prostration. X-rays—costing eleven guineas, a substantial sum—revealed a gastric ulcer. Doctors recommended surgery.

Investigation of his actual circumstances revealed a lifestyle designed to destroy a stomach:

His breakfast consisted of porridge, chops or steak, two eggs with sauce, white toast with marmalade, and tea. Lunch featured cold meat, pickles “in quantity,” white bread, butter, and tea. Dinner included roast meat, potatoes, vegetables, starchy puddings with “much sugar and cream,” and tea. He also consumed morning tea, afternoon tea, and a supper of tea with biscuits or cake.

He ate rapidly, “bolting” his meals—barely chewing, forcing his stomach to break down food that his teeth should have processed. He lived in what was described as “a frenzy of anxiety and overwork,” the chronic stress constricting blood flow to his stomach lining while demanding that same stomach process a relentless stream of heavy, poorly combined foods.

He smoked twelve ounces of tobacco weekly—nearly a pound of combusted plant matter, delivering irritating chemicals directly to his mucous membranes.

No bacterium required. The ulcer had identifiable causes: chronic stress constricting blood flow to the stomach lining, a diet of difficult-to-digest foods consumed rapidly, excessive sugar promoting the wrong microbial balance, and tobacco smoke introducing a constant stream of irritating chemicals. The tea alone, consumed with every meal and between meals, meant tannins interfering with digestion throughout the day. The pickles “in quantity” meant acidic, vinegar-soaked foods assaulting already-compromised tissue.

The patient, presented with this analysis, responded with “good-humoured contrition.” He admitted that ignorance and gluttony were the real causes of his misery. The ulcer was one result among many possible consequences of this self-abuse.

The outcome: revision of diet, habits, tobacco use, and stress management produced “an astonishingly rapid, and permanent, recovery.”

No antibiotic needed. No H. pylori eradication protocol. No surgery. Address the actual insults to the stomach lining, and the ulcer healed. The bacteria, whatever their population in his stomach before and after, were irrelevant. The terrain determined the disease.

Drugs That Damage Stomachs

The pharmacological causes of gastric damage hide in plain sight, documented in the same medical literature that attributes ulcers to bacteria.

Aspirin has long been known to irritate the stomach lining. Its effects include nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, and gastrointestinal bleeding. These aren’t rare side effects; they’re direct consequences of ingesting a chemical that erodes the gastric mucosa. Millions of people take aspirin regularly—for heart protection, for pain relief, for fever reduction—and aspirin damages stomach linings. This relationship is undisputed. The medical literature uses euphemisms like “gastric side effects,” but the mechanism is straightforward: aspirin is corrosive to stomach tissue.

Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs)—ibuprofen, naproxen, and others—carry the same risks. They suppress inflammation by blocking prostaglandins, but prostaglandins also protect the stomach lining. Block them, and the protection diminishes. The stomach becomes vulnerable to its own acid, to food particles, to minor insults that a healthy stomach would shrug off. NSAIDs are a leading cause of peptic ulcers in the medical literature, often mentioned in the same breath as H. pylori but somehow not displacing it as “the cause.”

The attribution gymnastics reveal the bias. H. pylori causes ulcers. NSAIDs also cause ulcers. Aspirin causes ulcers. Stress causes ulcers. But H. pylori is “the cause” while everything else is a “risk factor” or “contributing factor.” The distinction protects the bacterial theory from the obvious question: if multiple factors cause ulcers, why privilege the bacterium?

Antacids create a particularly vicious cycle. They’re taken to relieve heartburn and indigestion, conditions assumed to result from excessive stomach acid. But the stomach produces acid as part of normal digestion, in quantities matched to the food consumed. Antacids neutralise this acid, forcing the stomach to produce more to complete digestion. Frequent antacid use disrupts the stomach’s regulatory mechanisms, creating chronic imbalance. The medications taken to relieve digestive problems intensify those problems over time.

Patients feel better initially—the acid is neutralised, the burning stops. But the underlying dysfunction worsens. More acid is produced. More antacid is needed. The stomach’s ability to regulate itself degrades. Eventually, stronger drugs are required: H2 blockers, proton pump inhibitors. These suppress acid production more completely, creating their own cascade of problems. Without adequate acid, proteins don’t digest properly. The stomach’s antimicrobial function—killing pathogens that enter through the mouth—diminishes. Conditions that might favour bacterial overgrowth emerge.

The cimetidine Marshall used to pre-treat his stomach before drinking the bacterial culture belongs to this class of acid-suppressing drugs. Its presence in the protocol raises a question rarely asked: did the acid suppression create conditions that allowed the bacteria to colonise and the inflammation to develop? Would a stomach with normal acid levels have handled the same bacterial dose without incident?

The experiment cannot answer these questions because it wasn’t designed to. Marshall wasn’t testing whether acid suppression enables bacterial pathogenicity. He was trying to prove bacteria cause ulcers. The cimetidine was a means to that end—a way to give the bacteria a chance to establish themselves. That it simultaneously confounded the experiment’s conclusions seems not to have troubled the Nobel committee.

Consider the implications. If a normal, acid-producing stomach resists H. pylori colonisation or prevents the bacteria from causing damage, then the “cure” for ulcers isn’t antibiotics—it’s restoring normal stomach function. The acid that mainstream medicine suppresses might be precisely what protects against the bacterial damage mainstream medicine blames for ulcers. The treatment and the theory work at cross-purposes.

Why Do Antibiotics “Work”?

The standard response to terrain-based explanations invokes treatment outcomes. If H. pylori doesn’t cause ulcers, why do antibiotics cure them?

The question assumes antibiotics work by killing H. pylori and nothing else. This assumption is unfounded.

Antibiotics produce widespread effects in the body. They alter the entire gut microbiome, not just the targeted species. They stimulate the endocrine system—one physician described penicillin as “whipping the endocrine glands into hyperactivity.” They provoke immune responses. They change the chemical environment of the digestive tract.

More specifically: the antibiotics used in ulcer protocols—clarithromycin, metronidazole, tetracyclines—have documented anti-inflammatory properties independent of their antimicrobial action. Macrolides like clarithromycin modulate immune responses and reduce inflammatory cytokines. Tetracyclines inhibit matrix metalloproteinases involved in tissue destruction. These drugs don’t merely kill bacteria; they alter the inflammatory state of the tissue. An ulcer healing during antibiotic treatment may be responding to this chemical intervention, not to bacterial eradication.

A treatment that produces an effect doesn’t prove the treatment works through the proposed mechanism. The antibiotic protocols for ulcers typically combine multiple antibiotics with acid-suppressing drugs—proton pump inhibitors or H2 blockers. Patients take these combinations for 10-14 days. At the end, many report improvement.

Is the improvement from killing H. pylori? From the acid suppression allowing the stomach lining to heal? From the anti-inflammatory effects of the antibiotics themselves? From the cascade of physiological changes triggered by microbiome disruption? From patients taking time off work and reducing stress during treatment? From dietary changes often recommended alongside antibiotic therapy?

The clinical trial methodology cannot distinguish among these possibilities because it doesn’t try. Patients receive the full protocol. Outcomes are measured. The improvement is attributed to H. pylori eradication because that’s the hypothesis being tested. But a treatment arm that provided acid suppression and lifestyle modification without antibiotics—testing whether bacterial eradication is actually necessary—rarely appears in the literature.

The 80-90% of H. pylori carriers who never develop ulcers represent a natural experiment in non-treatment. These people carry the “causative” bacterium indefinitely without intervention, and their stomachs remain healthy. Whatever protects them apparently isn’t H. pylori eradication. It may be the factors terrain medicine has always emphasised: diet, stress management, avoiding gastric irritants, maintaining the conditions that let the stomach function normally.

How Bad Science Gets Canonized

Barry Marshall and Robin Warren received the 2005 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for discovering “the bacterium Helicobacter pylori and its role in gastritis and peptic ulcer disease.” The prize committee’s announcement noted the “remarkable and unexpected discovery that inflammation in the stomach (gastritis) as well as ulceration of the stomach or duodenum (peptic ulcer disease) is the result of an infection of the stomach caused by the bacterium Helicobacter pylori.”

Remarkable, yes. Unexpected, certainly. But “discovered” implies a level of proof the evidence doesn’t support.

The Nobel Prize has a history of cementing medical dogmas rather than rewarding rigorous science.

Robert Koch received the 1905 Nobel Prize for his work on tuberculosis—work that included the promotion of tuberculin, a supposed cure that historians have described as “skilfully staged” marketing. Tuberculin was a hoax. It cost thousands of lives before being abandoned. The Nobel Prize established Koch’s prestige anyway, ensuring that microbe-hunting would dominate medical research while toxicology receded into the background.

Egas Moniz received the 1949 Nobel Prize for developing the lobotomy. Before the prize, about 100 lobotomies were performed annually in the United States. The year of the award, the number rose to 5,000. One patient advocacy organisation described the lobotomy as “an inglorious example of how a Nobel Prize can serve as a promotional tool.” The procedure is now considered barbaric. The Nobel remains on the books.

The pattern reveals itself in explicit statements from committee members. When Harald zur Hausen received the 2008 Nobel Prize for the HPV-cancer hypothesis, a jury member told Swedish radio the committee “hoped this will silence those who spread conspiracy theories and who defend ideas that are not founded in research.”

The purpose was not to reward demonstrated truth. The purpose was to foreclose debate.

Conflicts of interest compound the problem. Jan Peter Andersson, a 2008 Nobel committee member, had served as a scientific advisor to GlaxoSmithKline since 1999. Close links between the committee and pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca were reported by Swedish radio.

The H. pylori Nobel Prize arrived twenty years after Marshall’s self-experiment. In that time, the hypothesis had been promoted through medical education, embedded in clinical guidelines, supported by pharmaceutical companies selling antibiotics and acid-suppressing drugs, and defended by researchers whose careers depended on its validity. The prize didn’t validate the science. It rewarded an institutional commitment already made.

The Logic Underneath

Strip away the Nobel Prize, the textbook authority, the clinical guidelines, and the pharmaceutical marketing. Examine the bare logic.

A man suppressed his stomach acid, drank a bacterial broth of unspecified composition, developed stomach inflammation, found the same bacteria he’d swallowed, and declared causation proven.

Marshall’s self-experiment became the canonical proof-point—the story told in textbooks, cited in Nobel lectures, invoked whenever the bacterial theory requires legitimation. Subsequent research exists, but it inherited the same conceptual problems. Studies defined ulcers within an H. pylori-first framework. Treatment protocols combined antibiotics with acid suppression, lifestyle advice, and NSAID cessation, making it impossible to isolate bacterial eradication as the operative variable. The confounders Marshall introduced were not corrected; they were institutionalised.

Koch’s postulates, invoked to legitimate the original claim, actually indict it. The first postulate requires the microorganism in sick people and not in healthy ones. H. pylori appears in both. The third postulate requires reproducing the disease through exposure. One self-experiment with multiple confounding variables doesn’t meet that standard. Koch himself, when faced with similar evidentiary problems, responded by weakening the postulates until they could accommodate whatever finding he wanted to support.

The “asymptomatic carrier” concept, invented to explain Koch’s failures, now explains H. pylori’s failures. When 80-90% of carriers don’t develop disease, they’re asymptomatic carriers. The bacterium is still the cause; it simply doesn’t cause symptoms in most cases. The logic is circular: H. pylori causes ulcers, except when it doesn’t, which doesn’t disprove that it causes ulcers.

Meanwhile, the factors demonstrably associated with stomach ulcers—stress, dietary irritants, NSAIDs, aspirin, alcohol, tobacco, nutritional deficiencies—receive secondary billing. They’re “risk factors” or “cofactors,” acknowledged but subordinate to the bacterial star of the show.

A farmer healed his ulcer by changing his diet and managing his stress. No antibiotics required. The mechanism—reduced blood flow to gastric mucosa from chronic stress, compounded by dietary insults—explains the pathology without invoking bacteria.

But there’s no Nobel Prize for telling people to eat better and calm down. There’s no pharmaceutical revenue in lifestyle modification. There’s no research empire in advising patients to stop taking the aspirin that’s eroding their stomach linings.

H. pylori offered something the terrain explanation couldn’t: a target for intervention. A thing to kill. A test to run. A treatment to sell. A paper to publish. A prize to win.

The question isn’t whether H. pylori plays any role in gastric pathology. Bacterial presence in damaged tissue may matter in some way. The question is whether “cause” is the right word, whether Marshall’s experiment proved what it claimed, whether the Nobel Prize reflected scientific validity or institutional convenience, and whether the billions directed toward bacterial eradication might have been better spent addressing the factors that actually damage stomachs.

The evidence suggests the answers are no, no, institutional convenience, and yes.

Author’s Note: The methodological analysis of Marshall’s 1985 experiment in this essay draws substantially from Dr. Thomas Cowan’s examination of the original paper, presented in his January 14, 2026 webinar. Cowan’s identification of the cimetidine pre-treatment, the unspecified culture medium, and the absence of controls provided the foundation for this critique.

References

Primary Source

Marshall, B. (1985). Attempt to fulfil Koch’s postulates for pyloric Campylobacter. Medical Journal of Australia, April 15, 1985.

On Koch’s Postulates and Bacterial Causation

Roytas, D. (2024). Can You Catch a Cold? Untold History and Human Experiments Behind the Common Cold.

Lester, D. & Parker, D. (2019). What Really Makes You Ill: Why Everything You Thought You Knew About Disease Is Wrong.

Engelbrecht, T. & Köhnlein, C. (2021). Virus Mania (3rd edition).

On Terrain-Based Explanations

Benjamin, H. (2022 edition). Terrain Therapy.

Gober, M. & Bailey, S. (2024). An End to Upside Down Medicine.

On H. pylori Prevalence

Harvard Medical School. (2025). H. pylori and peptic ulcer disease overview.

Mayo Clinic. H. pylori infection: Symptoms and causes.

Bik, E.M. et al. (2006). Molecular analysis of the bacterial microbiota in the human stomach. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Inspiration for This Essay

Cowan, T. (2026). Wednesday Webinar, January 14, 2026. Analysis of Marshall’s H. pylori experiment and discussion of monetary systems.

Book: Medicalized Motherhood: From First Pill to Permanent Patient

Available as a free download. 123 interventions documented across six phases—from pre-conception capture through postpartum surveillance. Includes practical tools: birth plan template, provider interview questions, quick reference card, and a new chapter on interrupting the cascade. Download it, share it with someone facing their first prenatal appointment, their induction date, their cesarean recommendation. The cascade works because women don’t see it coming. This book makes it visible.

Download the free PDF here

Support Independent Research

This work remains free because paid subscribers make it possible. If you find value here, consider joining them.

What paid subscribers get: Access to the Deep Dive Audio Library — 180+ in-depth discussions (30-50 min each) exploring the books behind these essays. New discussions added weekly. That’s 100+ hours of content for less than the price of a single audiobook.

[Upgrade to Paid – $5/month or $50/year]

Get in touch Essay ideas, stories, or expertise to share: unbekoming@outlook.com

Bitcoin: 3Q6BK8x8zjoPaXykQggzvoJxg5FiEbkb3U

Ethereum: 0x4CB0d39d8466a34609318FC1B003B745893788b3

New Biology Clinic

For those of you looking for practitioners who actually understand terrain medicine and the principles we explore here, I want to share something valuable. Dr. Tom Cowan—whose books and podcasts have shaped much of my own thinking about health—has created the New Biology Clinic, a virtual practice staffed by wellness specialists who operate from the same foundational understanding. This isn’t about symptom suppression or the conventional model. It’s about personalized guidance rooted in how living systems actually work. The clinic offers individual and family memberships that include not just private consults, but group sessions covering movement, nutrition, breathwork, biofield tuning, and more. Everything is virtual, making it accessible wherever you are. If you’ve been searching for practitioners who won’t look at you blankly when you mention structured water or the importance of the extracellular matrix, this is worth exploring. Use discount code “Unbekoming” to get $100 off the member activation fee. You can learn more and sign up at newbiologyclinic.com